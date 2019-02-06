Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Artist reception open house and book signing, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Stephen Poppino, Leslie Redhead, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, and Leon Smith. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“At the Table: Kitchen as Home” exhibition is on display through March 1 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features works by contemporary artists Abby Carter with portraits, illustrator Ferris Cook with drawings, Benny Fountain with paintings, Julie Green with paintings, MK Guth with sculptures and Joan Linder with drawings. Their work examines the role of the kitchen in shaping memories. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 15. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 with a talk by artist Julie Green. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Music/TF
Tom Lancaster with old-time country music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Music/TF
Brianne Lynn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Woodworking/TF
“DIY Woodworking Projects: Custom Plaques with Antique Finishing,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 6 through March 13, in CSI’s Canyon Building, room 133. Choose one of five custom sign design projects and use a variety of antiquing and distressing techniques to complete the sign. Taught by Jessica Larson, a CSI instructor in the cabinetmaking program. Cost is $80, plus $22 supply fee paid to instructor. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Workshop/Burley
Annual Soil Health Workshop, sponsored by Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties, in Burley. The workshop features presentations and break-out sessions focusing on soil health training and improvements. Speakers include soil health specialist Jay Fuhrer, cover crop seed expert Keith Berns, dairy consultant Shane Holt, pesticide educator Joel Packham, Kent Whittig with trap and nematode resistant crops, plus local farmers sharing their experiences. The workshop, classes and luncheon are free. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com, 208-572-3369 or minicassiaswcd.com.
Books/Hansen
Adult reading program features “Me Talk Pretty One Day” by David Sadaris, 7:30 p.m. at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Continuing lessons for new dancers who started in October. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Music/Ketchum
American indie folk-rock band The Sweet Remains, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Singer-songwriters Rich Price, Greg Naughton and Brian Chartrand each contribute to the writing and the three-part harmonies that define the band’s sound. The band celebrates 10 years together, four studio releases and more than 30 million Spotify plays in 2018. Tickets are $35 and $60 for Sun Valley Center members and $45 and $70 for nonmembers (plus tax and ticket fees). Student tickets are $17.50 and $30. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Kimberly
Kimberly High School National Honors Society Chili Feed, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the high school, 141 Center St. W., during the boys’ basketball game, Kimberly vs. Filer. The meal is homemade chili, baked potatoes with toppings, and cinnamon rolls. Cost is $5 a person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to the Kimberly National Honors Society senior scholarship fund.
Thursday, Feb. 7
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Meeting/TF
Magic Valley Symphony League meets at 10 a.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., to prepare for the reception which follows Magic Valley Symphony’s concert Feb. 22. Anyone interested in supporting the symphony is invited to attend. Information: Elaine Bowen, 208-734-5323.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch” by Eileen Spinelli, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Art reception/TF
Artist reception open house and book signing for “Vivid” exhibit, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman, and book signing of “Liminal: a refugee memoir” with author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists Connor Acklin, Paula Brown Sinclair, Joyce Deford, Paula Dodd, Jerry Dodds, Neva Edwards, Gerilyn Fuestel, Gloria Hann, Rick Kuhn, Rosi Martinez Eckert, Roy Mason, Barbara Michener, Jan Mittleider, Betsy Morishita, Connie Pepper, Donald Pica, Stephen Poppino, Leslie Redhead, Corinne Slusser, Bev Stone, and Leon Smith. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Tasting/TF
“For the Love of Cheese: The Curd Nerds Ride Again,” 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. The event includes tasting and more. Cost is $45; register at 208-733-5477.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. In the play, a middle-aged New York couple’s world is turned topsy-turvy when the husband brings home an engaging canine that was running loose in Central Park. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Workshop/Burley
“Cake Decorating with Fondant” classes for ages 16 and older, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 7 through Feb. 28, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A14, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor Angela Williams covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn to level cake layers, basic cake carving and frosting techniques, along with using toppers, basics of borders, and fondant. Students are required to bring their own supplies including a frozen cake to decorate. Supply list provided at time of registration. Cost is $65; register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Friday, Feb. 8
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Bazaar/TF
Third annual “The Church” craft bazaar, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., with vendors, gift baskets, books, homemade rustic furniture, crochet items, gourmet caramel apples and more. A lunch with wraps, salads and treats will be available for purchase. The bazaar is held by the women’s ministry to raise funds for nonprofit community organizations. Free admission.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m., and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Pottery/Burley
Pottery workshop for ages 16 and older, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Feb. 8 through April 19, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, room A16, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shirley Stauffer. Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing a personal style using clay. The course is for beginning level participants. Cost is $75, plus supplies ($20 for clay paid to instructor). Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Painted Monochromatic Hearts, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fest/Stanley
Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run kickoff event features a meet and greet at 6 p.m. and music by Idaho Vacation at 8 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, corner of Idaho 21 and 75. All ages are welcome. Presented by Salmon River Snowmobile Club, Charmac Trailers and Mountain Village Resort. Mountainvillage.com.
Saturday, Feb. 9
Fest, dental fair/TF
Twin Falls Senior Center’s fundraising breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at 530 Shoshone St. W. All-you-can-eat meal of stuffed French toast, bacon, link sausage, ham, scrambled eggs, potatoes, biscuits and gravy, crepes, pastry tray, fruit and beverages; cost is $8 per person. Music by Marla and John Garrett with old-time rock and roll, country and gospel. Also, Smile for Seniors Dental Fair, presented by CSI dental hygiene program, 8 to 10 a.m. at the senior center, with free oral cancer screening, senior dental home care education, denture care education and nutrition consultation. Participating seniors receive free dental kits or denture care kits. 208-734-5084.
Bazaar/TF
“The Church” craft bazaar continues, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E. Free admission.
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Jim Gentry with “Twin Falls Booms, 1915-1916” at 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30. Gentry discusses local business, industry and economic growth, how it happened, and what has changed, along with advancements made during these early years. Free admission and open to the public. The museum is in the Union School Building at Curry, between Twin Falls and Filer. 208-751-1165.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 1,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Learn the foundation of ukulele playing, and how to strum and sing five fun ukulele songs. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Cooking class/TF
“A Little Love in the Kitchen: Valentine Date Night” cooking class with chef Mark Owsley, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes a partially hands-on cooking class with a four-course menu and a glass of wine. Menu features oyster shooter with lemon chutney, avocado caprese canape, steak and shrimp neptune topped with a béarnaise sauce, and port wine poached pear on a raspberry chocolate sauce. Cost is $55; register at 208-733-5477.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 7 p.m. to midnight, in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Dinner dance/Jerome
Valentine Dinner Dance, 6:30 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Cost is $18 a person and by reservation only.
Ballet, music/Ketchum
Isabella Boylston and Friends, “When I Think of You,” 7 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features Boylston’s original dance production with contemporary music star, Rozzi. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fest/Stanley
Snowmobiler’s Ball and Fun Run activities begin with registration for the fun run, 10 a.m. to noon, at Mountain Village Resort parking lot, corner of Idaho 21 and 75; riders must return by 3 p.m. (free admission, $5 per hand if you choose to participate). Snowmobiler’s Ball is at the resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall and all ages are welcome (free admission). Features games and silent auction, 7 to 10 p.m., and raffle drawing at 10 p.m. Presented by Salmon River Snowmobile Club, Charmac Trailers and Mountain Village Resort. Raffle tickets are $20 each for a chance to win a 26-foot Charmac trailer, BCA Avalanche Kit or $100 cash. Tickets are available at mountainvillage.com/tickets.
Sunday, Feb. 10
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $3 to play.
Ballet/Ketchum
Isabella Boylston and Friends, “When I Think of You,” 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features Boylston’s original dance production with contemporary music star, Rozzi. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Monday, Feb. 11
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning knitting and crocheting class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film at 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Pat Marcantonio will introduce the film and lead a discussion. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Rehearsal/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons N Bows square dance club, 7 p.m. at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $3.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn more about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Cooking class/TF
“Basics of Cake Decorating” class, offered by CSI’s Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 12 to March 12, in the Desert Building, room 114. Registration deadline is Feb. 4. Instructor Scotti Tverdy covers the basics of cake decorating, from filling and frosting to finishing touches. Learn to level cake layers, basic cake carving and frosting techniques, along with using toppers, basics of borders, and fondants. Cost is $100, plus $60 paid to the instructor for supplies. Register at csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or call 208-732-6442.
Rehearsal/TF
Magichords rehearsal for chorus of 100 voices, 6 p.m. downstairs at First Christian Church at Sixth and Shoshone Street North. Music is provided and everyone is welcome to sing. The chorus will sing the national anthem in barbershop four-part harmony at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at the CSI basketball game. Info: Rich Russell, 208-420-6909; Bob Parkinson, 208-404-1194; or any Magichords member.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 7 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Feb. 12. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Lecture/TF
Herrett Forum features “The Korean War and its Environmental Legacy: The Green Ribbon of Hope” with Lisa Brady of Idaho State University, 7:30 p.m. in the Rick Allen Room at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Books/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Growing Up” by Russell Baker, at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is Pulitzer Prize winners. Check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Cards/Jerome
Pinochle is open to the public at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 on the second Tuesday of the month at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Cost is $3 per person. Taco bar is available before the card games. Info: call or text Gail Quinn, 208-420-4238.
Music/Ketchum
International Guitar Night, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Featuring Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, French swing guitarist Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erodgan. Sold out. To be placed on a wait list, call 208-726-9491.
Next week Music/TF
Cover Me duo, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 13 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/TF
“Nailed It! Adult Valentine’s Edition,” 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Participate in the library’s treat challenge to recreate a masterpiece. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Music/TF
Arts on Tour presents International Guitar Night at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Features Italy’s Luca Stricagnoli, French swing guitarist Antoine Boyer, Flamenco master Samuelito and Turkish fretless guitarist Cenk Erdogan. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288, or at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Workshop/Hailey
Open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. Feb. 13 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Bring your own materials; limited supplies are available. Cost is $10, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Live Action, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Crazy Love duo, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “Sylvia” by A.R. Gurney, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14, 15 and 16 at the school, 300 North College Road W. Cost is $7 for general admission and $5 for students with ID.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Water Color Valentines, 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Animated, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 14 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. Animated shorts may not be geared for children. 208-726-9491.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass stylings.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Longest Night: A Winter’s Tale” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Feb. 15, and “Led Zeppelin, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music, dance/TF
CSI Stage Door Series will feature “Inside Daughters of Salome” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Inspirata Dance Project presents a look into its summer production featuring refugee stories set by Cindy Jones, a new work by Lauren Edson, and a new work set by Ashley Sandau. The audience can also talk with the artists. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, 208-732-6288, or at the CSI box office.
Variety show/Buhl
“Love Songs: Silly and Otherwise” variety show, presented by the Valentines, Feb. 15 and 16 at West End Senior Center, 1010 Main St. Potato bar at 6:15 p.m. followed by the show. Proceeds benefit the Buhl senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. Tickets are $15 and available at Hair & Things, 208-543-6030; Buhl senior center, 208-543-4577; the Buhl Herald; Cheryl, 208-293-4818; or Renee, 208-539-5449.
Art/Ketchum
Apres Art project features Mixed Media Silhouette: Memories of a Snowy Night, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts a Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Feb. 15, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Workshop/TF
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 2,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students gain 10 songs in addition to three uke scales, three cadences, and five strum patterns and also learn five tips and techniques of pro ukulele players. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30, 4:30 and 8 p.m.; “Titans of the Ice Age,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Magichords chorus of 100 singers perform the national anthem in barbershop four-part harmony at 5 p.m. Feb. 16 at CSI’s basketball game. Magichords singers admitted for free and should arrive by 4 p.m. for rehearsal in the large exercise room near the main entrance lobby. Info: Rich Russell, 208-420-6909; Bob Parkinson, 208-404-1194; or any Magichords member.
Youth fest/TF
“A Princess in the Making” Royalty Dance, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. The children’s event includes pictures with princesses, singalongs, royalty dance, princess performances, desserts and punch. Tickets are $25 and available at royaltydance.eventbrite.com. Proceeds go to the Twin Falls Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks duo, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/TF
“Super Date Night: A Valentine Venture” event, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. E. The event features gourmet coffee, beer or wine pairings with appetizers, and a beginner ballroom dance lesson taught by professional ballroom dance instructor Chris Simmons. Childcare provided at XrossWay Life Center with Fit-Camp activities, games and a movie. Online tickets are required at XrossWay.org/SuperDateNight.
Archery/Buhl
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ Valentine 3D Shoot, 9 a.m. Feb. 16-17 indoors at Copus Cove Arena, 1731 E. 3900 N. Features a Hit the Heart money shoot with a 20-lane shooting line; shoot the course twice. Children 11 and younger will have targets set at 25 yards or less. Daily shoot fees: $15 for ages 12 and older, $5 for 11 and younger. Food will be available in a heated seating area. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Music/Hagerman
Blues Music Festival, presented by Hagerman Valley Foundation, 1 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Hagerman Memorial Gym, American Legion Hall. Features two stages with live bands, including Bryon Hildreth and Toby Lapp, Eric May, Spike Coggins, Scott Olson, Bruce Guy, Rob Grooms, Monte Kiser, Suzanne and Marissa, and a jam session. Also vendors and food. Free admission.
Workshop/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Tracking Workshop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 16 with Wood River Valley resident and tracker Ann Christensen. The program begins at 11 a.m. at ERC’s office, 471 Washington Ave. N., with an introduction to local winter animals, their life histories and winter adaptations, and basics about animal tracking. A snowshoe tracking adventure follows through the woods north of Ketchum. Novice and experienced trackers of all ages are welcome. Bring snowshoes, water and warm clothes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers; pre-register: 208-726-4333, alisa@ercsv.org or ercsv.org.
Music/Ketchum
Actress and singer-songwriter Rita Wilson, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Film fest/Sun Valley
Winter Wildlands Alliance Backcountry Film Festival, 7 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Doors open at 6 p.m. The festival features short films highlighting backcountry ski and snow adventure, environmental and climate issues, youth outdoors, and ski culture. Cost is $15. Proceeds benefit the Nordic and Backcountry Skier Alliance of Idaho and Winter Wildlands Alliance.
Dancing/Jerome
Beginning square dance lessons, hosted by Buttons N Bows square dance club, 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Jerome High School cafeteria, 104 Tiger Drive. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 10 and older as well as single dancers. Cost is $5 per person. 208-736-8093.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 7 p.m. Feb. 19. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Buhl
Book discussion with Sherri George, featuring Ernest Cline’s “Ready Player One,” Number 76 on the Great American Reads, 7 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. It is 2045 and Wade Watts is a gamer and player obsessed with the Oasis and its deceased, eccentric creator. When Watts cracks the first clue of the creator’s fiendish puzzles and games, he discovers a cast of rivals willing to kill to win. Books are available for check-out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films: Documentary Program A, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 20 and Documentary Program B, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents short films nominated for the 2019 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 each for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Musical/TF
JuMP Company presents “Alice in Wonderland Jr.” at 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 22 and 23 and at 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, and are available at the Magic Valley Arts Council office, Kurt’s Pharmacy, or from any cast member.
Film/Buhl
Special presentation of the film “Ready Player One” by Stephen Spielberg, 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 21 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The book-talk group examines the movie with Sherri George leading the discussion about the transition from book to screen and how the visual dynamic of the movie has altered or changed elements of the book. 208-543-6500.
Readings/Jerome
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” with Professor Samra Cullum, 6 p.m. Feb. 21 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading of “Balkan Ghosts: A Journey Through History” by Robert D. Kaplan and “Black Lamb and Grey Falcon” by Rebecca West. Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
