Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Idaho Landscapes” art show by local artist Boris Bill Garibyan, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 at Christa’s Dress Shoppe, 202 Second Ave. E. Open to the public.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 12, and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features organists Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson and harpist Marsha Neibling. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Reading/Hailey
Reading by John Rember, an award-winning author from Sawtooth Valley, reads a new short story “Getting Wood” at 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Rember was a professor for many years at the College of Idaho in Caldwell and has written numerous articles, stories and essays for publications. The memoir “Traplines: Coming Home to Sawtooth Valley” was awarded Idaho Book of the Year in 2004 by the Idaho Library Association. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Fest/Ketchum
Ketchum Holiday Lighting Ceremony at 4:30 p.m. in Town Square. The event features music by Colla Voce from Wood River High School, cookies and cocoa, and Santa Claus arriving by fire truck at 5 p.m. to light up the square and visit with children. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be on the stage.
Fest/Kimberly
Gifts of Love, a local nonprofit Christmas Care Center program, for residents in care centers to select gifts to give to their loved ones. The public is invited to assist at the party at 2 p.m. at Oak Creek Center, 500 Polk St. E. Donations of new unwrapped gifts for any age group or monetary donations are welcome. Info: Linda Ruhter, 208-734-6566, or Nadine Adams, 208-308-4924.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Stories/TF
Story Time features a mystery children’s book selected by a friend, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Dec. 5, 12 and 19, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Remembrance/TF
“Light Up A Life” event for families who have lost loved ones, 6 to 7 p.m. at CSI’s Herrett Center for Arts and Science.
Cooking seminar/TF
Healthy Holiday Seminar with hands-on cooking demonstrations, 6 to 7 p.m. in the Oak Rooms on the lower level of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center, 801 Pole Line Road W. Presented by Mark Owsley, St. Luke’s executive chef, and Dianna Zunino, registered dietitian. Create holiday favorites with a healthy twist, and enjoy samples and recipes. Free; register at stlukesonline.org/classes or 208-381-9000.
Music/TF
CSI Choral Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission; donations to the CSI Music Department scholarship fund are welcome.
Concert, nativity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem” Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. with a Family Night performance for all ages at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by St. Edwards Catholic Church Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open to all ages, 6:30-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. at the church, featuring nativity scenes from around the world and also includes live music until 7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Workshop/Burley
Holiday Wreath Workshop, 5 or 7:30 p.m. at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81. Cost is $65 and supplies are included. Deadline to sign up is Dec. 2; register at eventbrite.com, 208-261-3377 or stop by the store.
Music/Ketchum
Singer-songwriter Storm Large with a “Holiday Ordeal” performance, 8 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The show includes stories of nostalgia and her songs range from “Hallelujah” and “Sock it to Me, Santa” to “Somebody to Love.” She is also an actor, playwright and author and is known for her performances with the Portland-based Pink Martini orchestra. Show is recommended for adults (age 17 and older). Tickets are $54 for balcony seating, $70.20 for standard seating and $97.20 for premium seating. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-726-9491 or at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts box office in Ketchum.
Friday, Dec. 6
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Dec. 6, 13 and 20, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Parade/TF
Times-News’ Christmas Parade of Lights, 5:45 p.m. downtown on Main Avenue. This year’s theme is “A Twin Falls Christmas Story.” The parade route begins at Magic Valley High School, 512 Main Ave. W., and ends near the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. A Christmas tree lighting ceremony and music will follow at the Downtown Commons. The city of Twin Falls will also have the ice rink open.
Art opening/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring artists Thomas Prater and Leandra Martin at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. Prater is a local artist raised in Twin Falls before moving to the art world of Taos and Santa Fe, and is now in Ketchum. His paintings are an homage to the beauty of Idaho. Martin brings casual western-inspired leatherwork. The use of texture and color makes her work a tribute to her craft. Visit the gallery before, during or after the Parade of Lights downtown.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his acoustic bass styling.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Company performs Tchaikovsky’s “The Nutcracker” at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The professional ballet company features a cast of nationally and internationally acclaimed dancers. The performance also features local dance students in the roles of baby mice, angels, flowers and ladybugs. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Concert, nativity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem” Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by St. Edwards Catholic Church Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Concert is for ages 8 and older. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open to all ages, 6:30-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9:30 p.m. at the church, featuring nativity scenes from around the world and also includes live music until 7:15 p.m. Info: facebook.com/cometobethlehemtwinfalls/.
Bazaar/Burley
Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual Santa’s Helpers Christmas Bazaar, noon to 7 p.m. at 554 Hiland Ave.
Dinner/Gooding
Gooding Basque Association’s First Friday dinner, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Meal includes grilled lamb chops, meatballs, lamb ribs, homemade soup, green salad with Basque dressing, rice, sheepherder’s bread and desserts. Cost is $16 per meal and $14 for senior citizens. 208-308-5051.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at 4 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. A family-friendly movie with free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Music/Jackpot
Warrant, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees preview evening, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S. View the trees available for auction for the Night of Lights Dec. 7 event. Everyone is welcome and admission is free.
Gospel music/Kimberly
Liberty Quartet concert, 7 p.m. at Kimberly Church of the Nazarene, 3550 E. 3750 N. The southern gospel group is based in the West with members Royce Mitchell, bass; Paul W. Ellis, lead; Philip Batton, tenor; and John Bowen, interim baritone singer. The quartet travels many miles each year, ministering in performances for church services, nursing homes, prisons and other ministries. They also perform at the Southwest Gospel Music Festival, Great Western Fan Festival and the Gospel Music Fan Festival in Canada. No admission fee; freewill offering is welcome.
Family fest/Rupert
Christmas at The Wilson, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The family event includes a Christmas movie, ice skating, make-and-take kids craft, cookies and hot cocoa, horse and wagon ride around the Rupert Square, and a visit with Santa. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of five and are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Bazaar/TF
Brookdale Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Brookdale Senior Living, 1367 Locust St. N. Free admission and open to the public.
Books, art/TF
“Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim” book and gift fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features 50 local authors and artisans with books, handmade items, ceramics, furniture, jewelry, paintings, photography and woodwork. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Craft fair/TF
Fifth annual Mingle Jingle Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Xavier Charter School, 1218 N. College Road W. Proceeds from vendor fees go for the school’s Character Scholarship Awards for 2020 graduates. Free admission. 208-734-3947.
Fundraiser/TF
Haircuts For A Cause annual cut-a-thon, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Black Label Parlor, 444 Washington St. N. All haircuts will be on a walk-in basis. Also come and show off your ugly sweater to be entered for a chance to win a prize. All proceeds will be donated to Idaho Angels, a nonprofit that provides assistance to families and individuals in need.
Fest/TF
Pictures with Santa, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Snake Harley-Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. Children and pets are welcome. Receive a free picture with Santa with a donation of an unwrapped new toy for the Magic Valley Christmas for Kids and Toys for Tots program or pet food for the local Humane Society Pet Food Pantry. Photo will be sent by e-mail. Snakehd.com or 208-734-8400.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Ballet/TF
Eugene Ballet Company performs “The Nutcracker” at 2 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Tickets are $25 for adults and $18 for students, at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or 208-732-6288.
Music/TF
CSI Chamber Music Honors Concert, 2 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. A reception with the musicians will follow the concert. Refreshments. Free and open to the public. 208-733-5872.
Music/TF
Frozen Sing-Along for all ages, 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Frontier Pediatric Partners, 1502 Locust St. N. #700. Join princesses Elsa and Anna for singing and storytelling. Free.
Nativity display/TF
“O Holy Night” Nativity sets are on display with an open house, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. 371 Eastland Drive N. A special guest appears at 4 p.m., bring your children. All are welcome.
Tasting/TF
Niner Wine Estates tasting, 5 to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Taste a flight of six wines with George McConnon of Niner Wine Estates and Aaron Allie of CSB. Cost is $20; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Festivity/TF
“Come to Bethlehem” Concert and Nativity Festival, 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls South Stake of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 541 Orchard Drive. Presented by St. Edwards Catholic Church Choir and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Concert is for ages 8 and older. The choir and orchestra concert is conducted by Carson Wong. Nativity Festival is open to all ages, 2-4 p.m., 6:30-7:15 p.m. and 8:30-9 p.m. and also includes live music. 6:30- 7:15 p.m.
Music/TF
Front Porch Flavor, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Fundraiser/Buhl
Chili-feed fundraiser with raffles and a silent auction, 5 to 8 p.m. at the West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Cost of dinner is by donation. The fundraiser is for the Chief Big Foot Wounded Knee Memorial Ride in South Dakota.
Parade/Buhl
Buhl Night Light Parade, with a “Ringing Bells for Buhl” theme, 7 p.m. starts at the Sunset Bowl parking lot on Burley Avenue. The route goes along Main Street and Broadway Avenue, then to Burley Avenue and ends back at the bowling alley. To register entries for the parade, contact the Buhl Chamber of Commerce office at 208-543-6682; there is no cost.
Bazaar/Burley
Veterans of Foreign Wars’ annual Santa’s Helpers Christmas Bazaar, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 554 Hiland Ave.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Film/Burley
Movie night features “Winterland,” a ski and snowboard film by Teton Gravity Research, 7 p.m. at Idaho Water Sports, 2165 Overland Ave. The first 20 people through the door to donate $20 to Pomerelle Ski Patrol will receive a swag bag with a free night pass to Pomerelle. Raffle tickets are $10 each or three for $20. Also door prizes and a chance at the grand prizes. Hot dogs and cocoa available for sale. Free admission. Information: Idaho Water Sports on Facebook or 208-678-5869.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest/Filer
Magic Valley Model Railroaders’ 31st annual open house, noon to 4 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Features HO, N, O and G scale trains running. Free admission and free refreshments.
Craft fair/Gooding
Gooding Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at North Valley Academy, 906 Main St. Features local vendors, food, and visits with Santa. No admission fee; bring canned food items or coats to be donated to Helping Hearts and Hands.
Fest/Gooding
Christmas open house with a bake sale and raffle and also visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves, noon to 4 p.m. at the Historic Schubert Theater, 402 Main St. Santa arrives by fire truck at 1 p.m. at the theater. Proceeds benefit the restoration of the Schubert Theater.
Fest, parade/Gooding
Gooding Holiday Kick-off Celebration features caroling and treats at 5:30 p.m. and the Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m. at the Gooding County Courthouse, 624 Main St., followed by the Holiday Light Parade at 6:30 p.m. along Main Street. Presented by Gooding Chamber of Commerce. Goodingchamber.org.
Craft show/Hagerman
Hagerman American Legion Auxiliary’s annual craft show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Legion Hall, 281 State St. N. The event features vendors with handmade items including quilts, art, gifts, ornaments, stationary, jewelry, candy and more, along with a raffle. Free admission. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chili, baked potatoes and cookies are available for purchase. All profits made by the auxiliary go for Girls State and veteran programs.
Fundraiser/Hailey
Company of Fools presents An Evening With Demi Moore, 7 p.m. on the John C. Glenn stage at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Moore, an actress, producer, director, activist and writer, will join Company of Fools’ founder Denise Simone with conversation, memories and discussion about Moore’s New York Times No. 1 best-seller “Inside Out: A Memoir.” The event is a benefit for the John C. Glenn Legacy Fund. Tickets start at $50 and are available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest, dance/Hollister
Hollister Hoedown, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hollister Elementary School gym, 2463 Contact Ave. Potluck and social from 6 to 7 p.m., with entertainment including a dance and musical performance by Hollister Elementary students, and 7 to 8 p.m., contra dance (an East Coast traditional dance style). Group dances will be taught; no need to be skilled at dancing or bring a partner. Live music by Strings Attached. Free. 208-655-4215.
Music/Jackpot
Warrant, 9 p.m. in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fest, parade/Jerome
Sixth annual Christmas in Jerome, 3 to 6 p.m. downtown at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park), 300 E. Main St. Festivities at the park include music, live nativity, photos with Santa, children’s activities and food. The Lights Parade starts at 5:30 p.m. near the Jerome County Fairgrounds and goes along Main Street to the park. Free. Info: Jerome Chamber of Commerce, 208-324-2711 or visitjeromeidaho.com.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s Holiday Bazaar, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W. The juried art show features hand-crafted items, including ceramics, hand-blown glass, home decor, jewelry and more. Soup and holiday cookies available for purchase. Papooseclub.org.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees’ Children’s Day of Fun, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S. Free admission.
Festival/Ketchum
Festival of Trees’ Night of Lights, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Limelight Hotel, 151 Main St. S., for the auctioning of the trees. The event benefits the Blaine County Senior Connection. Tickets are $125 and available at seniorconnectionidaho.org.
Fest/Oakley
Holiday Market, presented by the Oakley Elementary PTO and Oakley High School Entrepreneur Club, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Oakley Junior High gymnasium, 455 W. Main St. Features unique items, door prizes, a giving tree, baked goods and lunch, and also visits with Santa, noon to 2 p.m. Free admission.
Family fest/Rupert
Christmas at The Wilson, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The family event includes a Christmas movie, ice skating, make-and-take kids craft, cookies and hot cocoa, horse and wagon ride around the Rupert Square, and a visit with Santa. Tickets are $10 per person or $25 for a family of five, and are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Nativity display/TF
“O Holy Night” Nativity sets are on display after 9 a.m. service until noon at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. 371 Eastland Drive N. All are welcome.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. Sundays at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
Fest/Hansen
Friends of Stricker host a Victorian Holiday Open House, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. Features Christmas lights and displays, music from the Magichords and refreshments. Free admission. Friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Festivity/Ketchum
Papoose Club’s Holiday Bazaar, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hemingway Elementary School, 111 Eighth St. W.
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s Christmas concert, “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful,” directed by Jill Nilsen, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. The choir is accompanied by pianists, flutists and a violinist, with a few surprise guests performing. Free admission. Reservations aren’t needed. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Monday, Dec. 9
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a Christmas romance from 1947, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for a sensory-friendly invited dress rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is designed for audiences with autism spectrum disorders or sensitivity issues. Free admission; donations in support of the theater will be accepted. To confirm a seat, email kolenick@sunvalleycenter.org. 208-578-9122.
Music/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s Christmas concert, “And His Name Shall Be Called Wonderful,” directed by Jill Nilsen, 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Free admission. Reservations aren’t needed. Oakleyvalleyarts.org or 208-677-2787.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Magic show/TF
Kex the magician, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass with a holiday theme. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “National Parks Adventure” at 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Next week
Music/TF
St. Edward’s Catholic School Youth Choir performs Christmas songs, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 11 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The public is welcome. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. Dec. 11 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features organists Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson and harpist Marsha Neibling. Bring a lunch. Free admission.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Nov. 11 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for previews at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11-12 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. Dec. 11: “Pay what you feel” preview; tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Dec. 12: Throwback Thursday preview, with tickets for $24. Features Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell, Chris Carwithen, Orion Bradshaw, Kayla Kelley and Alexis Ulrich. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Dec. 11 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Dinner/Burley
Golden Heritage Senior Center’s prime rib dinner Dec. 12 at the center, 2421 Overland Ave. Appetizers at 6 p.m. and dinner with all of the trimmings at 6:30 p.m., accompanied by live music. Tickets are $15 each or two for $25 and are available only Monday through Friday at the senior center. 208-878-8646.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program, 10 to 11 a.m. Dec. 12 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The session includes art activities for children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Immanuel Lutheran School Praise Choir, 12:15 p.m. Dec. 13 at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Students in third through fifth grades perform Christmas songs. The public is welcome.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 13 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 7 p.m. Dec. 13; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Concert/TF
Christmas concert by The Choir Guys, a new community men’s chorus, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Church of the Ascension. 371 Eastland Drive N. Musical director is Dan Gawthrop of Twin Falls. The program features Christmas music and a variety of other fare, including an arrangement of an American folk song, the world premiere performance of a new work created specifically for the choir, and a sea shanty exploring the changes in a pirate’s life since the advent of online plundering. Free admission. Information: Thechoirguys.com or email office@thechoirguys.com.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Susan Jones, 9 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Ballet/Burley
Centre Stage Studios’ 31st annual performance of “The Nutcracker” ballet, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The ballet is produced by students of Centre Stage Studios of Dance and Performing Arts and is directed by Jennifer Sager. Emma Clark, age 13, dances the role of Clara. Professional ballet dancers perform the roles of Sugarplum Fairy and the Cavalier. General admission is $12 and tickets for senior citizens are $10. Reserved seating is $18 and $16 and available by calling 208-678-4117 or visit Premier Dancewear from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Tickets are also available at the door or from cast members. Proceeds go for arts scholarships and for production scenery and costumes.
Dinner theater/Glenns Ferry
Fourth annual Dicken’s Festival features “A Dicken’s Christmas Carol” stage production, Dec. 13 and 14 at the Glenns Ferry Opera Theatre, 124 E. Idaho St. Prime rib dinner available from 5:30 to 7 p.m., with complimentary horse and carriage rides starting at 5 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 for dinner and show, or $5 for show only. Reservations are requested: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Cantata/Gooding
Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra perform “I Hear The Prophet Callin’,” a Christmas cantata by Pepper Choplin, 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and 14 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Walker Center auditorium, 605 11th Ave E. Directed by Rick Strickland. Refreshments served after the performances. No charge for the concerts. Freewill donations are appreciated. Information: Rick Strickland at 208-539-5210 or rick@rickstricklandrealestate.com.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature “Prancer” at 4 p.m. Dec. 13 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. A family-friendly movie with free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for opening night, 6:45 p.m. Dec. 13 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer and post-show reception. Tickets are sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s tree trimming event, 1 to 3 p.m. Dec. 14 at the museum, 21337 U.S. 30 at Curry. Visitors are invited for refreshments and to help decorate the sagebrush tree with old-fashioned paper chains and other ornaments. The event includes a discussion about the lecture series schedule, and find out about the upcoming topics and speakers for the winter. Some of the series speakers will be Shawn Willsey, Alex Kunkel, Jim Gentry, Brian Olmstead, Karen Olen and Dave Heidemann. 208-736-4675.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 14; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 6 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Chorale performs Part 1 of Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The chorale is directed by Carson Wong and accompanied by Magic Valley Chamber Orchestra. The “Messiah” soloists are Jon Hunt, mezzo soprano Malinda Phillips, Dennis Bortz and soprano Shawna Gottfredson. The program also includes familiar Christmas carols. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $5 for students. Tickets are available at Kurt’s Hallmark Pharmacy, Sav-Mor Drug, Deseret Books and the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium ticket office.
Family fest/Burley
Crepes with the Clauses, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 14 at Nature Nursery & Market, 120 E. Highway 81. Features a crepe breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus, storytime and other activities. Cost is $17 per child and $10 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Time slots are available for the event; reserve a spot: eventbrite.com or 208-261-3377.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night offers a pre-show happy half-hour. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fun run/Jerome
Jingle Bell Fun Run, 8 a.m. Dec. 14, starts and ends at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $20 per person or $60 for an immediate family of four. Pre-register by Dec. 9 to get a shirt on race day. Register at jeromerecreationdistrict.com or at the recreation district office. 208-324-3389.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Square Dance Club will dance Dec. 14 at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-rounds at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Also an election of officers. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person.
Fest/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Tree Lighting Ceremony, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at Sun Valley Village. Features a visit from Santa, holiday music, ice carving demonstrations, free cookies and hot cocoa, and a no-host outdoor bar. Visitsunvalley.com.
Yoga/TF
Beer Yoga, 9 a.m. Dec. 15 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Free admission.
Concert/Ketchum
Wood River Orchestra Holiday Concert, 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Church of the Bigwood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission.
Concert/Rupert
Eclipse 6 Christmas Concert, 5:30 p.m. dinner and 7:30 p.m. show, Dec. 17 at the Historic Wilson Theatre, 610 Fremont St. The A cappella group from Utah debuted at the opening ceremonies during the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City and has traveled the world creating harmony at performances. Dinner tickets are $50 and regular show tickets are $35. Tickets are available at historicwilsontheatre.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. Dec 18-21, 26-28 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 22 and 29 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Backstage tour with a chat-back is Dec. 22 after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Christmas celebration, 6 p.m. Dec. 19 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. Dec. 20 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Festivity/Sun Valley
Christmas Eve Celebration and Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show, 5:30 p.m. Dec. 24 at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. The show features performances by Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, Ashley Clark and other professional skaters, along with the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club and visiting holiday guests. The celebration includes the Sun Valley Carolers and an appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. Free cookies and hot chocolate. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
