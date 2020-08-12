Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring the work of Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Connie Pepper, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Wednesday, Aug. 12
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public on Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair features a PRCA rodeo at 7: 30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Stories/TF
Children’s Story Time features “Don’t Call Me Bear,” by Aaron Blabey, 11:30 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, music/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Ned LeDoux performs at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Friday Aug. 14
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Movie/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Drive-in Night, 9 to 11:30 p.m. in the library’s parking lot, 201 Fourth Ave. E., for a quiet and socially distanced event. Bring the family, tune into the FM station, and watch a classic dinosaur adventure movie on the new outdoor screen. Parking spots and snacks are limited, so be at the library at 9 p.m. The movie starts around 9:20. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fair/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Jeromecountyfair.com. Information: 208-324-7209.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off event features a rib-eating contest at 6 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Prizes for fastest rib-eating team and for best costume. Joemamascarshow.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Saturday, Aug. 15
Yoga/TF
Free Yoga Saturday event, 9 a.m. at Thomsen Park, 1036 Carriage Lane. Donations will be accepted for Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center. The one-hour vinyasa class will be taught by four instructors: Andrea Robbins, Kim DePew, Joybeth Stewart and Suelin Buhidar. This is accessible yoga, and Amy Toft will demonstrate variations of the poses suitable for wheelchair and other special needs. All levels are welcome. Information: Amy, 208-404-9670.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Movie/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Drive-in Night, 9 to 11:30 p.m. in the library’s parking lot, 201 Fourth Ave. E., for a quiet and socially distanced event. Bring the family, tune into the FM station, and watch a classic dinosaur adventure movie on the new outdoor screen. Parking spots and snacks are limited, so be at the library at 9 p.m. The movie starts around 9:20. Free and open to the public. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Concert/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a concert with Neal McCoy at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave.; tickets are $22 and are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Idaho Central Credit Union Park on East Main Street. Joemamascarshow.com.
Fair, mud drags/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features the Knockout Mud Drags at 7 p.m. in the arena. Tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com or at the fair office. No tickets sold at the gate. Information: 208-324-7209.
Sunday, Aug. 16
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public on Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Truck show/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a Monster Truck Insanity event at 6 p.m., with a pit party at 4:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Tickets are available at livealittleproductions.com. Cassiacountyfair.com .
Monday, Aug. 17
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., and features a motorcycle and ATV rodeo at 7 p.m.; admission is $2. Cassiacountyfair.com.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m.’ and “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue program, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave., and features a motorcycle and ATV rodeo at 7 p.m.; admission is $2. Cassiacountyfair.com.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m., Aug. 19, 20 and 21; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m., Aug. 21. Also, “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 20 and 22; “Extreme Weather,” at 3 and 8 p.m. Aug. 22; and “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 6 p.m. Aug. 19; Kevin Ware, 10 p.m. Aug. 21; and Boot Juice, 10 p.m. Aug. 22, all at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Parade, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 19-22 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights — Aug. 19: Parade at 10:30 a.m. downtown and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 20-22: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena; and Aug. 22: 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m. Rodeo tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walk series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, on Aug. 20. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Tournament canceled/Buhl
West End Men’s Association’s Farmer Appreciation Golf Tournament is canceled due to COVID-19 and safety concerns for everyone involved. The annual event was to be held later this month. The club plans to resume the tournament next year.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!