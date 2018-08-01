Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Summer Splash” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Lejla Becirovic, Shahab Fakhr, John A. Garrison II, Shirley Hartley and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 39th annual juried exhibition is on display through Aug. 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 watercolor paintings by artists from Idaho, including Roy Mason of Wendell and Connie Pepper of Twin Falls. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“My Evolution in the Great Basin” memorial exhibition, with works of the late Lavar Steel, on display through Sept. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Urban Elements,” photography by Kim Lock, on display through Aug. 5 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. “Realism In Watercolor” paintings by artist Cherry Woodbury, with works of art on display Aug. 6 through Sept. 4 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Art/Ketchum
“Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” exhibition is on display through Sept. 21 Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition features drawings and watercolor paintings of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967), alongside Barker’s paintings inspired by pilgrimage sites and landscape; Fidler’s works on paper; and Stone’s site-specific installation. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 and Aug. 31. Free guided exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Bret Welty, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house for kids, food and craft vendors. Concert is free to the public; bring your lawn chairs. Info: Robin, 208-420-0916, Twinfallstonight.com.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Ketchum
Big Head Todd & the Monsters and Shovels & Rope, 7 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. Big Head Todd, an 80s band, features a blend of rock, blues and jazz fusion. Shovels & Rope is a husband-wife duo with folk rock and balladeering. General admission is $45 and $55, plus fees; and for students under 18, it’s $20, plus tax. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 1 to 7 p.m., display of antique tractors and engines; 5:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue dinner at the pavilion ($10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and younger); 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger).; and 7:30 p.m., free ice cream and cobbler social at the pavilion, hosted by Minidoka County Fair Board. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Grandma and the Pirates” by Phoebe Gilman, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 2 through Aug. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band’s last concert of the season, 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. The concert’s theme is “Best of the Summer,” with several program selections. Free.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road, with a junior rodeo at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are $6; free for ages 6 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony’s In Focus series, “Mozart Forever! A Brief Survey of Masterpieces for His Time and Ours,” at 6 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. The program includes Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” along with two pieces in collaboration with DaPonte, “Don Giovanni” and “The Marriage of Figaro.” Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Friday, Aug. 3
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 3 through Aug. 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Blaze & Kelly with contemporary folk-rock music, 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Musical/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Newsies” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $12 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine and $50 per box, plus fees. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Fundraiser/Burley
Mini-Cassia Association of Realtors’ car wash fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 633 E. Main St. Proceeds go to senior citizens centers in Cassia and Minidoka counties.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Complaint Department and Lemonade” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, ham, lamb shanks, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Music/Jackpot
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, The Urban Cowboy Reunion, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “Beauty and the Beast” at dusk at Jerome City Park North on East Main Street. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring your lawn chair.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts a Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road: 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena. Rodeo tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony’s In Focus series, “Mozart Forever! A Brief Survey of Masterpieces for His Time and Ours,” at 6 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. The program features his G minor Symphony and “Jupiter” Symphony. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Fest/TF
Sober Fun in the Sun event, presented by Recovery In Motion Community Support Center and Magic Valley Fellowship Hall, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Frontier Field Park on Falls Avenue on the CSI campus. Includes games, music, a bounce house, a raffle, food and informational booths. Open to the public.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Beer fest/TF
Seventh annual Magic Valley Beer Festival, hosted by Blue Lakes Rotary Club, 1 to 6 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Live music by Meridian Rode, Mains & Monitors and Front Porch Flavor. Food available for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 the day of event, and $10 for designated drivers. Must be age 21 or older. Magicvalleybeerfestival.com.
Lecture/TF
Jim Gentry, author and retired CSI history professor, discusses “Changing Perceptions of the Snake River and Canyon,” 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30. Free admission. Info: 208-736-4675.
Music/TF
Jenni and Jon, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Musical/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Newsies” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $12 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine and $50 per box, plus fees. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Seven Brides for an Ugly Brother” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 25. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only, and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Music/Jackpot
Mickey Gilley and Johnny Lee, The Urban Cowboy Reunion, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The shows are Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Gathering/Jerome
Veterans Appreciation Barbecue, noon to 3 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 300 E. Ave. A. Free for the community.
Junior rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair starts with a junior rodeo at 4 p.m. in DePew Arena at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for seniors and children. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track; 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena. Rodeo tickets: $8 for adults, $5 for children 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $29 to $145 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Musical/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Newsies” at 2:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $12 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine and $50 per box, plus fees. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and a potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony at 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Monday, Aug. 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 6 through Aug. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony Gala concert featuring Grammy award-winning artist Chris Botti, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Reserved pavilion seats are $75 and $100 and lawn tickets are $75, at svsummersymphony.org. Tickets for reserved pavilion seats and cocktail reception are $250 and $500.
Tuesday, Aug. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 7 through Aug. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Presentation/TF
South Idaho Aquifers presentation, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Idaho Department of Environmental Quality staff will discuss the system of aquifers that waters the region. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Fun run/Jerome
Main Street Mile run, 4 p.m. from the Jerome High School parking lot, 104 Tiger Drive, to the Main Street stoplight. Race refreshments and child pick-up by Wells Fargo Bank. All ages welcome; children younger than 10 must be accompanied by an adult. Cost is $10. Register at the Jerome Recreation District office, or by 3:30 p.m. on race day at the high school vocational-agricultural building. Info: 208-324-3389 or jeromerecreationdistrict.com.
Parade, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features a parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street; and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena, (Family Night: children 12 and younger admitted for free). Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors. Also livestock shows, and music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Workshop/Ketchum
“Build Your Own Terrarium and Bookmark” event, 5:30 p.m. at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Build a terrarium and make a pressed flower bookmark. All ages are welcome. Complimentary wine, beer, kid-friendly drinks, and materials are provided. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert features Afrosonics with Afro-Indie rock, 7 to 9 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 E. River St. E. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Edgar M. Bronfman String Quartet with Beethoven’s Late Quartets: Opus 135 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Next week
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. Aug. 8 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Get some help with your project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 8 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house for kids, food and craft vendors. Concert is free to the public; bring your lawn chairs. Info: Robin, 208-420-0916, Twinfallstonight.com.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 8 at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; 4-H/FFA Night, free entry with ID. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Yefim Bronfman performing Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Saturn for My Birthday” by John McGranaghan, 11 a.m. Aug. 9 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth class/TF
Mystery Box Cooking Adventure for ages 10-16, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Participants work together on teams to prepare a recipe with ingredients found in the team’s mystery box. Cost is $30. 208-733-5477.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival begins Aug. 9 at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Features Micky and The Motorcars, Ned LeDoux, Cody Canada and The Departed, American Aquarium, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees. Three-day pass is $124.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 10-11, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 9 at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; first responders get free entry. Rodeo tickets are $10 for adults and $6 for seniors and children. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Rimsky-Korsakov’s Capriccio Espagnol and Sibelius’s Symphony No. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 10; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/Bellevue
Local Food Alliance’s The Elevated Table farm-to-fork dinner, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at Hillside Ranch, 40 Hillside Ranch Road. Local chefs use the season’s freshest offerings from local producers, paired with regional wines. Tickets are $200 at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds benefit Local Food Alliance’s efforts to create a resilient local and regional food system for Wood River Valley. Info: 360-790-3278.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues Aug. 10 at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Features Turnpike Troubadours, Asleep at the Wheel, Corb Lund, Rosie Flores and the BBR All-Stars, Jason Eady and Courtney Patton. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 10-11, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Star party/Almo
Castle Rocks State Park Star Party, 2 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10-11 at the Smoky Mountain Campground at Castle Rocks State Park, 748 E. 2800 S., Almo. Includes solar viewing, 2 to 6 p.m.; and night sky telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight at the lodge. Presented by CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science and the Magic Valley Astronomical Society. Free. Info: Herrett Center, 208-732-6655.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair begins with a junior rodeo at 4 p.m. Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. The fair continues Aug. 15, parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street and PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding, 8 p.m.; Aug. 16, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 8 p.m. followed by music by Grant Webb Band at Chute 7; Aug. 17-18, PRCA rodeo at 8 p.m. followed by music by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at Chute 7; and Aug. 19, cowboy church, 10 a.m. in the commercial building. 208-934-4529.
Fest/Jarbidge
Jarbidge Days, Aug. 10-12 in Jarbidge, Nev. Features a yard sale starting at 9 a.m. and crafts sale, noon to 4 p.m., all three days at the Community Hall; Aug. 11: parade at noon, family activities all day, and live music, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Outdoor Inn; and Aug. 12: cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the park. From Twin Falls, drive south on U.S. 93 to Rogerson, turn west on Three Creek Road. 775-488-2448.
Fair, concert/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features Jessie G in concert at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; military will get free entry with ID. Grandstand seating is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Arena floor tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors and youth. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ 50th annual Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 10 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 11-12 at Atkinson Park, Eighth Street and Second Avenue. Special 50th Anniversary Celebration, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Atkinson Park, with music by folk artist Sarah Jane Scouten. The festival features juried fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, music, children’s activities, and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Blaze & Kelly, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at Ketchum Town Square. The event kicks off the Summer Serenade concert series.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Aug. 11 at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of French toast bake, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato casserole, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Twin Falls First Baptist Youth group assists at the event. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 11; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 11 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight Aug. 11 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Burley
Casey Donahew and Asleep At The Wheel perform at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $22 and available at cassiacountyfair.com. Bleacher seats are $22 general admission and available at the ticket booth.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues Aug. 11 at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Features Reckless Kelly, Robert Earl Keen, Mike and the Moonpies, Suzy Bogguss Trio, Bruce Robison and the BBR All-Stars, and Braun family. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 10-11, at braunbrothersreunion.com. Tickets are available at the gate.
Alumni fest/Hagerman
CSI Alumni Association’s summer event series will feature a private charter cruise with a scenic tour of the Snake River, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11 at 18696 U.S. 30, Hagerman. Cost is $49.50 per person. Alumni are invited to bring a guest. Register at the Alumni Relations Office in CSI Taylor Building 119, rabbott@csi.edu or 208-732-6574.
Fair/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues Aug. 11 at the fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Features stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m.; and Live a Little Insanity Tour Freestyle Motocross and UTV Rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Card fest/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s card tournament with lunch at noon Aug. 11 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Pinochle and hand-and-foot card games after lunch. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8 (includes lunch and cards). Pre-registration is required: 208-324-5642, jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com or at the senior center.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features a family concert of Symphonic Safari at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Mirai Nagasu, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $29 to $145 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Truck show/Burley
Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., with a pit party at 4:30 p.m. Features monster truck competitions, extreme lawnmower races, monster truck rides, and tough truck and UTV races. Tickets in advance are $16 for adults and $8 for children 3-12, or at the gate, $20 and $10. Tickets are available at livealittleproductions.com or at the fair booth.
Astronomy/Ketchum
“Astronomy in the Garden” series, 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. Features family night with the Persieds at Croy Canyon. Cost is $10 for SBG members and $12 for nonmembers. Children younger than 16 admitted for free. Preregistration required: sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Leonard Bernstein’s Symphonic Dances from “West Side Story” and phenom violinst Benjamin Beilman performs Mendelssohn Violin Concerto at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Parade, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo, Aug. 13-18 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 13-14; Aug. 15, parade at 10:30 a.m. along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds; Aug. 16, PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 17, pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo (Tough Enough to Wear Pink night) at 8 p.m.; Aug. 18, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
Little Chef and Me cooking class and book reading with Judi Baxter, 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 will learn how to cook four recipes together and listen to a reading of “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs.” Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult). Reservations: 208-733-5477.
