Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art /TF
“Refresh Your Space” exhibition is on display for the restoration celebration of the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery artists and guest artist, custom clockmaker Robert D. Jackman. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 734-2787.
Art/TF
Regional High School Art Show with work on display through March 28 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“Righting a Wrong: Japanese Americans and World War II” poster exhibit courtesy of the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service program, on display through March 21, at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N., as part of the Winter Read program. Free and open to the public. Comlib.org.
Exhibit/Ketchum
“The Bitter and Sweet: World War II Stories of Japanese Americans in the West” exhibit is on display throughout March, in the Community Library foyer, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The exhibit of artifacts from local and regional Japanese American families relate to incarceration, military service and family life before, during and after World War II. The Lecture Hall also hosts “The Story of Minidoka: National Historic Site Banners.” Both exhibits are open for viewing during the library’s regular hours. Free. Comlib.org.
Art/Boise
“The 2020 Idaho Triennial” exhibition is on display from March 8 through July 19 at the Boise Art Museum, 670 Julia Davis Drive. The juried exhibition features works created by a selection of Idaho artists, including Timothy Frazier of Bellevue and Milica Popovic of Twin Falls. Opening reception: 5:30 to 8 p.m. March 13, with artist awards at 6 p.m.; admission is free for museum members and $10 for nonmembers. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. Also open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. the first Thursday of each month, with admission by donation. Admission: $6 general, $4 seniors (62 and older), $3 for students. Free for children under 6. 208-345-8330 or boiseartmuseum.org.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, March 11
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Discussion/TF
“Q&A with the Master Gardeners,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library is partnering with the University of Idaho Extension Office to bring the Master Gardeners to answer everyone’s planting questions. They will share gardening ideas, tips and information. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., at 7:30 p.m. March 11 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Producer and musical director Damien Sneed’s production showcases African-American music traditions with spoken word from King’s recorded speeches. The program features vocalist and pianist Sneed, a six-person choir and a band. The performance combines music and culture with traditional gospel, modern gospel, classical, jazz, Broadway and spirituals. Tickets are $32 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Lunch/Buhl
Lenten lunches at noon Wednesdays, through April 1, at Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. Soup and sandwiches will be served. The community is invited. Donations are accepted. 208-329-0254.
Lunch/Burley
Lenten luncheons at noon Wednesdays, through April 1, at Burley Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. Everyone is invited for a light lunch and a discussion. Freewill offering. 208-678-5131.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, March 12
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium’s “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100,” 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. The symposium explores the history and implications of the 19th Amendment and the Women’s Suffrage Movement. This session examines the full context of the amendment. Presenters are Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb; Susan Swetnam, professor emerita, Idaho State University; David Adler, The Alturas Institute; Amy Canfield, professor of history, Lewis-Clark State College; and Tracey Morrison, folk singer. The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch. One CSI academic credit is available. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “Bedlam” by Kenneth Paul Rosenberg, 6 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Filmmaker and practicing psychiatrist, Rosenberg visits emergency rooms, jails and homeless camps to examine the national mental health crisis. He follows the poignant stories of people suffering with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and other chronic psychiatric conditions, Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Workshop/TF
“Stage Makeup 101” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays, March 12 to April 23, at the CSI Fine Arts Room 137. No class during spring break. Learn about the tools and products needed to build a stage makeup kit. Stage makeup techniques will include choosing the right colors, highlight and shadow, blending, basic corrective makeup, character makeup, old age makeup, and injury. Before attending, students will need to purchase BEN NYE Creme makeup kit from Amazon (about $25-$30) in their skin tone. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Theater/Buhl
“Twelve Angry Jurors” annual Thespian Society production, presented by Buhl High School Drama Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 6053, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. The student-produced classic play is about one juror’s quest to change the minds of his fellow jurors. Tickets at the door: $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students. Information: David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Company of Fools’ Acting Intensives workshop, featuring improvisational comedy with Andrew Beck, 6 to 9 p.m. March 12-13 and noon to 4 p.m. March 14 with a free public improv performance at 7 p.m., at Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St. The introduction covers spontaneity, group focus, ensemble building, narrative skills and more. Beck is a theatre instructor at Oregon State University and artistic director of No-Filter Improv in Portland, Oregon. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Big Idea project, “Free Play.” Fee is $50 for the three-day workshop; register at svmoa.org or call 208-726-9491.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. The audience will be transported to the small town that Belle is desperate to escape and to the castle that holds the beast prisoner. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 a.m. at the Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Celebration/Ketchum
“Winter Read” closing celebration features author Jamie Ford with the keynote address at 6 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Seats available on a first-come, first-served basis. Event will be livestreamed at comlib.org/livestream. A book signing with Chapter One Bookstore follows the presentation. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “L. Frank Baum” by L. Frank Baum at 7:30 p.m. at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The comedy is set in Manhattan with the characters of Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend. The cast is Tom Nilsen (Tobias), Theresa Jenks (Marsha/assistant director), Denny Davis (Virgil), Brenda Pierce (Persis/assistant director), Jennifer Cook (Bianca), Penny Lynch (Lynette) and Brad Phillips (Ben). Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Friday, March 13
Symposium/TF
CSI Social Science and Humanities Symposium’s “An Exploration of Women’s Suffrage: The 19th Amendment at 100,” 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Sciences. The program explores the implications and impact of the 19th Amendment in contemporary America. The fee is $65 per person and includes lunch. One CSI academic credit is available. Register online at csi.edu/sshs.
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament begins with sessions at 1:30 and 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: tournament co-chairwomen Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Music/TF
Billy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Rodeo/TF
Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Features student athletes from CSI and other colleges and universities from the Rocky Mountain region. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Daniel Dugar, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Buhl
“Twelve Angry Jurors” production, presented by Buhl High School Drama Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 6053, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door: $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students. Information: David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Fest/Burley
Deacon’s spring yard sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. 208-678-5131.
Dancing/Burley
Dance, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Antique Market and Show, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Hagerman Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Features one-of-a-kind antiques, vintage items, cowboy art and collectibles, western memorabilia, Indian artifacts and also raffle items. Suggested admission is $3 each or $5 per family. Hagermanvalleyfoundation.org or 208-536-0094.
Music/Jackpot
Skid Row, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. The show is Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Lunch/Jerome
Lenten lunches, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through April 3, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 216 Second Ave. E. Homemade soup, sandwiches, dessert (pie) and drinks for $6. Community is invited.
Games/Jerome
Bingo is available Fridays at the Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln St. Cards are sold at 5 p.m. and calling starts at 6 p.m.; must be 18 or older to play. Everyone is welcomed. 208-324-5642.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787 (9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday). Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Saturday, March 14
Retreat, music/TF
Contemplative Lenten Retreat, “Be Still and Know…,” 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Dr. N. The retreat is facilitated by Kimberlee Peifer and Jonathan Bancroft Colon, with different contemplative prayer practices. Choral Evensong follows at 5 p.m. with a service of prayers, psalms and music, including the Choir Guys with two pieces commissioned by music director Daniel Gawthrop; free and open to the community. Cost of the retreat is $30, which includes all materials and a lunch; pre-register at episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Craft show/TF
Annual Spring Craft and Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Boy Scouts Troop 67 will serve a soup and sandwich lunch for $7.
Yoga/TF
Yin/Yang Yoga workshop with Andrea Robbins and Amy Toft, 10:30 a.m. to noon at Shimmy Shakti, 124 Main Ave. N., Suite 201. Come stretch in yin, yang vinyasa flow, and yoga nidra (also called sleep yoga). Cost is $15 a person. Participants receive a free beverage, including wine and beer, from Twin Falls Sandwich Co. after the workshop. Pre-registration is not necessary.
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament continues with sessions at 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Information: Edna Pierson, 208-539-5735, or Shirley Tschannen, 208-934-4405.
Book/TF
Book signing with Dr. H. Eugene Soulsby of Burley, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Barnes and Noble Booksellers, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Soulsby, a retired chiropractor after four decades of practice, is now a published author. His book “The Role of the Holy Spirit in Worship,” published by Christian Faith Publishing, is available on Amazon, at Barnes and Noble, iTunes, Bam! Books-A-Million, Russell Books, local booksellers and YouTube.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Ron James at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. James will discuss the history of Chinese mining along the Snake River. He has done extensive research on the Chinese influence in southern Idaho. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
JJ&Q (Jon, Jenni & Quin) with Irish music, 2 to 4 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Youth Orchestra’s winter concert, 3 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features four student groups: Rising Strings, Sinfonietta Strings, Chamber Ensemble and Magic Valley Youth Orchestra. The community is invited. Suggested $2 donation.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s “Shrek The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Rodeo/TF
CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo, 7 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road. Tickets are $10 for adults in advance or $12 at the door, and $5 for children 6-12. Advanced ticket are available at Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley, Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly and the CSI Expo Center office.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Daniel Dugar, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Buhl
“Twelve Angry Jurors” production, presented by Buhl High School Drama Department and International Thespian Society Troupe 6053, 7:30 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets at the door: $7 for adults and $6 for senior citizens and students. Information: David Blaszkiewicz at dblaszkiewicz@buhlschools.org.
Fest/Burley
Deacon’s spring yard sale, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave. 208-678-5131.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. Highway 30. The show features displays of rocks, gems, minerals and jewelry, and also collectable mineral specimens, unique custom jewelry, lapidary art demonstrations and children’s activities. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fun run/Hagerman
Annual St. Patrick’s Fun Run and Walk with registration at 9 a.m. and opening ceremony at 10:15 a.m. at Malad Gorge State Park, (Interstate 84 to Tuttle exit 147). Register on race-day: 5½ mile run starts at 10:45 a.m., $40 per runner or $35 per runner in a team of four or more; and 3½ mile run or walk starts at 11 a.m., $35 per entry or $30 for a team. Also awards for top finishers in each event. Hagermanvalleychamber.com.
Fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Antique Market and Show, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Hagerman Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Suggested admission is $3 each or $5 per family. Hagermanvalleyfoundation.org or 208-536-0094.
Fest, music/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., with entertainment including a musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7:30 to 8:30 p.m., Latina dance with Cultural Expression dance club of Twin Falls performing popular songs of folklore, country, cumbia and more. Dances will be taught to those attending. DJ Incognito with Latin music for all ages. Free to the public. 208-655-4215.
Music/Jackpot
Skid Row, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. The show is Mountain Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Workshop/Jerome
Veterans History Project Workshop at noon at Summit Elementary School, 200 10th Ave. W. Hosted by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 3001, Sen. Mike Crapo’s Twin Falls Office and the Library of Congress. Learn how to record veterans’ oral histories, the formats and materials accepted by the Library of Congress, and how to access the interviews and materials after they have been submitted. Light lunch will be provided. For a reservation, contact Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary President Amanda Bolich at abolich310@gmail.com.
Theater/Jerome
Jerome Middle School’s “Beauty and the Beast Jr.,” 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the school, 520 10th Ave. W. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. for the matinee and at 6:30 p.m. for the evening show. Tickets are $15 per family, $5 for ages 12 and older, and $2 for children 2-11.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows annual Shamrock Shuffle at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Potluck stew feed starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by a square dance from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Stew and rolls are furnished. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Snow fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Rail Jam, 4 to 7 p.m. with registration at 4 p.m. on First Avenue, starting at Fourth Street. Music by DJ Locomotive begins at 4 p.m. and the Rail Jam starts at 4:30 p.m. Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation coach Andy Gilbert is emcee for the free event. Food and beverages are available. Complimentary hot chocolate is provided by the city of Ketchum.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787.
Fest, parade/Shoshone
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Celebration begin at 2 p.m. in front of the Iron Horse Saloon, 210 N. Rail St. E. Festivities include a parade, tumbleweed race, a potluck dinner at the Iron Horse Saloon and children activities outside after the parade. Parade awards given for best-dressed man and woman, best livestock and best machinery. Info: Leigh Kelley, 208-886-2016.
Sunday, March 15
Tournament/TF
Magic Valley Spring Sectional Bridge Tournament concludes with a session at 10 a.m. at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Free continental breakfast provided at 9 a.m. for all participating bridge players. Information: 208-539-5735 or 208-934-4405.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s “Shrek The Musical,” 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Gem show/Filer
Magic Valley Gem Club’s 70th annual show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds on U.S. 30. Admission is $1 for adults and free for children. Magicvalleygemclub.org.
Fest/Hagerman
Hagerman Antique Market and Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hagerman Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Suggested admission is $3 each or $5 per family. Hagermanvalleyfoundation.org or 208-536-0094.
Skating/Hailey
Second annual “Bringing Us Closer” Community Skate Day for Blaine County students and families, noon to 4 p.m. at the Campion Ice House, 771 S. Main St. Presented by Cox Communications and Blaine County School District. The event includes free ice skating and skate rentals, raffle drawings with prizes, along with educational and community resources.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance with Melody Masters and a potluck, 2 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, March 16
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787. Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Tuesday, March 17
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Buhl
JJ&Q (Jon, Jenni & Quin) with Irish music, 6 to 9 p.m. at Magic Valley Brewing Co., 208 Broadway Ave. N.
Music/Hailey
We Banjo 3, an award-winning band from Galway, Ireland, 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St., as part of Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Performing Arts Series. The band consists of two sets of brothers, Enda Scahill, Fergal Scahill, Martin Howley and David Howley, combining credentials with command of the fiddle, guitar, mandolin and banjo. The ensemble performs a signature blend of traditional Irish and bluegrass music. Standard seating is $40 for Sun Valley Museum members, $50 for nonmembers and $20 for students. Premium seating is $65 members, $75 nonmembers and $32.50 students. Tickets are available at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out, 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Next week
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. March 18 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Fest/TF
Game Show Night, 6 p.m. March 18 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Hailey
We Banjo 3 band from Galway, Ireland, 7:30 p.m. March 18 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St. Standard seating is $40 for Sun Valley Museum of Art members, $50 for nonmembers and $20 for students. Premium seating is $65 members, $75 nonmembers and $32.50 students. Tickets are available at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. March 18 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Film Festival, presented by Ford Motor Co., March 18-22 with select screenings at the Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum and the Sun Valley Opera House. Highlights include films, world premieres, Screenwriters Lab with Academy Award-winning writer Stephen Gaghan, industry panels, coffee talks, parties and awards event. Tickets and film schedules are available at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Parts” by Tedd Arnold, 11 a.m. March 19 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Yoga/TF
Pop-up Yoga, the first in a series from Amy Toft Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m. March 19 at Magic Valley Arts Council Full Moon Gallery, 195 River Vista Plaza. Spring Equinox Yoga, come get balance in your life. All levels welcome. Cost is $10 a person. Extras include 4Roots juice shots, beverages from the Arts Council, and a coupon from Elevation 486. Limited to 20 participants; reserve a space: 208-404-9670.
Cooking class/Burley
“Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget,” 1 p.m. March 19 and March 26 at CSI’s Mini-Cassia Center, Room A14. Instructor is Rick Parker. Learn to make easy meals, including tomato-basil soup, creamed peas and potatoes, gravies without a packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes, powdered milk yogurt and blenderized whole-wheat pancakes. Supplies are provided. The individual session fee is $15, plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Ladies fest/Jerome
Ladies Night Out, 5 to 9 p.m. March 19 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Free fitness classes with spinning, TRX training and Zumba; handmade crafts, skin care tips, beauty products and refreshments. Free admission. 208-324-3389.
Art talk/Ketchum
“Free Play” artist talk with Tucker Nichols, 5:30 p.m. March 19 at Sun Valley Museum of Art, 191 Fifth St. E. The event is part of Sun Valley Museum’s Big Idea project, “Free Play.” His drawings have been published in McSweeney’s, The Thing Quarterly, The New Yorker and the New York Times. He is also co-author of the books “Crabtree” with Jon Nichols and “This Bridge Will Not Be Gray” with Dave Eggers. Free admission. Svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s “Let’s Murder Marsha” production, directed by John Paskett, 7:30 p.m. March 19-21 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and are available by calling 208 677-2787. Reservations are recommended. Oakleyvalleyarts.org.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. March 20 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. March 20; and “Mars: One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Shrek The Musical” 7 p.m. March 20-21 and at 2 p.m. March 22 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Emily Johnson. Tickets are $10 for balcony, $15 orchestra, $20 mezzanine and $60 per box. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. March 20 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Book talk/Ketchum
“Winter Read” Book Group discusses Jamie Ford’s “Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet,” 4 p.m. March 20 and March 27 in the Community Library Program Studio, 415 Spruce Ave. N. Jenny Emery Davidson, the library’s executive director, leads the discussion. Free and open to the public. Info: comlib.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. March 20, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Museum of Art, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Dinner/Paul
Paul United Methodist Church chicken noodle dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. March 20 at the church, 127 W. Clark St. Freewill donation. Take-outs are welcome and homemade noodles are available. 208-438-5358.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast and dental screenings, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the center, 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, link sausage, ham, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $10 per person. CSI dental hygiene program provides free dental screenings with dental home-care kits and a raffle. 208-734-5084.
Iris meeting/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 21 at Hong Kong Restaurant, 163 Cheney Drive W. Mike from Sutton’s Iris Gardens in Meridian presents a program on new irises. Also door prizes. Anyone is welcome and you don’t need to be a member to attend. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Presentation/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s lecture series will feature Kelly and Jim Jones at 1 p.m. March 21 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Kelly Jones, author of “The Woman Who Heard Color” and other books, will speak about growing up in Twin Falls. Jim Jones, former Idaho Attorney General and former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice, grew up in the Eden area and will share some of his experiences. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth” with a sky tour, 1:30 p.m. March 21; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; Capcom Go: The Apollo Story” and sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Black Holes: The Other Side of Infinity” with a sky tour, 6 p.m.; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. March 21 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Listening tour/Carey
“New Amsterdam” Talk Back screening and listening event, hosted by NBC and the Sun Valley Institute, 7 to 9 p.m. March 21 at the Carey School gymnasium. The event, sponsored by St. Luke’s Wood River, starts with a screening of a “New Amsterdam” episode that highlights the show’s commitment to exploring and revealing the issues affecting America. “New Amsterdam” star Janet Montgomery and Executive Producer Peter Horton along with a moderator from Boise NBC affiliate KTVB will hear stories about issues facing rural Idaho. Stories from the audience will be used as material for the show’s future episodes. Tickets for the screening and Talk Back event are free and available at sunvalleyinstitute.org.
Fundraiser/Filer
Filer Senior Haven’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. March 21 at the senior center, 222 Main St. Menu is bacon, sausage, eggs, pancakes and biscuits and gravy. Cost is $7 for adults, $5 for children under 12 or $25 for family of five. Free for first responders; donations accepted. 208-326-4608.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the center, 310 Main St. N. The menu is bacon, sausage links, biscuits and gravy, eggs, Denver omelet burritos, hash browns, and pancakes with a topping bar. Also music by Marla Garrett. Cost is $8. 208-944-9617.
Fundraiser/Rupert
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m. March 21 in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. All ages are welcome. Ten games will be played. Cost for the three-game card is $10 and six-game card is $20. Also a potato bar, raffle, grab bags and refreshments. Info: Jeni Bywater, 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
Dinner fest/Rupert
St. Nicholas Church and School’s annual Basque Festival, March 21 at the Rupert Elks, 85 S. 200 W. Basque dinner will be served from 6 to 8:30 p.m., family-style with roasted leg of lamb, rice, garbanzo beans with chorizos, green salad with Basque dressing, green beans and dessert. Activities include an auction, raffle, and music by Barton and Bollar for dancing. Cost is $25 per person and $10 for children 12 and younger. Cover charge is $5 without dinner.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Wendell Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. March 21 at the center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Film/Ketchum
Screening of Outdoor Idaho’s film “Sawtooths on My Mind,” hosted by Idaho Public Television, 3 p.m. March 22 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Doors open at 2 p.m. The film explores the Sawtooth Mountain range, from the point of view of people who are seeing it for the first time and those who have worked to preserve the region. Free admission; register at idahoptv.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 1:30 p.m. March 24; “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies,” 1:30 p.m. March 25; “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. March 26; “Birth of Planet Earth” with sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m. March 24 and 2:30 p.m. March 25-26; and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 p.m. March 24-26. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Sherry Hoem, featuring “The Enlightenment of Bees” by Rachel Linden, 7 p.m. March 24 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book is available for free check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 25 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. March 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Lecture/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series with the season theme, “Gems of the Magic Valley,” noon March 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features “Climbing to New Heights in Accessibility” by Kim DePew, owner of Gemstone Climbing Center. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. March 26 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is Skottie Young’s “I Hate Fairyland.” Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics, or fans, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Ethan Tucker, 10 p.m. March 27 and 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.