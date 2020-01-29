Exhibitions
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Art registration/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration is open through Feb. 1. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul is the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest that takes place from April 10 through 25 at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces. More than $43,000 in prize money will be awarded and 40 artists-winners will be chosen by public vote. Grand prize will be $12,000. In the youth category sponsored by the Magic Valley Mall, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to win a total of $1,000 in prize money. Register to enter by Feb. 1 at magicvalleyhasart.com. 208-734- 2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/Hailey
“Origami Cranes and Loving Kindness Meditation” class, 5:15 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Meditation teacher Mary Ann Chubb and Hailey library’s Kristin Fletcher offer an evening of origami crane folding and guided loving kindness meditations for adults. Materials are provided. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action with displays of agricultural equipment, products and services, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Fundraiser fest/TF
Twin Falls Rotary Club’s 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m. at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event also features live music by Crazy Love, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $20 in advance at Kurt’s Pharmacy or twinfallsrotary.org, or $25 at the door.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 30, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through March 5, in CSI’s Fine Arts 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 23, in CSI’s Desert Building, Room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Fee is $220; register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by Cheryl Strayed, 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Strayed is author of the New York Times No. 1 bestselling memoir “Wild” and New York Times bestseller “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The event is presented in partnership with the Community Library and is part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Friday, Jan. 31
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action with displays of agricultural equipment, products and services, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Presentation/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s 15th annual Brown Bag Lecture Series, with the season topic “Gems of the Magic Valley,” begins at noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The program features Amy Schutte, owner of Hudson & Co, a boutique marketing agency in Twin Falls. Her presentation is “Use Story to Grow Your Business” and demonstrates ways to keep from wasting money on marketing that does not work. Schutte is a marketing and branding strategist for small businesses and thought-leaders, a StoryBrand Certified Guide and a published writer and speaker. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Music/TF
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m., and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents West Coast violinist Kimberlee Dodds Dray and Slovakian pianist Peter Fancovic at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Dray meets Fancovic in New York City to rehearse. Their recital of Soviet and American repertoire characterizes a program spanning from Prokofiev to Gershwin. Dray studied under Soviet violinist Nina Beilina and has performed across the United States. Fancovic earned his Masters of Music in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music and is a sought-after soloist and collaborator. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Afternoon Art program, featuring a theme of abstract painting with watercolors and salt, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. Designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the session to make art, explore the museum’s maker space and view the exhibition. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest/Ketchum
The Community Library’s Winter Read Kickoff Party, 4 p.m. at the library’s Regional History Museum in Forest Service Park. Free copies of Jamie Ford’s “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet” novel will be distributed during the event, along with refreshments. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Presentation/TF
Shawn Willsey, author and CSI geology professor, speaks about the unique geology of southern Idaho, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Willsey, author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” will discuss what geologic events determined local landscapes. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. Information: 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Bird walk/Bellevue
“Winter Birds of Silver Creek Preserve” walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve Visitor Center, 165 Kilpatrick Bridge Road. The program includes an introduction to the preserve and birding, followed by a snowshoe walk around the preserve to explore the winter birds. Bring water, snacks or lunch, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Reading/Hailey
Company of Fools’ staged play reading of “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed, 7 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The readings are based on the best-selling author’s book and adapted for the stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos. Directed by Andrew Alburger and features K.O. Ogilvie, Chris Carwithen, Melodie Mauldin and Russell Wilson. The play contains strong language and adult content. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Capstone Missions’ annual crab feast and benefit auction, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Hall, 216 Second Ave. E. Wine and cheese social starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dessert, live and silent auctions start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance at capstonemissions.org/crabfeast.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club holds a dance at 7:30 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two rounds between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 29, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10, plus a free drink. Bring your own mat.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Reading/Hailey
Company of Fools’ staged play reading of “Tiny Beautiful Things” by Cheryl Strayed, 3 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by Andrew Alburger. The play contains strong language and adult content. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Feb. 3
Painting/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Feb. 3 through Feb. 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Painting/TF
Paint Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band is directed by George K. Halsell and will perform April 28. Info: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through Feb. 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Drawing class/TF
“Basic Drawing Skills” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 3, in CSI’s Hepworth Building, Room 135. Instructor is Karen Fothergill. Beginners or hobbyists can learn techniques behind life-like drawings. Subjects include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes. Bring these supplies to class: 11-by-14-inch sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser. Cost is $80. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Workshops/TF
“Improv I” and “Improv II” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through April 1, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, Rooms 119 and 137. In “Improv I,” learn the fundamentals of improv through simple and fun games which help with team building and more; no prior experience required. “Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes. They have taught improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Feb. 5 and Feb. 12 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Symposium/Ketchum
Minidoka Civil Liberties Symposium, 6 p.m. Feb. 5 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Civil Rights Investigator Jessica Asai speaks on the legacy of Minoru Yasui, one of four Japanese Americans who fought the legality of detention during World War II all the way to the Supreme Court. Presented in collaboration with the National Park Service, the nonprofit Friends of Minidoka, Boise State University and ACLU Idaho. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Features Live Action, Feb. 5; Animated, Feb. 6; Documentary Program A, Feb. 12; and Documentary Program B, Feb. 13. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a mystery children’s story, 11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 6 through Feb. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and 13-15 in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Soil workshop/Burley
Sixth annual Soil Health Workshop, presented by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties, Feb. 6. The workshop includes classes and information on improving soil health. Speakers include soil ecologist Christine Jones, regional soil health specialist Marlon Winger and Cassia County Extension educator Joel Packham, among others. Topics include principles of soil health, quorum sensing in the soil microbiome, pest management, cover crop ideas for southern Idaho, dry farming with cover crops and grazing panel discussion. The workshop and lunch are free. Three pesticide credits are available. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com, 208-572-3369 or minicassiaswcd.com.
Presentation/Hagerman
“Past, Present and Future of Devil’s Corral” presentation by Karl Ruprecht, president of the Friends of Devil’s Corral, at the Hagerman Valley Historical Society’s monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hagerman Valley Senior Citizen Center, 140 E. Lake St., across from City Park. Ruprecht, an outdoors enthusiast, formed the nonprofit Friends of Devil’s Corral in hopes of preserving the area’s rich cultural and natural resources from possible development. Free. 208-850-9996.
Presentation/Jerome
“The Jazz Age/Harlem Renaissance” conversation with Dr. Jeff Fox and Professor Benjamin Britton, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “New World Coming: The 1920s and the Making of the Modern World” by Nathan Miller. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art opening/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring the work of two artists, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Two friends began painting together while going to Twin Falls High School. Their friendship and love of painting have kept them painting together for more than 70 years. Refreshments will be served at no charge. Info: Cetaira Cole, 208-734-8091.
Music/TF
JJQ (Jon n Jenni and Quinn), 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Live music with local artists, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Feb. 7; and “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Mike Betancourt, 9 p.m. Feb. 7-8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93.
Art/Ketchum
Afternoon Art program, featuring a theme of faux stained glass hearts, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. Designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime during the session to make art, explore the museum’s maker space and view the exhibition. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Ag workshop/Shoshone
Pesticide and weed workshop, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. Presented by Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gooding Soil Conservation District. Topics: Glyphosate update, beneficial insects to reduce pesticide dependency, biological control management on noxious weeds, management of pasture and livestock resources, and strategies for weed control on public lands. Six pesticide recertification credits available. Cost of workshop is $20. Reservations requested; call 208-944-3782 or email wrswcd@gmail.com. Lunch provided by Idaho Community Foundation (Forever Idaho Southwest Fund).
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Jim Gentry at 1 p.m. Feb. 8 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Gentry will present an overview of Magic Valley from the 1930s through 1950s. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available on the east side of the metal building. Information: 208-751-1165 or 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the Origins of Flight,” 1:30 p.m. Feb. 8; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” with live sky tour, 6 p.m. (new show time); and “Violent Universe” with live sky tour. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight Feb. 8 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Hagerman
“Untapped Talent” Music Arts Contest Festival, presented by Hagerman Valley Foundation, starts at noon Feb. 8 at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 N. State St. Open to small groups and individuals for performing arts: singing, dancing, instruments and comedy; spaces available for contestants. Prizes will be awarded. Anyone can come listen and vote. Food and vendors available, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Info: HagermanValleyFestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-0094.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Valentine Dinner Dance is Feb. 8 at the Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., U.S. Highway 93. This event is for mainstream and plus dancers, and pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. Cost is $18 per person.
Workshop/Hailey
“Let’s Make Accordion Books” craft series workshop with Angela Batchelor, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 8-9 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The workshop is open to students 18 and older. Learn basic skills such as folding paper and covering boards and about accordion-based techniques that include the use of hard and soft covers. No bookmaking experience is necessary. Batchelor, a Twin Falls artist, is an assistant professor of art at CSI. Cost is $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $55 for nonmembers (price includes both sessions). Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows offers beginning square dance lessons at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Teen, singles and couples are welcome. The first lesson is free and lessons continue for the next 15 Mondays at $5 per lesson.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-In class, “Finding the Transcendental in Still Life Painting” with Sun Valley-based artist Sarah Bird, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 10-14 at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road. Explore the intersection of 19th-century oil painting techniques and a 19th-century American artistic movement. Also read and discuss excerpts from the Transcendentalists and create plant-focused still life paintings. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $250 for Sun Valley Center members and $300 for nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Magic show/TF
Kex Lang the Magician, 6 p.m. Feb. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Workshop/TF
“Beaded Ladder Wrap Bracelets” workshop, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Feb. 11 and 13, in CSI’s Shield Building, Room 113. Learn to create beaded ladder wrap bracelets and use beading techniques such as laddering and macrame stitches. Cost is $25, plus $30 paid to instructor Diane Gause for supplies. Register: csi.educommunityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Cake decorating/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 11 through March 10, in the Desert Building, Room 114. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn about leveling cake layers, frosting techniques, using toppers and fondants, and the basics of borders. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Registration deadline is Feb. 5: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Mike Cothern, featuring “If Not For This” by Pete Fromm, 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Garden class/TF
Idaho Victory Garden Course, 1 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 13 to March 19, at the University of Idaho Extension, Twin Falls County, 630 Addison Ave. W., Suite 1600. Six hands-on classes that prepares your family to grow, eat and preserve fresh, healthy food. Cost is $45 a person or first family member, plus $5 for each additional family member enrolled. Register: 208-734-9590 or andywest@uidaho.edu.
Fest/TF
Gary Eller, director of the Idaho Songs Project, with history and music, 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. The theme is “Strong Women of Early Idaho.” Eller performs songs celebrating women such as Marie Dorion (the only Native American on the second traverse of Idaho by whites), Emma Yearian (Sheep Queen of Idaho), Elvina Moulton (a liberated slave who became a prominent Boise citizen) and May Arkwright Hutton (a suffragette and labor organizer). Light refreshments will be served. The program is made possible by the Idaho Humanities Council, the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Free and open to the public. Info: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Dinner/Jerome
German sausage and pancake supper, 4 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1201 N. Davis St. This is the 48th anniversary supper. Freewill offering. Information: 208-324-2842.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 14, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Dancing/Burley
Valentine’s Dance, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Ski joring/Bellevue
Annual Wood River Extreme Ski Joring Races, produced by Wood Extreme Ski Joring Association, starting at noon Feb. 15-16 at 81 Browning Lane. Winners are based on the combined overall score for both days. This year’s races include a couple’s division and stick horse races for ages 10 and younger. The event also features concessions by Smokey Bone BBQ and a raffle to support a nonprofit. A team auction starts at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at Mahoney’s Bar & Grill and an awards party is at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at 7 Fuego restaurant, both in Bellevue. To compete, sign-ups are from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at Mahoney’s. Bring chairs but no dogs. Admission is $5 per spectator, children 12 and younger are admitted for free. A portion of the fees will be donated to the Wood River High School Rodeo Team.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot with registration at 9 a.m. Feb. 15-16 indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Workshop/Ketchum
Winter Animal Tracking Workshop with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Environmental Resource Center office, 471 Washington Ave. N. The program begins with an introduction to local winter animals, winter adaptations and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows north of Ketchum. Bring snowshoes, warm clothes and water. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Fundraiser/Rupert
Rupert Elks Stockman’s feed, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Rupert Elks Lodge, 85 S. 200 W. Also features a silent auction, music and dancing. Dinner tickets are $30.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s Valentine Dance, 7:30 p.m. Feb 15 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two round between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Presentation/Jerome
“Prohibition” conversation with Dr. Russel Tremayne, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93. Dinner is available for purchase at 6 p.m., followed by the free program at 6:30 p.m. and reading of “Last Call: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” by Dan Okrent. “Remembering the 1920s: Readings and Conversations about the Jazz Age” programs are presented by the CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council, Preservation Twin Falls and Mountain View Barn. Information: 208-732-6885.
