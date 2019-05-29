Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Celebration!” exhibit is on display through June 6 at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features winners from Art & Soul of the Magic Valley, works by guest artists Kaaren Stokes and Jess Roe, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“Deepen the Discussion” student art exhibition is on display 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30-31 and noon to 3 p.m. June 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 4 to 7 p.m. May 30, with refreshments. The exhibition showcases artwork created by students who participated in projects associated with the Sun Valley Center’s classroom enrichment program during the school year. Info: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition opens June 13 and continues on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 5 to 6 p.m. June 13. Features the work of contemporary artists, including photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. June 27 and Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display June 14 through July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Opening celebration: 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 14. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, May 29
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 420-2786.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance show/TF
Ground Control Studio dance recital showcase, 6 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Features performances by clogging classes and teams. General admission is $12. Tickets are available through the Orpheum.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Thursday, May 30
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “There’s A Nightmare In My Closet” by Mercer Mayer, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Angelic Vol 1: Heirs and Graces” by Simon Spurrier. Centuries after humanity has disappeared, the Earth belongs to animals genetically modified for a war they don’t remember, guarding a world they don’t understand. The repressive tribal routines are unbearable for Qora, who yearns to explore, to discover and to fly free. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/Stanley
Micky and The Motorcars and Muzzie Braun, 7 p.m. at the Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, at Idaho Highways 21 and 75. Ages 21 and older. Tickets are $25 at the door (if available). Mountainvillage.com.
Friday, May 31
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. to noon at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about the basics of a computer and get other technology questions answered. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Western Days, noon to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Features an opening ceremony at 5 p.m. and music, 5:30 to 9 p.m., with Sundance Head and Dirty Johnny. Also carnival rides, vendors, food and a beer garden. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 7 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Variety show/TF
Ground Control Studio presents “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” variety show, directed by Hailey and Adison Hillstead, 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Features local talent with clogging, jazz and ballroom, and also performances by Jive and Chris Cawthra. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 for box seats, and are available through the Orpheum.
Music/TF
Heath Clark Band, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Fest/Ketchum
Ketchum’s “A Fair on the Square” event, 4 to 7:30 p.m. May 31 at Ketchum Town Square. The community event celebrates the city of Ketchum’s past achievements and helps in creating its future. Festivities feature music by DJ Jens Peterson, refreshments, and free children’s activities including a climbing wall, face painting, balloon animals, and arts and crafts. Ketchumidaho.org.
Saturday, June 1
Parade, fest/TF
Twin Falls Western Days parade begins at 9 a.m. on the corner of Falls Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard and goes south along Blue Lakes and Shoshone Street to downtown, ending at Main Avenue and Shoshone Street. Festivities at Twin Falls City Park include music, 12:30 to 9 p.m., featuring Micky and the Motorcars, Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters, Brass Tacks, Muzzie Braun and Gary and Cindy Braun. Car show is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 1; registration 8-11 a.m., $20 entry fee. Also carnival rides, vendors, food and a beer garden. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society hosts a field trip to Balanced Rock. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the museum, 21337 U.S. 30, and returns around 3:30 or 4 p.m. Reserve a seat on the bus or follow the group in your own vehicle. Terry Kramer, Kelly Murphy and others speak about local history and participants can hike up to the rock. Bring a lunch. The field trip is free and open to the public; you don’t have to be a historical society member to participate. Information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortegas. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at 208-733-5477.
Variety show/TF
Ground Control Studio presents “Way Down Yonder in New Orleans” variety show, 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 for box seats, and are available through the Orpheum.
Comedy/Burley
Sonia’s House of Comedy features comedians Mario Hodge, Casey Rocket and Dave Bressoud, 8 p.m. at Sonia’s Event Center, 113 E. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Hodge, a national touring headliner, has appeared on Kevin Hart’s show “Hart of the City” on Comedy Central. Tickets are $23 and available at soniaseventcenter.com. Ages 21 and older. 208-878-6000.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fish derby/Fairfield
Children’s free fishing derby for ages 13 and younger, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Camas Kids Pond (one mile east on U.S. 20 and one-fourth mile north). Registration starts at 7 a.m., with age brackets for 5 and younger, 6-9 and 10-13. A parent or guardian must accompany child to register for the derby. Also prizes, hot dogs and ice cream. Idaho Fish and Game will have extra fishing equipment. Presented by Camas Chamber of Commerce, city of Fairfield and Sportsman Warehouse. Fairfieldidaho.net.
Sunday, June 2
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Western Days, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Features music, 12:30 to 7 p.m., with Kimberly Dunn, Tylor and the Train Robbers, Rocking Horse and Heath Clark. Car show opens at 10 a.m.; registration 8-11 a.m., $20 entry fee. Also carnival rides, vendors, food and a beer garden. Twinfallswesterndays.com.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 420-2786.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Rehearsal/Burley
Choir practice for patriotic program, sponsored by Burley Lions Club, 6:30 p.m. Sundays at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Ages 14 and older are welcome. Directed by Steve Floyd, former Burley High School band instructor. The performance is June 30. Info: Colleen Wood, 208-678-3652 or 431-3682.
Fest/Fairfield
Camas Lily Day festivities are in City Park. Highlights: Camas Chamber of Commerce community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the Camas County Senior Center, 129 W. Willow Ave.; vendors from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the park; and entertainment from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring Bryon Hildreth and Toby Lapp, 11 a.m.; Shoshone-Bannock Native American dancing, 1 p.m.; corn-hole championship, 3 p.m.; and music by Dirty Johnny, 4 p.m. Fairfieldidaho.net, 208-358-1006.
Fundraiser/Filer
Annual Quick Response Unit Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. The event includes registration and pancake breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m., and motorcycle challenge run, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with stops at each QRU locations. Family-friendly activities follow from 4 to 8 p.m. at the fairgrounds, including a barbecue, music by Front Porch Flavor, bounce house, photo booth and a raffle. Cost is $25 for an all-day adult pass and $10 for an evening pass. A child’s pass is half price. Proceeds go to support nine local quick response units: West End (Paul), Filer, Buhl, Hagerman, Salmon Tract (Hollister), Rupert, Rock Creek (Kimberly), Bliss and Castleford. Qrufundraiser.org.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored 1880s Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, June 3
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, June 3 through June 24, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Book talk/TF
All Ages Book Club with a discussion about “Holes” by Louis Sachar, 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The summer book club is for readers of all ages and includes a related activity and a treat. For the July discussion, “The Stonekeeper” by Kazu Kibuishi is available at the library. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest/TF
The Art of Hoppyness paint night, 7 to 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Tuesday, June 4
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, June 4 through June 25, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. June 5 starts at the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. During the walking tour, learn about the buildings, landmarks and people in the Twin Falls City Park Historical District. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 5 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 5; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. June 5 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Music/TF
Boot Juice, 8 to 10 p.m. June 5 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Dragons Love Tacos” by Adam Rubin, 11 a.m. June 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 6; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, June 6 through June 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest, parade/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days, June 6, 7 and 8 at the Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features a parade at 10:30 a.m. June 8 on Idaho Street, and three days of musical entertainment, artistic performances, carnival rides, crafts, food, and exhibition booths. Info: Wendell Chamber of Commerce, wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 7; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, June 7 through June 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Rock Paper Scissors Tournament, 6 p.m. June 7 at the Downtown Commons at Main Avenue South and Hansen Street East. Presented by First Federal. Local businesses compete for a chance to win $8,000 for a local charity of their choice. Free entertainment starts at 6 p.m., with the tournament at 7 p.m. Food and beverages available for purchase.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. June 7 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Homemade Pies cooking class with Rebecca Bloom, head baker and owner of Piedaho, 6 p.m. June 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn tips for making pies. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Todd Johnson, 9 to 11 p.m. June 7 and June 8 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy June 7 at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day includes bull riding and music, 7 p.m. June 7 on Main Street. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
Fest/Buhl
Foothills Aviation’s third annual Buhl Fly-in event, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 8 at the Buhl Airport, 1276A E. 4100 N. Highlights: Civil Air Patrol flag ceremony, pancake breakfast by Buhl Rotary, and barbecue lunch by B&L Meats, along with spot landing contest, static displays, aviation aircraft, vehicles from Buhl Bunch Car Club, military displays from Mountain Home Air Force Reserves and Idaho Air National Guard, and local arts and crafts vendors. Bring one or more canned food items to benefit the Buhl emergency food bank. Free admission and free parking. Foothillsaviationllc.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation Golf Scramble, 9 a.m. June 8 at Clear Lake Golf Course, 403 Clear Lake Lane. The event raises funds for children with special needs at St. Luke’s Jerome and St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Cost is $125 for each golfer (teams are preferred), and guest dinners are $45. Info: slmvhealthfoundation@slhs.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 8; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:45 p.m. to midnight, June 8 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Horse show/Filer
Idaho State Horse Show Association of Magic Valley open horse show, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Zebarth Arena. The show offers a variety of classes including halter, showmanship, English pleasure and equitation, western pleasure and horsemanship, trail, reining and ranch horse classes. Also miniature horse classes on June 8. Info: ishsamv.com.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama June 8 at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
“Evening on the Oregon Trail” with author Susan Butruille, 7 p.m. June 8 at Three Island Crossing, 1083 S. Three Island Park Drive. Hosted by Three Island Crossing State Park. Meet at the front patio of the Oregon Trail History and Education Center. Butruille shares her stories and songs of Uppity Women Along the Oregon Trail. Copies of her autographed 25th Anniversary Edition of “Women’s Voices from the Oregon Trail” will be available for sale. Program is free; a park entry fee per vehicle is required.
Music/Jackpot
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. June 8 at the Castus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
History fest/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 8 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Features a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other festivities include pioneer games and music, tours of historic buildings, agricultural exhibits, horse-drawn wagon rides, model railroad exhibit, Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame exhibit, and demonstrations with butter churning and more. Food will be available for purchase. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger admitted free. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Breakfast/Paul
Paul American Legion Post 77 holds a German sausage breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. June 8 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St. Tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children. Tickets are available from any post member or at the door. Info: Post Vice-Commander F. Wyatt Saunders Sr., 208-679-1215.
Fest/Richfield
Richfield Outlaw Day activities: Community breakfast, 7 to 9 a.m. June 8; parade at 10 a.m. along Main Street (registration starts at 9 a.m. at the park); rodeo events at noon at Richfield Arena; and mud bog races, 4 p.m. Entry fee is $5 per person or $20 per family; free for children younger than 12. Street dance with music by Corey James Grubb and the Fall Creek String Band, 8 p.m. to midnight. Richfieldoutlawday.com.
History fest/Shoshone
Lincoln County Historical Society’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 8 on the county courthouse lawn, 111 W. B St. Feature a wagon and teepee display, vintage automobiles and a sheep wagon, along with vendors and food. Also opening of the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., for the season and a sewing machine demonstration at the museum. Admission is free; donations are welcomed. Information: 208-886-7787 or visit the historical society’s Facebook page.
Parade, fest/Wendell
Magic Valley Dairy Days continue June 8 at Wendell City Park on East Main Street. Features a community breakfast at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E.; Dairy Days parade at 10:30 a.m. on Idaho Street (registration from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints parking lot, 605 N. Idaho St.). Activities follow in the park and entertainment starts at noon, along with a carnival, crafts, food and exhibition booths. Wendellchamberofcommerce.org or 208-320-3414.
Festivity/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s church service and picnic June 9 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, north of the U.S. 93 and Interstate 84 junction (turn east at Flying J Truck Stop). Old-fashioned church service begins at 11 a.m. followed by a community picnic (bring your own lunch). Free admission. Historicaljeromecounty.com or 208-324-5641.
Fundraiser/TF
Friends Furever Rockin Fundraiser, noon to 9 p.m. June 9 at Radio Rondevoo, 241 Main Ave. W. The event features performances by local bands, along with raffle prizes, food and a bake sale. Posters showcase the dogs that are available for adoption. Admission is $1 per person. Children 6 and younger are admitted for free. Info: Rochelle, 208-543-4790.
Youth golf/Burley
Ponderosa Golf Kids Clinic, 9 to 11 a.m. June 10-12 at Ponderosa Golf Course, 320 Minidoka Ave. All ages are welcome. Cost is $25 and includes a T-shirt. Info: 208-679-5730.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 11; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurios al Atardecer: los origenes del vuelo,” narrated in Spanish, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. June 12 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m. June 12; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day” by Jamie Lee Curtis, 11 a.m. June 13 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. June 13; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Is Landscape Still Relevant in 21st-Century Art?” panel discussion, 6 p.m. June 13 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the opening celebration of “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. The discussion explores how and why landscape remains an important and relevant subject for artists in 21st-century America. Moderated by Kristin Poole, artistic director of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Panelists are visual artist Frances Ashforth, whose landscapes are featured in the “Mirage” exhibition, and museum directors Jim Ballinger, Phoenix Art Museum, and Peter Hassrick, Buffalo Bill Center for the West and Georgia O’Keeffe Museum. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Tasting/TF
Idaho Wine Tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. June 14 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. A six-flight tasting with Jon Harding, assistant winemaker at Colter’s Creek. 208-733-5477.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fourth annual 5K fun run and walk, 9 a.m. June 15 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the center’s Meals on Wheels program. Pre-registration fee is $20 a person, $15 for student/track team rate or $50 per family of four. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category listed. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
Music/Jackpot
Sugar Ray, 7 p.m. June 15 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Sixth annual Sun Valley Brewfest, noon to 6 p.m. June 15 at Ketchum Town Square, 480 Fourth St. E. Features beers from more than 40 craft brewers from Idaho and the Northwest, along with music, games and food. Tickets are $30 at sunvalleybrewfest.com.
Cooking class/TF
Italian Limone Love cooking class with Sara Adams and Colleen Johnson, 6 p.m. June 19 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is lemon pudding cakes, limoncello and lemon cream pasta. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Workshop/Almo
Annual public archaeology workshop for adults and teens 13 and older, 1 to 7:30 p.m. June 21, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 22, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23 at Castle Rocks State Park, 3035 Elba Almo Road. Learn about archaeological methods and Idaho settler history, and participate in an excavation at an 1880s homestead. No previous archaeology experience is required. Fee is $15 per person (limited to 16 participants). Teens younger than 18 must participate with a parent or guardian. Fieldwork supplies are provided. Registration deadline is May 31. Register: 208-824-5916 or tara_mcclure-cannon@partner.nps.gov.
