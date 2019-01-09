Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in January at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen, its contents, and the act of preparing food in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 with artist Abby Carter and The Hunger Coalition. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Jan. 9
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-up free film screening of “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World” at 6:30 p.m. in the Sligar Auditorium at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. A moderated discussion follows the film. “Rumble,” by Catherine Bainbridge and Alfonso Maiorana, tells of the profound and missing chapter in the history of American music — the indigenous influence. The film features music icons Charley Patton, Mildred Bailey, Link Wray, Jimi Hendrix, Jesse Ed Davis, Buffy Sainte-Marie, Robbie Robertson and others. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service. Free slice of pizza available at 6 p.m. Each additional slice is $1. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Art talk/Ketchum
Artist talk with MK Guth, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Guth discusses the role of social ritual, performance, food and drink within her artistic practice. The art talk is part of Sun Valley Center’s “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Jan. 10
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Cooking class/TF
“Hands-on Gnocchi and Pappardelle Pasta” class with Sara Adams, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Create gnocchi (a soft Italian potato dough dumpling) and also roll out and make homemade pappardelle pasta noodles. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature “The Irish Pub” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary celebrates the Irish pub and the people who own and run the establishments. Award-winning Irish filmmaker Alex Fegan talks with pub owners about their life, their work and their devotion. The film is presented as part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Jan. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 12
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Also music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Program/TF
Presentation by Alex Kunkel, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, near Curry. Learn about everyday items from the past and how some things have changed while others remain the same. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6:30 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Family fest/Ketchum
Family Day event, “Art, Drink and Be Merry,” 3 to 5 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Snowshoe walk, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 18 miles west of Arco. Also Feb. 2, 9, 16 and 23 and March 2. Begins with a short introduction to the winter environment, followed by a ranger-guided loop on snowshoes through the park. Snowshoes are available for free (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February. Reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 13
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Monday, Jan. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning knitting and crocheting class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Cooking class/TF
“Maximizing Meals While Minimizing Prep,” a three-in-one meal class with Carrie Richens, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The menu is slow-cooker pulled pork, island-style teriyaki bowls and crunchy taco salad. Learn how to turn a slow-cooker protein into at least three different meals. Cost is $35; register at 208-733-5477.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Jan 15 through May 9, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “March” by Geraldine Brooks, at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Youth fest/Hailey
Environmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” free winter program with outdoor adventures, 2:15 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 15 through Feb. 19, at Alturas Elementary School, 1111 Alturas Elementary Lane. Fourth- and fifth-grade students discover environmental science through exploration, collaboration, research, games, journaling and service learning and engage in projects relating to natural science and sustainability. Materials and snacks are provided. Pre-registration is required; contact Alisa McGowan, ERC program director, at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 16 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 16 through May 29, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-in workshop, “Sketching Kitchen Memories” with artist Bob Dix, 5:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Learn the basics of observational drawing by studying kitchen objects. The workshop is part of Sun Valley Center’s “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Tickets are $30 for Sun Valley Center members and $35 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Mitten” by Jan Brett, 11 a.m. Jan. 17 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Fest/Hailey
Winter Warm-up Veillee with Bon Debarras, 7 p.m. Jan. 17 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey center, 314 S. Second Ave. The gathering features a short performance by Montreal-based trio Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault, along with Quebec-inspired desserts and mulled wine and cider. The group plays traditional French Canadian music mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. The event is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Admission is $10 per person. Bring a homemade dessert to share and be admitted for free; register: Kristine Bretall at kbretall@sunvalleycenter.org.
Presentation/Jerome
World War I in History 101, CSI History Program featuring James Gentry, 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. The program is part of Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Tasting/TF
Around the World wine tasting, a new quarterly wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste four wines that are paired with some Italian bites. Cost is $25; register at 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 18, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Ketchum
Bon Debarras in concert, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The Montreal-based artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-Francois Dumas and Marie-Pierre Lecault play traditional French Canadian songs mixed with contemporary sounds from around the world. Tickets are $30 and $55 for Sun Valley Center members, $40 and $65 for nonmembers. Student tickets are $15 and $27.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 19; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
Brigham Young University Ballroom Dance Co. presents its “Come Alive” show at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 19 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The dance ensemble is the current United States Ballroom Dance Formation Champion and is a frequent winner of the British Formation Championships. The dance company has performed in more than 35 countries and is directed by Professor Curt Holman. Tickets are $15 at Deseret Book, the CSI ticket office, and at twinfallsballroom2019.eventbrite.com.
Card fest/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s card tournament with lunch at noon Jan. 19 at 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Pinochle and hand-and-foot card games after lunch. All ages are welcome. Cost is $8 (includes lunch and cards). Pre-register: 208-324-5642, jeromeseniorcenter@aol.com or at the senior center.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 19 with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. The program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life history and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows through the woods north of Ketchum. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Astronomy/TF
Total lunar eclipse viewing session, 7:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 20 (weather permitting) in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center will hold a dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 20 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
“Woodworking” class taught by Ken Triplett, CSI’s cabinetmaking and woodworking instructor, 6:30 to 9:20 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 22 to March 26, at the CSI Canyon building, room133. Beginning to moderate level woodworkers are welcome. Each student will design and build a project that is suited to their woodworking abilities, along with learning safety practices and machinery use. Cost is $150, plus supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 22. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art reception /TF
Opening reception for the “Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 22 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Works are on display through March 23. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/Hagerman
Hagerman Valley geology presentation with CSI geology professor Shawn Willsey, presented by Hagerman Valley Historical Society, at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Hagerman Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St. He will discuss the geologic history of the Snake River Plain and the major geologic events that have shaped the Hagerman area, from underlying ancient volcanoes and eruptions, to the creation of lakes from lava flows and the effects of the Bonneville flood. Willsey is author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho” and is also a licensed professional geologist in Idaho. Information: Darlene at 208-850-9996.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Chef Flynn” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary from filmmaker Cameron Yates is about the unusual childhood and success of teen chef Flynn McGarry. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 25 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Jan. 25, and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series presents Kevin Ahfat, National Federation of Music Cubs young artist, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 25 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ahfatis is a two-time winner of the Julliard Concerto Competition, has won top prizes at numerous competitions worldwide, including the Schimmel International Piano Competition, Steinway & Sons Concerto Competition, and the inaugural Seattle Symphony International Piano Competition. He continues his studies at the Juilliard School. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 26; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 26 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Boxing/TF
CSI Rodeo Team’s 42nd annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, and $30 ringside. Tickets sold at the door will cost an additional $2. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center office, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls; The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome; and EZ Money Auto in Burley. 208-732-6620.
Dancing/Jerome
Winter Ball Square and Round Dance Jan. 26 at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream and plus dancers. Theme colors are black and white. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s winter bird walk with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at The Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve visitor center. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, hadley@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Performance/Ketchum
Kristin Chenoweth, Emmy and Tony awards-winning actress and singer, 6:30 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Chenoweth’s career spans film, television, voiceover and stage. She has performed across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. She received an Emmy Award in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Pushing Daisies.” She won a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999 and was also nominated for her original role in “Wicked” in 2004. Chenoweth was nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” She released “The Art of Elegance,” her first album of American Songbook classics, and is working on her next album. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-721-8947.
