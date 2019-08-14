Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual juried membership exhibit is on display through Aug. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibition, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 paintings by Idaho artists. The Watercolor Society’s Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Leslie Lambert Redhead for her submission Fork Ran Away with Spoon. Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15, with artist Laura McPhee discussing her “Desert Chronicle” project. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Britnee Kellogg band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
“Basic Assistance and Rescue” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Features 4-H/FFA swine quality and llama shows, 8 a.m.; small animal show, 1 p.m.; parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street; and Xtreme Bull Riding at 8 p.m. at the rodeo arena. General admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Family art
/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Stick Initials theme, at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mason Bates and Mozart with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Features violinist Jeremy Constant, violist Adam Smyla and Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Owen” by Kevin Henkes, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlight: Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, Man-up Crusade, at 8 p.m. in the arena Kids night: ages 12 and younger admitted free, 4-H and FFA members free in the bleachers. Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults; and bleacher seats, $11.50 adults. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Features 4-H/FFA beef and showmanship, 9 a.m.; open class poultry and rabbit show, 10 a.m.; beef show, 1 p.m.; and Gooding Pro Rodeo, 8 p.m., followed by music at Chute 7. Rodeo general admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Photo fest/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ historical photo identification session, 4 p.m. at 191 Fifth St. E. The Sun Valley Center is preparing for its 50th anniversary and reviewing photographs from the 1970s and 1980s. The staff needs the community’s help to identify the people, places and activities in these historical photos. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Aug. 16
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, at 8 p.m. (family night). Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults, $7.50 children 3-12. Bleacher seats, $11.50 adults, $7.50 children 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Features open class beef show, 10 a.m.; Tough Enough to Wear Pink lunch at noon in the commercial building; and Gooding Pro Rodeo, 8 p.m., followed by music at Chute 7. Rodeo general admission is $16 for adults and $9 for children; reserved seats are $21, $18 and $11. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine, 3 to 5 p.m. at Con Paulos Chevrolet; cruise at 5 p.m. to Jerome’s North Park on East Main Street; and rib-eating contest, 6 p.m. at the park. Also live music, food vendors and a beer garden at the park. Joemamascarshow.com.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Dave Kimpton, Tom Kovalicky and Jay Sevy with “Stories from Rangers Past” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fest/TF
Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley with a mobile farm-to-table exhibit, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Downtown Farmers Market at Main Avenue West.
Games/TF
Family Game Day, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Come and play a board game or the Wii. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Picnic/TF
Twin Falls County Democrats annual potluck picnic, 4 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., at the tables near Sixth and Shoshone streets. The family-friendly event includes music, guest speakers and a silent auction. Bring a favorite dish (salads, sides or desserts) and your own chairs. Free.
Picnic/Bellevue
Blaine County Republican annual picnic, noon to 3 p.m. at River Sage Stables, 20 Prairie Sun Road. Steve Yates, a Fox News contributor, speaks about Iran, Taiwan and other national and international issues. Cost is $10 per person or $25 for a couple with children under 12. For reservations or raffle tickets, contact Julie at gopblaineidaho@gmail.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
West End Senior Center’s fundraising dinner and auction, 5 to 9 p.m. at 1010 Main St. Dinner is served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with tri-tip, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, French bread, desserts and beverages. Cost of the meal is $15 per person. Also silent and live auctions, 7 to 9 p.m. Proceeds go for the home-delivered meal program. 208-543-4577.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo, patriotic night, at 8 p.m. Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults, $7.50 children 3-12. Bleacher seats, $11.50 adults, $7.50 children 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652 or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features the 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 10 a.m.; Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch at noon in the commercial building; and Gooding Pro Rodeo, 8 p.m., followed by music at Chute 7 with Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band. Rodeo general admission is $16 for adults and $9 for children; reserved seats are $21, $18 and $11. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Art/Hailey
“Urban Sprawl: Trees in Cities” by artist Jill Lear, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her Indian Creek studio, during the Wood River Valley Studio Tour. Her new work was created for respect to the existence of trees living in urban communities. Lear will have works and original prints available and will also donate to tree planting organizations with every work sold. She has received numerous awards for her work in the United States and abroad.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Jerome Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jerome North Park on East Main Street. The car show includes displays and vendors. Joemamascarshow.com.
Music/Ketchum
Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey, 8:30 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. Augeri performs for the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial’s Concert for Cancer Research. Tickets start at $30 at killebrewthompsonmemorial.com.
Workshop/Shoshone
Pollinator Workshop, presented by For The Love of Growing Garden Club, 1 to 4 p.m. at 114 Parker Gulch Road. Learn about the kinds of pollinators, types of plants that pollinators like, and the kinds of shelters and nesting areas. Also, find out if pollinators need water or other types of liquids and how to attract and support beneficial pollinators. The garden club is also working on a butterfly garden at the Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge. Information: call or text Deb at 208-969-0981 or email fortheloveofgrowing@yahoo.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival’s Pops Night, The Music of George Gershwin, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, singer-songwriter Morgan James and conductor and pianist Teddy Abrams. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair features cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the commercial building at the Gooding fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Art/Hailey
“Urban Sprawl: Trees in Cities” by artist Jill Lear, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at her Indian Creek studio, during the Wood River Valley Studio Tour.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Music Inspired by Outer Space, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductors Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and Mason Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Monday, Aug. 19
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival features Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music, 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way” for ages 8 and older, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Dec. 14, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 20 through Dec. 14, and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Instructors are Bryan Matsuoka and Michael Easterling. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity is available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, judo gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Students may begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
The Deltaz, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Workshop/Hailey
“Taking the First Step in Watercolor” Creative Jump-in class with Jennie Kilcup, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 20-23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Sold out. To be placed on a waitlist, contact 208-726-9491. Sunvalleycenter.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 21 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 21; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Flavors of Fall cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is wild mushroom toasts with fried basil, Italian garlic and bread soup with poached eggs, fresh Alaskan halibut hobo packs, pan-roasted pork chops with apple fritters, and soup of fall fruits with muscat sabayon and almond thins. Cost is $80. Sign up for both Aug. 21-22 classes and the cost is $75 per class. Register: 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Tom Bennett, one-man country band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 21 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/TF
“Introduction to Outdoor Climbing” clinic, 7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Comedy/Ketchum
Comedian Eddie Ifft, 8 p.m. Aug. 21 in the Bailey Studio at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. He is the host of one of the most successful podcasts in the comedy world, “Talkin’ Sh*t” and has released his 30-minute special for Comedy Central. The show is suitable for ages 18 and older. The performance features cabaret table seating. General admission tickets are $15 at theargyros.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Champagne Brunch class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake, Dungeness crab cakes with tarragon aioli, frisee salad with poached eggs and Maple roasted bacon, grandmother’s cheese blintzes and fresh berries with champagne sabayon. Cost is $80; register: 208-733-5477.
Music rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration to join the choir in singing for the fall semester, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room. Rehearsal follows at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. Concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 14 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, with the Christmas portion of Handel’s “Messiah.” 208-733-4482.
Music/
Hailey
Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters, an all-female Americana band, 8 p.m. Aug 22 at Sun Valley Brewing Co., 202 N. Main St. Flynn, a prolific songwriter and performer, is making a name in Americana music with two critically acclaimed releases and a live EP. Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 with a fresh slate of songs to develop a new project, Ashleigh Flynn and the Riveters. Free admission.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mahler’s 2nd Symphony, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 22 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductors Alasdair Neale, soprano Julie Adams, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and the American Festival Chorus. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Movie/Ketchum
Movie in the Park features “Goonies” at dusk Aug. 22 at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 23 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Cover Me, 10 p.m. Aug. 23 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “BumbleBee” at dusk Aug. 23 at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Performance/Ketchum
Rick Miller in Boom, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23-25 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The solo performance documents the music, culture and politics that shaped the Baby Boom generation. The production blends multimedia, characters and storytelling. Tickets are $25 to $95 at theargyros.org.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Brian Jackson with “Astronomy Before Galileo” at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Ride, dinner/TF
Snake River Bros sixth annual Se Habla Espanol Poker Run starts with registration from 8 to 9:45 a.m. Aug. 24 at Snake Harley Davidson, 2404 Addison Ave. E. The kick-stands-up is at 10 a.m. Cost is $15 per rider and $10 per passenger. Registration includes one meal ticket; non-riders $10 per meal. Dinner follows at 4 p.m. at the Snake River Bros Event Center, 402 DC Circle, Jerome. Also, music, a silent auction, and dry camping are available. Proceeds go for local children with illnesses or disabilities in need. Information: Joe, 208-308-1652; Jeremy, 208-316-8021; or snakeriverbros.com.
Cooking/TF
Paella Day with Rudy’s, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 24 during the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West. Learn to cook Spanish paella at a free cooking demonstration with Tom from Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 24; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music fest/Hailey
Summer’s End: The Draper Rendezvous music festival, presented by DrSwanMusic, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Aug. 24 at Lion’s Park in the Draper Preserve. The festival features live performances from national, regional, and local acts, along with beverage, food, arts and craft vendors, workshops, late-night concerts and more. Advance tickets are $30 for adults (18 and older) and $5 for young adults (16-18) and available at eventbrite.com and also at Sun Valley Brewery in Hailey. Day-of-event tickets: $35 (18 and older) and $5 for young adults (16-18). Kids 16 and under are free. DrSwanMusic will donate part of the festival’s ticket sales to the Wood River Land Trust. Complete schedule at drswanmusicllc.com/summer-s-end.
Dog swim/Jerome
Annual “Drool in the Pool” dog swim, 3 p.m., 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, and proof of current rabies vaccination (rabies certificate) is required. Dogs need to be leashed. Cost is $10 per dog (one dog per owner). Proceeds go for dog stations at the recreation district parks and the bike path. To reserve a time, call 208-324-3389 or stop by the recreation office.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jeremy Abbott, four-time U.S. National champion, 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 27; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Karate/TF
Shotokan Karate class, 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 28 through Jan. 13, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required by younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps to develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Workshop/TF
“Knotty Knot” clinic, 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day Aug. 28 to Sept. 2 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlights: Aug. 28: Ponies, Pistols and Pistons Show 7 p.m. in the Shouse Arena; Aug. 29-31: Magic Valley Stampede, PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m.; Sept. 1: Concert with Chris Janson, 7:30 p.m.; and Sept. 2; junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Play with Gravity shows and Jeff Martin magic, hypnotist shows. Gate admission to the fair: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Advance tickets are available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. Aug. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Joker” by Brian Azzarello. After being released from Arkham, Joker discovers other villains have moved in on his territory. Follow Gotham’s most notorious maniac as he reclaims what’s his in one night. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc, 2019 U.S. National champions, 8:45 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
