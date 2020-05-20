Events calendar

Astronomy/Hailey

Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Learning to Draw Field Notes in Nature” with artist Poo Wright Pulliam, May 30-31, as part of the museum’s Big Idea project “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” All levels of students are welcome to participate in the workshop. On May 30, participants will receive an online tutorial from the instructor on how to draw bird and wildflower anatomy. On May 31, they will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh to sketch the birds and flowers. Participants should wear masks and abide by social-distancing recommendations. Wright-Pulliam, a longtime Wood River Valley resident, has won numerous awards for her art and also has been selected as the artist-in-residence for Craters of the Moon National Monument and the City of the Rocks National Reserve. The cost is $125 for museum members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.