Exhibitions
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 40th annual juried membership exhibit is on display through Aug. 27 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibition, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 paintings by Idaho artists. The Watercolor Society’s Juror’s Choice Award was presented to Leslie Lambert Redhead for her submission Fork Ran Away with Spoon. Other local artists on display are Connie Pepper, Gloria Hahn, Paula Brown Sinclair and Roy Mason. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“Jubilant June” exhibit is on display at the Twin Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft and the Idaho Watercolor Society regional members. The exhibit features guest artists Jess Roe and Kaaren Stokes, regional watercolor society artists, and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Arts/Ketchum
“Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin” arts exhibition is on display through Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Laura McPhee, Emmet Gowin, Fazal Sheikh, Cedra Wood, Frances Ashforth, Andrea Zittel, and films by Nancy Holt and Robert Smithson. Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 2. Exhibition tour: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 15, with artist Laura McPhee discussing her “Desert Chronicle” project. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in August. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, July 31
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn the “Park Set” forms from Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Wednesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Free solar viewing, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “The Little Star That Could,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature music by Blaze & Kelly, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Music/TF
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 9 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Family art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Afternoon Art project, with a Sandpaper Collage theme, 3-5 p.m. at the center, 191 Fifth St. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make art, spend time in the center’s maker space and view the “Mirage: Energy and Water in the Great Basin” exhibition on display at the museum. Free. Info: 208-726-9491 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 5:30 p.m., Lions Club barbecue dinner at the pavilion ($10 for adults, $5 for ages 6 and younger); 7 p.m., junior rodeo in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger).; and 7 p.m., free ice cream and cobbler social at the pavilion, hosted by Minidoka County Fair Board. Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748
Music/Stanley
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. at Redfish Lake on Redfish Lake Road. Open and free to the public.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Thursdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “The True Story of the 3 Little Pigs by A. Wolf” as told by Jon Scieszka, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays, Aug. 1 through Aug. 29, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Youth fest/TF
Read, Run and Rise-Up, 4 to 7 p.m. at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The event is for Magic Valley youth ages 5-12 to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyles and engaged-active learning and includes games with Twin Falls area collegiate athletes, prizes, free books and snacks. The event is organized by Stanford University senior Kayler Detmer for an honors project for the Stanford University Program in Human Biology. Information: Detmer, 208-731-2844 or kdetmer@stanford.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs an “Opposite Night” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Features a junior rodeo at 7 p.m. in the arena (tickets: $6; free for ages 6 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Recital/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Thibaudet and Capuçon in Recital, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet and cellist Gautier Capuçon, both artists-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Friday, Aug. 2
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. For information, contact Grand Master Jeff during opening hours.
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Fridays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Fridays, Aug. 2 through Aug. 30, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/TF
First Friday Gallery Opening featuring the photographic art of Jodi Telo, 6 p.m. downtown at Jensen Ringmakers and Gallery, 109 Main Ave. E. The event includes an artist reception and food.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Murder at the Pie Auction” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 23. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Movie/Jerome
Movie night features “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at dusk at Jerome North Park, 300 E. Main St. Presented by Collin Sharp State Farm. Free; bring lawn chairs.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association’s Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m., featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Music/Ketchum
Music in Town Square concert, 5 to 8 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Free. Ketchumidaho.org.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena (rodeo tickets: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Jim and Jamie Dutcher with “Sawtooth Wolf Pack,” 5 p.m. at the Stanley Community Center on Idaho Highway 21. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features An Evening with Richard Strauss with the Festival Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale with William VerMeulen, French horn. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Saturday, Aug. 3
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Saturdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus.
Fest/TF
Stanton Healthcare Magic Valley’s summer FUNdraiser, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 718 Shoshone St. E. The event includes competitive games using fun Sling wheels. Prizes will be awarded. Food will be available for purchase. Event details at facebook.com/StantonHealthcareMagicValley.
Fundraiser/TF
Magic Valley Iris Society’s annual rhizome sale, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Features a rainbow of colors of irises from local growers. Members will be available to answer questions about the care of irises. Magicvalleyirissociety.com or on Facebook.
Beer fest/TF
Annual Magic Valley Beer Festival, presented by Blue Lakes Rotary Club, 1 to 6 p.m. at Twin Falls City Park. Features music by Dirty Johnny, Front Porch Flavor and Riff Brokers. Food available for purchase. Tickets are $25 in advance or $35 the day of event, and $10 for designated drivers. Must be age 21 or older. Magicvalleybeerfestival.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Tom Bennett, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Pool movie/TF
Splash N Flick features “Jaws” at 9:15 p.m. Aug. 3 at the Twin Falls City Pool, 756 Locust St. N. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Admission is free for city pool pass holders. Without a pass, admission is $5 for adults, $4 for ages 12-17 and $3 for ages 3-11.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Car show/Castleford
Annual Buhl Bunch Car Club’s car show is all day at Jeans Park. Features a classic car show and burnout competition, street dance featuring music by Eric May and Heath Clark at 8 p.m., and fireworks. Also a poker run, Bobby Fornier Memorial Horseshoe Tournament, mountain men camp, children’s activities, candy cannon, raffles, vendors and beer garden. Free admission.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Annie, Put Down That Gun” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dinner fest/Hansen
Annual Stricker Spaghetti Western, 7 p.m. at Stricker Ranch, 3715 E. 3200 N. The event is presented by Friends of Stricker and includes a spaghetti dinner, games and challenges as guests search for whodunit. Tickets are $30 per person or $50 for two and are available at friendsofstricker.org. Reservations are required by July 30.
Youth rodeo/Jerome
Snake River Junior American Qualifier, 4 p.m. at the Jerome County Fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Advance tickets are available at jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Music/Ketchum
The Mystical Arts of Tibet, Sacred Music Sacred Dance, 7:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. The performance combines multi-phonic chanting, music and dance, with selections drawn from temple dances in Tibet. Tickets are $35 to $60 at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Fair, rodeo/Rupert
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo continues at the fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. Highlights: 9 a.m., 4-H/FFA livestock sale at the pavilion; 1 p.m., antique tractor pull at the horse race track; 7 p.m., mutton bustin’ in the arena; and 7:30 p.m., open rodeo in the arena (rodeo tickets: $8 adults, $5 children 6-12, $30 per family; free for ages 5 and younger). Minidokacountyfair.org, 208-436-9748.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Ashley Wagner, Olympic bronze medalist and three-time U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $29 to $69 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 1 p.m. Sundays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 1 p.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Car show/Castleford
Buhl Bunch Car Club’s car show, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Jeans Park. Free admission.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Station and Stricker homesite will be open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 12, at 3175 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site is at the crossroads of the Oregon Trail, Kelton Freight Road and Overland stage route. The restored Rock Creek Store was built in 1865 and is the oldest building in the area. Featured is the Stricker home, Rock Creek, Interpretive Center and summer kitchen.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Thibaudet Plays Gershwin with the Festival Chamber Orchestra and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Monday, Aug. 5
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Mondays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at the indoor courts.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays, Aug. 5 through Aug. 26, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Music/Ketchum
Jackson Browne, 7:30 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. Sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features A French Evening with Gautier Capuçon with the Chamber Orchestra and Capuçon, cello, artist-in-residence, 6:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Games/TF
Pickleball starts at 9 a.m. Tuesdays at the outdoor courts at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. If inclement weather, Pickleball Time opens at 9 a.m. at 302 Third Ave. S. 208-420-9512.
Art/TF
Oil painting classes by Don Oman, 1:30 and 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 6 through Aug. 27, at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W., for beginners or experienced painters. Cost is $25 per person for each class (2½ hours session). Register: Oman, 208-734-0509, or Jeanette Roe, 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m.; Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Reptiles/TF
Reptile Revue with snakes, lizards and more, 6 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book/TF
Book release party for “Discovering Idaho’s Scenic Drives and Backroad Treasures,” 6 to 8 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts Perrine Room, 195 River Vista Place. The guidebook is by North Idaho photographer Linda Lantzy and local photographer Shari Hart. Pick-up a pre-ordered copy or purchase the book at the event. Also enter a drawing for art.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Best of Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts outdoor plaza, 195 River Vista Place. Free.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. Learn how to play pickleball. No charge. Information: Judi Thietten, 208-734-6288.
Parade, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo begins at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a parade at 4 p.m. along Main Street; and a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo at 7:30 p.m. in DePew Arena, (Family night: children 12 and younger admitted for free). Advance rodeo tickets online: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors; after Aug. 5: $12 for adults and $10 for seniors. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Next week
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s used book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 on the side lawn along Fifth Avenue East of the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The book sale includes fiction, nonfiction, children’s and teen books. 208-736-6205.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks with Stan and Sheery Barnhart playing classic country songs, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 7 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 7; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Fiddling/TF
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 7 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Fair, rodeo/Jerome
Jerome County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 7-8 at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features a PRCA rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 7 in DePew Arena (4-H/FFA and teachers night, free entry with identification), and rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8, Tough Enough to Wear Pink night (first responders admitted for free). Advance rodeo tickets online: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and youth; after Aug. 5: $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and youth. Ages 5 and younger admitted to the rodeo for free. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven’s 7th with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale and Sameer Patel. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Russell the Sheep” by Rob Scotton, 11 a.m. Aug. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 8 and Aug. 15; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Cosmic Colors” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Municipal Band performs a “Best of Summer” concert at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Twin Falls City Park band shell. Directed by Elizabeth Thomsen. The season theme is “Across the USA.” Free.
Music/Challis
Braun Brothers Reunion Music Festival is Aug. 8-10 at the Challis Golf Course amphitheater. Music Aug. 8: Steve Earle and the Dukes, Randy Rogers Band, Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers and The Mastersons. Aug. 9: Micky and The Motorcars, Reverend Horton Heat, Cody Canada and The Departed, Parker McCollum and Bri Bagwell. Aug. 10: Reckless Kelly, Wade Bowen, Jeff Crosby and the Refugees, Charley Crockett, the Braun family, and Tylor and the Train Robbers. A three-day pass is $129.30 or a two-day pass is $86.30 for Aug. 9-10, at braunbrothersreunion.com.
Music/Ketchum
Sun Valley Music Festival features Beethoven and Shostakovich Quartets with Edgar M. Bronfman String Quartet, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m. Aug. 9 and Aug. 16; “Moons: Worlds of Mystery” with live sky tour,” 2:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 7 p.m.; and “Rock on Demand, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Acoustic/TF
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 7 to 9 p.m. Aug. 9 at Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Rodeo, fair/Gooding
Gooding County Fair begins with a junior rodeo at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane; pre-entry required for youth participants. Also a 4-H/FFA horse show at 8 a.m. Aug. 10; goat show at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 12; and a sheep show at 8 a.m. Aug. 13, followed by a dairy show at 8:30 a.m., meat goat show at 3 p.m. and swine showmanship at 6 p.m. 208-934-4529.
Concert, fair/Jerome
Craig Campbell performs at 7 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Jerome County Fair at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Military will get free entry with identification. Advance tickets: grandstands, $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children; arena floor, $12 for adults and $10 for seniors and children. Day-of-show tickets: grandstands, $12 and $10; floor, $15 and $12. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Arts/Ketchum
Annual Sun Valley Arts and Crafts Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 9 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 10-11 at Atkinson Park, 900 Third Ave. The festival features more than 125 professional artists with fine arts and crafts, artist demonstrations, children’s activities and food vendors. Free admission. Sunvalleyartsandcraftsfestival.com.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Frances Cassirer with “Wild Sheep’ at 5 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Capcom Go! The Apollo Story” with live sky tour, 1:30 and 7 p.m. Aug. 10 and Aug. 17; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 2:30 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Somos Estrellas” in Spanish, 4:30 p.m.; and “Titans of the Ice Age,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Astronomy/TF
Star Party with telescope viewing, 9:15 p.m. to midnight Aug. 10 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Concert, fair/Burley
Tracy Byrd performs at 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Cassia County Fair at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Grandstand and arena tickets are $22 and available at cassiacountyfair.com. Bleacher seats are $22 general admission and available at the ticket booth. 208-678-9150.
Mud drag/Jerome
Jerome County Fair continues Aug. 10 at the fairgrounds, 205 N. Fir St. Features stock sale for 4-H/FFA market animals, 10 a.m.; and Knockout Mud Drags, 6:30 p.m. in DePew Arena. Also music and hypnotist shows on the free stage and a carnival. Mud-drag advance tickets: $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Day-of-show tickets: $15 and $10. Jeromecountyfair.com, 208-324-7209.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival’s family concert, “Kids’ Choice: 5 Minutes That Made Me Love Classical Music,” 6:30 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Features the Chamber Orchestra, conductor Sameer Patel, pianist Peter Henderson, and students from the Music Institute’s Advanced Chamber Orchestra. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Skate show/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Nathan Chen, 2019 World champion and U.S. National champion, 9:20 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Dinner and show seating available. Tickets are $49 to $179 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Truck show/Burley
Monster Truck Insanity Tour, 6 p.m. Aug. 11 in the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena at the Cassia County Fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Free autograph pit party at 4:30 p.m. Features monster truck competitions, lawnmower racing championship, extreme tough truck racing and monster truck rides. Presale tickets are $16 for adults and $8 for children ages 3-12, and available at livealittleproductions.com or at the Cassia fair ticket office. Tickets at the gate are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Ages 2 and younger are admitted for free.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival Gala featuring Branford Marsalis and the Sun Valley Music Festival Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 11 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Marsalis has been nominated 16 times for a Grammy Award and has won three times — for best jazz instrumental performance, best pop instrumental performance and best jazz instrumental album. Tickets per tier range from $85 to $550 and are available at svmusicfestival.org/gala-concert. Info: 208-622-5607 or svmusicfestival.org.
Fair/Burley
Cassia County Fair features a Motorcycle and ATV Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 12-13 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Prokofiev’s 5th Symphony with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight free summer concert series will feature the Britnee Kellogg band, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house, splash pad and food vendors. Twinfallstonight.com.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 14 along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Also free stage entertainment, hypnotist shows and carnival. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues Aug. 14 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features 4-H/FFA swine quality and llama shows, 8 a.m.; small animal show, 1 p.m.; parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street; and Xtreme Bull Riding at 8 p.m. at the rodeo arena. General admission is $14 for adults and $8 for children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Music/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Music Festival features Mason Bates and Mozart with the Chamber Orchestra, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Conducted by Alasdair Neale. Features violinist Jeremy Constant, violist Adam Smyla and Bates, composer-in-residence. Free admission. Svmusicfestival.org.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-17 at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Highlights: Aug. 15, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena (kids night: ages 12 and younger admitted free, 4-H and FFA members free in the bleachers). Aug. 16, pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. and PRCA Rodeo, Tough Enough to Wear Pink night, at 8 p.m. (family night). Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m.; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m.; and PRCA Rodeo, patriotic night, at 8 p.m. Rodeo tickets: Grandstands, all seats, $13; reserved bleachers, $13 adults, $7.50 children 3-12. Bleacher seats, $11.50 adults, $7.50 children 3-12; free for ages 2 and younger. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair and Rodeo continues Aug. 15-18 at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Highlights: Aug. 15-17, Gooding Pro Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena, followed by music at Chute 7; Aug. 17, 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 10 a.m., and Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch at noon; and Aug. 18, cowboy church at 10 a.m. in the commercial building. Rodeo tickets for Aug. 15: general admission, $14 adults and $8 children; reserved seats are $18, $16 and $10; and Aug. 16-17: general admission, $16 adults and $9 children; reserved seats are $21, $18 and $11. Tickets are available at goodingprorodeo.com. 208-934-4529.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off events: Show and Shine, 3 to 5 p.m. Aug. 16 at Con Paulos Chevrolet; cruise at 5 p.m. to Jerome’s North Park on East Main Street; and rib-eating contest, 6 p.m. at the park (contest entry fee: $80 per team of four; register by July 31: joemamascarshow.com). Also live music, food vendors and a beer garden at the park.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Jerome Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 at Jerome North Park on East Main Street. The car show includes displays and vendors. Joemamascarshow.com.
Music/Ketchum
Killebrew-Thompson Memorial’s Concert for Cancer Research features Steve Augeri, 8:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at River Run Lodge, 520 Serenade Lane. Augeri is the former lead vocalist of Journey. Tickets starts at $30 at killebrewthompsonmemorial.com.
