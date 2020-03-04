Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art /TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition is on display for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II,” a poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display through March 21, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library’s regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays in February and March. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Boise
“2020 Idaho Triennial” exhibition is on display from March 8 through July 19 at the Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Drive. The juried exhibition features works created by a selection of Idaho artists, including Timothy Frazier of Bellevue and Milica Popovic of Twin Falls. Opening reception: 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 13 with artist awards announced at 6 p.m.; free admission for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Also open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, with admission by donation. Admission: $6 general, $4 seniors (62 and older), $3 for students. Free for children under 6. 208-345-8330 or boiseartmuseum.org.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, March 4
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Davey and the Midnights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Lunch/Buhl
Lenten lunches at noon Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1, at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. Soup and sandwiches will be served. The community is invited. Donations are accepted. 208-329-0254.
Lunch/Burley
Annual Lenten luncheons at noon Wednesdays, March 4 through April 1, at Burley Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Everyone is invited for a light lunch and a discussion. Freewill offering. 208-678-5131.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio session for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Museum of Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will also be available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The production is directed by Company of Fools Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and features company artist Claudia McCain (Janine) and Alexis Ulrich (Zoe). The play contains adult themes; appropriate for audiences ages 16 and older. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, March 5
Stories/TF
Story Time features a mystery children’s story, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 5 through March 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Eugene Ionesco’s classic 1959 play is an absurdist farce about the rising conformism and fascism during World War II. Zinnie Harris’ new version of Ionesco’s “Rhinoceros” brings the audience to Europe and its politics today. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Second Coming of the KKK” conversation with Professor Justin Vipperman of CSI, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “The Second Coming of the KKK: the Ku Klux Klan of the 1920s and the American Political Tradition” by Linda Gordon. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. The documentary by award-winning filmmaker Thomas Piper follows the Dutch garden designer Piet Oudolf over five seasons as he redefines what gardens can be. Discussions take place in Oudolf’s private gardens at Hummelo and on visits to his public works in New York, Chicago and the Netherlands. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Museum members and $12 for nonmembers, at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The comedy is set in Manhattan with the characters of Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend. The cast is Tom Nilsen (Tobias), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/assistant director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/assistant director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette) and Brad Phillips (Ben). Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Friday, March 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, March 6 through March 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art opening/TF
First Friday art opening features Linda Dennis, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. She is an Idaho native with a renewed interest in painting after raising her family. She now paints using oil, golden acrylic fluids, collage and leaf. Her use of bright and bold colors brings her modern animal paintings to life. Refreshments served at no charge. Info: Cetaira Cole, 208-734-8091.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
CSI Spring Jazz Collaboration featuring the CSI jazz groups and Madrigals, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program includes “Desafinado,” “Bluer than Blue” and Rosana Eckert’s “You Take Me Away” and jazz standards with “April in Paris,” Mercer Ellington’s “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be” and Count Basie’s “Splanky.” The Madrigals honor a cappella roots with arrangements of “Skylark” and “I Got it Bad (And That Ain’t Good).” The college’s new jazz guitar ensemble also presents a debut performance. Admission is free; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jeff Crosby Duo, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, pork loin with red peppers, lamb shanks, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $17 per meal and $15 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Canyonside Christian School’s annual dinner and auction with a Roaring ‘20s theme, 5:30 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 200 N. Fir St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a tri-tip dinner served at 6:30 p.m. The event also features live and silent auctions, dessert auction, raffles and games. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best dressed couple. Dinner tickets are $20 each or $35 for two. Reserved table of eight is $150. Tickets are available at the school office, 820 E. Nez Perce St., or 208-324-3444. All proceeds benefit the students of Canyonside Christian.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Discussion/Ketchum
Panel discussion as part of the Winter Read program, 4 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Families share their stories of immigration, incarceration, military service and community. The panel will be moderated by Mia Russell, executive director of Friends of Minidoka. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Auditions/Rupert
Southern Idaho Youth Theatrics’ auditions for Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” 6 to 9 p.m. at Acadia Music, 707 F St. Auditions are for ages 11 to 18. Come prepared to sing a short song. Sponsored by Acadia Music. Info: 208-731-1032.
Saturday, March 7
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Twin Falls Canal Company Manager Brian Olmstead at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Olmstead discusses the history of the canal system, Milner Dam and other parts of the canal infrastructure. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/TF
Boy Scout Troop 65’s 47th annual pancake supper, 3 to 8 p.m. at First Christian Church, 601 Shoshone St. N. The menu is all-you-can-eat buttermilk pancakes, scrambled eggs, link sausages, hash browns, coffee and punch. Tickets are available in advance or at the door for $5 a person or $20 for a family up to six people.
Banquet/TF
National Wild Turkey Federation South Hills Strutters’ 16th annual banquet at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. with dinner at 7 p.m. Also live and silent auctions, games and raffles with prizes including guns. Tickets are $65 single, $95 per couple and $300 sponsor. Special gun tables also available with reserved seating. Sign up online at events.nwtf.org/120110-2020 for a chance to win a gun. Information and tickets: Daron Brown, 208-539-6495 or smalltractorworks@gmail.com, or John Howard, 208-861-3296 or john@fallsbrand.com.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, stepdaughter of Johnny Cash and granddaughter of Maybelle Carter. Carlene Carter has been releasing music for about four decades, and her 2014 album release was “Carter Girl.” She also toured a few years with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater, Music and Dance departments present “Rhinoceros” at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Free to CSI students with ID. Tickets are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office or at tickets.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Idaho 75, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Bird walk/Hailey
Winter bird walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lions Park, 255 Croy Creek Road. Learn about sighting your binoculars, bird identification and winter bird residents. Novice and experienced birders are welcome. Bring water, snacks and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “The Niceties” by playwright Eleanor Burgess, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at svmoa.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Workshop/Ketchum
“The Green Studio,” an art therapy self-care workshop with Jordyn Dooley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Dooley, art therapist and enrichment educator at Sun Valley Museum, facilitates the therapeutic art-making workshop that uses materials from nature. Cost is $12 for museum members and $15 for nonmembers. Snacks, coffee and tea provided; bring a lunch. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Auditions/Rupert
Southern Idaho Youth Theatrics’ auditions for Disney’s “Alice in Wonderland Jr.,” 9 a.m. to noon at Acadia Music, 707 F St. Auditions are for ages 11 to 18. Come prepared to sing a short song. Sponsored by Acadia Music. Info: 208-731-1032.
Sunday, March 8
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Ketchum
Carlene Carter, Grammy nominated singer-songwriter, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. She started her career singing with the Carter Family and has written countless songs, recorded 12 albums, collaborated with many musicians and released more than 20 singles. She is the daughter of country music legends June Carter Cash and Carl Smith, and stepdaughter of Johnny Cash. In 2014, she released her “Carter Girl” album. She also toured with John Mellencamp and a new album was released in 2017. Tickets range from $25 to $75 and are available at svmoa.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Museum of Art box office, 191 Fifth St. E, Ketchum.
Monday, March 9
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a John Wayne classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. It’s about an ex-boxer who returns to Ireland to win the hand of a spirited young woman. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Tuesday, March 10
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. March 10 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Magic show/TF
Kex Lang the Magician, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N., featuring table-side magic and fun for the family. Reservations are recommended.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. March 10. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Minidoka: An American Concentration Camp” by Mia Russell, 7:30 p.m. March 10 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens at 7 p.m. March 10 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by John Carreyrou, a two-time Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative reporter at the Wall Street Journal, 6:30 p.m. March 10 at the Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. In his New York Times bestseller “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Startup,” Carreyrou shares the inside story of the rise and collapse of Theranos, the one-time multibillion-dollar company with the promise of a blood-testing technology that never existed. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project from last fall, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Museum’s members, $30 for nonmembers and $15 for students and educators. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. March 11 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 11 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. March 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Discussion/TF
“Q&A with the Master Gardeners” event, 6:30 p.m. March 11 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library is partnering with the University of Idaho Extension Office to bring the Master Gardeners to answer everyone’s planting questions. They will offer gardening ideas, tips and information. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s production showcases African-American music traditions with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The program features vocalist and pianist Sneed, a six-person choir and a band. The performance combines music and culture with traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. March 11 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium’s “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100,” 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 12 and 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. March 13 in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. The symposium explores the history and implications of the 19th Amendment and the Women’s Suffrage Movement. Presenters are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb; Susan Swetnam, professor emerita, Idaho State University; David Adler, The Alturas Institute; Amy Canfield, professor of history, Lewis-Clark State College; and Tracey Morrison, folk singer. The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch both days. One CSI academic credit is available. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. March 12 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. He follows the poignant stories of people suffering with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Workshop/TF
“Stage Makeup 101” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 to April 23, at the CSI Fine Arts Room 137. No class during spring break. Stage makeup techniques will include choosing the right colors, highlight and shadow, blending, basic corrective makeup, character makeup, old age makeup, and injury. Before attending, students will need to purchase BEN NYE Creme makeup kit from Amazon (about $25-$30) in their skin tone. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Theater/Buhl
“Twelve Angry Jurors” annual Thespian Society production, presented by Buhl High School Drama Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 6053, 7:30 p.m. March 12-14 in the high school auditorium. The student-produced classic play is about one juror’s quest to change the minds of his fellow jurors. Tickets at the door: $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students. Information: David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Company of Fools’ Acting Intensives workshop, featuring improvisational comedy with Andrew Beck, 6 to 9 p.m. March 12-13 and noon to 4 p.m. March 14 with a free public improv performance at 7 p.m., at Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St. The introduction covers spontaneity, group focus, ensemble building, narrative skills and more. Beck is a theatre instructor at Oregon State University and artistic director of No-Filter Improv in Portland, Oregon. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “Free Play.” Fee is $50 for the three-day workshop; register at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. March 12-14 with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Also matinee at 2 p.m. March 14 and doors open at 1:30 p.m. The audience will be transported to the small town that Belle is desperate to escape and to the castle that holds the beast prisoner. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. March 12 at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Celebration/Ketchum
Winter Read Closing Celebration features author Jamie Ford with the keynote address at 6 p.m. March 12 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event will be livestreamed at comlib.org/livestream. A book signing with Chapter One Bookstore follows the presentation. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “L. Frank Baum” by L. Frank Baum at 7:30 p.m. March 12 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. March 12-14, 16 and 19-21 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Music/TF
Billy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 13 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 13; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Rodeo/TF
Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. March 13-14 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Features student athletes from CSI and other colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Daniel Dugar, March 13-14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Tournament/TF
Annual Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament with sessions at 1:30 and 7 p.m. March 13, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. March 15 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: tournament co-chairwomen Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Dancing/Burley
Dance, 7 p.m. March 13 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Craft show/TF
Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will serve a soup and sandwich lunch for $7.
Book/TF
Book signing with Dr. H. Eugene Soulsby of Burley, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Soulsby, a retired chiropractor after four decades of practice, is now a published author. His book “The Role of the Holy Spirit in Worship,” published by Christian Faith Publishing, is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, iTunes, Bam! Books-A-Million, Russell Books, local booksellers and YouTube.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Ron James at 1 p.m. March 14 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. James will discuss the history of Chinese mining along the Snake River. He has done extensive research on the Chinese influence in southern Idaho. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Retreat, music/TF
Contemplative Lenten Retreat, “Be Still and Know…,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 14 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. The retreat is facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon, with different contemplative prayer practices. Choral Evensong follows at 5 p.m. with a service of prayers, psalms and music, including the Choir Guys with two pieces commissioned by music director Daniel Gawthrop; free and open to the community. Cost of the retreat is $30, which includes all materials and a lunch; register at episcopaltwinfalls.org by March 9.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 14; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s winter concert, 3 p.m. March 14 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The concert is free and open to the public. Donations are accepted at the door. Magicvalley-youthorchestra.org.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight March 14 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 15 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 30. The show features displays of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and also collectable mineral specimens, unique custom jewelry, lapidary art demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 14 at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment including a musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style. Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached, a Magic Valley based string band. Free. 208-655-4215.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows annual Shamrock Shuffle is March 14 at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Stew feed potluck to be followed by squares and rounds. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Fest, parade/Shoshone
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration begin at 2 p.m. March 14 in front of the Iron Horse Saloon, 210 N. Rail St. E. Festivities include a parade, tumbleweed race, a potluck dinner at the Iron Horse Saloon and children activities outside after the parade. Parade awards given for best-dressed man and woman, best livestock and best machinery. Info: Leigh Kelley, 208-886-2016.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. March 15 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Hailey
We Banjo 3, an award-winning band from Galway, Ireland, 7:30 p.m. March 17-18 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St., as part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Series. The band consists of two sets of brothers, Enda Scahill, Fergal Scahill, Martin Howley and David Howley, performing a blend of traditional Irish and bluegrass music. Standard seating is $40 for Sun Valley Museum members, $50 for nonmembers and $20 for students. Premium seating is $65 members, $75 nonmembers and $32.50 students. Tickets are available at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford Motor Co., March 18-22 with screenings at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum and the Sun Valley Opera House. Highlights include films, world premieres, Screenwriters Lab, industry panels, coffee talks, parties and awards event. Tickets and film schedules are available at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget” class, 1 p.m. March 19 at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without a packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes, powdered milk yogurt and whole-wheat pancakes. Supplies are provided. The individual session fee is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Art talk/Ketchum
“Free Play” artist talk with Tucker Nichols, 5:30 p.m. March 19 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum’s Big Idea project, “Free Play.” Nichols will discuss the role of play, experimentation and interactivity in his practice. His drawings have been published in McSweeney’s, The Thing Quarterly, The New Yorker and the New York Times. He is also co-author of the books “Crabtree” with Jon Nichols and “This Bridge Will Not Be Gray” with Dave Eggers. Free admission. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. March 20, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Museum of Art, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Dinner/Paul
Paul United Methodist Church chicken noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. March 20 at the church, 127 W. Clark St. Freewill donation. Take-outs are welcome and homemade noodles are available. 208-438-5358.
Fundraiser/TF
Fundraising breakfast and dental screenings, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. CSI dental hygiene program provides free dental screenings with dental home-care kits and a raffle. 208-734-5084.
Iris meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W. Mike from Sutton’s Iris Gardens in Meridian presents a program on new irises. Also door prizes. Anyone is welcome. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Listening session/Carey
“New Amsterdam” Talk Back screening and listening tour, hosted by NBC and the Sun Valley Institute, 7 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Carey School gymnasium. The event starts with a screening of a “New Amsterdam” episode that highlights the shows commitment to exploring and revealing the issues affecting America. “New Amsterdam” star Ryan Eggold and Executive Producer Peter Horton conduct the listening session to hear stories about issues facing rural Idaho. Stories from the audience will be used as material for the show’s future episodes. Tickets for the screening and Talk Back event are free and available at careytalkbalk.eventbrite.com.
Dinner fest/Rupert
St. Nicholas Church and School’s annual Basque Festival, March 21 at the Rupert Elks, 85 S. 200 W. Basque dinner will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m., family-style with roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans and dessert. Activities include an auction, raffle, and music by Barton and Bollar for dancing. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cover charge is $5 without dinner.