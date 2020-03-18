Events calendar
0 comments

Events calendar

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Editor’s Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please contact organizers before attending an event to see if it is still scheduled.

Friday, March 20

Music/Declo

The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.

Dancing/Jerome

The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Film/TF

Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will show a video of “Legacy in Stone” at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. The presentation with Kelly and Jim Jones has been canceled. Free admission. Information: 208-751-1165.

Calendar deadlines

Don’t miss your chance to tell southern Idaho about your arts event. The deadline for entries for the entertainment calendar is noon Thursday to be published in the following Wednesday's publication. Send submissions to Ramona Jones at ramona@magicvalley.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News