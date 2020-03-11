Events calendar

Fundraiser/Filer

Filer Senior Haven’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. March 21 at the senior center, 222 Main St. Menu is bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children under 12 or $25 for family of five. Free for first responders; donations accepted. 208-326-4608.

Fundraiser/Kimberly

Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the center, 310 Main St. N. The menu is bacon, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, eggs, Denver omelet burritos, hash browns, and pancakes with a topping bar. Also music by Marla Garrett. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.

Fundraiser/Rupert

Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m. March 21 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. All ages are welcome. Ten games will be played. Cost for the three-game card is $10 and six-game card is $20. Also a potato bar, raffle, grab bags and refreshments. Info: Jeni Bywater, 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.

Dinner fest/Rupert