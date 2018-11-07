Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
“Images & Imagination” photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“We the People: Protest and Patriotism” exhibit continues on display through Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit explores the many ways Americans participate in democracy. The exhibition offers historical artifacts, and works by Deborah Aschheim, Kate Haug, Paul Shambroom, Mel Ziegler, Eugene Richards and Paul Fusco. Free guided exhibition tours, 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The final reading and discussion session features “The Botany of Desire” by Michael Pollan with guest scholar Heike Henderson of Boise State University. The book is available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Workshop/TF
“Traditional Native American Beadworking I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Nov. 7 and 14, in CSI’s Shields Building, room 109. Learn how to make beadwork handicrafts using the Native American folk technique of lane stitching. Instructor Russ Howell has been teaching beading for more than 40 years and will cover the basics of beading, materials, art styles and patterns. Bring a magnifying glass (low 1+), thimble, small sewing scissors, and small sealable containers to store beads. Fee is $35 plus $10 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at CSI Community Education Center.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new class of square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. First lesson is free, then a $3 suggested donation per lesson. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Films/Sun Valley
Environmental Resource Center presents Jackson Hole WILD on Tour, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The films showcase Jackson Hole Wildlife Film Festival favorites and award winners, highlighting stories of stewardship, threats to wildlife, and how to make a difference. Tickets are $10 for ERC members and youth, and available in advance at the ERC office in Ketchum or at the door. Tickets are $15 for nonmembers and available in advance at ERC or at PK’s Ski and Sports in Ketchum. Remaining tickets sold at the door. Ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Friday, Nov. 9
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Festival/TF
CSI Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. The holiday arts and crafts show is organized by CSI Hospitality Tourism and Events Club students with assistance from other CSI clubs. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a three-day pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Piano Celebration Series presents “Duo Tesoro” with pianists Dr. Mark Hansen and Dr. Svetlana Maddox, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Center. Features French and Russian music with compositions of Camille Saint-Saens, Sergei Rachmaninoff, Victor Babin and Paul Pabst. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
Fest/Jerome
Jerome Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors’ Holidayfest dinner and auction, at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, Social hour starts at 6 p.m. and dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. followed by silent and live auctions at 7:30 p.m. Also music by Eric May. Tickets for chamber members are $30 each in advance or $40 at the door, and for nonmembers, $40 in advance or $50 at the door. Pre-register at visitjeromeidaho.com/events, email director@visitjeromeidaho or call 208-324-2711.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 10
Festival/TF
CSI Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a three-day pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of breakfast frittatas, bacon, ham, link sausage, scrambled eggs, potato, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. 208-734-5084.
Veterans meal/TF
Free meals for veterans and active service members, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Prasai’s Thai Cuisine, 428 Second Ave. E., and Prasai’s Thai 2 Go, 1563 Fillmore St. 208-733-2222.
Lecture/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum hosts a presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, “Advanced Mind Reading or Having Fun Doing Oral History,” 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30. The discussion helps to understand how people think and the methods of organizing a project to get useful historical information. Research methods assist in collecting, recording and evaluating oral history. Buffaloe also offers tips for gathering information from those who don’t often share it. Free and open to the public. Info: museum at 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Pecan Pie cooking class with the Ortegas, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Each participant will make a pecan pie — learn the basics and how to make the crust and filling. Cost is $45. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Potato fest/Filer
Filer Events Committee’s “Anything Potato” cooking contest at the Twin Falls Fairgrounds, Merchant Building 3, 215 Fair Ave. Cook-off is 5 to 7 p.m. and set-up begins at 3 p.m. Entry in cooking competition is free for one chef and helper. Enter your favorite potato-based dish to win a prize. Make enough for 200, two-ounce samples. Public will be sampling and judging. Three categories: Appetizers, Salads/Main Dish and Desserts, with youth and adult divisions. Also bingo, 6 to 9 p.m., 50 cents per card. Cost is $7 for adults, $4 for children 12 and younger, or $20 per family. For entry forms or event tickets: Joe, 208-731-4318, or Cheryl, 208-312-8041. Proceeds to benefit Filer Fun Days.
Dancing/Hailey
Square and Contra Dance with Strings Attached band, 7 to 9:15 p.m. at Grange Hall, 609 S. Third Ave. Optional potluck dinner begins at 5:30 p.m. (bring wholesome food to share, and your plate, fork and water bottle). The dance is for all ages; singles and beginners are welcome, and all steps will be taught. Tickets at the door for the dance: $10 for adults, $15 per family or $5 for Grange members. The event is organized by Upper Big Wood River Grange members. Info: Manon, 208-788-3876 or grange.org/upperbigwoodriverid192.
Pageant/Kimberly
Miss Kimberly Scholarship Pageant, 7 p.m. at L.A. Thomas Building, 141 Center St. W. Contestants are Kaitlyn Ramirez, Gabrielle Crapo, Andreah Grover, Samantha Claar, Rachael Jensen, Abby Heider, Ashlyn LeBaron, Grace Solomon and Bekah Durgin. Tickets are $7 at the door. Info: Devry Nield, 208-308-3737.
Veterans meal/Wendell
Veterans Day dinner, hosted by American Legion Post No. 41, 5 p.m. at the Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. Social hour starts at 4 p.m. Menu is spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. All veterans and families are welcome.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Festival/TF
CSI Harvest Time Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road. Admission is $3 per person or $7 for a three-day pass. Children 10 and younger will be admitted for free. Military members admitted for free with ID on Veterans Day.
Celebration/TF
Armistice Day Celebration, 11 a.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Presented by Magic Valley Veterans for the 100th anniversary of the World War I armistice. Bells are welcome at 11 a.m. The event includes speeches, music and a gun salute. The public is invited. Free.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
“Celebration of Gratitude,” a Thanksgiving musical presentation, 7 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 2085 S. Temple Drive. Also features arrangements celebrating America. Light refreshments. The public is invited. Free admission.
Rehearsal/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale’s rehearsal for its Christmas cantata, 5 p.m. at Gooding Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performance dates are Dec. 7-9 at the Walker Center in Gooding. All singers are welcome.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Film/Paul
Free showing of “I Can Only Imagine” movie, 4 p.m. at Hope Community Church, 25 N. Fourth St. E. A children’s coat drive will also be held during the movie.
Program/Wendell
Wendell American Legion’s special program to honor veterans at 1 p.m. at the Wendell Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. The public is invited.
Monday, Nov. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week, plus 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fundraiser/Burley
Annual Mr. BHS contest, 7 p.m. at Burley High School in the King Fine Arts Center, 2100 Parke Ave. Fourteen contestants will compete. Guest performances by BHS Steps and Brooke Jensen Dance Studio. The event is a fundraiser for the Burley Special Olympics and Burley High Business Professionals of America chapter. Tickets at the door: $5 for adults, $3 students and children, or $20 for a family pass. 208-878-6606.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows square dance lesson for beginners who started in September, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Workshop for experienced dancers follows at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Tasting/TF
The Cheesoning 2: The Curd Nerds Ride Again, with Jason Ramsey and Jess Gough, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting, pairing and cooking with cheese. Cost is $45. Pre-registration is required: 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 to 9 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a drama film starring Spencer Tracy and Fredric March, at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “Culture Wars” by Thomas Schwartz, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Vicki Barbolak on tour, 7:30 p.m. at 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. She is a Top 10 finalist on the 2018 America’s Got Talent. Tickets are $19.95 general admission or $39.95 VIP, with reserved table seating and a meet and greet. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Governed by the People: Who Do We Serve?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” and is in conjunction with For Freedoms’ “50 State Initiative.” Features moderator Courtney Washburn, executive director of Conservation Voters for Idaho, and panelists Amanda Breen, Ketchum city councilor; Genevieve Chase, U.S. Army veteran; and artist Mel Ziegler, whose works are featured in the “We the People” exhibition, with a discussion about their perspectives on service to our country. Free admission. Pre-registration is recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Astronomy/Ketchum
“Astronomy in the Garden” series, 7 p.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum. Tim Frazier, president of Magic Valley Astronomical Society, will speak on “winter constellations: the horse, the maiden and the queen.” The lecture is followed by telescope-viewing outdoors and constellation lore, weather permitting. Cost is $10 for SBG members and $12 for nonmembers. Children younger than 16 admitted for free. Preregistration required: sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Nov. 14 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees’ premier opening and gala dinner, “A Storybook Christmas,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Oregon Trail Recreation Center, 1750 Parke Ave. Features dinner, music, and silent and live tree auction. Gala tickets are $15. Info: Jamie, 208-312-9117 or festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Festival/Burley
Cassia Festival of Trees, “A Storybook Christmas,” 6 p.m. Nov. 14-17 at Oregon Trail Recreation Center, 1750 Parke Ave. Features dinner, music, and silent and live tree auction. Info: Jamie, 208-312-9117 or festivaloftreescassia@gmail.com.
Workshop/Hailey
“Relief Printmaking: A Classic” Craft Series workshop with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 14 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Relief printing involves the translation of ink from a raised printing surface to paper. Students design an image on a printing block, carve into the block, and print with ink on paper using the printing press. No prior experience in printmaking is necessary. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 14 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Also a non-perishable food collection for Christmas. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book ““An Awesome Book of Thanks” by Dallas Clayton, 11 a.m. Nov. 15 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art reception/TF
Open house reception for “Deck the Walls” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 15 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Meet the artists and also refreshments. Features the works of 12 Full Moon Gallery guest artists as well as gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners & Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Dinner/Gooding
Annual turkey dinner, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at the United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Cost is $10 per adult and $5 per child under 12.
Music/Sun Valley
The War and Treaty concert with Michael and Tanya Trotter, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 15 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road, as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ winter performing arts series. The band’s music is a mix of blues, rhythm and blues, rock and soul, and ballads. Premium tickets are $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $70 for nonmembers. General tickets are $35 and $45 and student seating is $17.50 and $30. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Gala/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s Gala of Giving, 6 p.m. Nov. 16 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features live and silent auctions, hors d’oeuvres and beverages. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 16; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Symphony concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The season’s theme is “A World of Music.” Guest conductor Colin Brien conducts Bernstein’s “West Side Story” and “Candide,” Grieg’s “Peer Gynt,” his own tone poem called “The West” and more. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Pharmacy, Dunkley Music, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Book, CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or at the door. Mvsymphony.org.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra concert, 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., with guest conductor Patrick Brooks, a professor of music at Idaho State University. The concert also features two youth soloists accompanied by the orchestra. Klara McCall performs Suite Antique, by John Rutter, on the flute. Natalie Cohen, a senior at Burley High School, performs the first movement of Violin Concerto in A Major by W. A. Mozart. The orchestra’s other selections include the Dvorak Symphony No. 9 and Disney favorites. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a free breakfast with Santa, 9 to 11 a.m. Nov. 17 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with displays of holiday trees and wreaths, along with entertainment. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving’s BBQ, Brews and Bids, 7 p.m. Nov. 17 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Features music by the Jason Lugo Band, a barbecue, beverages and, live and silent auctions in support of local charities. A ticketed event. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Family fest/TF
Family Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., in conjunction with Idaho Family Reading Week. Families are welcome to participate in a scavenger hunt and an I-Spy game, and receive a free book while supplies last. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 17; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Lex, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Tasting/TF
Stock Your Cellar holiday wine tasting, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 17 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting features a selection of 24 wines, and a complimentary Riedel wine glass. Cost is $35; register at 208-733-5477.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Lizzie Smith, featuring “Their Eyes Were Watching God” by Zora Neale Hurston, 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway N. Since the novel’s reprinting in 1978, it has become a widely known book in African-American literature. It follows the life story of Janie Crawford from her teenage years to middle-age and how her life unfolds within three different relationships. 208-543-6500.
Film/Rupert
Idaho Public Television’s free preview of “Let’s Go Luna,” a new animated series from PBS KIDS, 10 a.m. Nov. 17 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The film follows the hilarious adventures of three friends — Leo, a wombat from Australia; Carmen, a butterfly from Mexico; and Andy, a frog from the U.S. — as they traverse the globe with their parents’ traveling performance troupe, “Circo Fabuloso.” Seating is limited and reservations are suggested, idahoptv.org.
Music/Rupert
Jam session with Ray Stockton, 1 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. Come play your instrument at the impromptu event or listen to the music. Bring refreshments or a potluck item. Free. 208-436-0336.
Festivity/Wendell
Wendell Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Kick-off Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 17 at the Wendell Elementary School on North Idaho Street. Features crafts, artwork, lunch and entertainment. Info: Wendell Chamber, 208-320-3414, or Becky, 208-536-5271).
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features Family Day from noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 18 with pictures with princesses, 1 to 3 p.m., at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. The festival features displays of holiday trees and wreaths, along with entertainment. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Music/TF
Jarren Benton on tour, 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at 360 Main Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Tickets are $10 to $30, and available at brownpapertickets.com.
Festivity/TF
Magic Valley Festival of Giving features a Senior Social with refreshments, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., near Joslin Field, Magic Valley Regional Airport. Daily admission is $1 or a canned food item or a new, unwrapped toy. Proceeds benefit local nonprofits. Magicvalleyfestivalofgiving.com.
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning Knitting and Crocheting class, 5 p.m. Nov. 19 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a new monthly activity or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Nov. 20. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dinner/TF
Community Thanksgiving dinner, 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 21 at the Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. N. Free dinner and raffles. Info: victoryhomeid@icloud.com or 208-733-2002.
Dinner/Burley
Community Thanksgiving dinner, 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 21 at Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. Freewill giving. Also free clothing, blankets and mainly children’s coats to be given away. 208-878-8646.
Fun run/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk for all ages, 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road. Costumes are welcome. Three frozen turkeys are placed along the race route, and any participant who finds and carries a turkey to the finish line is welcome to keep it. Proceeds go for the CSI Student Recreation Department’s spring activities. Registration begins at 8 a.m. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for a family of four. Each registered person receives a fleece blanket. Registration is available at recreation.csi.edu. Information: Scott Rogers, 208-732-6488 or srogers@csi.edu.
Fun run/Hailey
Annual Turkey Trot 5K fun run and walk, presented by The Chamber, 10 a.m. Nov. 22 starting at Sturtevants, 1 Carbonate St., and going through the Draper Wood River Preserve. Race-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $10 to $20. Pre-register until Nov. 21 at haileyidaho.com or at chamber office, 781 S. Main St. 208-788-3484.
Fun run/Jerome
Annual Turkey Trot, 8 a.m. Nov. 22, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Course is a 3.64 mile run or walk along the bike path. Entry fee is five cans of food or nonperishable items, or a gently used coat, due at time of registration. All donations go to Martha and Mary Food Pantry. Preregister by Nov. 16 to get a shirt on race day. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Fun run/Paul
Annual Mini-Cassia Turkey Trot 5K run and walk, 9 a.m. Nov. 22 at West Minico Middle School, 155 S. 600 W. The fun run and walk is for all ages and fitness levels, with race-day registration, 8 to 8:30 a.m. at the school ($26 day of event, and $7 for Trot Tots). Preregister through noon Nov. 20 at minicassiaturkeytrot.com or at Hurst Chiropractic Clinic, 1246 Oakley Ave., Burley.
Dinner/Rupert
Annual Rupert Community Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings, hosted by Rupert Elks Lodge 2106, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Rupert Elks, 85 S. 200 W. Meal is free. Freewill offerings accepted, with all proceeds to benefit Rupert Elks charities throughout the year. Reservations are required by Nov. 16 for meal delivery. Info: Elks Lodge, 208-436-6852; James, 208-312-4507; or Sherri4822@gmail.com.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Thanksgiving dinner fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 22 at the Ageless Senior Center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $10. 208-423-4338.
Youth fest/TF
Holiday Crafts: Primitive Skills class for kids and families, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make craft items for free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Nov. 23; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 2:30 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 4:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Festivity/TF
The 28th annual Christmas in the Nighttime Sky festivities Nov. 23 at Kimberly Nurseries, 2862 Addison Ave. E. Free chili and Idaho potato dinner from 5:30 to 7 p.m., visits with Santa, music by the Magic Valley Collective Band, and fireworks display starting at 7:30 p.m., choreographed with Christmas music on KOOL 96.5 FM. Admission is one new, quality unwrapped toy (per family) for infants to age 16. Proceeds benefit needy children of Magic Valley through the KMVT Christmas for Kids program. Free shuttle buses available from 5 to 7 p.m. from the Kmart, Grocery Outlet and Lighthouse Christian Church parking lots. Information: Sherry Wright, 208-733-2717 or sherry@kimberlynurseries.com.
