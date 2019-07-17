Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Commission on the Arts Fellowship Recipients exhibit is on display through July 27 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Ketchum
“City of Rocks” exhibit by award-winning artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, on display from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through July at the Environmental Resource Center, 471 Washington Ave. Open 5 to 8 p.m. July 5 during Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, with Wright-Pulliam sharing the stories behind her work. The display features watercolor paintings from Wright-Pulliam’s experience as the artist-in-residence at City of Rocks National Preserve in 2018. Ercsv.org.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Art/Ketchum
“Tony Foster Watercolour Diaries: Great Basin and Copper Basin,” an exhibition by internationally known painter Tony Foster, is on display July 29 at Gail Severn Gallery, 400 First Ave. N., in conjunction with Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, July 17
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. In case of inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Aaron Golay and The Original Sin Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also, a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fair/Glenns Ferry
Elmore County Fair and Rodeo features draft horse pulls at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com. 208-587-2136.
Lecture/Gooding
Gooding County Historical Society’s Speaker Night series will feature Perri Gardner at 7 p.m. at the Gooding County Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane. Gardner will address Early Politics in Idaho and explore the historical place of Gooding County in Idaho’s legislative districts. Gardner is an assistant professor of political science at the College of Southern Idaho. Her research and teaching interests include topics in American government, Idaho state government and social science research methods.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s potluck and dance, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, July 18
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “How the Turtle Cracked Its Shell” as told by Myrna Estes, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Gospel music/TF
The Gospel According to Bluegrass free concert, 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church of Twin Falls, 464 Carriage Lane N. The concert includes bluegrass and country gospel standards such as “I’ll Fly Away” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” along with a discussion of their histories and theological relevance. The artist, the Rev. Karl Heimbuck, serves as interim pastor to the Star Valley United Congregation in Thayne, Wyoming. 208-733-3774.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Childhood Favorites” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Fair/Glenns Ferry
Elmore County Fair and Rodeo features junior bull riding championships at 7 p.m. and folkloric dancers at the fairgrounds. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com.
Festivity/Oakley
Oakley Pioneer Days’ Gymkhana, 6 p.m. the Oakley rodeo arena. Open for contestants ages 16 and younger.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by Angela Williams and assisted by John Paskett, with musical direction by Tamara Barras. Based on the 1968 film, “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” tells the story of an eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, who sets about restoring an old race car with the help of his children. They discover the car has magical properties to float and take flight, but trouble occurs when the evil Baron Bomburst wants the magic car for himself. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended. Call 208-677-2787.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction features vintner dinners at private homes throughout Wood River Valley. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Friday, July 19
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. In case of inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, noon at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors, $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dodgy Mountain Men, 8 to 11 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” at 9:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Music/TF
Moves Collective, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fair/Glenns Ferry
Elmore County Fair and Rodeo continues with an open rodeo at 8 p.m. and music by country artist AC Jones at 9 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com.
Fest/Hailey
Hailey Public Library’s Centennial Bash, 4 to 8 p.m. at the library, 7 W. Croy St. The celebration starts at 4 p.m. with a free historic walking tour of downtown Hailey led by local author and historian Rob Lonning. Festivities continue from 5 to 8 p.m. with the Kim Stocking Band and line dancing demonstrations with dance instructor Vicki Auerbach. Also a kid’s carnival, games with prizes and a raffle. An exhibit of Martyn Mallory’s historic images of Hailey and the surrounding area will be on display inside the library. Food, beverages, wine and beer will be available for purchase. Free admission. 208-788-2036.
Fest, movie/Hansen
Hansen Days celebration includes an ice cream social at 6 p.m. at the new Community Gymnasium in front of the elementary school and showing of the movie “Dumbo” at 7 p.m. at the center. Popcorn and water will be provided; no outside food or drink. Bring blankets and pillows. Also a city softball tournament at City Park. Information: Todd Stimpson, 208-420-7366.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “How to Train a Dragon: The Hidden World” at dusk at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concerts, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fest, rodeo/Oakley
Oakley Pioneers Days festivities include 4-on-4 co-ed grass volleyball tournament, 8 a.m. at the Oakley High School football field; 3-on-3 basketball tournament (first through eighth grades) at the high school, register at 6 p.m. for the games. Open rodeo begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Oakley arena (tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors and children 4-10, free for ages 3 and younger). After the rodeo, a dance follows at City Park.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Corrine Coffman with “Meet the Raptors of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey National Conservation Area” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction features the Wine Auction Gala, 5 p.m. in the Dollar Mountain Lodge tent, 82 Elkhorn Road, with gourmet dinner, wines, entertainment, and silent and live auctions. The event is a benefit for arts and education. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, July 20
Fun run/TF
Magic Valley YMCA’s Warrior Strong Kids Run for youth ages 4 to 13 at 9 a.m. at Vista Bonita Park on El Camino Avenue. The run includes a quarter-mile run for children ages 4 to 6 accompanied by a parent, and a mile run with 15 to 20 obstacles for children ages 7 to 13. Cost is $30 per child through July 19 and $50 on race day. Register at the YMCA, 1751 Elizabeth Blvd., Twin Falls, or at ymcatf.com.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including: knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Registration is required: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Fest/TF
Apollo 11 Moon Landing Anniversary event for all ages, 10 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event features re-broadcasts of the 1969 moon landing, crafts, puzzles and more. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Fun run/TF
First Federal’s Race for the Future, 10 a.m. at the First Federal Bank Park. The fun run/walk is open to all ages; $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and younger. Register in advance at bluecirclesports.com. The event includes a free hot dog lunch, custard, a Magic Mirror and Foam Party after the race. Information: First Federal’s Facebook event page.
Fest/TF
Downtown chili cook-off, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. downtown at Main Avenue West. Competitors cook their special chili recipe onsite at the Downtown Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., with tastings starting at 11 a.m. Grand prize for Judge’s Choice and a prize for People’s Choice. Sign up at contact@tfdfarmersmarket.org.
Fest/TF
Apollo 11, 50th Anniversary activities, 1 to 4 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Program/TF
Presentation by Darrell Buffaloe, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. Buffaloe will discuss how and why the old banknotes were used instead of government-issued currency. Free admission. 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. and also at 2:30, 3:30, 4:30, 7 and 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, class/TF
The Little Chef and Me, a hands-on cooking class with Judi Baxter, 5 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children ages 5-8 learn to prepare three different recipes and then eat while listening to a reading of “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey. Cost is $40 per pair (one child and one adult). To register: 208-733-5477.
Fest/TF
Lefty the Magician, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fest/Arco
Moonfest events are at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing. Highlights: book signings at 9:30 a.m. with “Moonscape” author Julie Weston and 11 a.m. with “The Flows” author Roger Boe at the Robert Limbert Visitor Center theater; and at 1 p.m., PBS American Experience film “Chasing the Moon,” 3 p.m., presentation by astronaut John Phillips with his experiences on the Space Shuttle and the International Space Station; and 5 p.m., youth activities led by retired park ranger and NASA educator Donald Scott. Also solar viewing throughout the day. Children’s activities start at 8 p.m. at Lava Flow Campground amphitheater, followed at 8:30 p.m. with Boise band Magentto; 9:30 p.m., presentation by Phillips; and 10:30 p.m., telescope viewing. Free admission.
Safety fest/Burley
Bicycle and Fire Safety Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cassia County Historical Museum, 1142 Hiland Ave. Free children’s bicycle helmets for those with their bikes. The event includes fire safety information from the Burley Fire Department and fire engine, and bicycle safety tips by Cassia County Sheriff Deputy Brian Bird. Also face painting, free hot dogs, soda and popcorn, and local vendors. 208-678-7172.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Fair/Glenns Ferry
Elmore County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, featuring the livestock auction at 9 a.m., open rodeo at 8 p.m. and music by country artists Mike Walker and AC Jones at 9 p.m. Elmorecountyfairgrounds.com. 208-587-2136.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Parade, fest/Hansen
Hansen Days celebration features a parade at 11 a.m. (line-up at 10 a.m. at Hansen Elementary School) and activities from noon to 7 p.m. at City Park with bounce houses, bingo, dunk tank, mini train, petting zoo, food and vendors. Also a volleyball tournament starts at 6 p.m. with registration at 5:30 p.m. at the Community Gymnasium in front of the elementary school; $50 per team. Info: Jim Lasso at jlasso@hansen.k12.id.us.
Music/Jackpot
Edgefest, presented by 103.1 The Edge, 1 to 10 p.m. at the Cactus Petes outdoor amphitheater, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nev. The show is Mountain Standard Time. Tickets are available at brownpapertickets.com.
Fun run/Oakley
Goose Creek Run-off 10K, 5K and kids race: 10K run with check-in at 5:30 a.m. at Oakley City Park, bus leaves at 6:15 a.m. and race starts at 7 a.m. near Oakley Reservoir and ends at the park; $45 entry fee. 5K race with check-in at 6 a.m. at the park, bus leaves 6:30 a.m. and race starts at 7 a.m. midway through 10K course; $40 entry fee. Ages 17 and younger receive a $5 discount. One-mile kids’ race begins at 8:30 a.m. for children under 12, with check-in at 8 a.m. by the Oakley City Office, 200 W. Main; $3 fee and signed waiver required. Register at goosecreekrunoff.com.
Fest, parade/Oakley
Oakley Pioneer Days continue with the Oakley Booster Club’s breakfast, 7-10 a.m. at City Park ($7 adults, $40 family); parade at 11 a.m. along Main Street; Oakley Stake barbecue at noon at the park ($5 each); vendors in the park; and 3-on-3 basketball tournament (ninth grade through adults), register at 12:30 a.m. for the games. The rodeo starts at 7:30 p.m. at the arena (tickets: $8 adults, $5 seniors and children 4-10, free for ages 3 and younger), followed by fireworks.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 2 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair begins with a junior rodeo at 10 a.m. and a ranch rodeo at 6:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission for each event: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Arts/Stanley
Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. near the junction of Idaho Highways 21 and 75. The 43rd annual fair features 140 Northwest artists and crafters with their original, handcrafted items, along with music, the annual cookie contest and food vendors. The event is the major fundraiser for the nonprofit social and civic women organization. Sawtoothmountainmamas.com.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Center for the Arts Wine Auction features Vine and Dine Plus with indoor wine tasting at 5 p.m. at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 82 Elkhorn Road; and Vine and Dine at 6 p.m. on the lodge lawn with tapas-style dining, wines, dancing and entertainment. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org/wineauction or 208-726-9491.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue, U.S. National champions, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, hash browns, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, July 21
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Fest/TF
Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s 50th anniversary celebration and Union School reunion, 2 to 5 p.m. at the museum, 21337 Highway 30, between Filer and Twin Falls. The all-class reunion is for anyone who attended Union School. Hot dogs and cake will be served about 4 p.m. Admission is free. Parking is available behind the schoolhouse or next door. For reservations and information: museum at 208-736-4675 or 208-751-1165.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Basque fest/Gooding
The 38th annual Basque Picnic, 11 a.m. at the Gooding Basque Center, 285 Euskadi Lane. Presented by the Gooding Basque Association. Mass starts at 11 a.m., followed by lunch at noon and chorizos available for purchase at 3 p.m. Cost of lunch is $16 for adults, $14 for seniors (65 and older), and $8 for children. Activities include Basque dancing, weight-lifting, wood chopping, adult weight-carrying contests (age 21 and older), bota contest (age 21 and older), auctions and children’s games. Info: Julie, 208-308-5051.
Fest/Hansen
Hansen Days celebration includes a Memorial Day/Patriotic Church at 10 a.m. at City Park (bring lawn chairs and invite all veterans). Also a barbecue and Mega Sports Camp awards for children. 208-423-5158.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. July 21 at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Jazz/Ketchum
Jazz in the Park concert features the Mitchell-Gregory Project, 6 to 8 p.m. at Rotary Park. Presented by the city of Ketchum. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Arts/Stanley
Sawtooth Mountain Mamas Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. near the junction of Idaho Highways 21 and 75. Sawtoothmountainmamas.com.
Monday, July 22
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Fest/Rupert
Magic Valley Folk Festival begins at 7 p.m. with a parade of international dance teams at the Rupert Square. Free.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with mini bull riding at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Tuesday, July 23
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. No showing at 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. An evening of conversation, wine and treats. July’s book is “Best Cook in the World” by Rich Bragg. 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Art therapy/Ketchum
“Stepping Out of the Frame” art therapy program, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, July 23 through Aug. 29, at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The museum-based art therapy program is designed for adults with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. Activities are facilitated by a professional art therapist. Participants explore the Sun Valley Center’s arts exhibition “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” through therapeutic art experiences. The program is free but pre-registration is required; sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Ketchum
Ketch’em Alive concert features Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, 6 to 9 p.m. at Forest Service Park on Washington Avenue. Presented by the city of Ketchum. Also food and beverage vendors. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Musical/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7:30 p.m. at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Tickets are $10 and reservations are recommended; call 208 677-2787.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with mini bull riding finals at 7 p.m. at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. Admission is $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Next week
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. July 24 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. July 24 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 24 and July 31; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature Crossfire, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Music/TF
Eric May, 6 to 9 p.m. July 24 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Music/TF
Davey and the Midnights, 8 p.m. July 24 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Youth fest/Burley
Magic Valley Folk Festival’s Youth Culture Day, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 24 at Burley High School and King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd., with a lunch break at noon. Check-in starts at 9:30 a.m. and workshops begin at 10 a.m. International guests present workshops about their culture, music, costume and dance. Free for children of all ages. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Music/Ketchum
Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats with Lucius, 7 p.m. July 24 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. General admission gates open at 6:15 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center members and $20 for students (plus tax and fees). Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fair/Shoshone
Lincoln County Fair continues with an ATV rodeo, 7 p.m. July 24 at the fairgrounds, 201 S. Beverly St. July 25: parade, 6 p.m., and Idaho Cowboy Association Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. July 26: ICA Rodeo, 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo admission: $8 adults, $7 seniors and $5 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. July 27: United Truck and Tractor Pull, 5 p.m.; admission: $15 adults and $12 for children 6-12. Ages 5 and younger admitted for free. July 28: Antique Tractor Pull, 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Lincolncountyfairandrodeo.weebly.com.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The Three Little Pigs” by Gavin Bishop, 11 a.m. July 25 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 25; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel book club, 6 p.m. July 25 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Middlewest” by Skottie Young and Jorge Corona. In this tale of fractured youth, follow Abel as he navigates an old land in order to reconcile his family’s history, and to quell a coming storm that knows his name. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Holidays (Not just Christmas!)” concert at 7:30 p.m. July 25 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Musical/TF
“Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” musical production, 7 p.m. July 25 and 26 and at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. July 27 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E. Presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in celebrating its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls. The production includes a live orchestra and talented actors and singers. Free admission. Tickets are available at twinfallspageant.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. July 26; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Live music, 6 to 9 p.m. July 26 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Dance party/TF
Street Dance Block Party, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. July 26 in front of the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave E., and at City Park. The library celebrates the end of its summer reading program with a party, featuring games, crafts, stories, dancing, along with telescopes and animals from Herrett Center for Arts and Science, and snacks from Chobani and Clif Bar. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Comedy/TF
“Doubling Down for a Cure” All Star Improv with Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski, 7 p.m. July 26 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Comedy show starts at 7 p.m., with pre-show at 5 p.m. at Bull Moose Bicycles. The event is a fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Idaho chapter. Tickets are $20 and available at the Orpheum or any We’re Alz In team member. Information: FaceBook page We’re Alz In Twin Falls.
Movie/TF
Movies in the Park series will feature “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” at 9:30 p.m. July 26 at the Twin Falls City Park bandshell, 400 Shoshone St. E. Presented by Twin Falls Parks and Recreation. Free.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. July 26 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Fest/Burley
Magic Valley Folk Festival Gala performances with international dance teams, 7 p.m. July 26-27 at King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children (ages 11 and younger), at the Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce in Heyburn or at the door. Children 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleyfolkfestival.com.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. July 26 at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Dan Noakes with “Inside the Idaho Centennial Trail” at 5 p.m. July 26 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Fest/TF
The 60th annual Art in the Park, presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, 6 to 8 p.m. July 25, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 26 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E., featuring more than 30 artists and craftsman booths. Also on July 26: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday Food Truck Fest, with judges and the public voting for their favorites; and Wine Down Welcome Reception, 5 to 7 p.m., with artist demonstrations, music, activities, food, and wine and beer garden. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Youth art/TF
The 28th annual Kids Art in the Park, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, 9 to 11:45 a.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park, with visual and performing arts workshops for children ages 3-14. Workshops are instructed by artists and teachers with an emphasis on arts including visual, performing, literary and musical art forms. Hot dog lunch is available for $3. Children also receive a $1 off coupon for Twin Falls Rotary’s Ice Cream Funday event. Pre-registration is requested at magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Fest/TF
Rotary Club of Twin Falls’ ninth annual Ice Cream Funday, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at Twin Falls City Park in conjunction with Art in the Park and Kids Art in the Park. Several local businesses worked with Cloverleaf Creamery in Buhl to create and name their own ice cream flavors. Attendees will taste and vote for the best ice cream flavor and name. Live music by Crazy Love. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 11 and younger. Proceeds go to local charities and Rotary projects. Information: Jill Skeem, 320-2786 or jillasherman@yahoo.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. July 27; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Beyond the Sun: En busca de una nueva Tierra,” narrated in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. July 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Fest/Filer
Fun in the Sun event, presented by Bounce With Me, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 27-28 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds’ Caboose Park, 215 Fair Ave. Features more than 30 bounce houses, a dunk tank, water slides, a mechanical bull, music, food and more. An all-day pass is $10 for children (ages 16 and younger), $15 for adults (17 and older) or $40 per family of four ($5 each after four). Tickets are available at the gate or call 208-410-1407.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Jason Brown, Olympic bronze medalist and U.S. National champion, 9:30 p.m. July 27 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $149 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Fundraiser/Burley
First Responders Teddy Bear Run begins with registration at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Burley Boat Docks. The kick-stands-up ride starts at 2 p.m. at the docks and ends at the Snug with a $5 dinner. Cost of the ride is one new stuffed animal per rider; the stuffed animals will be given to first responder units. Also $5 poker hand with 100 percent payout for high and low hand, and 50/50 with proceeds to go for the family of Grant Koyle. Information: Tim Fiscus, 208-431-8375 or Matt Fetzer, 208-219-0736.
Music/Stanley
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5 to 8 p.m. July 30 at Smiley Creek Lodge, 16546 Idaho Highway 75; and 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at Redfish Lake on Redfish Lake Road. Open and free to the public.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Blaze & Kelly, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. July 31 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. July 31 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
