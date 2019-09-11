Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display Sept. 12 through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free open house: 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12, with refreshments. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display Sept. 24 through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Art opening: 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 and Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Sept. 11
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Ceremony/TF
Valley House Homeless Shelter’s open house and ground-breaking ceremony, noon to 3 p.m. at 507 Addison Ave. W. Lunch will be served from noon to 1:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. 208-734-7736.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “The Memory of Old Jack” by Wendell Berry, with a discussion by guest scholar Shelley McEuen of CSI. Free and open to the public. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by John Lundin, historian and author, with “Early Hot Springs Resorts of the Wood River Valley,” 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Lundin speaks about two historic Wood River Valley hot springs resorts — Guyer Hot Springs near Ketchum and Hailey Hot Springs. The now-defunct resorts featured pools, hotels, dance halls and other amenities. The free event is part of a lecture series highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. Free. Info: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Ceremony/Jerome
Crossroads Point Patriot Day flags and ceremony, 11 a.m. at the Crossroads Point Business Center at the junction of Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93. The memorial display features 3,000 flags in remembrance of those who lost their lives Sept. 11, 2001, and also honors men and women in the military.
Dinner/Wendell
American Legion Post 41 holds a Patriot’s Day dinner, 5 p.m. at the Wendell Post Hall, 610 W. Main St. A flag disposal ceremony follow at 6 p.m. All veterans and their families are invited. Bring a side dish to share.
Nutrition class/Wendell
“Cooking Matters at the Store” class, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the New Life Community Church, 800 W. Main St. The Cooking Matters class is presented by the Idaho Foodbank and Eat Smart Idaho in conjunction with Simerly’s Grocery Store. Learn about nutrition, comparing unit prices, understanding food labels, finding whole grains and shopping on a budget. Free for the public. Also, receive a $10 gift card for groceries. To register, contact Megan Devaney at 208-737-5977 or mdevaney@phd5.idaho.gov.
Thursday, Sept. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Auditions/TF
Open auditions for The Eugene Ballet’s “The Nutcracker,” 4 to 8:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Audition times: 4 p.m., Baby Mice, ages 5-7 (no height requirement, one year ballet preferred); 4:30 p.m., Angels, ages 7-9 (must be under 4 feet 6 inches, one year ballet minimum); 5 p.m., Bon Bons, ages 9-11 (under 5 feet, two years ballet minimum); 6:15 p.m., Party Children, ages 11-15 (under 5 feet 2 inches, three years ballet minimum); and 8 p.m., Waltz of the Flowers, ages 12-18 (5 feet 2 inches and over, three years pointe minimum). Arrive at least 15 minutes before the audition time and be ready to dance (dressed and stretched). Audition fee is $5. Rehearsals are on Saturdays in October, November and December with Rayni Capps. Audition fee is $10. Students must be available for all rehearsals and the performances Dec. 6-7. Details: Camille Barigar, 208-732-6288.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Dec. 5, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills and creativity. The fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Dec. 5, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. The fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Photography/TF
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 12 through Oct. 10, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 87. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Nash will discuss how to understand exposure, the key functions of a digital single-lens reflex camera, composition, lens selection, white balance controls and fill flash, and provide critiques of photos. Bring your DSLR camera. Cost is $99; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Fall Trees, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by Kirk Wallace Johnson, author of “The Feather Thief: Beauty, Obsession, and the Natural History Heist of the Century,” speaks at 6:30 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Johnson is also the author of “To Be a Friend Is Fatal: The Fight to Save the Iraqis America Left Behind” and founder of The List Project nonprofit. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Bid Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Tickets are $20 for Sun Valley Center members and $30 for nonmembers and are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Sept. 13
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Myles Weber, 9 p.m., and music by Jordan Matthew Young, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest, music/Glenns Ferry
Y-Knot Winery Grape Stomp, 6 to 10 p.m. at 1289 W. Madison Ave. Festivities include live music, tastings, drawings, children’s bounce house and games, food and vendors. Tickets are $15 for Friday, $25 for Saturday or $35 for both days.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Dancing/Rupert
Contra dancing try-it-night with Quinn and the Strings Attached band, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. No previous experience needed. Cost is $5 per person. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Historical tour/TF
Kayak Tour of Chinese Settlements, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with two sessions, Sept. 14 or Sept. 21, with historian Ron James leading a guided kayak tour of a well-preserved Chinese placer gold mining site on the Snake River. Learn about the history and traditions of the Chinese gold miners who occupied placer gold claims in the Snake River Canyon between 1871 and 1880. The tour starts at the Twin Falls boat dock and goes upriver for about 1½ miles; requires good paddling skills. Bring a kayak or canoe, lunch and water. Cost is $30. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Family activity/TF
Family Puzzle Day, 10:30 a.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring the family to complete jigsaw puzzles. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and play five ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kongos event, 6 to 11 p.m. on the Snake River Canyon next to the Twin Falls Visitor Center, 2015 Nielsen Point Place, and the Perrine Bridge. Gates open at 6 p.m. The show is presented by Go Out Local and features music by Mains and Monitors at 6:30 p.m., Aaron Golay at 7:15 p.m. and Kongos at 9 p.m. Tickets are $35 at the gate. General admission tickets are $30 at eventbrite.com/e/go-out-local-presents-kongos-tickets-70192039279.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 8:15 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comedy/TF
Comedy with Myles Weber, 9 p.m. and barbecue for Devey Graphics at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fest, music/Glenns Ferry
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn perform at the Y-Knot Winery Grape Stomp at 1289 W. Madison Ave. Jon and Jenni Jacobson showcase acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing, along with David Quinley’s award-winning acoustic bass styling. Festivities are from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and include live bands, tastings, drawings, children’s bounce house and games, food and vendors. Tickets are $25.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Annual Cheese, Wine and Beer Harvest Fest, presented by Gooding Rotary, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Gooding Country Club. 1951 Idaho Highway 26. Tickets are $25 and $30. Proceeds benefit Gooding youth programs and scholarships.
Fiesta/Jerome
Annual Fall Fiesta and Grito de Independencia (Cry of Independence), 2 to 7:30 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park (formerly North Park) on East Main Street. Presented by Jerome Spirit Committee, Idaho Central Credit Union, 99.1 La Perrona and LatinX 97.5 in recognition of Hispanic Heritage Month. The fiesta features music from Reserva Especial and Mariachi Alma de México, along with a singing contest, chile-pepper eating contest and food booths.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows welcome back dance, at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream and square dancers. Pre-rounds start at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Fest/Jarbidge, Nev.
Jarbidge Arts Council’s Food and Wine Walk, 2:30 to 6:30 p.m., starting in the Community Hall on Main Street in Jarbidge, Nevada. Cost is $25. Information: 208-841-0106 or 208-749-4252.
Car show/Rupert
Fourth annual Patriotic Show and Shine Car Show, “Standing for The Red, White and Blue,” and Combat Veterans Memorial Ride, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rupert Square on F Street. The car show features bikes, boats and cars, along with entertainment, food and vendors. The event also includes a free family movie at the Historic Wilson Theater, 610 Fremont Ave. Free to the public. Information: George Maas, 208-392-7411.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before the performance.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Monday, Sept. 16
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshops/TF
“Improv I” and “Improv II” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Nov. 5, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, rooms 119 and 137. In “Improv I,” learn the fundamentals of improv through simple, fun games; no prior experience required. “Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes. They have taught improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Painting/Burley
“Painting with Acrylics for Beginners I” for ages 16 and older, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 17 through Oct. 15, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B11. Explore the dynamics of acrylics paints with instructor Shirley Stauffer. Learn the basics of brush selection, color mixing, surface preparation and texturing techniques. Painting fundamentals will be discussed. Cost is $50. Supplies aren’t included. A supply list will be emailed upon registration. A discount is available if registering for both acrylics classes, starting Sept. 17 and Oct. 22. Register at https://communityed.csi.edu/ or call 208-678-1400.
Discussion/Ketchum
“Mighty Main Street Revival: Twin Falls, Idaho, and Tieton, Washington” panel discussion, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Moderator Jim Keating, Blaine County Recreation District executive director, and panelists Ed Marquand, founder of the Mighty Tieton project; Shawn Barigar, Twin Falls mayor and president/CEO of the Twin Falls Area Chamber of Commerce; and Tyler Davis-Jeffers, a Ketchum-based private investor, discuss how Main Street marketplaces in two different communities can survive and thrive in the current economic environment. Free admission; $10 suggested donation. Reserve a seat by contacting the Sun Valley Center, 208-726-9491.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Cooking class/TF
Homemade pies baking class with Rebecca Bloom of Piedaho, 6 p.m. Sept. 18 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Bloom shares tips and tricks for making pies. Participants make two pies (one sweet and one savory) to take home. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Workshop/TF
Conversational Spanish course, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 18 through Dec. 11, in the CSI Shields Building, room 105. The course is for beginners or those needing a refresher course. Learn basic Spanish and common phrases and also about the Hispanic culture. Instructor Anna Trellis advises a cultural group at Jerome High School and teaches Spanish 1A, 1B, 2A, 2B and Spanish 101 through CSI. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Lecture/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night features anthropologist and geographer Denyee Matthews with “The Story of Food,” 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at the Gooding County Historical Society Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. Matthews is from the College of Southern Idaho anthropology department. She tells the story of where food originates, the domestication process, the biological consequences of a changing diet from wild foods and ridiculous historical vignettes. Her extensive travel and research includes trips to Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa and East Africa.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s dance and potluck, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 18 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Walking tour/TF
City Park History Walk, 10 a.m. Sept. 19 starting in the Twin Falls Public Library foyer, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Librarian Jennifer Hills leads a walking tour of the City Park Historic District. The walk takes about 90 minutes. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How I Became a Pirate” by Melinda Long, 11 a.m. Sept. 19 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Theater class/TF
“Basic Design and Production for Community Theater” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 19 through Oct. 24, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 137. No class Oct. 10. Participants have hands-on experience with basic design concepts, stage lighting, props, set design and construction, and painting techniques. Instructor Shane Brown has more than 30 years of theatrical experience, including 20-plus years of teaching theater in high school and college. Instructor Jenny Hefner has been a jewelry artist since 2010, when she established her brand Jenny Wren Designs and also has instructed metal stamping for students of all ages. Cost is $80. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Film/Ketchum
Film screening of “Carmine Street Guitars,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Featuring a cast of musicians and artists, the film captures five days in the life of Carmine Street Guitars and examines a vanishing way of life. The shop is in Greenwich Village where custom guitar maker Rick Kelly and his apprentice build handcrafted guitars out of reclaimed wood. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members or $12 for nonmembers. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Film/TF
Screening of “Bamboo and Barbed Wire” by award-winning filmmaker Karen Day, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. The Magic Valley premiere of the film is sponsored by the CSI History Program. Tickets are $10 at orpheumtwinfalls.com. Information: Russ Tremayne, 208-732-6885.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 20 and 27; and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents “The Greatest Love of All: A Tribute to Whitney Houston,” starring Belinda Davids, at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 20 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The performance features Houston’s hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” “One Moment in Time,” “Greatest Love of All” and “Queen of the Night.” Tickets are $36 for adults and $14 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Music/Hollister
Strings Attached with bluegrass music, 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Busters Restaurant and Saloon, 2695 U.S. Highway 93.
Fest/Ketchum
Annual Ketchum Oktoberfest, hosted by Sawtooth Brewery, 4 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Ketchum Town Square, 360 E. Ave. Features music, games, beer and food. KetchumOktoberfest.com.
Fest/Shoshone
The 10th annual Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering Sept. 20-21 with day shows and evening concerts at the Lincoln County Community Center and Fairgrounds, 201 S. Rail St. E. Features poets and musicians from around the western United States. The gathering includes cowboy music and poetry, open mic sessions, displays, mountain men rendezvous and vendors. Free day shows begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 20 and 9:30 a.m. Sept. 21. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. Sept. 20-21 with pre-show at 6:15 p.m. Performers include Dave Stamey, Brigid Reedy, Johnny Reedy, Coyote Joe, Panhandle Cowboys (Farmer Dave and JB Barber), Tony Argento, David Anderson, Thatch Elmer, Lynn Kopelke, Fall River Boys and The Sawtooth Serenaders. Reserved concert tickets are $25 each night and general admission is $20, or $35 for both concerts. Tickets are available at lostnlavagathering.com. General admission tickets also available at the door. 208-886-7787.
Field trip/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society field trip, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 21 at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Participants visit the Brose House and Stricker Ranch near Hansen. The bus leaves the museum at 10 a.m. and returns about 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. Reservations and information: 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s event for all ages, 10 a.m. Sept. 21 on the CSI campus, 315 Falls Ave. The Alzheimer’s Association event raises awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Register at alz.org/walk.
Music workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. Sept. 21 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences and five strum patterns, and also learn tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Sept. 21 and 28; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Buhl
Buhl Library Foundation’s annual “Tee Off for Books” golf tournament fundraiser with registration at 8 a.m. Sept. 21 at Clear Lake Country Club, 403 Clear Lake Lane. Shotgun start at 9 a.m., followed by a picnic lunch at 1 p.m. Also a silent auction and team prizes. Participants can register in advance at the library, 215 Broadway Ave. N., or call 208-543-6500. Proceeds benefit the Buhl library.
Car show/Hagerman
Annual “A Blast on the Grass” Car Show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hagerman City Park, 111 N. State St. The car show also includes music, races, raffles, food and drinks. Info: hagermanvalleychamber.com or 208-837-9131.
Arts fest/Hagerman
Annual Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 22 on Ritter Island at Thousand Springs State Park, 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, east of Hagerman. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council. Features work by more than 90 artists, live entertainment, canoe and wagon rides, artisan demonstrations, informational booths, food, beverages, and a beer and wine garden. Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors (62 and older) and $3 for children (ages 5 to 12). Children under 5 will be admitted free. Directions and information: thousandspringsfestival.org or 208-734-2787.
Music/Jackpot
The Beaumont Boys with Tracy Byrd and Mark Chesnutt, 6 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Rotary Club of Jerome’s 31st annual four-person scramble golf tournament at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at 93 Golf Ranch on U.S. Highway 93. The event includes refreshments, prizes, and a barbecue dinner following the tournament. Proceeds go to support Rotary’s annual Christmas Basket Project. The entry fee is $65 per person and includes dinner. Guest meal tickets are available for $12. Information: Bryan Craig at 208-324-7000 or bryan@prescottandcraig.com.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at the center, 310 Main St. N. Cost is $8, plus tax. 208-423-4338.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dance, 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Two rounds between tips. Suggested donation is $5. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. Sept. 21 at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, scrambled eggs, hash browns and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free, subsequent lessons are $5 per person. Dress is casual.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Sept. 24. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Art opening for “Mixtape” exhibit by Troy Passey, 7 p.m. Sept. 24 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Ellen Asay, featuring the “Killers of the Flower Moon: the Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. Grann, a staff writer for The New Yorker, has meticulously documented his true-crime murder mystery. Free admission. Books are available for check out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Cooking class/TF
Stone Fruit and Apples cooking class with Kelley’s Canyon Orchard, 6 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The menu will include fresh fruit in both sweet and savory dishes. Cost is $40; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book talk/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. Sept. 25 at 7 W. Croy St. The first discussion features a Transformation theme, “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. The library is one of 100 rural public libraries nationwide to receive a grant from the National Science Foundation to host the adult discussion series. To register for the free series, contact program specialist Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. Sept. 26 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale” by Lauren Myracle, a New York Times bestselling author. The story is about a teenage Catwoman struggling to find her own identity while living on the streets of Gotham City. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Dinner theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents a dinner theater, featuring “Reunion at Hippie High” by Eileen Moushi, Sept. 26, 27 and 28 at the 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. A tri-tip dinner is served at 7 p.m., catered by TF Brickhouse. “Reunion at Hippie High” is produced by special arrangement with Mysteries by Moushi. Tickets are $25 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Info: Facebook.com/MagicValleyLittleTheatre.
Auditions/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s open solo auditions for Handel’s “Messiah,” Part 1, 6 p.m. Sept. 28 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Soloists are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass solos. Applicants will be notified of specific audition times. Performances are Dec. 14-15. For applications, contact Carson Wong at carson_wong@msn.com or 208-539-4794. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to Svetlana Schuckert or Diane Gause of the CSI Fine Arts Building.
