Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Dec. 15 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tour, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Dec. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Brown Bag Mini Concerts’ holiday series with local organists, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Bring a sack lunch. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Fest/TF
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd., Twin Falls. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music by Jake Hanchey, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m., followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Fest/TF
Amazing Grace Fellowship’s Kids Christmas Program, 7 p.m. at 1061 Eastland Drive N. The program also includes Grace Dance Academy and a visit by Santa. Refreshments. Free. 208-736-0727.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater, with a collage of puppets, live actors and other creatures. The production highlights stories, poems and music for children as created by artist Shel Silverstein. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or tickets.csi.edu.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Festivity/Ketchum
Ketchum Holiday Lighting Ceremony, 4:30 p.m. Dec. 5 at Town Square, 360 E. Ave. Features a musical performance by Wood River High School’s Colla Voce at 4:30 p.m. and arrival of Santa on a fire truck at 5 p.m. Visit with Santa inside the visitor center after the lighting. Letters can be mailed to Santa inside the igloo at Town Square (include a return address). Also hot chocolate, cider, cookies and hot mulled wine. Ketchumidaho.org.
Thursday, Dec. 6
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Dot” by Peter H. Reynolds, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 6 through Dec. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Festivity/TF
It’s a Winter Wonderland event, 4 to 7 p.m. at Bridgeview Estates, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Includes hot cocoa, cookies, lighting of Bridgeview courtyard, and an appearance by Santa. Free admission. To donate to Toys for Tots or a family in need, bring a new unwrapped toy or a non-perishable food item. 208-736-3933.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Oak Rooms on the lower level at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem,” a Sacred Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. with a Family Night performance for all ages at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open to all ages, 5-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. at the church, featuring nativity scenes from around the world and also includes live music performances until 7:15 p.m. and the Hallelujah Hand Bells, 6:45-7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” live play at 7:30 p.m. at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy or from any cast member. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or tickets.csi.edu.
Friday, Dec. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Immanuel Lutheran Church Praise Choir, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Choir students in third through fifth grades perform Christmas songs. The public is welcome.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 7 through Dec. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Muzzie Braun and Dave Muscavage, 6 to 9 p.m. at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/ TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass stylings.
Meeting/TF
Central Idaho Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind meeting, 6 p.m. at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. The group meets on the first Friday of each month. Free and open to the public. Info: Mai Nguyen, 208-409-6233.
Dance recital/TF
CSI Golden Girls’ “Holly Jolly Christmas” recital, 6:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital features dancers ages 2½ to elite levels performing Christmas dance routines in tap, jazz, ballet and hip hop.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Meet and greet with local artist Paul Davis, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Davis has donated an art collection to raise funds for Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley. Online auction is Dec. 7-15, with the collection on display at the Herrett Center through auction closing.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem,” a Sacred Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Concert is for ages 8 and older. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open for all ages: 5-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. and also includes live music performances until 7:15 p.m. and the Hallelujah Hand Bells, 6:45-7:15 p.m.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree,” 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or tickets.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” live play at 7:30 p.m. at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy or from any cast member. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ 30th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Mikah Jones, age 13, dances the role of Clara. Professional ballet dancers perform the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and the Cavalier. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is available for $18 and $16, at 208-678-4117 or at Premier Dancewear. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members. Proceeds go for arts scholarships and for production scenery and costumes.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, corner of Idaho 26 and 46. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, ham, lamb stew, homemade soup, green salad, rice, green beans, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. The Oneida family will have handmade items for purchase. 208-308-5051.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “A World of Christmas,” a Christmas cantata by Joseph Martin and directed by Rick Strickland, 7 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Refreshments. No charge; freewill donations are appreciated.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 8
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
Festival For Children, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 9 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive N. Features a pancake breakfast, fun activities, crafts, pictures with Santa, and more. Admission is $5 (includes all activities) or $20 per family. Proceeds benefit children’s programs at St. Luke’s Magic Valley and St. Luke’s Jerome. Info: Terry Rowe, 208-814-0045.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls First United Methodist Church annual holiday bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 360 Shoshone St. E. Craft items, baked goods, and more. Boy Scout Troop 67 will sell lunch with loaded potatoes and toppings. 208-733-5872.
Fest/TF
Annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W. Free admission.
Fundraiser/TF
Annual Stuff the Bus event, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Walmart, 252 Cheney Drive W. Donations of new unwrapped toys and nonperishable food items are welcome to help fill two buses. Donated items go to those in need throughout Magic Valley. Presented by radio stations KTPZ 92.7, 102.1 The Bull, 104.7 BOB FM, Q-106.7, 95.1 The Breeze and I-Rock 105.1 FM and the Mid-Columbia Bus Co.
Fest/TF
Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. Children and pets are welcome. Receive a free picture with Santa with a donation of an unwrapped new toy for the Magic Valley Christmas for Kids, Toys for Tots program, or pet food for the local Humane Society Pet Food Pantry. Photo will be sent by e-mail. 208-734-8400.
Fundraiser/TF
Tis’ the Season to be Jolly Day, hosted by Canyon Ridge High School student council, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at Dairy Queen. The event includes activities and games to raise money for Pennies for Possibilities. 208-732-7555.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a presentation by Darrell Buffaloe on the history of railroads in Idaho, 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30 at Curry. The program includes information on when, where and how the railroads came into Idaho and how the locations were determined. Free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Music Department’s Honors Recital, 2 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The recital features outstanding music students performing on piano, cello, guitar, organ, French horn and voice with music of Haydn, Brahms, Chopin, Muczynski and others. Performers are Mason Wittman, Alex Hudson, Emilee Rocha, Annette Hansen, Elizabeth Davidson, Marissa Crofts, Teresa Daily, Emma Thompson, Jessica Paul, Tanner Brooks and Andrew Coleman. They are students of CSI Music Faculty members George Halsell, Sue Miller, Serena Jenkins Clark, Megan Andrews, and Michael Frew. Open to the public; donations are welcome to the music scholarship fund.
Music/TF
Rock Creek Music Teachers Association and students with a piano ensemble concert celebrating the Christmas spirit, 2 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” live play at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School auditorium, 2350 Elizabeth Blvd. Tickets are $10 and are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy or from any cast member. Info: facebook.com/magicvalleylittletheatre.
Theater/TF
CSI Theater Department presents “The Puppet Tree” at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for senior citizens and students. Tickets are available at the CSI box office, 208-732-6288 or tickets.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Bruce Michael, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Choirs concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Student choral ensembles perform seasonal music.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem,” a Sacred Christmas Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Concert is for ages 8 and older. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saint Edwards Catholic Church Choir and Hallelujah Hand Bells. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open for all ages: 2-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. and also includes live music performances until 7:15 p.m. and the Hallelujah Hand Bells, 6:45-7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Fest/Burley
Holiday lunch mini-bazaar, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Burley First Christian Church, 1401 Oakley Ave. Soups and cinnamon rolls will be served; freewill donations are welcome. Also craft items and baked goods available for sale. Everyone is welcome.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ “The Nutcracker” ballet, 2 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is available for $18 and $16, at 208-678-4117 or at Premier Dancewear. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “A World of Christmas,” a Christmas cantata by Joseph Martin and directed by Rick Strickland, 7 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Refreshments. No charge; freewill donations are appreciated.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Christmas in Jerome festivities, 3 to 6 p.m. at North Park, 300 E. Main St., followed by the Parade of Lights at 6 p.m. The park events include music, live nativity, photos with Santa from 3 to 5:45 p.m., children’s activities, food, hot chocolate and cider. The parade begins at 6 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to North Park. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Christmas Dinner Square and Round Dance and election of officers at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Dinner at 7 p.m. followed by dancing and election. Meat and rolls provided; bring a side dish, salad or dessert to share. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest/Sun Valley
Winter Wonderland kick-off party, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Sun Valley Village. Features holiday music, visiting with Santa, food and children’s activities.
Sunday, Dec. 9
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Jazz/TF
CSI Jazz Ensemble’s winter concert, 5 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The ensemble includes students from Magic Valley and jazz musicians from Twin Falls. The group debuts two original arrangements, one with a Latin flavor and the other a seasonal favorite. Also vocals by Alex Hudson for a Christmas tune. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Music/TF
Holiday concert series, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Free.
Music/Burley
“Peace in Christ” Christmas concert, presented by the Burley Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7 p.m. at the church, 2050 Normal Ave. Free admission and everyone is welcome.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “A World of Christmas,” a Christmas cantata by Joseph Martin and directed by Rick Strickland, 4 p.m. at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Refreshments. No charge; freewill donations are appreciated.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Wood River Orchestra’s holiday concert, 4 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Free admission, donations are welcome.
Monday, Dec. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch a Christmas crime movie starring Humphrey Bogart, at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free and open to the public. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dinner auction/TF
Third annual Pennies for Possibilities dinner auction, hosted by Canyon Ridge High School student council, at 6:30 p.m. in the Canyon Ridge cafeteria, 300 N. College Road W. Catering by Big Fatty’s BBQ. The event also includes a silent and dessert auction, and entertainment. Admission is by suggested donation. 208-732-7555.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Dec. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow” at 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Co. performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. Local dance students perform in the roles of mice, angels, party children, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Dec 12 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music by Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 12 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Co. performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 12 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for children, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone and adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel. Features Company of Fools artists Scott Creighton, David Janeski and Aly Wepplo, along with COF founding member Denise Simone. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/TF
St. Edward’s Catholic School Youth Choir performs Christmas songs at 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for Second Night 23 at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone. Tickets are $23. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Faces Places” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. Co-directed by 89-year-old Agnes Varda, one of the leading figures of the French New Wave cinema era, and 33-year-old French photographer and muralist JR. They traveled around the villages of France, meeting locals and producing epic-size portraits that are displayed on houses, barns, storefronts and trains. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Festivity/Rupert
Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. General admission is $30, with doors opening at 7 p.m. for seating. Tickets are also available for dinner and the show. Tickets are available at ruperttheatre.com.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 14 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m. Dec. 14; and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Buhl
Buhl High School Drama Department’s dinner theatre production of “The Farndale Avenue Housing Estates Townswomen’s Guild Dramatic Society’s production of ‘A Christmas Carol’” 7 p.m. Dec. 14-15 at the Buhl Moose Lodge. Dinner served at 6 p.m. with the show to follow at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person or $25 per couple, and available from any cast member or at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org or 208-490-1992.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” for Educator Night at 7 p.m. Dec. 14 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone. Tickets are $15 for educators and school administrators for this designated night; limit two tickets per person. Advance tickets at the theater box office, 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Children’s fest/TF
Cookies for Santa event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Decorate a cookie for Santa, and listen to a reading of a children’s holiday book. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 15; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Christmas dance features the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers with older country music, 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The dance is for singles and couples of all ages. Beverages available for purchase. Suggested donation is $5 a person. 208-734-5084.
Ballet/TF
Twin Falls Ballet Co. and Revolution Academy of Dance present “The Tales of the Big Bad Wolf,” 2 and 8 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance tells the untold story of the Big Bad Wolf from “Little Red Riding Hood,” “The Three Little Pigs” and the “Boy Who Cried Wolf.” Tickets for matinee performance: $8 for adults and $5 for children. Tickets for evening show: $10 for adults and $7 for children. Free admission of ages 3 and younger.
Music/TF
Heather Platts, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 15 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/Buhl
Fifth annual Festival of Carols, presented by United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries, 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. The performance features Christmas music and stories of the season; join in singing carols. Free admission.
Fest/Burley
Holiday Stars Open House, 3:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 15 at Pomerelle Place, 1301 Bennett St., to celebrate shining stars in the community. Includes seasonal refreshments and caroling entertainment inside the building. Donations of new or like-new toys, jackets or mittens will be collected for the Mini-Cassia Christmas Council. 208-677-8212.
Festivity/Rupert
Who-liday Grinch Party, presented by Minidoka County 4-H Teens, 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. The Who-ville party includes horse-drawn wagon rides, hot cocoa, sugar cookies, Christmas card packages, Grinch photos, and showing of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” movie (bring lawn chairs and blankets). Tickets are $25 each and are available at the Minidoka County Extension Office, 85 E. Baseline Road. 208-436-7184.
Festivity/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Sun Valley Village. Festivities feature holiday music, Santa, ice carving demonstrations, free cookies and cocoa. Visitsunvalley.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15, 18-22 and 26-29 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Cantata/Wendell
Community Christmas Cantata, 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St. Free admission. Information: 231-878-0210.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Bring an inexpensive gift for the Christmas gift exchange. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow” at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Stand-up comedy with Andrew Sleighter and KC Hunt, 8 p.m. Dec. 18 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 1516 Hansen St. S. Admission is $5 at the door.
