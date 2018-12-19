Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Glenns Ferry
"Images & Imagination" photography exhibit by Denny Thurston, with works on display through Jan. 14 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display Dec. 21 through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Opening celebration: 5 p.m. Dec. 21. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen, its contents, and the act of preparing food in shaping memories. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 and Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3, Feb. 7, and Jan. 24 with artist Abby Carter and The Hunger Coalition. Regular hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Brown Bag Mini Concerts’ holiday series with local organists, 12:15 p.m. at Twin Falls First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Bring a sack lunch. Info: tffumc@gmail.com or 208-733-5872.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Bird count/Arco
Christmas Bird Count event, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 18 miles west of Arco. Co-sponsored by Snake River Audubon Society. The bird count is an international effort to count wintering birds. Participants of all skill levels are welcome to meet at the Craters visitor center at 9 a.m. Wear warm clothing and bring binoculars and a lunch. Snowshoes provided if conditions require. 208-527-1352 or audubon.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone and adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel. Features Company of Fools artists Scott Creighton, David Janeski and Aly Wepplo, along with COF founding member Denise Simone. It’s a tale of an expensive toy rabbit who is accidentally thrown overboard on an ocean voyage, where the toy begins a miraculous journey and learns an invaluable lesson. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of “Sun Valley Serenade” movie at 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Free.
Fest/Sun Valley
Holiday Vintage Sweater Contest and Party, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Duchin Lounge at the Sun Valley Lodge. Prizes for first, second and third places.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “A Wish to be a Christmas Tree” by Colleen Monroe, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Sun Valley
Annual Classic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Directed by Melodie Mauldin with music direction by R.L. Rowsey and featuring performances by Lady Luck Trio, Wood River High School’s choir Colla Voce and the B-Tones. Admission is $25 each or $20 per person in groups of 10 or more. Free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Friday, Dec. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Christmas Music Festival with choir groups, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Mackenzie Chadwick of Twin Falls High School organized the music festival for her senior project. The public is welcome.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” 7 p.m., and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 9:30 p.m. to midnight, at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Drum fest/Buhl
Drum gathering, presented by College of Southern Idaho Community Education Center's Prayer Drum class and the Snake River Drum Circle, 6 to 8 p.m. at Banbury Hot Springs, 1128 Banbury Road, off U.S. 30. Activities include a celebration of winter solstice through drum and song; prayer tie making, smudging ceremony, and teaching of fun songs. The CSI Prayer Drum-making class will show their new creations. The event is open to the public. Free admission for the gathering only. Bring your hand drum, a chair, and a friend. No pets. Pictures are allowed.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra’s Christmas concert, themed “Home for the Holidays,” at 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The orchestra features guest conductor Roger Turner. Local singing groups Soft Touch and Harmonix perform, along with Paul Pugh on trumpet and Megan Stoddard with a dance number. The program includes “Christmas Festival,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Charlie Brown Christmas,” “A Festival of Carols,” and selections from the “Messiah.” Doug Manning narrates and a visit from Santa is also possible. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Tony Holiday and the Velvetones, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Ketchum
Starry Solstice Social, 5 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square, 360 E. Ave. Features presentation by astronomers, children’s activities, Central Idaho Dark Sky Reserve exhibit, music by Audio Moonshine, and free snacks, cookies, hot chocolate and coffee. Also planetarium shows at 3:30 and 4:30 p.m. at City Hall; for reservations, email participate@ketchumidaho.org.
Music/Ketchum
Aaron Golay, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of "Face of Winter" ski film by Warren Miller, 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Admission is $5.50.
Stories/Sun Valley
Children's holiday storytelling, presented by The Community Library, 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in the Sun Valley Lodge Sun Room. Children receive a holiday treat bag.
Saturday, Dec. 22
Fest/TF
Sip, Snack and Shop holiday event, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes wine, coffee, tea, chocolate and cheese.
Stories/TF
Stories with Santa, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Features storytime, snacks, crafts and a movie. Free 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. N. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the theater.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Music/Ketchum
Aaron Golay, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge. 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus presents The Promise at 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Theargyros.org or sunvalley.com.
Music/Ketchum
The Cold Hard Cash Show, a Johnny Cash tribute, 9 p.m. at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $8 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $10 day of the show.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Club. Cost is $48 for adults, $24 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Hallelujah Chorus presents Handel’s Messiah at 5:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Theargyros.org or sunvalley.com.
Monday, Dec. 24
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Music/Ketchum
Kim Stocking Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Club. Cost is $48 for adults, $24 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Fest/Sun Valley
Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show, 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley’s outdoor ice rink. Features performances by Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, Ashley Clarke and other professional skaters, along with Sun Valley Figure Skating Club members. Also music by Sun Valley Carolers, an appearance by Santa Claus, and free cookies, cocoa, cider and coffee. The ice show is followed by the Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26; and “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Wine Down Wednesday with music, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 26 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
Kim Stocking Band, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26 at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover. Sunvalley.com.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of “Sun Valley Serenade” movie, 2 p.m. Dec. 26 at the Sun Valley Opera House. Free.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 7 p.m. Dec. 26-29 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 30 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by Natalie Battistone and adapted by Dwayne Hartford from Kate DiCamillo’s Newbery Medal-winning children’s novel. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 27; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Family fest/TF
Between the Eves event, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features games, stories, movies, treats, crafts and a puppet show. Free. 208-733-2964.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s discussion is about comics enjoyed the past year and what the group is looking forward to in 2019. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Movies/TF
Teen movie marathon for students in sixth through 12th grades, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 27 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features three 2018 movies. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Music/Ketchum
Jeff Crosby, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 27, and Ol Fashion Depot, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28, at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover.
Music/Ketchum
SoDown and DJN8, 9 p.m. Dec. 27 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $10 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $12 day of the show.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 28; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Let It Snow,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/Hailey
LED dance workshop for students 12–18, 4 p.m. Dec. 28 at Footlight Dance Centre. The Boise-based arts nonprofit teaches a contemporary dance class for intermediate and advanced dance students with a focus on learning excerpts from LED repertoire and improvisation. Cost is $10. Pre-register through the Sun Valley Center. Depending on space, walk-ins may be accepted. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Workshop/Hailey
LED dance workshop for adults 19 and older, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 28 at Footlight Dance Centre. The Boise-based arts nonprofit teaches a movement-focused class for adults of all ability levels and includes a warmup and exercises to encourage discovery and improvisation. Cost is $10. Pre-register through the Sun Valley Center. Depending on space, walk-ins may be accepted. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Micky and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. Dec. 28 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $22 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $25 day of the show.
Film/Sun Valley
Showing of "Face of Winter" ski film by Warren Miller, 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Admission is $5.50.
Fest/Sun Valley
80s on Ice event, 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dress up in clothes from the ‘80s.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association's Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Opera’s Sparkling Winter Gala featuring Kate Aldrich at 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The gala also includes a buffet dinner and dancing to music by All Night Diner. Tickets are $300 and available at sunvalleyopera.com or 208-726-0991.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 29; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 4:30 p.m; and “Let It Snow,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kit and Sherry, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 29 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/Ketchum
Bread and Circus, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 29, and DJN8, 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Dec. 30, at the River Run Day Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. No cover.
Arts/Ketchum
LED dance performance, 8 p.m. Dec. 29 at Argyros Performing Arts Center on Main Street. The Boise-based arts nonprofit combines contemporary dance, music and film into artistic experiences. The performance features “Flight Instructions,” “Intergalactic Mixtape” and “Artificial Flowers.” The artistic narratives are created by choreographer and dancer Lauren Edson, musician and composer Andrew Stensaas and filmmaker Kyle Morck. Tickets for Sun Valley Center members are $65 regular seating and $75 premium seating, with nonmembers tickets for $40 and $50. Student tickets are $20 and $32.50. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Reckless Kelly, 9 p.m. Dec. 29 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St., limited tickets available for $35; and Zoso, 9 p.m. Dec. 30, tickets are $18 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $20 day of the show.
Fest/TF
New Year’s Eve Party, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 in advance at Canyon Crest or $20 at the door. 21 and older. Canyoncrestdining.com.
Dancing/Buhl
New Year’s Eve Square and Round Dance for all mainstream and plus dancers Dec. 31 at the First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. A potluck finger-food breakfast starts at 8 p.m. followed by dancing until 11 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Bradleys, 208-886-2808.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve Gala Dance Party, 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Dec. 31 at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93, in Jackpot, Nev. Free live entertainment. Time listed is Mountain Time.
Fest/Jackpot
New Year’s Eve Bash, 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Dec. 31 at the Horseshu Saloon, 1220 U.S. 93, in Jackpot, Nev. Free. Time listed is Mountain Time.
Music/Ketchum
The Social Animals, Vokab Kompany and DJN8, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Whiskey Jacques, 251 N. Main St. Tickets are $55 in advance at whiskeyjacques.com or $60 day of the show, if available.
Fest, fireworks/Sun Valley
Family night skiing and party, 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 on Dollar Mountain Lodge. Features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, photo booth and fireworks. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Visitsunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
New Year’s Eve event with live music and dancing, 7 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dec. 31 in the Duchin Lounge at the Sun Valley Lodge, 1 Sun Valley Road. Sunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Co-hosted by Sun Valley Resort. Features music by DJ Lady Sinclair and band, a photo booth, free champagne 9 to 10 p.m. and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Jan. 2 and Jan. 3, and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. Jan. 2 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Too Many Toys” by David Shannon, 11 a.m. Jan. 3 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 3 through Jan. 31, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Also oil painting classes, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 4 through Jan. 25. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 4; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Cabin Fever Day activities at Herrett Center for Arts and Science: free solar observing, weather permitting, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 5; reptile meet and greet, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and free full-dome experience, 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. in the Faulkner Planetarium. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Jan. 5; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.