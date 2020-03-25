Events calendar

Editor’s note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please contact organizers for full details.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 9 p.m. April 10 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., just off U.S. Highway 93.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 15 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/Buhl
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 24 at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.
