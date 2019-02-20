Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in February at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Open during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15, with complimentary beverages and Turner sharing the stories behind her shots. The exhibit features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The play is directed by Gary Hopper and features company artist Jana Arnold, Jessi Zhang of New York, Adam Turck of Richmond, Va., and Maggie Horan of New York. After suffering a major loss while on a cross-country bike trip, 21-year-old Leo seeks solace from his feisty 91-year-old grandmother Vera in her West Village apartment. In a month, these unlikely roommates infuriate, bewilder and reach each other. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Pudd’nhead Wilson” by Mark Twain, 7:30 p.m. at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Wangari’s Trees of Peace: A True Story from Africa” by Jeanette Winter, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Film discussion/Buhl
Special presentation of “Ready Player One” film by Steven Spielberg, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book-talk group examines the movie with Sherri George leading the discussion about the transition from book to screen and how the visual dynamic of the movie has altered or changed elements of the book. 208-543-6500.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget” with five sessions at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, room A14. Choose individual sessions or the complete series: 1-3 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 21, 28, March 21, 28 and April 4. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make quick and easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes and powdered milk yogurt. Supplies are provided. Fee for each session is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor, or $65 for complete series, plus $20 supply fee. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” with Professor Samra Cullum, 6 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” by Robert D. Kaplan and “Black Lamb and Grey Falcon” by Rebecca West. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Friday, Feb. 22
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Chris Jones, president of Plant Therapy Inc. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls County Fair Foundation’s fundraising event with dinner and music, 6 to 10 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Social hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Entertainment provided by Nashville recording artist Cale Moon. The fundraiser benefits the development of the design for an event center at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds. Tickets are $100 per person and are available by calling 208-326-4396.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Performance by Nyle Matsuoka, 2002 Youth Soloist winner and Austin Opera principal coach and pianist, with Strauss “Burleske” and a Prokofiev sonata for piano. The orchestra adds Smetana’s “The Moldau” and a Giannini symphony. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts box office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
Otis Julius, Illest*lyricists, Aaron Golay, Freedom Renegades, Roy Wilson, Jordan Thornquest and Brian A, 9 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $5 at the door. 208-644-1111.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Cup of Creativity: Exploring Line, Color and Shape with Tempera Paint, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Iris meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Denny’s, 291 Pole Line Road. The program features photos from Paul Black, who is known for his median’s irises with Mid-American Iris Garden. Yearly dues are $10 to join. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Pioneer Button Club presentation, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum (Union School), 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Learn about identifying military and other uniform buttons, the materials from which buttons have been made, and the fun of collecting them. Bring items found with a metal detector to have them identified. Free admission and parking is available behind the museum. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents its “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” production at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/Burley
“Make Your Own Comics in a ‘Zine” workshop for ages 16 and older, 1-5 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A12. Instructor is Bettina Throckmorton. Learn to create your own comic and discover the general fundamentals of drawing basic comics. All skill levels welcome. Supply list provided at registration. Fee is $35. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Jerome
Mushroomhead, Hellzapoppin, Ventana, Worldwide Panic and Faded Leroy, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $25 in advance at jerometickets.com or $30 day of show. Reserved seats are $35. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows Dance, 7:30 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Presentation/Ketchum
“Plates, Places and Stories from My Family Kitchen” talk with cookbook author Joanne Weir, 4 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the center’s Big Idea “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Weir is host and executive producer for several award-winning television series, is a James Beard award-winning cookbook author, and has written 18 cookbooks. Sold out. To be placed on a waiting list, call 208-726-9491.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/Castleford
Cale Moon, country music entertainer, performs at 4 p.m. at the Castleford United Methodist Church, 303 Elm St. Freewill offering will be accepted to help send church youth to camp. Light supper follows the concert. Info: 208-421-2781 or 208-421-4436.
Rehearsals/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale begins rehearsals for its Easter Cantata, 5 p.m. at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Rehearsals continue at 5 p.m. Sundays until the performances April 12-14 at the church. Info: Rick Strickland, director, at 208-539-5210.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The performance includes a backstage tour and chat-back discussion with the artists. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Monday, Feb. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Fundraiser/TF
Joe Cannon concert, 7 p.m. at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. The Sun Valley entertainer performs a benefit concert of country, old rock and roll, and folk music, in support of Twin Falls High School students. Tickets are $20 each and available at Twin Falls High, 208-733-6551.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons N Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive in Jerome. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival’s Filmmaker Retrospective, themed “Women Still Waiting for Change,” features the screening of “Mrs. Goundo’s Daughter” documentary, U.S. and Mali, 6 p.m. at the Community Library. 415 Spruce Ave. Goundo fights for asylum in the U.S. because if she is forced to return to Mali, her 2-year-old daughter will undergo female genital mutilation. Filmmakers Barbara Attie and Janet Goldwater, who will present the film, traveled between Mali to the courts of Philadelphia. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of etching, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass object and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee, at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Lecture/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival’s Bonni Curran Memorial Lecture for the Health and Dignity of Women, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Featured speaker is Natalia Kanem, United Nations undersecretary-general and executive director of UNFPA, the United Nations agency for reproductive health and women’s rights. Free admission. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 27 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “4,000 Miles” by Amy Herzog, 7 p.m. Feb. 27-28 and at 8 p.m. March 1-2 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Prices do not include taxes or processing fees. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Film/Ketchum
Family of Woman Film Festival, “Women Still Waiting for Change,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Feb. 27 through March 3 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Feb. 27: “The Bleeding Edge” documentary, U.S.; Academy Award nominated filmmakers Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering of “The Invisible War” and “The Hunting Ground,” along with investigative producer Amy Herdy who presents the film, turn their sights on the $400 billion medical device industry. Feb. 28: “The Judge” documentary, Palestine, presented by director Erika Cohn, with a rare insight into Sharia law, an often misunderstood legal framework for Muslims. March 1: “I Am Not a Witch” drama, Zambia, a directorial debut of Rungano Nyoni, about 9-year-old Shula who is exiled to a traveling witch. March 2: “Facing The Dragon” documentary, Afghanistan, Europe and U.S., by filmmaker Sedika Mojadidi who followed two unconventional Afghan women, Nilofar, a Parliament member, and Shakila, a television journalist, for more than four years to assemble her latest film. March 3: “On Her Shoulders” documentary, global, by filmmaker Alexandria Bombach who followed 23-year-old Nadia Murad’s undertakings of giving testimony before the U.N., visiting refugee camps, soul-bearing media interviews, and meetings with government officials. Tickets are $15 each or $60 for all five films, and available at Chapter One Bookstore in Ketchum and at the theater. Familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Requiem of the Rose King” by Aya Kanno. Based on Shakespeare’s Richard III, Kanno’s dark fantasy finds the man who could be king between worlds, classes, and between good and evil. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Musical/TF
Dilettante Group’s 60th anniversary production, “Mamma Mia,” 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28, March 1-2 and at 2 p.m. March 2-3 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The Broadway musical by Benny Anderson and Bjorn Ulvaeus features songs of Swedish pop group ABBA. Tickets are $12 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, the CSI box office, from cast members, or at the door.
Presentation/Jerome
Manny Scott speaks at 6 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Jerome High School auditorium, 104 Tiger Drive. Scott is an original Freedom Writer whose story is told in part in the 2007 movie, “Freedom Writers.” Free and open to the community. 208-324-2392.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 1 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Oil Pastel Snowflakes, 3 to 5 p.m. March 1 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/TF
Contra Dance Social, 6 to 9 p.m. March 2 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Contra dance is an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music and refreshments provided. Free. 208-733-5872.
Bean fest/Filer
Second annual Filer Bean Festival and Cook-off, “Beans, Bingo and Brew,” 6 to 8 p.m. March 2 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, Merchants Building No. 3, 215 Fair Ave. Entrants set up at 5 p.m. Bring your best bean dish: appetizers, salads, entrees or desserts; adult division with $250 cash prize in each category and youth division, $100. Also features bingo by Filer American Legion, brews by Buster’s Restaurant and Saloon, raffle prizes and a silent auction. Admission is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. Bean entry pre-registration required; pick up registration forms at the fairgrounds office, Cruisin’ Classics and Filer Mutual Telephone, or contact Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds benefit Filer Fun Days.
Bird walk/Hailey
Environmental Resource Center’s “Birds in our Backyard: Hailey” presentation and bird walk with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 2 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 6 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “She Kills Monsters” by playwright Qui Nguyen, 7:30 p.m. March 6-8 and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. The comedic play tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds her sister’s “Dungeons & Dragons” notebook, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and adventure in an imaginary world. Rated PG for mild language and stronger themes. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or at tickets.csi.edu.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “They Returned Fighting: African Americans and the End of World War I” with Professor Justin Vipperman, 6 p.m. March 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Red Summer: The Summer of 1919 and the Awakening of Black America” by Cameron McWhirter. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/Jerome
Young Dubliners, Guess When and Eric May, 7:30 p.m. March 7 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com or $25 day of show. Reserved seats are $30. 208-644-1111.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Greater Tuna,” directed by Dee Pace, 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8, 11, 14-16, 18 and 21-23 and at 2 p.m. March 9 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Cast is Wendell Wells and Denny Davis. The off-Broadway comedy features two actors creating the entire population of Tuna, Texas, with quick change artistry, changing costumes and 20 characters. “Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24; 208-677-2787.
Rodeo/TF
CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 8 and 9 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Features cowboys and cowgirls from CSI along with colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 6-12. Ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, EZ Money Auto in Burley, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly, and the CSI Expo Center. Info: Steven Birnie, 208-732-6620 or sbirnie@csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series will feature Emily Ezola and Kevin Olson, “An Evening of Piano Duos,” 7:30 p.m. March 8 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ezola and Olson, faculty members at Utah State University, present a variety of piano duos written in the past two centuries and share some of the unique history of this genre and the composers who were drawn to writing for two pianos. Tickets are $10 general admission, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 69th annual Rock and Gem Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 9 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Features exhibits of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and displays by Herrett Center for Arts and Science museum, Hagerman Fossil Beds and Magic Valley Gold Panning Club. Also includes demonstrations of lapidary skills and activities with wheel of fortune and sand dig for gems among others, along with door prizes, grand prize drawing and a silent auction. Admission is $2 for adults and children 12 and older. Children under 12 admitted for free if accompanied by an adult. Info: Shirley Metts, 208-423-4827, or magicvalleygemclub.org.
Jazz/Ketchum
Pianist Alfredo Rodríguez and percussionist Pedrito Martinez, 7:30 p.m. March 10 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $70 and $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $80 and $55 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $35 and $22.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.