Events calendar

“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library’s regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.

“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays in February and March. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.

