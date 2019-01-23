Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 26 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Full Moon Gallery guest artists Pat Alsup, Wanda Alsup, Jim Barrett, Wayne Bench, Iris Boyd, Luanne Christensen, Tannya Cluff, Sarah Crawford, Monica D’Angelo, Dana Higby, Burke Newman and Emmy Lou Rogers, and gallery member artists. Works include acrylic painting, ceramics, glass, jewelry, leather, mixed media, oil painting, photography, watercolor painting and woodwork. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Crafts. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Photography/Ketchum
“Wild Life” exhibition by photographer R.J. Turner, with works on display in January at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Features a range of images from African elephants to American mustangs to scenes from private Idaho. Turner, a Wood River Valley resident, is an award-winning wildlife and conservation photographer. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. 208-726-4333 or ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24 with artist Abby Carter and the Hunger Coalition staff, and Feb. 7 with a talk by artist Julie Green. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Jan. 23
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin, 7:30 p.m. at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Thursday, Jan. 24
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Drawing/TF
“Cartooning II” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 24 to March 14, in CSI’s Hepworth building, room 135. Use cartooning to tell stories or convey humor through images. Intermediate skills suggested but beginners are also welcome. Retired CSI art professor and artist Mike Youngman covers drawing skills, creative humor, design dynamics, comic types and refinements. Bring the following supplies: sketch pad, no. 2 pencil, ruler, fine-point sharpies, and eraser. Colored pencils and pastels are optional. Fee is $70. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Film/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ film series will feature screening of “Chef Flynn” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The documentary by filmmaker Cameron Yates is about the childhood and success of teen chef Flynn McGarry. The film is part of Sun Valley Center’s Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Jan. 25
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration features Kevin Ahfat, National Federation of Music Clubs young artist for 2017-2019 seasons, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Ahfat is a two-time winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition and has won top prizes at numerous competitions worldwide, including the Schimmel International Piano Competition, Steinway & Sons Concerto Competition and the inaugural Seattle Symphony International Piano Competition. Ahfat continues his studies at the Juilliard School. Tickets are $10 adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts box office. 208-732-6788.
Theater/TF
Ovation On Stage presents “Mary Poppins Jr” at 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $12 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine seats, and $50 per box (plus tax). Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before the performance.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fundraiser/Hailey
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Bourbon and Betting fundraiser to benefit Company of Fools, 6:30 to 10 p.m. at the Mint, 116 S. Main St. The Texas Hold’em poker tournament includes casino games (for entertainment only) and bourbon tasting. General admission is $150 a person ($100 tax-deductible) and single-player tournament admission is $500 ($380 tax-deductible). Tickets and other pricing information available at sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Snowman Drawing: Experimenting with Shading, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to enjoy hot chocolate and make an art project. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, Jan. 26
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Ovation On Stage presents “Mary Poppins Jr” at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 for balcony seating, $12 for orchestra, $15 for mezzanine seats, and $50 per box (plus tax). Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Boxing/TF
CSI Rodeo Team’s 42nd annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. at CSI’s Eldon Evans Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $10 for general admission, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, and $30 ringside. Tickets sold at the door will cost an additional $2. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center office, Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls; The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome; and EZ Money Auto in Burley. 208-732-6620.
Bird walk/Bellevue
Environmental Resource Center’s “Winter Birds of Silver Creek Preserve” presentation and bird walk, with local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve visitor’s center, 165 Kilpatrick Bridge Road. The program includes an introduction to the preserve and local birds, followed by a walk around the preserve. Novice and expert birders are welcome. Bring water, lunch and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Fundraiser/Castleford
Castleford Men’s Club’s annual fundraising auction, 10 a.m. in the Castleford School cafeteria, 500 Main St. The fundraiser benefits the club to support youth and community activities and also the local quick response unit.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Workshop/Hailey
“Cookie Art” teen workshop with Virginia McConnell of Canuck Cookies, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center. Students learn different piping and decorating techniques with royal icing as well as a basic sugar cookie recipe. The event is part of the Big Idea project “At the Table: Kitchen as Home.” Cost is $10 and pre-registration is required at sunvalleycenter.org.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons and Bows Square Dance Club’s Winter Ball, with pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m., at Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Theme colors are black and white. Bring finger foods. Cost is $5 per person. Info: Magic Valley Square Dancers on Facebook.
Performance/Ketchum
Kristin Chenoweth, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The career of the Emmy and Tony awards-winning actress and singer spans film, television, voiceover and stage. She has performed across the world, including performances at Carnegie Hall and the Royal Albert Hall. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, an Emmy Award in 2009 for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Pushing Daisies,” and a Tony Award for “You’re A Good Man, Charlie Brown” in 1999. Chenoweth was nominated for her original role in “Wicked” in 2004 and also nominated for two Emmy Awards and a People’s Choice Award for her role on “Glee.” Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Gospel music/Filer
Reflections of Love Ministries with Ron and Kathy Green in concert, 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. services at Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, 500 W. Fifth St. The Greens’ ministry includes traditional hymns, southern gospel and country gospel. They have been ministering for 36 years traveling and sharing the gospel through music. Freewill offering is welcome. 208-543-4647.
Monday, Jan. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Glass art/TF
“Glass Blowing: Open Studio,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 25, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor Wes Overlin. The sessions are for those who have experienced the art of torchworking and want to continue to work on their skills or projects. Torch, tools and safety gear provided. Cost is $60 plus $10 per hour paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Reh earsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Tuesday, Jan. 29 Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars: One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Robin Sip, writer and producer of the film, will attend the viewing. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Presentation by Robin Sip, writer and producer of the full-dome movie “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Sip will discuss the making of the film, detailing the story development and some of the unique challenges of its creation. He will also discuss the creation of real studio sets, including Mission Control, a news studio, spacecraft interiors, and filming with six international actors portraying the astronauts. Sip is founder and CEO of Mirage3D, an award-winning pioneer of special 3D cinema, founded in 1999 and based in The Hague, Netherlands. Free admission. Herrett.csi.edu.
Drawing/Burley
“Pencils and Chalk Pastels” course with instructor Shirley Stauffer, 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 29 through Feb. 26, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B14, 1600 Parke Ave. Learn basic drawing fundamentals and about drawing tools, paper surfaces, gray scales and tips for improvement. The course is for beginners and advanced students, ages 16 and older. Supply list provided at time of registration. Cost is $40; register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
String art/Burley
“String Art for Beginners” class with a choice of sessions, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, or 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Feb. 1, at the Mini-Cassia Center. Instructor is Allie Steiner. Learn the steps to make a string art creation and choose between two holiday templates to string. Basic and advanced stringing will be discussed. Cost is $20 plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Ray Hoem, featuring “Epitaph for a Peach: Four Seasons on My Family Farm” by David M. Masumoto, 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The novel is winner of the Julia Child Cookbook Award for Best Literary Food Writing, 1995, and the Critics’ Choice Award. The book is available for check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “The Age of Innocence” by Edith Wharton, at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. The book is available for check-out at the library. 208-326-4143.
Workshop/Hailey
“Needle Felting 101” class with Alissa McGonigal, 6 to 9 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center. An introduction to needle felting by transforming dyed and natural wools into a three dimensional sculpture. Cost is $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 for nonmembers. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Bruce Michael Miller, 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 30 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. Info: 208-732-5460.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Instructor Sheryl West has been making ceramics with her husband for more than 30 years in their Jerome studio. She has been teaching ceramics classes at CSI for 20 years. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 to April 25, in CSI’s Desert Building, room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, methods of metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Welding helmets, safety glasses, ear plugs and more are available. Fee is $220. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Dancing/TF
“Ballroom Dance” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 21, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz and foxtrot. Instructors LeRoy and Deborah have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Glass art/TF
“Introduction to Glass Blowing,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 31 through Feb. 28, at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor Wes Overlin introduces the basics of torchworking borosilicate (hard) glass, known as glass blowing. Learn the fundamentals of torchworking by molding solid glass into shapes and figures to create pendants, beads and tubular vessels. Torch, tools and safety gear provided. Cost is $60 plus $100 paid to instructor for materials Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Stories/Hailey
“Gather Around” public storytelling event with Idaho Basecamp, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Sun Valley Brewery Co., 202 N. Main St., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Share a story involving food — growing, sharing, preparing or eating. All ages are welcome. Cost is $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Pre-register at sunvalleycenter.org.
Readings/Jerome
Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I, featuring Barbara Tuchman’s “The Guns of August” to “The Zimmerman Telegram” with Professor Russell M. Tremayne, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “The Guns of August” and “The Zimmerman Telegram.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents John McEuen and the String Wizards with “Will the Circle Be Unbroken,” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. McEuen, of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, shares the music of the band’s 50-year career. The performance includes Nitty Gritty favorites, bluegrass, early classics, Carter Family music, and pieces from McEuen’s new album. Sold out. 208-732-6288.
Music/TF
The BlueJays, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the First Friday event at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W.; along with wine and beer for purchase by the glass and food samples in Rudy’s kitchen. 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Games/TF
Community Bingo, 6 p.m. on the first Friday Feb. 1 at Bridgeview Estates Independent and Assisted Living, 1828 Bridgeview Blvd. Also a chance to win prizes. Free. 208-736-3933.
Fest/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Dinner with Friends: Recipes for Storytelling,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event includes a reflection, food and the personal stories behind the creation of the award-winning theatre company. The program is in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “At the Table: Kitchen as Home” Big Idea project. Admission is a $10 suggested donation. Reservations recommended at sunvalleycenter.org.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Watercolor Winterscape, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Glass art/TF
“Glass Blowing for Couples,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Scott’s Center, 496 Madrona St. Instructor is Wes Overlin. Learn the basics of working with hot glass by making a series of solid and blown objects. Also gain an understanding of glass as a material, the equipment needed, maintenance, safety and tools. No experience necessary. Cost is $60 per couple, plus $100 paid to instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Brian Olmstead, Twin Falls Canal Co. manager, 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30. Olmstead speaks about the tunnels in the canal system and the problems encountered by early farmers on the tract. Free admission. The museum is in the Union School Building at Curry, between Twin Falls and Filer. 208-736-4675.
Music/TF
Carter Freeman, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Capstone Missions’ annual crab feast and benefit auction, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 2 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Hall, 216 Second Ave. E. Wine and cheese social starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m., and dessert, live and silent auctions at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance at capstonemissions.org/crabfeast or contact Colleen Crozier, 208-324-4257, or Debby Miciak, 208-308-3296.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons ‘N Bows square dance club, 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. First lesson is free and subsequent lessons are $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Workshop/TF
“Improv I” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 2, in the CSI Shields Building, rooms 107 and 108. Learn the fundamentals of improv through simple but fun games. No prior experience in theater or improv required. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/LA improv scene. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Workshop/TF
“Improv II” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 5 through April 2, in the CSI Shields Building, rooms 107 and 108. The class is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/LA improv scene. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/Burley
Annual Soil Health Workshop, sponsored by Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties, Feb. 6 in Burley. The free workshop focuses on soil health training and improvements, and also includes continental breakfast, lunch, and pesticide credits. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com or 208-572-3369.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sadaris, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Music/Ketchum
American indie folk-rock band The Sweet Remains, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Singer-songwriters Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand each contribute to the writing and the three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. The band celebrates 10 years together, four studio releases and more than 30 million Spotify plays in 2018. Tickets are $35 and $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 and $70 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $17.50 and $30. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Kimberly High School National Honors Society Chili Feed Dinner, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6 at the high school, 141 Center St. W. Homemade chili, a baked potato with toppings, and cinnamon rolls will be served. Cost is $5 a person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to the Kimberly National Honors Society senior scholarship fund.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception open house and book signing for “Vivid” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman, and book signing of “Liminal: a refugee memoir” with author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Stephen Poppino, Leslie Redhead, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, and Leon Smith. The exhibit is on display through April 5. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Tasting/TF
“For the Love of Cheese: The Curd Nerds Ride Again,” 6 p.m. Feb. 7 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting and more. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 9 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass stylings.
Fest/Stanley
Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run kick-off event features a meet and greet at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 and music by Idaho Vacation at 8 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, corner of Idaho 21 and 75. All ages are welcome. Presented by Salmon River Snowmobile Club, Charmac Trailers and Mountain Village Resort. Mountainvillage.com.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 9 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and sing five fun ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Valentine Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Cost is $18 a person. Registration is required by Feb. 1; send check payable to Buttons N Bows Square Dance Club to Jana Kaiser, 545 E. 300 S., Jerome, ID 83338. 208-316-1275.
