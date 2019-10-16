Exhibitions
“Splashing Colour” art exhibit by Connie Pepper is on display through Oct. 31 at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. The exhibition features original watercolor paintings of abstracted flower collections and colorful animals. Gallery hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Information: 208-734-8091.
“The Art of Teaching” exhibit is on display through Nov. 2 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of area school art teachers and many of their students, as well as, Full Moon Gallery guest artist Kim Critchfield and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Presented by Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and CapEd Credit Union. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
“Mixtape” art exhibit by Troy Passey, with works on display through Nov. 16 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Gallery hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln.
“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” exhibit will be on display through Nov. 8 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the complex intersections of marketplaces and how the consumers’ choices shape society. The exhibition features work of contemporary artists Conrad Bakker, Chad Erpelding, Brittany Powell Parich, Brendan O’Connell, Mark R. Smith. Guided exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. A pumpkin patch is available. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
“Sawtooth Adventures,” a photo slideshow by Ray Brooks, 7 p.m. at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free. Magicvalleycornmaze.com.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Family, couples and singles are welcome. First lesson is free, then it’s $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Lessons are every Wednesday, through Nov. 20. Suggested donation is $5 per night. Info: magicvalleysquaredance.com or Ralph at 208-438-5456.
Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival opens at the Sun Valley Inn and other venues. Tickets are available at the jazz registration at the Sun Valley Inn. Also free dance lessons starting at 2 p.m. at the River Run Lodge. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “I Am an Ankylosaurus” by Karen Wallace, 11 a.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older. Tubbsberryfarm.com.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8. Burleystrawmaze.com.
Environmental Resource Center’s “Science After School” free outdoor program, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursdays, through Nov. 21, at Bellevue Elementary School, 305 N. Fifth St., Bellevue. Students in fourth and fifth grades explore science through collaboration, research, games and service learning. Pre-registration is required; contact Alisa McGowan at alisa@ercsv.org or 208-726-4333.
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from around the world. 208-326-5150.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 7 to 10 p.m. at Diamondz Events Center, 220 W. Main St. Free admission and open to all ages.
Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival continues all day at the Sun Valley Inn and other venues. Tickets are available at the jazz registration at the Sun Valley Inn. Also free dance lessons starting at 11 a.m. at the River Run Lodge. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Friday, Oct. 18
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
CSI Piano Celebration presents Karali Hunter, 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Hunter, an Idaho native, is an award-winning pianist and pedagogue based in Phoenix, Arizona. Hunter made her Carnegie Hall debut performance in 2011 after winning first prize in the American Protege Piano and Strings Competition. She performed Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue with the Symphony of the Southwest in 2018 and West Valley Symphony in 2019. Hunter is a founding artist of the chamber group, Salonnieres, performing throughout Arizona and the western United States. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students. For tickets, contact Sue Miller at smiller@csi.edu.
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
The Blue Jays, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $10.
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from around the world. 208-326-5150.
Company of Fools’ reading of “Lifestyle of the Richard and Family” by playwright Roslyn Helper, at 7 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The reading is directed by Company of Fools’ Jana Arnold and features actors Aly Wepplo, David Janeski, Denise Simone, Chris Henderson and Kagen Albright. A discussion follows with cast members and Christine Harold, rhetoric scholar and chairwoman of the Department of Communication at University of Washington. The play contains some strong language and adult themes. Admission is free; $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Stricker After Dark haunted house, presented by Friends of Stricker, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. Oct. 18-19 at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The 10th annual haunted house with a twist combines historical elements and stories, including a tale of an evil undertaker from the late 1800s. Go on a candlelit walk along the Oregon Trail through the site or visit the Interpretive Center. Tour is recommended for ages 6 and older (children can’t be carried on the tour). Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds go for maintaining and preserving the Stricker site. Info: Stricker After Dark Facebook page or 208-423-4000.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival continues all day at the Sun Valley Inn and other venues. Tickets are available at the jazz registration in the Sun Valley Inn. Also free dance lessons start at 11 a.m. and competition preliminaries are at 8 p.m. at the River Run Lodge. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $6 for ages 3-5 and $9 for ages 6 and older.
Toys for Tots Ride-n-Read Car and Motorcycle Show, noon to 4 p.m. in the former Shopko parking area at the Magic Valley Mall. Cars and motorcycles on display by the Snake River Corvette Club, Idaho Chariots, Snake River Bros and other local clubs. Donations accepted for Toys for Tots to purchase books for the toy campaign. Books to donate can also be purchased at Barnes and Noble, with a percentage of the sales given to Toys for Tots. Community members available to read children’s favorites stories.
“Ukulele Made Easy: Level 3,” offered by CSI Community Education Center, 1 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building, room 164. Instructor Cindy Sue Bezas has been teaching music for more than 20 years. Students learn 10 more songs in addition to three strum patterns, three new cadences and new approaches to scales. Bring your own ukulele. Cost is $37, plus $15 paid to the instructor for materials. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Haunted Swamp’s Kiddie Day, noon to 4 p.m. at 646 South Park Ave. W. Features games, food and trick-or-treating. Tickets are $7. Idahohauntedswamp.com.
Hands-on tamales cooking class, 5:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn how to make pork tamales with Chuy and Hope Ortega. They use an original family recipe and add a modern twist to it. Cost is $50; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m.; and Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Haunted Swamp is open 7:30 to 11 p.m. Saturdays, through Nov. 2, at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 11 p.m. at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Burley Straw Maze is open 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. Haunted maze starts at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $10 and haunted admission is $12.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
International Gift Sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Filer Mennonite Church, 109 Fifth St., with handcrafted fair-trade items from around the world. 208-326-5150.
Annual Country Store and Cafe event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Filer United Methodist Church, 318 Union St., featuring holiday crafts, soup, bread and pies. 208-329-0254.
Presentation by Christine Harold about her new book, “Things Worth Keeping: The Value of Attachment in a Disposable World,” 7 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Harold is chairwoman of the Department of Communication at the University of Washington. The program is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online.” Admission is free; $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open noon to 7 p.m. for the normal maze, with hauntings from dusk to 11 p.m. Saturday at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6, the Saturday Haunted Forest for age 10 and younger is $12 and $15 for ages 11 and older. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Annual Stricker After Dark event, hosted by Friends of Stricker, 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at the historic Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. Tour is recommended for ages 6 and older (children can’t be carried on the tour). Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds go for maintaining and preserving the Stricker site. Info: friendsofstricker@gmail.com or 208-423-4000.
Company of Fools’ reading of “Lifestyle of the Richard and Family” by playwright Roslyn Helper, at 2 p.m. at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. The play contains some strong language and adult themes. Admission is free; $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Ageless Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. at the center, 310 Main St. N. Menu is pancakes, ham, bacon, sausage, fried scones, eggs, hash browns, biscuits and gravy, fruit bar and beverages. Cost is $8. 208-423-4338.
Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival continues all day at the Sun Valley Inn and other venues. Tickets are available at the jazz registration at the Sun Valley Inn. Also free dance lessons at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the River Run Lodge, followed by a final dance competition at 3:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. at the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, link sausages, scrambled eggs, hash browns and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Pickleball Time is open 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “Little Shop of Horrors” at 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theater, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or the door 90 minutes before each performance or from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays at the Orpheum.
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Neighbors in Need raffle, Oct. 20 through Oct. 31 at Ascension Episcopal Church, 371 Eastland Drive N. Raffle tickets available before and after worship services Oct. 20 and Oct. 27 and during the week when the church is open. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5. The raffle raises funds to help families in crisis throughout the year. 208-420-5147.
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Sun Valley Jazz and Music Festival concludes at the Sun Valley Inn and other venues. Tickets are available at the jazz registration at the Sun Valley Inn. Sunvalleyjazz.com.
Monday, Oct. 21
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Magic Valley Corn Maze is open 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 4342 E. 3700 N. General admission is $6. Age 3 and younger are admitted for free.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Pickleball Time is open 9 a.m. to noon at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. 208-420-9512.
Book discussion with Stephen Hartgen, 11 a.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Hartgen will speak about his new book. “Tradition & Progress: Southern Idaho’s Growth Since 1990.” He is a retired legislator of the Idaho House of Representatives and former editor and publisher of the Times-News. Free admission. Info: library, 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze is open 3 to 8 p.m. at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Maze admission is $5 for ages 3-5 and $7 for ages 6 and older.
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W., with an evening of conversation, wine and treats. Cost is $30; register at Rudy’s or 208-733-5477.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 7 p.m.; and “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Arts on Tour presents Arcis Saxophone Quartet at 7:30 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The American Dreams program feature music by Steve Reich, Dvořák and Barber’s Adagio for Strings, as well as a West Side Story Suite and a Porgy and Bess Suite. The Munich quartet is Claus Hierluksch, soprano saxophone; Ricarda Fuss, alto saxophone; Edoardo Zotti, tenor saxophone; and Jure Knez, baritone saxophone. Tickets are $18 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288.
Book discussion on “Mockingjay” by Suzanne Collins, 7 to 9 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The young adult fiction novel is the third in a trilogy popular with teens and adults. Free admission. The book is available for check out at the library. 208-543-6500.
Burley Straw Maze is open 4 to 9 p.m. at 845 E. 500 S. General admission is $8.
Hailey Public Library’s “Pushing the Limits” book discussion series, 5:15 p.m. at 7 W. Croy St. The discussion features a Tradition theme, “The Marrow Hunters” by Cherie Dimaline. Free. To register, contact Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036, or haileypubliclibrary.org.
Next week
“Let’s Talk About It” reading and discussion series, themed “Growing Older, Growing Wiser,” 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The featured book is “The Stone Angel” by Margaret Laurence, with a discussion by guest scholar Kimberly Dill of CSI. Free. Reserve the books at the library reference desk or call 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
“Old School Climbing,” a photo slideshow by Eric Wildman, 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Haunted Swamp is open from dark to 9 p.m. Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 at 646 South Park Ave. W. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for ages 9-12 and $10 for children 8 and younger.
“Idaho Geology: From Pre-Cambrian to Cenozoic” presentation by Don J. Easterbrook, 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Easterbrook is Emeritus Professor of Geology at Western Washington University. Free admission. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s new square dancing lessons, 7 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Family, couples and singles are welcome. First lesson is free, then it’s $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Reading of “Breathe In/Breath Out” draft script, presented by Naomi McDougall Jones and local actors, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. Jones is an award-winning writer, actress, producer, activist for women in film and is one of the Hemingway Writer-in-Residence with the library. Her first film, “Imagine I’m Beautiful,” is a 12-time award-winning film and her second film is “Bite Me.” Jones has been focusing on her “Breathe In/Breathe Out” film screenplay during her residency. Information: comlib.org.
Crossroads United Methodist Church annual turkey dinner, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 23 at 131 Syringa Ave. Recommended donation is $10. Free for children under 5. Take-out and drive-through services are available. 208-423-4311.
Teen Halloween Party for students in sixth through 12 grades, 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Games, treats and a costume contest. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at Rock Creek Restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Books of Magic: Moveable Type” by Kat Howard. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or readers, ages 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Voices Against Violence candlelight vigil, 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 24 at Twin Falls City Park, 400 Shoshone St. E. Coffee and cocoa provided. Information: jessica@vavmv.org or 208-613-9113.
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
“Mockingjay: Part 1” film, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The event is part of the library’s fall book talk series. Free. 208-543-6500.
“Pies with PT’s and PTS” event, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 at Primary Therapy Source, 224 E. Main St., in celebration of physical therapy month. Free pie will be given away in the parking lot. Primarytherapysource.com.
Kids Night Out: Harvest Party, 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Pre-registration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Screening of “Spettacolo,” 4:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 24 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” Big Idea project. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 7, 8 and 9 p.m. Oct. 25. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The Weary Times and Aaron Golay, 10 p.m. Oct. 25 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Annual harvest dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Paul United Methodist Church, 127 W. Clark St. The menu is turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, squash, roll and dessert. Donation accepted at the door. Take-out is welcome, call 208-438-5530 (leave message if no answer). Also taking orders for homemade noodles at the dinner or call, (available for pickup Nov. 22 at the church).
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 26 at the Twin Falls Farmer’s Market at the CSI Breckenridge Endowment Farm on North College Road. The market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Book launch event with local author Rebecca Bischoff, noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 at Barnes & Noble Booksellers, 1239 Pole Line Road E. Bischoff celebrates the release of her new middle-grade book, “The Grave Digger,” a spooky historical novel set in the period after the Civil War. Also cookies, a raffle and prizes. Books are available for purchase. Free admission.
Koto’s Halloween Party at 9 p.m. Oct. 26 and music by Tylor and the Train Robbers at 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Halloween ComicFest, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at Scramble City Comics, 561 Fillmore St. Fans new and old are welcome for fun events and free comics. Participating comic book shops across North America and around the world give away Halloween-themed comic books free, with no purchase required. Info: halloweencomicfest.com.
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. Oct. 26 at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Faster Than Light: The Dream of Interstellar Flight” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Oct. 26; “The Ooky Spooky Light Show,” 2:30, 4:30, 8 and 9 p.m.; and Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with a live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Trick-or-Treat Main Street, 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 26 along Main Avenue between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street in downtown Twin Falls. The event is presented by Twin Falls downtown merchants. Free. Info: facebook.com/tfdowntown or Susan Hall, 208-735-1105.
Twin Falls Senior Center’s spaghetti dinner fundraiser, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at 530 Shoshone St. W. The meal is spaghetti, bread, salad, dessert and beverages. Cost is $10 per person and $5 for children ages 6-10. Free for ages 5 and younger. Music provided by Marla Garrett, Buck Garrett and Theresa German. Proceeds go for the senior center’s Meals on Wheels program. 208-734-5084.
Greg and Glenda Bostock perform a community concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 and also performs at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 27, both at Full Life Family Church, 143 Locust St. N. The Bostocks, formerly of Buhl, have traveled across America and South Asia, sharing their music and stories. Admission is free; donations are welcome. 208-733-5349.
Halloween Bash, 9 p.m. Oct. 26 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors open at 8 p.m., with the party at 9 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance at Canyon Crest or canyoncrestdining.com, or $15 at the door. Ages 21 and older.
Magic Valley Iris Society meeting and program, noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 26 at Snake River Grill, 611 Frogs Landing. The program is by John Alleman on his gladiolus. Alleman is a well-known hybridizer and has won many awards. Yearly dues are $10 to join. Magicvalleyirissociety.com.
Haunted Forest Zombie Run and Trunk for Treat, 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Jackpot National Forest at Cactus Petes Hotel and Casino, 1385 U.S. Highway 93, Jackpot, Nevada. The free event is for all ages. A waiver needs to be signed for all participants in the zombie run. Anyone under the age of 17 must have a parent sign the form. Info: 833-452-2576 or jackpotnvtourism@gmail.com.
Buttons n’ Bows Halloween Dance, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Raeburn Ormand is caller, and cuers from the floor. Costumes are optional. All mainstream and plus square dancers are invited. Cost is $5 per person. Bring finger food to share.
Recital with violinist Stephen McDougall Graham, a Hemingway writer-in-residence, 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at The Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. He is joined by Rudolph Kremer, viola, and Ellen Sanders, Cello, to present Mozart’s Divertimento in E-flat major (K. 563). McDougall Graham has performed regularly with The Chelsea Symphony and also at Merkin Hall, LeFrak Concert Hall and the Weis Center, among others. Kremer, founder and artistic director of Valley Ensembles, has been a member of the Sun Valley Music Festival first violin section since 1996 and is the violin and viola teacher at the festival’s school of music. Sanders has been a member of the Sun Valley Music Festival for 27 years, also teaching in the summer music workshop since 1998, and is a teacher in the Wood River Valley. She has performed frequently with the San Francisco Opera. Comlib.org.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Baking classes with science lessons for ages 8 and older, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A-14, with instructor Rick Parker. Students choose one course to attend. “The Science of Pizza” — learn about what goes into a pizza, roll out fresh dough and top individual pizzas with favorite toppings. Enjoy pizza in class and take a personalized take-and-bake pizza home. “The Science of Cookies” — learn the science behind cookie making, tips for baking chocolate chip cookies to please everyone, and enjoy treats. Cost is $15 for each class; limited to 10 participants. Register: communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400.
“Mockingjay: Part 2” film, 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 29 at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. The event is part of the library’s fall book talk series. Cynthia Toppen will lead a discussion about the differences between the book and the movie. Free. 208-543-6500.
Spooky Scavenger Hunt for elementary-aged students, 4 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Trivia night, 6 p.m. Oct. 30 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Scary Movie Night, 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Magic Valley Gear Exchange, 364 Second Ave. E. Free. Reservations: 208-969-9666 or on its Facebook page.
Storytime and trick-or-treating, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 31 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Features a special storytime with a guest reader and trick-or-treating downtown. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Bish Street Trunk-or-Treat, 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the CSI Expo Center parking lot on North College Road.
Middlekauff Trunk-or-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at Middlekauff Ford, 1243 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Features a family-friendly trick-or-treating event. Free. 208-736-2480.
Halloween Haunted Mazes with a Harry Potter theme, hosted by Twin Falls Rotary Club After Hours, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Features two mazes, with a toddler-friendly (not scary) open maze for children up to 5, and a second haunted maze of Hogwart’s School of Wizardery and Magic for ages 5 and older, including parents. Also children’s games and races with prizes, cookie decorating, face painting, and trick-or-treat bags with candy and other prizes. Admission is $3 per person or a school supply from the lists. The event helps with school supplies, hygiene items and field trips for students in need in the Twin Falls area. Fore information and supply lists, visit rotaryafterhours.com/halloween-maze.
Haunted Mansions of Albion is open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31 at 437 E. North St. Tickets for $20 to $30 at hauntedmansionsofalbion.com. Not recommended for children younger than 8.
Fourth annual Community Trunk-o-Treat, 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 31 at the Fabri-Kal Corp. parking lot, 2457 Washington Ave. Info: Nancy Bernal-Villegas at 208-677-1406 or nbernal@fabri-kal.com.
Hailey Halloween Hoopla with trick-or-treating at participating merchants, 3 to 5 p.m. Oct. 31 on Main Street. Also a costume contest for all ages, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N Main St. Free. Info: The Chamber of Hailey and Wood River Valley, 208-788-3484, or haileyidaho.com.
Second annual Main Street Trunk-or-Treat, 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 31 along East Main Street, from Lincoln Avenue to Adams Street. The event is presented by the Jerome Spirit Committee.
Annual Halloween parade and trunk-or-treat Oct. 31: Line-up for the parade at 5:05 p.m. at LA Thomas building. Parade starts at 5:15 p.m., heading north on Main Street, right on Monroe Street and east to Kimberly City Park. Trunk-or-treat is 5:30 to 6 p.m. at the park and provided by Kimberly Business Owners Association and the community; park cars facing the park, 4:30 to 5 p.m. Costumes are welcome. Info: Travis Shepherd, 208-423-5001.
