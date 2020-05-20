Events calendar

Astronomy/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Our Place in the Universe” astronomy talk at 5:30 p.m. May 20 via Zoom. The presentation, exploring from the Earth out to the most distant galaxies, is part of the library’s series of four free astronomy talks by speaker Tim Frazier. Register by emailing kristin.fletcher@haileypubliclibrary.org.
3D shoot canceled/Wendell
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot, scheduled for May 23-24, has been canceled for this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The next event is the Magic Mountain shoot on July 4-5. Information Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Art class/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Learning to Draw Field Notes in Nature” with artist Poo Wright Pulliam, May 30-31, as part of the museum’s Big Idea project “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” All levels of students are welcome to participate in the workshop. On May 30, participants will receive an online tutorial from the instructor on how to draw bird and wildflower anatomy. On May 31, they will meet at 10 a.m. at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Camas Prairie Centennial Marsh to sketch the birds and flowers. Participants should wear masks and abide by social-distancing recommendations. Wright-Pulliam, a longtime Wood River Valley resident, has won numerous awards for her art and also has been selected as the artist-in-residence for Craters of the Moon National Monument and the City of the Rocks National Reserve. The cost is $125 for museum members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wildflower hike/Hailey
Taylor Canyon Wildflower Hike in the Boulder Mountains, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 30, with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at 9 a.m. at the Hailey Park and Ride lot at River and Bullion streets or at 9:45 a.m. at the Lake Creek parking lot. The hike is rated moderate to difficult. Plan to practice-social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
Walking tour/Hailey
Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice-social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
