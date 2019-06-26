Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Jubilant June” exhibit is on display at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and the Idaho Watercolor Society regional members. The exhibit features guest artists Jess Roe and Kaaren Stokes, regional watercolor society artists, and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Horner Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Leslie Lambert Redhead, Melissa Sage, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith, Bev Stone and Judy Therrien. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists, including photographs by Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin and Fazal Sheikh; a commissioned body of work by painter Cedra Wood; monotypes by Frances Ashforth; a painting and wallpaper by Andrea Zittel; and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson about their Land Art projects in the Great Basin. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. June 27 and Aug. 15. Gallery Walks: 5 to 7 p.m. July 5 and Aug. 2. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Artist chat with Foster: 10 a.m. July 6. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, June 26
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar viewing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Idaho 75, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Joshua Summers, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
The Smoky Nights, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Lecture/Hailey
Presentation by historian John Lundin about Robert Strahorn, Union Pacific publicist and entrepreneur, 5:30 p.m. June 26 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. In 1882, Strahorn purchased the Hailey townsite, a bold move that made possible the Sun Valley Resort decades later. During the program, learn who Strahorn was and what he did. Lundin is a lawyer, historian and author of the award-winning “Early Skiing on Snoqualmie Pass.” He is also writing two books “Sun Valley, the Early Years Under the Union Pacific Railroad” and the “History of the Wood River Valley” based on the lives of his relatives who moved to the valley in 1881. Free. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. The production was a 1981 Tony Award nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize winner for Best Drama. It’s the story of the three Magrath sisters Babe, Lenny and Meg who reunite at their Old Granddaddy’s home in Mississippi in the wake of a family crisis. The story is part comedy, tragedy and family redemption. The cast includes Company of Fools Audra Honaker, Sharon Barto, Aly Wepplo, David Janeski, Tess McKenna and Tim Gouran. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Jazz, wine/Kimberly
Jazz on the Canyon’s Jazz and Wine event, 6 to 8 p.m. at Windsor’s Nursery, 3796 N. 3386 E., Kimberly Road. Features music by the Burley High School Big Band and the Michael Frew Guitar Quintet. Tickets are $50 per person and include wine tasting, souvenir wine glass and hors d’oeuvres. Proceeds support College of Southern Idaho’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are limited, and available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with A Bird’s Eye View: Mixed Media Landscape theme, at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Thursday, June 27
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Jabari Jumps” by Gaia Cornwall, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and Dinosaurs at Dusk: the origins of flight,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Jazz/TF
Jazz on the Canyon, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features fine dining from Elevation 486 and music by the Crescent Super Band with opening by Chris Cawtha’s “Cawth Drops.” Tickets are $75 per person or $600 per table of eight. Proceeds support CSI’s Music Fest summer camp, Twin Falls School District Education Foundation and Magic Valley Arts Council’s music education outreach. Tickets are available at the arts council, 208-734-2787, or the school district foundation, 208-733-5400.
Family party/TF
Midsummer Night Family Party, 6 to 8 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E., as part of the summer reading events. This year’s theme is “Night of the Hollywood Stars.” The event includes games, crafts, puzzles, snacks, a red carpet selfie station and a movie. Come dressed as your favorite movie character for the costume contest. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200 or 301.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “The Umbrella Academy, Vol 1: Apocalypse Suite” by Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba. In an unexplained worldwide event, 43 children were born to women with no signs of pregnancy. Reginald Hargreeves adopted seven to form the Umbrella Academy, a dysfunctional family of heroes with bizarre powers. The team disbands 20 years later, but when Hargreeves dies, siblings reunite to save the world once again. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a concert with the theme “How’s the Weather?” at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Workshop/Hailey
“Introduction to Wire Wrapping” craft series workshop with Elise Stelling, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Learn about basic wire-wrapping materials and techniques for jewelry-making project. Participants will leave the class with a finished copper woven pendant necklace. Cost is $45 for Sun Valley Center members and $55 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” for Second Night 24 preview at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $24. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Friday, June 28
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Computer Basics class, 10 a.m. to noon at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn how to get started with a computer and the Internet. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 703.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: The Dark Side of the Moon.” Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Aaron Golay Band, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/Hagerman
Annual fireworks show, presented by Hagerman Valley Chamber of Commerce, 6:30 p.m. at City Park, 111 N. State St. Entertainment and games start at 7 p.m., followed by fireworks at dusk. Hagermanvalleychamber.com or 208-837-9131.
Fundraiser/Hazelton
Sixth annual Southern Idaho Truck Show kicks off with a prime rib benefit dinner at 6 p.m. at City Park. Tickets are $20 for adults and $13 for children 10 and younger. 208-731-6459.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Saturday, June 29
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Bike race, fest/TF
Twin Falls Old Town Criterium, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. downtown on Main Avenue. Presented by Clif Bar, Cycle Therapy, First Federal and the city of Twin Falls. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with bike races for men, women and junior racers. Following the races, a free community concert features Boise band Lounge On Fire. The event includes food vendors and a beer garden. Pre-register for the bike races at tfoldtowncrit.com.
Fest, music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun performs from 10 a.m. to noon June 29 at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The Twin Falls Public Library Bookmobile will be at the market, open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For information about a Dutch oven cook-off Aug. 10: Sabrina Davis, 208-293-6065.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Light Weight Champs and Mains & Monitors, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Crimes of the Heart” for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. An informal discussion with the artists and a backstage tour follows the performance. The play contains themes of an adult nature; most appropriate for ages 13 and older. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night includes specials and a chance to win prizes. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fest, fireworks/Hazelton
Hazelton Fourth of July celebration features a pancake breakfast, 7 to 9:30 a.m. at Silver and Gold Senior Center, Eden, and Fitzpatrick’s Farm Day, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with fishing, petting zoo, mini-train rides at 924 Valley Road, Hazelton. Parade line-up starts at 5 p.m. at Hazelton Repair, with the parade at 6 p.m. along Main Street, followed by free entertainment, 7 to 9:30 p.m., and fireworks at 10 p.m. at City Park. Also a carnival ($20 all-day ride pass and individual tickets), games and food booths. Info: City Hall, 208-829-5415.
Truck show/Hazelton
Southern Idaho Truck Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at City Park. 208-731-6459.
Fest, fireworks/Jerome
Jerome Freedom Fest, 3 to 9 p.m. at North Park, 300 E. Main St., featuring music, festivities, food and beverages. Fireworks will follow at dusk at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. 208-324-8189.
Fest, fireworks/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration begins at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Dance Doctor, 7:30 p.m.; followed by fireworks. Rupert4th.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Granger Smith featuring Earl Dibbles Jr. and McKenna Faith, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by RJK Entertainment and Sun Valley Resort. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with McKenna Faith at 6:30 p.m. and Granger Smith at 8:15 p.m. Stella’s Shelter Fund will receive $1 for every ticket sold from RJK Entertainment to help underfunded Idaho animal shelters, and Tito’s Handmade Vodka will match $1 for every ticket sold. Tickets are $105 VIP (includes tier 1 seating, VIP party and free entry to after-party), $80 for tier 1 seating, $65 for tier 2, $50 for tier 3, and $35 for tier 4. Tickets are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Car show/Wendell
Idaho Chariots Cruise-in 55-year Reunion Car Show, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Wendell City Park. Everyone is welcome to the non-judged car show, remembering veterans past and present. Donations go to the Idaho Veterans Assistance League. Also patriotic music by Magic Valley Jubilee, 12:30 to 3 p.m. at the park. Fireworks at dusk at the Wendell High School football field, sponsored by Simerly’s. Info: Steve Taylor, 208-901-1160.
Sunday, June 30
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fest/Buhl
Sagebrush Days’ “Celebrating Kids, Community, Country and God,” 7 to 8 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets. Bring lawn chairs. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Music/Burley
“America on Parade,” a patriotic program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club, with performances at 6 and 8 p.m. in the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. The program includes a 60-member community choir under the direction of Steve Floyd. Ray and Cheri Archibald of Oakley have been chosen as grand marshals for the patriotic program. The Archibalds are being honored for their involvement in providing Project Rudolph Christmas bags to military service members. Free admission.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Park concerts, presented by the city of Ketchum, 6 to 8 p.m. Sundays, through July 28, at Rotary Park. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues at the Rupert Square, with a patriotic program at 6 p.m., and performance by Soul Patch, 7:30 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Monday, July 1
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, July 1 through July 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 1 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Kimberly Roads, 7:30 p.m. Also mutton bustin’ at 5:30 p.m. at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Tuesday, July 2
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, July 2 through July 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Workshop/Hailey
“Basics of Silver Metal Clay: The New Metalwork Method” craft series workshop with Lisa Horton, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. In the beginners’ class, learn to shape and texture a pendant and earring dangles, fire the pieces with a kitchen torch, polish them and add patina. Cost is $44 for Sun Valley Center members and $55 for nonmembers; register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. This year’s rodeo is under the direction of the ICA Rodeo Cowboys Association and co-approved by the Intermountain Pro Rodeo Association. Family Night is July 2, children 10 and younger are admitted for free. Tickets can be purchased at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert, presented by city of Ketchum, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, through Aug. 13, at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and The Chancellors, 7:30 p.m. Rupert4th.com.
Next week
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Swagger band, 6 to 9 p.m. July 3 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Cover Me, a musical duo, 6 to 9 p.m. July 3 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. July 3 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Trout feed/Buhl
Sagebrush Days’ Trout Festival, 4 p.m. July 3 in downtown Buhl. Trout dinner starts at 4 p.m. at West End Senior Center (cost is $8), followed by music by Copperhead at 7 p.m. downtown. Also a beer and wine garden. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Hailey
Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo, presented by Sawtooth Rangers, 7:30 p.m. (pre-events at 6:30 p.m.) July 3-4 at the Hailey Rodeo Arena, 781 S. Main St. Tickets can be purchased at the Hailey Welcome Center and at all Atkinsons’ Market. Sawtoothrangers.org or haileyidaho.com.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools present “Crimes of the Heart” at 7:30 p.m. July 3, 5-6 and 10-13 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Written by playwright Beth Henley and directed by Scott Palmer. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 3 at the Rupert Square, with entertainment by Sounds of Freedom, 6 p.m., and performance by Drive, 7:30 p.m. Also the Firecracker 500 lawnmower races at 6 p.m. at Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Rupert4th.com.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an Independence Day concert at 7:30 p.m. July 4 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium.
Music/Bellevue
Like a Rocket concert, 6:30 p.m. July 4 at Mahoney’s Bar and Grill, 104 Main St. Free.
Fun run/Buhl
Buhl Fun Run, 8 a.m. July 4, starts and ends at the Jones Furniture Store parking lot, 1104 Main St. (Main Street and 11th Avenue North). Race-day registration begins at 7 a.m. for the 5K walk. 5K run and 10K run. Race time is 8 a.m. Prizes will be awarded for first, second and third places for men and women winners for each race event and winners in each age category. To pre-registration, call Steve Kaatz, 208-543-8576. Proceeds go for scholarships for Buhl Key Club students.
Parade, fireworks/Buhl
Sagebrush Days festivities: Kiwanis pancake breakfast, 7 to 10 a.m. July 4 at West End Senior Center ($6 adults, $3 ages 6-12, children 5 and younger eat for free); Buhl Key Club Fun Run, 8 a.m.; parade at 10 a.m. with a fly-over by Buhl Airforce; vendors open at 11 a.m. at Eastman Park; music by Copperhead at noon at the park followed by Up A Creek; beer and wine garden. Also firehose competition, 1 p.m. at McClusky Park at Sixth and Poplar streets; rodeo, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South; and fireworks at dusk at North Park. Free swimming until 4 p.m. at the Buhl City Pool. Buhlchamber.org, 208-543-6682.
Rodeo/Buhl
Buhl Sagebrush Days Rodeo, 7 p.m. July 4 and July 5 at the Buhl Rodeo Grounds on 12th Avenue South. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for children ages 6-12. Free admission for children 5 and younger. To sign up for rodeo events: Janet, 208-308-0770.
Fireworks/Gooding
Community fireworks show at dusk July 4 at the Gooding Middle School lawn, 1047 Seventh Ave. W. Goodingidaho.org or 208-934-5669.
Fest, fireworks/Hailey
Hailey’s Days of the Old West Fourth of July celebration: pancake breakfast, 7:30 to 10 a.m. July 4 at Wood River Grange Hall on Third Avenue South; 5k Fun Run: Tutus and Tennis Shoes, 9 a.m. (register at sunvalleyballet.com); parade at noon along Main Street; and Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette fundraiser during the parade, noon to 1:30 p.m. Also Wood River Land Trust RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park; Days of the Old West Rodeo at 7:30 p.m., with pre-events at 6:30 p.m., at Hailey Rodeo Arena; and fireworks extravaganza at dusk. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Arts/Hailey
Hailey Art and Antique Show, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 4-5 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 6 at Roberta McKercher Park. Antique vendors and wares, food vendors and a beer garden. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Fest/Hailey
Annual Wood River Land Trust’s RiverFest, 1 to 5 p.m. July 4 at Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park. Festivities include music by Up A Creek and Swagger, along with children’s activities, food and craft vendors, and free ice cream. Haileyidaho.com or valleychamber.org.
Music/Hailey
Patio Party with music by Powersteering, 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 4 at The Mint, 116 S. Main St.
Music/Hailey
Annual post-parade party follows the noon parade July 4 at Jersey Girl restaurant, 14 E. Croy St.
Fireworks/Hansen
Hansen’s fireworks show at dusk July 4 at Rolling Hills Park. 208-423-5158.
Dog fest/Ketchum
Dock Dogs event, presented by city of Ketchum, 4:30 to 7 p.m. July 4 and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 5 at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Ketchumidaho.org.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. July 4 at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Parade, fest/Rupert
Rupert Fourth of July celebration continues July 4 with the Firecracker 5k/10k fun run and walk and the 40k bike race at 7 a.m. at East Minico Middle School (entry fee is $20; register at rupert4th.com); and parade at 11 a.m. downtown. Music by Magic Valley Jubilee follows at 12:30 p.m. at the Rupert Square.
Fest, fireworks/Stanley
Stanley’s Fourth of July celebration at the city center. Features a parade at 5:30 p.m. July 4 through town, street dance at 6 p.m. at Ace of Diamonds, followed by the fireworks show. Stanleycc.org, 208-774-3411.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Alysa Liu and Ryan Bradley, U.S. National champions, 9:45 p.m. July 4 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Fireworks follow the show. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $185 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. July 5 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co. 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. July 5 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Music/Hailey
Ida-Hoedown with The Weary Boys, along with line dancing and country swing, 8:30 p.m. July 5 at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. July 5, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Bob Beckwith with “Salmon Headwaters to the Pacific Ocean” at 5 p.m. July 5 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Gala-style program, 7:30 p.m. July 5 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Fundraiser/TF
Pancake Breakfast Cookout, 9 a.m. to noon July 6 downtown at Main Avenue West. All-you-can-eat breakfast for $10 per person. Proceeds will be donated to Voices Against Violence.
Archery/Hansen
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 3-D shoot July 6-7 at Magic Mountain Resort, south of Hansen. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Yardages aren’t marked and range finders are allowed. Scores must be posted by 4 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, with awards presented each day. Fees are $25 per adult, $15 for ages 15-17, $10 for ages 12-14, $5 for ages 7-11, free for 6 and younger, or $50 per family (parents and two children). Fees include lift ticket. Non-shooters must buy a lift ticket. Information about Magic Mountain and state shoots: Mark Jenkins, 208-410-0440, Larry Hayes, 208-308-4266 or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Ballet/Sun Valley
San Francisco Ballet Mixed Repertory program, 7:30 p.m. July 7 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Presented by Ballet Sun Valley. Tickets are $50 to $500 and available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
Dancing/Hailey
Community dancing, sponsored by the Upper Big Wood River Grange, 7 p.m. July 9 at 106 Third Ave. S. Instructor Galen Slatter shares square dance lessons in the opening hour at 7 p.m., followed with line and open party dancing until 9:30 p.m. Family-friendly event with no liquor. Singles and beginners are welcome to participate. Admission is $10 per person. Those younger than 14 admitted free with a registered adult. Information: Manon Gaudreau, manon8@cox.net, or Mary Ann Knight, 208-650-8841.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by The Opskamatrists, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric Truesch, 6 to 9 p.m. July 10 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Summertime Magic” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 11 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. July 11-13, 15-16, 18-19, 22-23 and 25-27 and at 2 p.m. July 20 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
