Events calendar

Monday, June 8 Reading/TF

Twin Falls Public Library’s Summer Reading features its second week and the theme, “Tell Your Story,” with a focus on biographies. Check the library’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram for ideas, or pick up a handout at the Summer Reading box at the front of the library. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.

Next week Walking tour/Hailey

Hailey Native Tree and Shrub Arboretum Tour, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 10 with the Wood River Chapter of the Idaho Native Plant Society. Meet at the parking area where the bike path crosses Fox Acres Road. The tour is lead by Linda Ries of the Hailey Tree Committee. Plan to practice social distancing. Free. Information: Kristin, 208-721-2583.

History day/Jerome

Jerome County Historical Society’s 37th annual Live History Day, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the Idaho Farm and Ranch Museum, 520 S. 450 E., near the crossroads of U.S. Highway 93 and Interstate 84 (turn east at the stoplight north of Flying J Truck Stop and follow Crossroads Parkway to the IFARM). Please maintain physical distancing during the event. Festivities feature a flag-raising ceremony at 10 a.m. near the white Canyonside building, followed by the antique tractor parade after the ceremony and the fruit pie auction at 2 p.m. Other activities include tours of historic buildings, live demonstrations, pioneer games and music, horse-drawn wagon rides, agricultural and model railroad exhibits, tractor-pulling events and more. Admission is $5 for adults. Children age 12 and younger are admitted free. Food is available for purchase. Sanitation facilities are available. Volunteers are needed to help with the activities, call 208-324-5641. Historicaljeromecounty.com.