Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Oct. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of more than 20 area school art teachers and Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union and Professional Frame. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, with works on display Sept. 18 through Nov. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Opening reception: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 18. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Water and Wool” exhibit by Betty and Dennis Hayzlett, a watercolor artist and a fiber artist, with works on display through September at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Meet the artists event: 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 15. Regular hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Art/Ketchum
“Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” exhibition is on display through Sept. 21 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition features drawings and watercolor paintings of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967), alongside Barker’s paintings, Fidler’s works on paper, and Stone’s site-specific installation. Free guided exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The first of the five-part reading and discussion series features “A Briefer History of Time” by Stephen Hawking with guest scholar Steven Hall of Idaho State University. Sets of the five books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Jerome
Thomas Gabriel (grandson of Johnny Cash) with the Cash Legacy Tour, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 94.7 Buck FM. Tickets are $15 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $20 day of show. Reserved seat are $25. 208-644-1111.
Thursday, Sept. 13
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing, basic elements of sculpture, and glazing and decoration techniques. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Oct. 11, at CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 13 through Dec. 6, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore metal fabrication and welding to create a metal piece. Learn shop safety, arc and mig welding, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Safety glasses, welding helmets, ear plugs, respirators, leather jackets and gloves are available. Fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour series will feature Gentri: The Gentlemen Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tenors Brad Robins, Casey Elliott and Bradley Quinn Lever transfuse music with orchestrations and three-part harmonies. Tickets are $34 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Music/Jerome
Hed PE with Andrew Boss, illest*Lyricists, Munchkin Suicide and Hot ‘N Heated, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $25 day of show. Reserved seat are $30. 208-644-1111.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Loving Vincent” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The biographical drama explores the life and controversial death of painter Vincent van Gogh. The feature-length painted animation was written and directed by Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest/Shoshone
Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering’s potluck dinner and entertainment, 6 p.m. at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E.
Friday, Sept. 14
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Food fest/Bellevue
The Elevated Table farm-to-table benefit dinner, 5:30 p.m. at Nighthawk Farm, 10965 Idaho 75. Features the culinary dishes of Chef Sean Temple from Warfield Brewery & Distillery and guest Chef Taite Pearson of Nomad Culinary Workshop. The meal features local produce, grains, meats and Idaho wines. Tickets are $200 at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds benefit the Local Food Alliance.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Sounds of September music series with a free concert, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free.
Fest/Shoshone
Ninth annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering with day shows and evening concert at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E. Features cowboy music and poetry, jam sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous, vendors and food. Free day shows begin at 10 a.m. with entertainers and open mic sessions. Concert is at 7 p.m. with pre-show at 6:15 p.m.; reserved tickets are $25 each and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 208-886-7787 or at the door. Lostnlavagathering.com.
Saturday, Sept. 15
Race/TF
Rim2Rim Race For Homes fundraiser begins with race-day registration at 8:30 a.m. at Blue Lakes Country Club’s Bass Lake. The walk starts at 9 a.m. with the run at 10 a.m. The 7.5-mile race starts at the Blue Lakes Country Club, climbs out of the Snake River Canyon, goes across the Perrine Bridge and near the Twin Falls Visitors Center, then back into the canyon and ends at the country club with a luncheon. Half Rim race-day registration starts at 9:30 a.m. with the run at 10:15 a.m. at Sportsman’s Warehouse parking lot; the race follows the Canyon Rim Trail under the bridge to meet the racers going down into the canyon. No pets or strollers. Register at bluecirclesports.com or on race day. Registration forms are available at ReStore, Gold’s Gym, the YMCA, Jerome Recreation Center or at habitatmagicvalley.org.
Historical tour/TF
“Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements,” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about a 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. The tour is dependent upon water levels. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Historical tour/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society’s field trip to Stricker Ranch and vicinity near Hansen. Learn about the Oregon Trail, early settlers and local historical events, with the Friends of Stricker guiding the tour at the ranch. Pre-registration is required for the tour; call the museum, 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Hands-on Tamales cooking class with the Ortegas, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They have taken a recipe that has been in their family for generations and put a modern twist on it. Cost is $45. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Kent Jensen, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
Annual Grape Stomp Festival, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. The event features the grape stomp, live music, vendors, food, beverages, and paid helicopter rides. Tickets are $20 each and include five wine tastings, a winery glass and a raffle ticket. Admission is free for ages 17 and younger. Reservations are available at 208-366-2313 or crossingswinery.com.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Hagerman City Park, 191 N. State St. The car show also features music, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com, 208-837-9131.
Food fest/Hailey
Wood River Valley HarvestFest features free Food Fair and Market, 3 to 6 p.m. at Wood River Sustainability Center; a Walking Taste Tour, 5 to 7 p.m. at restaurants (tickets are $45); and a free Street Party, 7 to 10 p.m. with desserts, cocktails, coffee, and live music by The Heaters. Also, Syringa Mountain School’s free Family Corral for families with games and activities, 5 to 8 p.m. during HarvestFest. Taste Tour tickets are available at wrvharvestfest.org. Proceeds support the Local Food Alliance.
Music/Jerome
Sleep Signals with Perish Lane, Slaves of Sin and Lonehand, 7 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $12 day of show. Reserved seat are $15. 208-644-1111.
Walk/Ketchum
Wildflower Walk features One Big Tree event, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with Forest Service specialist John Shelly. Meet at 8:30 a.m. at Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, four miles south of Ketchum, and go to one of the largest ponderosa pines in the area to help measure the tree. The findings will be submitted to the Idaho Big Tree Program. Bring suitable outerware, water and lunch; leave pets at home. Presented by the botanical garden and Idaho Native Plant Society. Free. Sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Music/Rupert
Jam session with Ray Stockton, 1 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline Road. Come play your instrument at the impromptu event or listen to the music. Bring refreshments or a potluck item. Free. 208-436-0336.
Fest/Shoshone
Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering with day shows and evening concert at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds and Community Center, 201 S. Rail St. E. Free day shows begin at 10 a.m. with entertainers and open mic sessions. Concert is at 7 p.m. with pre-show at 6:15 p.m.; reserved tickets are $25 each and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 208-886-7787 or at the door. Lostnlavagathering.com.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Glenns Ferry
Grape Stomp Festival continues from noon to 6 p.m. at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Tickets are $20 each and include five wine tastings, a winery glass and a raffle ticket. Admission is free for ages 17 and younger. Reservations are available at 208-366-2313 or crossingswinery.com.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Music Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Sept. 17
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning Yarn Crafts class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a new project or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance lessons, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic of two dances every week and 30 minutes of social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club’s new class for beginning square dancers, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. New dancers also accepted Sept. 24. Open to ages 12 and older. First lesson you attend is free, then the cost is $5 per person for each lesson. Workshops for experienced dancers follow at 8:15 p.m. each Monday; cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Presentation/TF
“WWI: The Great Pandemic” program, presented by the Idaho World War I Centennial Commission, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The commission will speak about the impact of the 1918 influenza epidemic on the end of the war and on civilian populations across the world. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Workshop/TF
“Improv I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 18 through Nov. 6, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 119. Learn the fundamentals of improv. No prior experience in theater or improv required. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/LA improv scene. Fee is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art reception/TF
Opening reception for “Old School” art exhibit by Sheryl and Bill West, Judy and Mike Youngman, 7 to 9 p.m. in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. The works are on display through Nov. 24. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. All ages are welcome. Free.
Comedy/TF
Once A Month Comedy Show, featuring Myles Weber and Erik Escobar, 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Tickets are $5.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 19 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Bring finger food. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Raising a Hero” by Laura Joffe Numeroff, 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Cooking class/TF
Cooking with Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, 6 p.m. Sept. 20 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu includes baked brie with seasonal fruit jam, stone fruit sangria, grilled salmon with fruit salsa and old-fashioned apple pie. Cost of the class is $35. Gretchen Bietz, of Reno, Nev., grew up working in Kelley’s orchard that was homesteaded by her great-grandfather in 1908 in the Snake River Canyon between Buhl and Filer. She now owns and operates the property with her sister and their families. 208-733-5477.
Music/Jerome
Smile Empty Soul & Flaw with Code Red Riot, New Lingo and Rise of the Fallen, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $15 day of show. Reserved seat are $20. 208-644-1111.
Auditions/TF
CSI’s auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” production Sept. 21 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times for ages 5 to 18: 4 p.m. for Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Ladybugs, ages 9-11 (must be under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Guests, ages 11-15 (must be under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Be ready to dance 15 minutes before audition times. Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October and November. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 11-12. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 21; and “Rock on Demand,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Buhl
’50s and ’60s Rock ‘N Roll Rock-a-Billy fundraiser Sept. 21 and 22 at the Buhl Moose Hall, 1101 Main St. Dinner of Sloppy Joes starts at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449; or at the Buhl Herald. Proceeds go to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship Fund and Buhl’s West End Senior Center Meals on Wheels program.
Music/Ketchum
Sounds of September music series with a free concert, 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ketchum Town Square. Free.
Historical tour/TF
“Explorers and Early Settlers” with historian Ron James, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, meet in front of the CSI Security Building to organize a caravan to Milner. Visit the Caldron Linn site near the Milner Dam, walk the Oregon Trail and Milner Nature Trails, and tour the Rock Creek Station and Stricker Homesite. The tour provides an overview of the Astorian fur traders, including Wilson Price Hunt and Robert Stuart. Bring a lunch. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for all ages, 10 a.m. Sept. 22 in front of the CSI Student Union building. Registration begins at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony at 11 a.m. and the walk at 11:30 a.m. The Alzheimer’s Association event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Free registration at alz.org/walk.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor is Cindy Sue Bezas, who has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and sing five fun ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $27, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Sept. 22; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 and 8 p.m.; “Violent Universe: Catastrophes of the Cosmos” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Buhl
Buhl Library Foundation’s “Tee Off for Books” golf tournament fundraiser Sept. 22 at Clear Lake Country Club in the Snake River Canyon. Registration starts at 9 a.m. or participants can register in advance at the library. Cost for a team of four is $160. Shotgun start is at 10 a.m. with a picnic lunch is at 2 p.m. Also raffle prizes, a silent auction, and team prizes. The tournament is a fundraiser for the Buhl Public Library.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 22 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 23 on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park at Thousand Springs Grade. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features artists’ work, live music, canoe rides, wagon rides, informational booths, food and beverages, and a Kids Corner. Music for Sept. 22: Mosaic Jazz at noon; The Storytellers, 1:15 p.m.; Fort Harrison, 2:30 p.m.; Alturas, 3:45 p.m.; and Barton & Bollar, 5 p.m. Music for Sept. 23: Sons of Thunder Mountain at 12:30 p.m.; Wilson Fairchild Electrified, 1:45 p.m.; Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller and Heather Platts, 3 p.m.; and Emily Stanton Band, 4:15 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). Children under 5 will be admitted free. Directions and information: thousandspringsfestival.org or 208-734-2787.
Fundraiser/Heyburn
The 34th annual interdenominational Mini-Cassia CROP Hunger Walk (Community Responding to Overcome Poverty) begins with check-in at 10:15 a.m. and the walk at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 22 at Heyburn’s Riverside Park. Info: Colleen Parkin, 208-431-0569, or Barbara Ward, 208-678-4490. Cropwalkonline.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Sept. 22 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Theme is “Back to School.” Wear your school colors or favorite team colors. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger foods. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Music/Sun Valley
Brett Eldredge, 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $29.50 to $79.50, and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Music/Jerome
Mayday with 1 Ton, illest*Lyricists and Rap House, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Tickets are $18 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz, or $22 day of show. Reserved seat are $25. 208-644-1111.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons ‘N Bows Square Dance Club’s new class for beginning square dancers, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. Open to ages 12 and older. First lesson you attend is free, then the cost is $5 per person for each lesson. Workshops for experienced dancers follow at 8:15 p.m. each Monday; cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Connie McDonald, featuring Daphne du Maurier’s novel “Rebecca,” 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway N. The novel is listed as one of the top 100 novels on PBS’ Great American Reads. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion series, themed “The Humanity of Science and Technology,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The second session of the reading and discussion series features “Animals in Translation” by Temple Grandin with guest scholar and Idaho State University professor Steven Hall. Books are available at the reference desk. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/Sun Valley
Singer-songwriter Storm Large performs at 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Hosted by Sun Valley Center for the Arts. Shows are recommended for ages 17 and older due to strong language and adult content. Premium reserved seats are $75 Sun Valley Center members and $85 for non-members. Regular reserved seats are $50 and $60 non-members. Prices don’t include taxes or ticket fees. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Fun run/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s third annual 5K Fun Run starts at 9 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Rock Creek Canyon Parkway trailhead near the Twin Falls City Parks and Recreation office, 136 Maxwell Ave. Proceeds benefit the senior center. Pre-registration fee is $10 for student/track team rate, $15 a person or $50 family of four or more. Race-day registration is an additional $20 fee per category. Pre-register at tfseniorcenter.com, 208-734-5084, or jroe@tfseniorcenter.com.
