Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Deck the Walls” exhibit is on display through Jan. 16 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit features the work of guest artists Angela Batchelor, Ronda Cutlip, Ashley Dubois, Lynnae Hymas, Allison Meyerhoff, Ken Patterson, Tim Pryor, Gene Sherman, John Tatton and Jason Taylor, and Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Arts/Ketchum
“Behind the Sagebrush Curtain: Women Modernists in Montana and Idaho” arts exhibit is on display through Jan. 10 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibit includes prints, drawings, paintings and ceramics by seven 20th-century artists who were active in Montana (Gennie DeWeese, Edith Freeman, Isabelle Johnson, Helen McAuslan, Frances Senska and Jessie Wilber) and in Idaho (Sara Joyce). Free exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 9 with Sara Joyce’s family discussing her work. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 27. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Music/TF
Michael Johnson with folk and country songs, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Music/TF
Lunchtime Vibrations Holiday Series, 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features organists Sarah Benton and Helen Iverson and harpist Marsha Neibling. Free admission.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ winter open house with free shooting, 6 to 9 p.m. at 691 U.S. Highway 30. All ages and abilities welcome. Beginner equipment available. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069, or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. The cast features Neil Brookshire, Cassandra Bissell, Chris Carwithen, Orion Bradshaw, Kayla Kelley and Alexis Ulrich. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 6:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., followed by lessons, 7 p.m., and advanced, 8:15 p.m. Lessons for new dancers who started in October. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Roaring Rockets” by Tony Mitton, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Fest/TF
Sip, Snack and Shop holiday event, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Includes wine, coffee, tea and snacks. 208-733-5477.
Youth fest/TF
Teen Cookie Decorating, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Teens in sixth through 12th grades can compete in the cookie decorating contest. Supplies are provided. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Music/Burley
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra’s Christmas concert, 7:30 p.m. at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Guest conductor is Jeff Rasmussen. Guest artists include Rob Newman, the singing group Soft Touch and the Katrina Beck Ballet Conservatory. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Youth fest/Jerome
Kids Night Out: Christmas celebration, 6 p.m. at the Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. Cost is $3 per child or free with membership upgrade. Preregistration deadline is two days before the event. 208-324-3389.
Friday, Dec. 20
Crafts/TF
Children’s Craft Day, noon to 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Stop by anytime in the afternoon to make crafts. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Fest/TF
Visit with Santa Claus, 3 to 6 p.m. at Everise, 851 Pole Line Road E. Free popcorn and candy canes. Admission is a non-perishable canned food item that will be donated to the Twin Falls Salvation Army food bank for families in need. Everyone is invited.
Music/TF
Mrs Red, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Concert/TF
Community Christmas concert features Jaime Thietten, Caleb Collins and the Rev. Lynn Schaal, 7 p.m. at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Free admission.
Music/TF
Community concert, a special Christmas event, features Jennifer LaMountain, international recording artist, 7 p.m. at the Twin Falls Seventh-day Adventist Church, 131 Grandview Drive. Free admission. An offering will be received. Free VIP early-seating tickets are available at Idaho Joes Restaurant, Absolutely Flowers, Perkins Restaurant and Bakery and Welch Music.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the door 90 minutes before the performance or at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 7 p.m., and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Dueling Pianos, 9 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Cost is $10 a person; reservations are recommended.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature a family-friendly holiday movie at 4 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Theater/Ketchum
Laughing Stock Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $15 to $40 at theargyros.org.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Stories/TF
Stories with Santa, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The event features story time with Santa Claus and also crafts, a movie and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 301.
Youth fest/TF
Cookies for Santa event, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Children can decorate cookies for Santa. Free.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m.; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Labyrinth walk/TF
Meditative walk on the indoor labyrinth, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” 7 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the door 90 minutes before the performance or at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Festivity/Ketchum
Starry Solstice Social, 5 p.m. at Town Square, 360 E. Ave. Features music by Tylor and the Train Robbers, 5 to 7 p.m.; screening of Teton Gravity Research’s “Fire on the Mountain,” 7 p.m.; and children’s activities, photo booth, food and beverages. Also city of Ketchum’s planetarium shows start at 5 p.m. and run every 30 minutes at City Hall; reservations are required, email participate@ketchumidaho.org.
Theater/Ketchum
Laughing Stock Theatre presents Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $15 to $40 at theargyros.org.
Fundraiser/Shoshone
Emergency Medical Services Awareness breakfast and fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. The breakfast is by donation. Meet the Lincoln County ambulance crew and learn about the community health EMS programs. The event includes Santa from 10 a.m. to noon, free pictures with Santa and Mrs. Clause, coloring pages for children, raffle prizes, and live auction at 11:45 a.m.
Fundraiser/Wendell
Community breakfast, 8 to 10 a.m. the Wendell Senior Center, 380 First Ave. E. Menu is biscuits and gravy, pancakes, hash browns, link sausage, scrambled eggs and beverages. 208-536-9951.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Labyrinth walk/TF
Meditative walk on the indoor labyrinth, 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
Theater/TF
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents “A Christmas Story, The Musical,” 2 p.m. at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Tickets are $10 to $60 and are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com, at the door 90 minutes before the performance or at the Orpheum ticket counter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/TF
Christmas Concert Series, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E. Features local musicians and groups, including Snake River Singers, Ryker Harris, Carolyn Satterfield, The Choir Guys, Marsha Neibling, Kade Atwood, Strings Attached, Marla Garrett and friends, and Helen Iverson. Free admission.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 3 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Backstage tour with a chat-back is after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Theater/Ketchum
Laughing Stock Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $15 to $40 at theargyros.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Annual Classic Christmas Concert, 7 p.m. at the Sun Valley Opera House. Directed by Melodie Taylor-Maudlin with music direction by R.L. Rousey. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $25 each or $20 per person in groups of 10 or more. Free for children 2 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalleyresort.eventbrite.com.
Monday, Dec. 23
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Theater/Ketchum
Laughing Stock Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $15 to $40 at theargyros.org.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Resort. Cost is $59 for adults, $29 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; and “The Star of Bethlehem” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Ketchum
Laughing Stock Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” at 2 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are $15 to $40 at theargyros.org.
Fest/Sun Valley
Brunch with Santa and holiday music, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Club at Sun Valley Resort. Cost is $59 for adults, $29 for children. Free for ages 2 and younger. Reservations required: 208-622-2270.
Festivity/Sun Valley
Christmas Eve Celebration and Skating in a Winter Wonderland Ice Show, 5:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley outdoor ice rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Gates open at 3 p.m. The show features performances by Frank Sweiding and Anita Hartshorn, Ashley Clark and other professional skaters, along with the Sun Valley Figure Skating Club and visiting holiday guests. The celebration includes the Sun Valley Carolers and an appearance by Santa Claus, followed by the Torchlight Parade and fireworks on Dollar Mountain. Free cookies and hot chocolate. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Next week
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. Dec. 26; and “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools’ “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 26-28 and at 3 p.m. Dec. 29 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St., with Producing Artistic Director Scott Palmer. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and for seniors, $40 for nonmembers and $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 27; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Bloom Solo, from Boise band Bread and Circus, 10 p.m. Dec. 27 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Movie/Hailey
Friday Flicks will feature a family-friendly holiday movie at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Free popcorn. Seating is limited. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Music/Jackpot
Vegas Country, a tribute to Shania Twain and Tim McGraw, 9 p.m. Dec. 27 and 8 p.m. Dec. 28 in the Gala Showroom at Cactus Petes, 1385 U.S. 93 in Jackpot, Nevada. Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com.
Bird walk/Ketchum
Environmental Resource Center’s Winter Bird Walk with Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10:30 a.m. Dec. 27 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave. N. The event includes a presentation by local birding extraordinaire Wright-Pulliam with common winter birds found in Ketchum, followed by a bird walk to look for these species. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Preregistration is required; 208-726-4333 or lindsay@ercsv.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 27, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts (5 to 7 p.m.), Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Music/Hailey
Mickey and The Motorcars, 9 p.m. Dec. 27 at The Mint, 116 S. Main St. Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are $25 to $40 and available at eventbrite.com. Age 21 and older.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond the Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 28; “Let It Snow,” a holiday music program, 2:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 3:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Perseus and Andromeda” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tylor and the Train Robbers, 10 p.m. Dec. 28 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” for a parent-and-baby performance with “pay what you feel,” 3 p.m. Dec. 28 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Family fest/TF
Between the Eves Hawaiian-themed event, 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The family event features games, stories, movies, crafts and snacks. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Accidental Astronauts” and “Sunny Bunnies on the Moon,” 1:30 p.m. Dec. 31; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dancing/Buhl
Buttons n’ Bows New Year’s Eve square dance, 9 p.m. to midnight Dec. 31 at First Christian Church, 1005 Poplar St. All mainstream and plus dancers welcome. Cost is $5 per person. Cinnamon rolls will be served and finger foods are also welcome.
Music/Ketchum
Three Dog Night, 7 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The band celebrates five decades of rock-and-roll hits. Tickets are $150 to $200 and are available at theargyros.org.
Fest/Rupert
New Year’s Eve community party and giant sugar beet drop, Dec. 31 at the Rupert Square. The party starts at 7 p.m. in front of the Wilson Theatre. The event features music by a DJ, Devon Tyler, Barton & Bollar and Jonathan McEuen. A giant, lighted steel sugar beet will be dropped by a crane at midnight at the park, followed by fireworks.
Party, fireworks/Sun Valley
Family night skiing and party, 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at Dollar Mountain Lodge, 83 Elkhorn Road. The event features skiing, music, face painting, party hat decorating, a photo booth and bouncy twister, followed by fireworks at 9 p.m. Cost is $40 for adults and $30 for ages 12 and younger. Sunvalley.com or visitsunvalley.com.
Fest/Sun Valley
Annual New Year’s Eve Bubbly Bash, a benefit for Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 9 p.m. Dec. 31 at the River Run Lodge on Serenade Lane. Presented by Sun Valley Company and Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Junior Patrons’ Circle. Features music by Portland-based duo Ben Braden and Nick Sadler of Strange Hotels and DJs Madeline O’Moore, Cara Stricker and Leigh Peterson of the Los Angeles-based female collective, Pet Cool. Also a photo booth, complimentary champagne until 10 p.m., and a midnight toast. Must be 21 and older. Tickets are $150 per person and available at sunvalleycenter.org or at Sun Valley Center’s box office in Ketchum. 208-726-9491.
Archery/Filer
Magic Valley Bowhunters’ 2020 Resolutions Shoot is Jan. 1 at the indoor range at 691 U.S. Highway 30. Features 300 Vegas seeding lines at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m., and three end brackets start at 1 p.m. Open and bow hunter classes for men, women and youth. Shooters fees are $50 for sponsored and $25 for non-sponsored. Also 80% payback. Lunch available for $5. Info: Mark, 208-595-4069; Larry, 208-308-4266; or magicvalleybowhunters.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book, 11 a.m. Jan. 2, and “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie” by Laura Numeroff, 11 a.m. Jan. 16 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “Let’s Murder Marsha,” 7 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2 and 9 a.m. to noon Jan. 4 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Directed by John Paskett and assisted by Mike Harris, Brenda Pierce and Theresa Jenks. The cast is for three men and four women characters. Be prepared to read from a provided script. Performances will be March 5-7, 9, 12-14, 16 and 19-21. The contemporary comedy set in Manhattan has a cast for Tobias Gilmore, a Wall Street broker; Marsha Gilmore, his wife; Virgil Baxter, a friend and neighbor; Persis Devore, a lady with a secret; Bianca, the Gilmores’ maid; Lynette Thoren, Marsha’s mother; and Ben Quade, Bianca’s boyfriend.
