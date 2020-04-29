Events calendar

Virtual performance/Ketchum
Portland Cello Project virtual live performance, presented by Sun Valley Museum of Art and Warren Miller Performing Arts Center of Big Sky, Montana, 5 p.m. (mountain daylight time) May 2 through a private link to Vimeo. The live-streamed concert features performers from Portland Cello Project: Nancy Ives, Diane Chaplin, Gideon Freudmann and Skip von Kuske, with Douglas Jenkins serving as artistic director for the event. Registration is free and available through svmoa.org, and through the museum’s Facebook or Instagram pages. Attendees will need to use Zoom. The portal will open at 4:50 p.m. and the feed will begin at 5 p.m. A moderated question-and-answer session with the musicians will follow the performance.
Clean Sweep postponed/Ketchum
Environment Resource Center’s Clean Sweep, originally planned for May 2, is postponed due to the current coronavirus restrictions. On the first Saturday in May since 1994, hundreds of volunteers of all ages in Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey and Bellevue have come together to clean-up cities, neighborhoods and trails. Instead of the countywide event, the center will focus on providing safe and socially distant service opportunities for smaller groups. Information: lindsay@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
Wine Auction canceled/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s 39th annual Wine Auction is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set for July 16-18. The Sun Valley Wine Auction is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year and brings vintners, chefs, supporters, locals and visitors together to experience world-class food, wine and the arts in support of arts education. The Sun Valley Museum of Art is developing a series of smaller tasting and dining experiences, along with special events throughout the year. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Poster contest/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s poster contest for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Create a poster through June 1 for a chance to win $100. Submission can be in one of three divisions: Overall Event — highlight the 10th anniversary; Viewing and Voting — view the work of more than 250 artists and vote on your favorites; and Youth Artists — students have a chance to show their work. Submit a 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by email to Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. Details are available at MagicValleyHasArt.com. Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
