Events calendar

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please contact organizers for full details.

Music/Jerome

Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., just off U.S. Highway 93.

Acoustic/TF

Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.

Music/Buhl

Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 24 at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.

Calendar deadlines

Don’t miss your chance to tell southern Idaho about your arts event. The deadline for entries for the entertainment calendar is noon Thursday to be published in the following Wednesday's publication. Send submissions to Ramona Jones at ramona@magicvalley.com.

Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Movies

Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81

  • Updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on records and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.

+9
