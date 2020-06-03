Events calendar

Exhibitions Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s “Regional Watercolor Exhibit” is on display June 4 through June 30 in the lobby of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Visa Place, featuring work by artists in the region. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art reception/TF
Magic Valley Arts Council’s artist reception and open house for the “Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit, 1 to 6 p.m. June 25 in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Barbara Michener. Full Moon Gallery member artists are Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Kim Critchfield, Joyce Deford, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Judy Therrien and Pegan Venzon-Cook. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s “Free Play” exhibition, focusing on the importance of play, is on display through July 2 at 191 Fifth St. E. Public hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visitors must wear masks and abide by social distancing recommendations. Information: svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 3 Storytime/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading Virtual Storytime on its Facebook page, 2 p.m. with Librarian Kasi Allen. The theme is “Fairy Tales.” Information: tfpl.org, on Facebook or 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Friday, June 5 Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library hosts Family Fun Friday. For ideas for a weekend based on the “Fairy Tales” theme, check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram or the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Saturday, June 6 Photography/Hailey
Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Creative Jump-in class, “Capturing the Camas Prairie, an Introduction to Landscape Photography” with Alexi Nelson, 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. June 6, as part of the museum’s upcoming Big Idea project, “From the Colour of its Bloom: Camas Prairie.” Participants meet at the Hailey classroom, 314 Second Ave. S., and drive their own vehicles to Centennial Marsh in the Camas Prairie, exploring the area south of Hill City. Nelson, an events assistant at Sun Valley Museum and a photographer, instructs on ways to enhance photography skills by capturing Idaho landscape. All experience levels are welcome. Participants should wear masks and follow social distancing recommendations. The cost is $125 for members or $150 for nonmembers. Register at svmoa.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, June 8 Reading/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features its second week and the theme, “Tell Your Story,” with a focus on biographies. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Next week Walking tour/Hailey
Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.
History day/Jerome
Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Volunteers are needed to help with the activities, call 208-324-5641. Historicaljeromecounty.com.
Youth baking class/TF
College of Southern Idaho’s Kitchen Academy Online, “Disney Desserts,” classes will be led by CSI culinary instructor Dianne Jolovich from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 2 to 5 p.m. June 15-19 through Zoom. Junior chefs experience a behind-the-scenes culinary adventure preparing Disney-themed desserts. In this five-day class, young chefs will practice essential kitchen skills and master some fundamentals of baking and kitchen safety. Learn to make Simba’s Muddy Brownies, Maurice’s Treats-Strawberry Twist, Thunder Ranch S’mores Bake, Jack Skellington Sugar Cookies and Neverland Hot Chocolate with homemade star marshmallows. They learn important lessons about safety, quality ingredients, math skills, reading, etiquette, table settings, proper food handling, team work, and culinary creativity. Kitchen Academy online requires adult supervision of the students learning to cook at home. Includes a Kitchen Academy apron and cookbook sent by mail. Cost is $50 and class limit is 15 per session. Register at csi.edu/communityed. Upon registration, a list of ingredients and the link to the zoom class will be sent. Information: cbarigar@csi.edu.
