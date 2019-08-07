Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual juried membership exhibit is on display through Aug. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibition, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 paintings by Idaho artists. The Watercolor Society’s Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Leslie Lambert Redhead for her submission Fork Ran Away with Spoon. Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“Jubilant June” exhibit is on display at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and the Idaho Watercolor Society regional members. The exhibit features guest artists Jess Roe and Kaaren Stokes, regional watercolor society artists, and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15, with artist Laura McPhee discussing her “Desert Chronicle” project. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s used book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the side lawn along Fifth Avenue East of the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The book sale includes fiction, nonfiction, children’s and teen books. 208-736-6205.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart playing classic country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Clifton Hunt, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Workshop/TF
“Anchor Systems” clinic, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continue at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; 4-H/FFA and teachers night, free entry with ID. Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Ages 5 and younger admitted to the rodeo for free. Also, music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project with a Fantasy Collage theme, at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is designed for families with children ages 5–12 to visit anytime from 3-5 p.m. to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven’s 7th with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Russell the Sheep” by Rob Scotton, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Best of Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival begins at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Features Steve Earle and the Dukes, Randy Rogers Band, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and The Mastersons. A three-day pass is $129.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Friday and Saturday at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Lecture/Hailey
History of Mining in the Wood River Valley presentation with mining historian Tom Blanchard, 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. He will speak about Idaho’s mining history with an emphasis on its impact on Hailey. Blanchard will discuss what drove mining development, how it influenced local politics and spurred competition between Bellevue, Hailey and Ketchum. Information: 208-788-2036 or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continue at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo with Tough Enough To Wear Pink night, at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena; first responders get in free. Rodeo tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth. Ages 5 and younger admitted to the rodeo for free. Also, music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Art/Ketchum
Look, Play and Create program features Print Making and Stamping, 10 to 11 a.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program includes age-appropriate art projects for families with children ages 1-5. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven and Shostakovich Quartets with Edgar M. Bronfman String Quartet, 6:30 p.m. at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 9
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Gladiolus show/TF
Idaho Gladiolus Society show is open for public viewing, noon until closing in the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Anyone may submit entries from 6 to 10 a.m., with judging, 10 a.m. to noon.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Kent Jensen, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 7 to 9 p.m. at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steven Briggs, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Gate opens at 3 p.m. Features Micky and The Motorcars, Reverend Horton Heat, Cody Canada and The Departed, Parker McCollum and Bri Bagwell. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Friday and Saturday at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s annual futurity, derby and horse show, 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Participants from Utah, Nevada, Oregon, Montana, California, Washington and Idaho compete in 30 different classes. The event is a National Reined Cow Horse Association sanctioned show and draws more than 130 entries. It’s one of eight shows recognized by the Intermountain Reined Cow Horse Circuit. Info: 01mvrcha@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair begins with a junior rodeo at 4 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Entry information for youth at goodingcounty.org/179/fair. Free for spectators. 208-934-4529.
Concert, fair/Jerome
Craig Campbell performs at the Jerome County Fair, 7 p.m. in DePew Arena at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Military will get free entry with identification. Day-of-show tickets: grandstands, $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children; arena floor, $15 and $12. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Arts/Ketchum
The 51st annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features more than 125 professional artists with fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert featuring Mood Swings, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Frances Cassirer with “Wild Sheep’ at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Cooking fest/TF
Twin Falls Farmer’s Market’s third annual cook-off is at the CSI Breckinridge Endowment Farm on North College Road, in honor of National Farmer’s Market Week. Four chefs create an appetizer or finger food made on propane burners with items from the farmer’s market. Tasting and voting are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m., with a suggested $2 donation for tasting. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and admission is free.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Health fest/TF
Health and Wellness Day, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown at Main Avenue West. The event includes fitness challenges, health products, healthy foods and children’s activities.
Gladiolus show/TF
Idaho Gladiolus Society show is open for public viewing, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Casino Night for Charity, a night of unlimited gaming, 5 to 11 p.m. at BLu restaurant, 1986 Addison Ave. E. Proceeds go to children with special needs. The event features a no-host bar, hosted hors d’oeuvres, casino tables, raffles and a silent auction. Semi-formal to business casual. Tickets are $75 and available at BLu or 208-734-8570.
Comedy/TF
Comedy Night with Steven Briggs, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Burley
Tracy Byrd performs at 8 p.m. at the Cassia County Fair and Rodeo at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $22 and available at cassiacountyfair.com. Bleacher seats are $22 general admission and available at the ticket booth. 208-678-9150.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival continues at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Gate opens at noon. Features Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Charley Crockett, the Braun family, and Tylor and the Train Robbers. A two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s annual futurity, derby and horse show, 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Info: 01mvrcha@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues with a 4-H/FFA horse show at 8 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Pancake breakfast fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon at Precepts Christian Academy, 821 E. Ave. H. The meal is pancakes, sausage links, juice and milk. Cost is $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds will go for the school’s playground. Preceptschristianacademy.com.
Fair, mud drag/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m.; and Knockout Mud Drags, 6:30 p.m. in DePew Arena. Also, music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Day-of-show tickets for mud drags: $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival’s family concert, “Kids’ Choice: 5 Minutes That Made Me Love Classical Music,” 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductor Sameer Patel, pianist Peter Henderson, and students from the Music Institute’s Advanced Chamber Orchestra. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Nathan Chen, 2019 World champion and U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Climbing clinic/Boise
First Climb adaptive rock climbing clinic for anyone with a physical or mobility challenge, 10 a.m. to noon at Boise State University’s Student Recreation Center, 1515 W. University Drive. The program features rock climber, instructor and below-knee amputee Tommy Lyons. Presented by Orthotic and Prosthetic Activities Foundation and sponsored by Coyote Prosthetics and Orthotics along with Coyote Design. Free to participate; pre-registration is required: opafonline.org or at the Coyote office in Twin Falls or Boise.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s iris rhizome sale, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at D and B Supply Co., 2964 Addison Ave. E. The fundraiser supports the club to educate the public and members for irises. The club is affiliated with the America Iris Society.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Truck show/Burley
Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Free autograph pit party at 4:30 p.m. Features monster truck competitions, lawnmower racing championship, extreme tough truck racing and monster truck rides. Presale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12, and available at livealittleproductions.com or the Cassia fair ticket office. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.
Horse show/Filer
Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association’s annual futurity, derby and horse show, 8 a.m. at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Info: 01mvrcha@gmail.com or the group’s Facebook page.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured are the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Arts/Ketchum
Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival Gala featuring Branford Marsalis and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Marsalis has been nominated 16 times for a Grammy Award and has won three times — for best jazz instrumental performance, best pop instrumental performance and best jazz instrumental album. Tickets per tier range from $85 to $550 and are available at svmusicfestival.org/gala-concert. Info: 208-622-5607 or svmusicfestival.org.
Monday, Aug. 12
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Film/TF
Classic Movie Club will watch and discuss a classic film, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E. Free. Call the library for the movie title: 208-733-2964, Ext. 200.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues with a 4-H/FFA goat show at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12 at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jenna McLean Jazz Quintet, 7 p.m. in the Bailey Studio at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Features award-winning jazz vocalist McLean and her band with a devotion for jazz, funk, soul and classical genres. The performance will have cabaret table seating. General admission tickets are $15 at theargyros.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Genealogy workshop, 10 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn about researching your family history, work on a current project or share tips with others. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. An evening of conversation, wine and treats. Register at 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues with a 4-H/FFA sheep show, 8 a.m.; dairy show, 8:30 a.m.; meat goat show, 3 p.m. and swine showmanship, 6 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert features the Gene Avaro Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 13 at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Presented by the city of Ketchum. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Next week
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 14 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Britnee Kellogg band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Workshop/TF
“Basic Assistance and Rescue” clinic, 7 p.m. Aug. 14 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues Aug. 14 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features 4-H/FFA swine quality and llama shows, 8 a.m.; small animal show, 1 p.m.; parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street; and Xtreme Bull Riding at 8 p.m. at the rodeo arena. General admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mason Bates and Mozart with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Features violinist Jeremy Constant, violist Adam Smyla and Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Owen” by Kevin Henkes, 11 a.m. Aug. 15 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 15; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-17 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: Aug. 15, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, Man-up Crusade, at 8 p.m. in the arena (kids night: ages 12 and younger admitted free, 4-H and FFA members free in the bleachers). Aug. 16, pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, at 8 p.m. (family night). Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo, patriotic night, at 8 p.m. Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults, $7.50 children 3-12. Bleacher seats, $11.50 adults, $7.50 children 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-18 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Highlights: Aug. 15-17, Gooding Pro Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena, followed by music at Chute 7; Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 10 a.m., and Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch at noon; and Aug. 18, cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the commercial building. Rodeo tickets for Aug. 15: general admission, $14 adults and $8 children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10; and Aug. 16-17: general admission, $16 adults and $9 children; reserved seats are $21, $18 and $11. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Lecture/Hailey
“Ins and Outs of Bees and Beekeeping” presentation by Five Bee Hives’ owner Tom Harned, 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 7 W. Croy St. Harned discusses the life cycle of honeybees and his seasonal responsibilities as a beekeeper. Info: haileypubliclibrary.org or 208-788-2036.
Photos/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ historical photo identification session, 4 p.m. Aug. 15 at 191 Fifth St. E. The Sun Valley Center is preparing for its 50th anniversary and reviewing photographs from the 1970s and 1980s. The staff needs the community’s help to identify the people, places and activities in these historical photos. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 16 at Twin Falls Sandwich Company, 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Music/TF
Joseph Lyle, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 16 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Con Paulos Chevrolet; cruise at 5 p.m. to Jerome’s North Park on East Main Street; and rib-eating contest, 6 p.m. at the park. Also live music, food vendors and a beer garden at the park. Joemamascarshow.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Dave Kimpton, Tom Kovalicky and Jay Sevy with “Stories from Rangers Past” at 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/Buhl
West End Senior Center’s fundraising dinner and auction, 5 to 9 p.m. Aug. 17 at 1010 Main St. Dinner are served from 5 to 6:30 p.m. with tri-tip, baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, French bread, desserts and beverages. Cost of the meal is $15 per person. Also silent and live auctions, 7 to 9 p.m. Proceeds go for the home-delivered meal program. 208-543-4577.
Art/Hailey
“Urban Sprawl: Trees in Cities” by artist Jill Lear, featured 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 17 and 18 at her Indian Creek studio, during the Wood River Valley Studio Tour. The new work was created for respect to the existence of trees living in urban communities. Lear will have several works and original prints available and will also donate to tree planting organizations with every work sold. She has received numerous awards for her work in the United States and abroad.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Jerome Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Jerome North Park on East Main Street. The car show includes displays and vendors. Joemamascarshow.com.
Music/Ketchum
Steve Augeri, former lead vocalist of Journey, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. Augeri performs for the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial’s Concert for Cancer Research. Tickets start at $30 at killebrewthompsonmemorial.com.
Workshop/Shoshone
Pollinator Workshop, presented by For The Love of Growing Garden Club, 1 to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at 114 Parker Gulch Road. Learn about the kinds of pollinators, types of plants that pollinators like, and their shelters and nesting areas. Also, find out if pollinators need water or other types of liquids and how to attract and support beneficial pollinators. The garden club is working on a butterfly garden at the Minidoka National Wildlife Refuge. Information: call or text Deb at 208-969-0981 or email fortheloveofgrowing@yahoo.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival’s Pops Night, The Music of George Gershwin, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, singer-songwriter Morgan James and conductor and pianist Teddy Abrams. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair features cowboy church at 10 a.m. Aug. 18 in the commercial building at the Gooding fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Music Inspired by Outer Space, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductors Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and Mason Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival features Musicians’ Choice Chamber Music, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 19 at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Cooking class/TF
Flavors of Fall cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is wild mushroom toasts with fried basil, Italian garlic and bread soup with poached eggs, fresh Alaskan halibut hobo packs, pan-roasted pork chops with apple fritters, and soup of fall fruits with muscat sabayon and almond thins. Cost is $80. Sign up for both Aug. 21-22 classes and the cost is $75 per class. Register: 208-733-5477.
Cooking class/TF
Champagne Brunch class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Menu is buttermilk cinnamon coffee cake, Dungeness crab cakes with tarragon aioli, frisee salad with poached eggs and Maple roasted bacon, grandmother’s cheese blintzes and fresh berries with champagne sabayon. Cost is $80; register: 208-733-5477.
Music/Hailey
Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters, an all-female Americana band, 8 p.m. Aug 22 at Sun Valley Brewing Co., 202 N. Main St. Flynn, a prolific songwriter and a performer, is making a name for herself in Americana music, with two critically acclaimed releases and a live EP. Flynn returned to the studio in 2017 to develop a new project, Ashleigh Flynn and The Riveters. The 10 tracks feature Flynn’s compelling stories and soulful voice paired with the guitar skills of her bandmate Nancy Luca. Free admission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.