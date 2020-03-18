Events calendar

Editor’s Note: Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please contact organizers before attending an event to see if it is still scheduled.

Friday, March 20

Music/Declo

The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.

Dancing/Jerome

The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 21

Film/TF

Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum will show a video of “Legacy in Stone” at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. The presentation with Kelly and Jim Jones has been canceled. Free admission. Information: 208-751-1165.

