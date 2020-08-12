Events calendar

Music/TF

Parade, rodeo/Burley

Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 19-22 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights — Aug. 19: Parade at 10:30 a.m. downtown and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena; Aug. 20-22: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena; and Aug. 22: 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m. Rodeo tickets are available at cassiacountyfair.com or at the ticket office. 208-678-9150.

Bird walk/Ketchum

Environmental Resource Center’s Summer Bird Walk series, led by Poo Wright-Pulliam, on Aug. 20. Learn about the diverse and colorful species of birds that inhabit Ketchum in the summer. Wright-Pulliam, an artist and birding extraordinaire, shares her knowledge of birding with novice and expert birders. Bring water, binoculars if available, and a mask. Cost is a suggested donation of $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. The location will be available upon registration. Register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.