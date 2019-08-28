Exhibitions
Arts/Ketchum
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display from Aug. 30 through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Free opening celebration and Gallery Walk, 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 30, with participating artists Chad Erpelding and Mark R. Smith speaking about their artwork at 6 p.m. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Trivia, music/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m., and music by The Smoky Knights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Karate/TF
Shotokan Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 28 through Jan. 13, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps to develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/TF
“Knotty Knot” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Ponies, Pistols and Pistons Show 7 p.m. Aug. 28 in Shouse Arena (advance tickets: $15, includes fair admission; day-of-show tickets: $11, does not include fair admission). Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Play with Gravity shows and Jeff Martin with magic and hypnotist shows. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Musical/Hansen
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s preview of “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers,” 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite, 3715 E. 3200 N. The cast performs select songs and scenes from the show. Free admission. Concessions available for purchase. Info: Friends of Stricker, friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Joker” by Brian Azzarello. After being released from Arkham, Joker discovers other villains have moved in on his territory. Follow Gotham’s most notorious maniac as he reclaims what’s his in one night. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation on “The Life and Work of Ezra Pound, Hailey’s Native Son,” by literary historian Ted Dyer, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Pound was born in 1885 in Hailey and went on to become a giant in literature as a poet, critic and cultural dynamo despite holding controversial political views. Dyer is a part-time teacher, tutor, free-lance journalist, musician, and a player and teacher of jazz and lectures on many subjects. Free admission. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “Imagine I’m Beautiful,” a 12-time award-winning film by Naomi McDougall Jones, at 6 p.m. followed by a short presentation and discussion with Jones at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Jones is an award-winning writer, actress, producer and activist for women in film. She is one of the residents to the new writer-in-residence program at the Hemingway House in Ketchum. During her residency, Jones will focus on her third feature film screenplay, “Breathe In/Breathe Out.” Free admission. Information: comlib.org.
Friday, Aug. 30
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $16 and $13 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $12 and $9 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration includes reading of cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. 500 E. Ave., and a reception to honor Kathy and Patsy Wygle, Wagon Days grand marshals, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. A barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper follows 7 to 9 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Wagondays.org.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of “David Crosby: Remember My Name” documentary film, 4:30 and 7 p.m. at the Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Director A.J. Eaton will be present for the film and also available to answer questions after each screening. “David Crosby: Remember My Name” premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and was the opening film at the 2019 Sun Valley Film Festival. Tickets are available at 3:45 p.m. on day of the show at the Magic Lantern box office. Mlcinemas.com.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Art/Sun Valley
Works by Wood River Valley artist Wendy J. Pabich displayed for Gallery Walk, 5 to 7 p.m. at Mitchell Contemporary Gallery, 400 Sun Valley Road. Pabich will be present for Gallery Walk and is also featured in a current exhibition, “Liquid and Blooms,” which is a combination of textural paintings at the Zenergy Spa. In her adventures, Pabich has led graduate students to the wilds of Patagonia, taught wilderness skills and sustainability in the Himalaya, floated icy rivers in Alaska, navigated the length of the Grand Canyon, skied endless powder glades, and been helicoptered out of the Northern Ice Fields of Patagonia in the wake of a geologic-scale glacial lake outburst flood. Pabich’s work at the gallery continues her dedication to water and its vital role on the planet. Gallery hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: 970-404-7206 or mitchellcontemporary@gmail.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Russ Thurow with “Born to Be Wild: History, Status and Recovery of Wild Chinook Salmon in Central Idaho” at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Thurow, U.S. Forest Service salmon biologist and expert, has nearly 40 years of experience investigating Idaho’s wild salmon and steelhead. The lecture is presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free admission. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pet clinic/TF
Micro-chip clinic for pets, presented by People for Pets Twin Falls Animal Shelter, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Dr. Nick Redbone and opening act Jeff Leir, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $19 and $16 (includes fair admission). Day-of-rodeo tickets: $15 and $12 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Parade, music/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues with the Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fourth Street and East Avenue; and cultural demonstrations, 10 a.m. to noon at Festival Meadows. Big Hitch Parade starts at 1 p.m. along Sun Valley Road and Main Street, followed by a street party with country singer-songwriter Brandon Lay, of Tennessee, at East Avenue next to Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Salmon fest/Stanley
Annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association and Idaho Rivers United. The festival features educational tours to see salmon spawning nests in the Salmon River, along with music by area musicians, activities, food and drinks. Discoversawtooth.org or idahorivers.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, 2019 U.S. National champions, 8:45 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Celebration, noon to 6 p.m. at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Features music, entertainment, food and vendors.
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Concert with Chris Janson and guest Jackson Michelson, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance tickets: $30, includes fair admission. Day-of-concert tickets: $26 and $23 (does not include fair admission). Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Music/Filer
Jaime Thietten, a Christian recording artist and songwriter, performs at a community church service at the Twin Falls County Fair, 10:15 a.m. at the free stage area at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Thietten of Twin Falls has established an international touring base and recorded more than a half dozen albums during her 20-year career.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues with the Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square. Wagondays.org.
Monday, Sept. 2
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Parade, fest/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Celebration features a parade at noon along Main Street, followed by music, entertainment, food and vendors at the Memorial Park on North Third Street.
Fun run/Bellevue
Bellevue Labor Day Fun Run and Walk, 9 a.m. at the Memorial Park on North Third Street. Fee is $25 for the 5K and $35 for the 10K; register at raceentry.com. The event raises money for the Bellevue Fire Department’s Burn-out Fund.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: 4-H/FFA junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Country Swing classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3 through Sept. 24, in CSI’s Gym 304. The class includes the basics of swing, two-step and various couple dances. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 4 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss, 11 a.m. Sept. 5 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 5 through Sept. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Forever Plaid,” directed by Robyn Fehlman, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 7, at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The cast is four adult male characters. Men ages 20 to 40 are invited to audition. Come prepared to sing a short musical number and read from a provided script. A quartet of high school chums and their dreams of recording an album ended when their 1954 Mercury collided with a bus full of Catholic schoolgirls on their way to see the Beatles’ American debut on the “Ed Sullivan Show.” The play begins with the Plaids returning from the afterlife for one final chance at musical glory. With a book by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a homage to the innocent sounds of the 1950s and the 1960s. Performances will be Nov. 7-16.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 6 through Sept. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 6; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents Del Parkinson, “With A Song In My Heart,” 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital focuses on composers of diverse nationalities, with selections from Russia, Hungary, France, Germany, Italy and America. The performance blends narration with music ranging from classical art song and opera to film scores and Broadway show tunes. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Fun run/Gooding
Idaho School for the Deaf and the Blind’s Raptor Run starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 6 at 1450 Main St. Registration is at the ISDB track and cost is $25. The 5K fun run raises funds for physical education equipment for the students. Information: Facebook.com/ISDB or 208-934-4457.
Performance/Ketchum
Australian-based circus ensemble C!RCA, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6-7 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The “What Will Have Been” production is composed of three circus artists stretching the boundaries of contemporary circus with movement, dance and theater. The performers are accompanied on stage by a violinist, fusing together the music of Bach, Philip Glass and electronica. Tickets are $30 to $150 at theargyros.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 7; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Wings & Things: The Ultimate Tailgate Challenge, presented by Twin Falls Optimist Club, 5 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. The fundraiser includes food competitions with several categories. Proceeds benefit local schools. Tickets are $10 each or two for $15, and available at twinfallsoptimistclub.com. Student tickets are $5 at the gate (identification is required). Children 6 and younger are admitted for free with a paying adult.
Fest/TF
Fifth annual Twin Falls Firefighters Ball, 6 p.m. to midnight Sept. 7 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Features catered food, music, dancing, auctions and a no-host bar. Proceeds support the Twin Falls Firefighters Burnout and Benevolence Fund. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple. For tickets or information, contact Braden Patterson at 208-949-8007.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A tasting tour of French wine with Michael of Barrique Distributing. The four wines will be paired with French inspired bites. Cost is $25; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 9 through Sept. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., with an evening of conversation, wine and treats. Book discussion is about “The Best Cook in the World” by Rick Bragg. Cost is $30; register at 208-733-5477.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “This Flotsam and Jetsam of Human Passions: Idaho War Horses to the South African War, 1899-1902” by Phillip Homan, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 10 in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 11 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Ceremony/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house and ground-breaking ceremony, noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at 507 Addison Ave. W. Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m. and a ribbon-cutting ceremony follows at 1:30 p.m. 208-734-7736.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by John Lundin with “Early Wood River Valley Resorts before Sun Valley – Hailey Hot Springs and Guyer Hot Springs,” 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. Free. Info: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Nutrition class/Wendell
“Cooking Matters at the Store” class, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sept. 11 at the New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St. The Cooking Matters class is presented by the Idaho Foodbank and Eat Smart Idaho in conjunction with Simerly’s Grocery Store. Learn about nutrition, comparing unit prices, understanding food labels, finding whole grains and shopping on a budget. Free for the public. Also receive a $10 gift card for groceries. To register, contact Megan Devaney at 208-737-5977 or mdevaney@phd5.idaho.gov.
Auditions/TF
Open auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times: 4 p.m., Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Bon Bons, ages 9-11 (under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Children, ages 11-15 (under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Waltz of the Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Arrive at least 15 minutes before the audition time and be ready to dance (dressed and stretched). Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October, November and December with Rayni Capps. Audition fee is $10. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 6-7. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Fall Trees, 10 to 11 a.m. Sept. 12 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Ketchum
Kirk Wallace Johnson, author of “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century,” speaks at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Johnson is also author of “To Be a Friend Is Fatal: The Fight to Save the Iraqis America Left Behind.” The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Bid Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members and $30 for nonmembers, and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 13 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows welcome back dance, Sept. 14 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream and plus square dancers. Pre-rounds start at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Lessons also offered Sept. 23 and 30. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free. Dress is casual.
