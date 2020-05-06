Events calendar

Parade/Burley

Mother’s Day Community Parad e, organized by Pomerelle Place Senior Ling, 10:30 a.m. May 10 starting at the Burley High School parking lot. The parade route will go by eight senior care facilities in Burley and Rupert. All are welcome. Signs, decorations, costumes, honks, waves and smiles are encouraged. Social distancing rules will apply; stay in vehicles and masks are encouraged. Information: 208-677-8212.

Archery/Wendell

Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Niagara Springs 3D Shoot is May 23-24, seven miles south of Wendell. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m., and money class scores must be posted by 4 p.m. This year, all adults may participate in a money class as an amateur, intermediate or pro/sponsored, or shoot the course for fun (no prizes). Categories for chick, cub and youth remain prize classes. Fees per day: $20 for adults, $15 young adult (ages 15-17), $10 youth (12-14), $5 cub (children 7-11), free for ages 6 and younger, or $40 for family (parents and two children). Money shoot fees: amateur, $10 plus daily fee; intermediate, $20 plus daily fee; and pro/sponsored,$50 plus daily fee. Information: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440; Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.