Events calendar

Sun Valley Museum of Art’s 39th annual Wine Auction is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event was set for July 16-18. The Sun Valley Wine Auction is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year and brings vintners, chefs, supporters, locals and visitors together to experience world-class food, wine and the arts in support of arts education. The Sun Valley Museum of Art is developing a series of smaller tasting and dining experiences, along with special events throughout the year. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org .

Magic Valley Arts Council’s poster contest for the 10th annual Art & Soul of the Magic Valley. Create a poster through June 1 for a chance to win $100. Submission can be in one of three divisions: Overall Event — highlight the 10th anniversary; Viewing and Voting — view the work of more than 250 artists and vote on your favorites; and Youth Artists — students have a chance to show their work. Submit a 14-inch-by-11-inch poster by email to Magicvalleyartscouncil@magicvalleyartscouncil.org. Details are available at MagicValleyHasArt.com. Poster contest winners will be announced at the Art & Soul Kickoff Celebration on June 25 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.