Exhibitions
Art/TF
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, Leon Smith and Judy Therrien. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts/Ketchum
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Trivia/TF
Trivia night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Cooking class/TF
Stone Fruit and Apples cooking class with Kelley’s Orchard, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The menu includes peach tomato bacon salsa, fall fruit sangria, apple butternut soup, peach salad with pine nuts, plum glazed pork roast with apple bacon slaw and Grandma Susan’s apple crisp. Cost is $40; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom, with a discussion by guest scholar Michael Corrigan of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book talk/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. at 7 W. Croy St. The first discussion features a Transformation theme, “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver. The library received a grant from the National Science Foundation to host the adult discussion series. To register, contact program specialist Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler, for a “pay what you feel” preview, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Directed by founding company member Denise Simone. The cast is Michelle Carter, Ariel Puls, Paula Rebelo and founding COF member Joel Vilinsky. The comedy is about the realities of modern motherhood. The play contains adult themes and language. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale” by Lauren Myracle, a New York Times bestselling author. The story is about a teenage Catwoman struggling to find her own identity while living on the streets of Gotham City. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Art workshop/TF
Collage workshop with artist Bruce Kremer, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 26 through Oct. 10, at CSI’s Shields Building, room 113. Learn to arrange cut paper and a range of materials into an artwork or illustration. Discussion includes basic fundamentals of design and composition and also the origins of collage and notable artists who work in the media. Bring a blank sketchbook or white poster board, scissors, white craft glue and a handful of pens and pencils. Cost $40 each. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Dinner theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents a dinner theater, featuring “Reunion at Hippie High” by Eileen Moushi, at 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. A tri-tip dinner is served at 7 p.m., catered by TF Brickhouse. “Reunion at Hippie High” is produced by special arrangement with Mysteries by Moushi. Tickets are $25 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Info: Facebook.com/MagicValleyLittleTheatre.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Book reading/Hailey
Book reading with award-winning Hailey author Julie Weston, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Weston reads from her new mystery “Moonscape.” Her presentation includes historic maps along with photographs by her husband, Gerry Morrison. Her debut mystery, “Moonshadows,” was a finalist for the May Sarton Literary Award. “Basque Moon,” her second mystery, won the 2017 Willa Literary Award in historical fiction. Free. Info: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler for a Throwback Thursday preview at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. Tickets are $24. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Friday, Sept. 27
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Education Foundation’s Cow P.I.E. (Partners in Education) Challenge at Twin Falls High School, 1615 Filer Ave. Gates open at 5 p.m., and cows released at 6 p.m. The event is in conjunction with the Service Bowl competition between Canyon Ridge and Twin Falls varsity football teams. Proceeds go to support teacher mini-grants at Twin Falls School District. Tickets are $10 each or 12 for $100 and are available by calling 208-733-5400 or at the gate.
Games/TF
Adult Mystery Night, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Teams compete in a mystery challenge with activities and a prize. Registration is required before Sept. 25 at the reference desk, 208-733-2964, ext. 200. Free.
Dinner theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents a dinner theater, featuring “Reunion at Hippie High” by Eileen Moushi, at 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. A tri-tip dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Info: Facebook.com/MagicValleyLittleTheatre.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Pink Floyd: The Wall,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents American pianist Stephen Beus, 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Stephen Beus won first prize in the Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition and the Vendome Prize International Competition (Lisbon). He was also awarded the Max I. Allen Fellowship of the American Pianists Association (Indianapolis). Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fundraiser/Burley
Fall Carnival and Drive 4UR School fundraising event, 5 to 8 p.m. at Goode Motor Ford, 1096 E. Main St. The carnival is organized by Dworshak Elementary School PTO and includes games, bounce houses, a pumpkin decoration station, raffle prizes, and free food and drinks. Also with each test drive of a new Ford vehicle, Goode Ford will donate $20 to Dworshak for new playground equipment. Info: 208-308-1889 or Goode Ford on Facebook.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present the opening night of “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 6:45 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The event includes a pre-show lecture by Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer, followed by a question-and-answer session before curtain time, and a post-show reception. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the senior center, 520 N. Lincoln St. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music, ceremony/Ketchum
Sounds of September music by Devon Tyler, 5 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Also city of Ketchum’s ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling its new fire truck, 4 p.m. at Town Square, with food and beverages. Ketchumidaho.org.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fest/TF
Harvest Dayz: A Welcome To Autumn, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Downtown Farmers Market on Main Avenue West. Features a meet and greet with the growers, children’s produce scavenger hunt, petting zoo, face painting and family games.
Card party/TF
Magic Valley Symphony League’s card party fundraiser starts at noon at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2055 Filer Ave. E. The event includes a salad luncheon and bridge and pinochle prizes. Raffle tickets for other prizes are available for purchase. Cost is $15 and reservations are required. Information: Elaine at 208-734-5323.
Book signing/TF
Book signing with Stephen Hartgen, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Hartgen will discuss his new book “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” Books will be available for purchase. Hartgen is a retired legislator in the Idaho House of Representatives and former editor and publisher of the Times-News. Free admission. Additional parking is available behind the museum. Twinfallsmuseum.org or 208-736-4675.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Auditions/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s open solo auditions for Handel’s “Messiah,” Part 1, 6 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Soloists are needed for soprano, alto, tenor and bass solos. Applicants will be notified of specific audition times. Performances are Dec. 14-15. For applications, contact Carson Wong at carson_wong@msn.com or 208-539-4794. Completed applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 24 to Svetlana Schuckert or Diane Gause of the CSI Fine Arts Building.
Dinner theater/TF
Magic Valley Little Theatre presents a dinner theater, featuring “Reunion at Hippie High” by Eileen Moushi, at 360 Event Center, 348 Fourth Ave. S. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with a no-host bar. A tri-tip dinner is served at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at Kurt’s Pharmacy. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Info: Facebook.com/MagicValleyLittleTheatre.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Teen workshop/Hailey
“Printmaking: “Playing Cards — Modern Old School” with artist and printmaker Marne Elmore, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 S. Second Ave., as part of the “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. The workshop is designed for teens in sixth through 12th grades to design, carve and print their own playing cards, using relief printmaking. Cost is $10; scholarships are available. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Cry It Out” by Molly Smith Metzler for Educators Night and Date Night, 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Date Night includes specials and a chance to win prizes. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/Jackpot
Raiding The Rock Vault, 6 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The free outdoor concert is presented by Cactus Petes, 98.3 The Snake and Snake Harley-Davidson. The show is Mountain Standard Time.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s annual yard sale, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior center, 520 N. Lincoln St. 208-324-5642.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows dance, 7:30 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive, for all mainstream plus square dancers. Pre-plus starts at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person.
Family fest/Ketchum
Family Day with “Buy, Buy, Buy” activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the center’s “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. The event is geared for children ages 3–13, but all ages are welcome. Activities include fun projects, pop art collage, storytime, music by The Beverly Lovers, games and snacks. Free; no registration is required. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest/Rupert
Snake River Steam and Power Show, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Minidoka County Historical Society Museum, 99 E. Baseline. The show includes demonstrations, activities and antique equipment, including steam-powered engines, antique tractors and cars. The museum’s branding event is also the same day. Free admission. Minico FFA provides a fundraiser lunch for purchase. 208-436-0336.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Pet fest/TF
Blessing of the Animals and Pet Food Drive, 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Ascension Episcopal Church courtyard, 371 Eastland Drive N. All species are welcome. Bring pets on a leash or in a carrier. The event includes exhibitors, a short service and pet blessings by the priests. Each participating canine receives a special blessing scarf; cats receive catnip pouches. Pet food will be collected for Magic Valley Humane Society, Twin Falls Animal Shelter. Cash donations will be used for veterinary care. The greatest need is for dog and cat food. Dry pet food which has been opened can also be accepted.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Burley
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform at 10 a.m. at Mountain View Christian Center, 317 Mountain View Lane. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. They have traveled to Vietnam for 22 years and were recently appointed executive directors of the Mission Vietnam organization. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-678-5460.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Monday, Sept. 30
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ beginning square dance lessons for ages 10 and older, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School, 104 Tiger Drive. Families and singles are welcome. The first lesson is free, subsequent lessons are $5 per person. Last opportunity this year to begin the dance lessons before they close so learning can progress. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Oct. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Drawing class/TF
“Basic Drawing Skills” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1 through Oct. 29, in CSI’s Hepworth Building, room 135. The instructor is Karen Fothergill. Beginners or hobbyists can learn techniques behind life-like drawings. Subjects include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes. Bring an 11-by-14-inch sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser. Cost is $80. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or the CSI Community Education Center.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Next week
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 2 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 2 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Woodworking/TF
“DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing,” offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Nov. 6, in CSI’s Canyon Building, room 133. Choose one of five custom sign design projects and use different antiquing and distressing techniques to complete the sign. Also, learn to use woodshop equipment safely. Taught by Jessica Larson, a CSI instructor in the cabinetmaking program. Cost is $80, plus a $22 supply fee paid to the instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Painting/Burley
“Painting with Watercolors” class, 1 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Oct. 2 through Oct. 30, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. The instructor is Anna Workman. Beginners will have a curriculum to help explore and understand the nature of watercolor painting. Experienced painters will explore watercolor painting using textural techniques, special relations in landscapes, and modeling through light and dark values. Cost is $85. Supplies not included; supply list is emailed upon registration. Register: communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools will present “Cry It Out” by playwright Molly Smith Metzler at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2-5 and Oct. 9-12 and at 3 p.m. Oct. 6 at Liberty Theatre, 110 Main St. N. The Oct. 6 matinee includes a backstage tour and post-show discussion with the artists and staff. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, or $15 for students. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons with the first lesson at 7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Lessons are every Wednesday, Oct. 2 to Nov. 20. Suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book, 11 a.m. Oct. 3 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 3 through Oct. 31; 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4 through Oct. 25; and 1:30 and 4 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 7 through Oct. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Contest/Burley
Speech contest for Cassia and Minidoka students in ninth through 12th grades, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the USDA office, 1361 E. 16th St. Theme is “Life in the Soil—Dig Deeper.” The speech needs to be 3-5 minutes in length and researched and written by the student. Money prizes will be awarded. Details at minicassiaswcd.com; click on the educational programs tab, then the poster and speech contest tab. Information: 208-572-3369 or 208-436-4202.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls Oktoberfest, 4 to 10 p.m. Oct. 4 and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 in downtown Twin Falls. Features music, food, drinks and more.
Music/TF
Archie Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 4 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E.
Art/TF
“Art Saves the World” gallery, presented by Rebel Art Studio, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 and noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 5 at Shimmy Shakti Studio of Yoga and Belly Dance, 124 Main Ave. N., Suite 201. Free admission. Rebelarttwinfalls.com.
Pet fun walk/TF
Walk With Your Pup 5K fun walk, presented by C Sports Nation, 8 a.m. Oct. 5 at the Sunway Soccer Complex. After the walk, a party follows with sponsors and vendors. All dogs must be leashed. Also a dressed dog contest and dogs barking contest. All participants receive medals. The event benefits the Humane Society of Twin Falls, People for Pets, and XrossWay Fitness and Life Center. Entry fees are $40 per individual or $50 per family. Pups walk for free. Register at csportsnation.org/c-run-events.
Fundraiser walk/TF
Southern Idaho Buddy Walk for Down syndrome awareness, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Registration opens at 10 a.m. and is required. Participants walk one mile around the park and finish with celebratory events. Cost is $7 per walker (includes a T-shirt, while supplies last). Children ages 2 and younger and people with Down syndrome may participate for free. The first 150 people to register receive a free sling backpack. Proceeds go to the National Down Syndrome Society. Info: Sarah Weg, 208-420-7120.
Book signing/TF
Book signing with Jutta Maria Kosielowsky, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 5 at Barnes and Noble, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Her new novel is “Miles and His Unlikely Family,” published by Page Publishing in New York. The book is available in hard copy and eBook. Proceeds go for the Trinity Animal Rescue Center, a none-kill animal shelter founded by Kosielowsky.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Fundraiser/TF
Epicurean Evening fundraiser, presented by St. Luke’s Magic Valley Health Foundation, 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features wine and beer tasting, food, music, dancing, and live and silent auctions. Proceeds benefit the foundation’s fund for children with special needs. Tickets are $125 each and are available from the St. Luke’s foundation. No tickets at the door. Info: Terry Rowe, 208-814-0045 or rowete@slhs.org.
Ballet/Ketchum
San Francisco Ballet, presented by Ballet Sun Valley, 7 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The performance features pre-professional dancers from the San Francisco Ballet School with classical and contemporary works and three world premieres. Tickets are available at theargyros.org.
Dinner/Paul
Paul Unit 77 American Legion Auxiliary hosts a chili and cinnamon roll dinner at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Wilbur C. Hall, 132 W. Wayne St. Tickets are $6 and available at the door. The public is invited. Information: Unit 77 president Sandra Saunders, 208-679-1215.
Music/TF
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform at 10 a.m. Oct. 6 at Rock Creek Community Church, 262 Fifth Ave. E. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-734-5268.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 6 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Seniors series/TF
Savvy Senior series, 3 p.m. Oct. 9 at Syringa Place Assisted Living, 1880 Harrison St. N. The topic is Medicare, presented by Taenia Hudson from the College of Southern Idaho Office on Aging. Free to the public. Refreshments. For reservations, contact Connie at 208-308-4751.
Book talk/TF
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “Jackalope Dreams” by Mary Clearman Blew, with a discussion by guest scholar Leslie Leek of Idaho State University. Free. Reserve the books in the series at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fest, parade/Sun Valley
Trailing of the Sheep festivities, Oct. 9-13 in the Sun Valley area. The festival features the Big Sheep Parade with 1,500 sheep trailing down Main Street in Ketchum; Sheep Folklife Fair with a lamb fest and Basque, Scottish and Peruvian dancers and musicians; Sheep Tales Gathering with a “Food as Culture” presentation by New York Times bestselling food history author Mark Kurlansky; and Championship Sheepdog Trials. Also lamb tastings, lamb cooking and wool fest classes, a Sheep Jam party with music by The Dusty 45s, and Happy Trails closing party with Cindy and Gary Braun and the Carolyn Martin Swing Band in partnership with the Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival. Trailingofthesheep.org.
Cooking class/TF
Easy Fall Comfort Food cooking class with Chef Penny Moline, 6 p.m. Oct. 10 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is roasted red pepper soup, bacon-wrapped roasted pork, cheesy grits, roasted Brussels sprouts and Apple Brown Betty. Cost is $45; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Music/Ketchum
Blues artist Keb’ Mo’, four-time Grammy Award winner, and blues prodigy Jontavious Willis, 7 p.m. Oct. 10, at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members are $95, $80 and $50, and for nonmembers, $105, $90 and $60 (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents Skerryvore at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The group creates a unique fusion of folk, trad, rock and pop that represents the different personalities and upbringing of the eight band members from Scotland. Tickets are $26 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Art show/TF
“Art for Hospice” Art Show fundraiser, 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1741 Harrison St. N. Southern Idaho artists will display more than 100 pieces of original art. On Oct. 11, also hors d’ oeuvres and a no-host bar. A portion of art sales will go to Hospice Visions Inc. and Visions of Home Hospice Home in Jerome. Info: nwells@hospicevisions.org or 208-735-0121.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N.
Farm run/TF
CSI Horticulture Program’s Ugly Kernel Farm Run, with sign-in at 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The course goes from the picnic pavilion on the farm north through the U-Pick Garden, around the wetlands, along the Perrine Coulee, through the Firewise Garden, into a six-acre cornfield, and to a finish line at the Breckenridge Farm parking lot. The course includes about 20 obstacles and plenty of mud along the 1.25 miles. A party follows with music, food and drinks. Cost: $15 for ages 6-12, race starts at 4 p.m.; and $25 for ages 13 and older, race starts at 5:30 p.m. Race-day fee is $30 per person. Parking is available at the Eldon Evans Expo Center. Pre-register at csi.edu/uglykernel. Info: Chance Munns at cmunns@csi.edu or 208-732-6431.
Tasting/TF
Riedel glass wine tasting, 6 p.m. Oct. 12 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The tasting is guided by Gina Rodriguez, Riedel ambassador with BRJ Distributing. A glass set is included in the class. Cost is $55; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Parade, fest/Hagerman
Annual Fossil Day Parade and festivities, presented by the Hagerman Valley Foundation, Oct. 12 in City Park and downtown Hagerman. Festivities include 7:30 to 10 a.m., pancake breakfast ($3 each or $10 per family of four); 8 a.m., parade registration and lineup at Frog’s Landing parking lot; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., vendors and food at the park; and 11 a.m., parade starts near Snake River Grill and goes north on State Street, east on Lake Street and north into City Park. Also, noon to 3 p.m., entertainment with local singers and dancers in the park; and 3 to 5 p.m., band blowout event. Info: 208-536-0094 or hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com.
