Events calendar

Saturday, May 30 Art class/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Learning to Draw Field Notes in Nature” with artist Poo Wright Pulliam, May 30-31, as part of the museum’s Big Idea project “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” All levels of students are welcome to participate in the workshop. On May 30, participants will receive an online tutorial from the instructor on how to draw bird and wildflower anatomy. On May 31, they will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh to sketch the birds and flowers. Participants should wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Wright-Pulliam, a longtime Wood River Valley resident, has won numerous awards for her art and also has been selected as the artist-in-residence for Craters of the Moon National Monument and the City of the Rocks National Reserve. The cost is $125 for museum members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wildflower hike/Hailey
Taylor Canyon Wildflower Hike in the Boulder Mountains, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30, with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hailey Park and Ride lot at River and Bullion streets or at 9:45 a.m. at the Lake Creek parking lot. The hike is rated moderate to difficult. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
Monday, June 1 Reading/TF
Summer Reading at Twin Falls Public Library is going virtual. Each week from June 1 through July 25, the library posts activities, games, crafts, and reading challenges for people of all ages and interests. A printed version is available at the library. To keep track of your reading, download the free reading app – Reader Zone. Check out the website tfpl.org, Facebook page or the new Summer Reading box at the front of the library for activities around the first week’s theme, “Fairy Tales.” Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week Photography/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Capturing the Camas Prairie, an Introduction to Landscape Photography” with Alexi Nelson, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6, as part of the museum’s upcoming Big Idea project, “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” Participants meet at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Centennial Marsh in the Camas Prairie, exploring the area south of Hill City. Nelson, an events assistant at Sun Valley Museum and a photographer, instructs on ways to enhance photography skills by capturing Idaho landscape. All experience levels are welcome. Participants should wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations. The cost is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Walking tour/Hailey
Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
History day/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Volunteers are needed to help with the activities, call 208-324-5641. Historicaljeromecounty.com.
Youth baking class/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Kitchen Academy Online, “Disney Desserts,” classes will be led by CSI culinary instructor Dianne Jolovich from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. June 15-19 through Zoom. Junior chefs experience a behind-the-scenes culinary adventure preparing Disney-themed desserts. In this five-day class, young chefs will practice essential kitchen skills and master some fundamentals of baking and kitchen safety. Learn to make Simba’s Muddy Brownies, Maurice’s Treats-Strawberry Twist, Thunder Ranch S’mores Bake, Jack Skellington Sugar Cookies and Neverland Hot Chocolate with homemade star marshmallows. They learn important lessons about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, team work, and culinary creativity. Kitchen Academy online requires adult supervision of the students learning to cook at home. Includes a Kitchen Academy apron and cookbook sent by mail. Cost is $50 and class limit is 15 per session. Register at csi.edu/communityed. Upon registration, we will send you a list of ingredients and the link to the zoom class. Information: cbarigar@csi.edu.
