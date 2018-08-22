Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Summer Splash” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Lejla Becirovic, Shahab Fakhr, John A. Garrison II, Shirley Hartley and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/ TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 39th annual juried exhibition is on display through Aug. 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 watercolor paintings by artists from Idaho, including Roy Mason of Wendell and Connie Pepper of Twin Falls. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“My Evolution in the Great Basin” memorial exhibition, with works of the late Lavar Steel, on display through Sept. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Realism In Watercolor” paintings by artist Cherry Woodbury, with works of art on display through Sept. 4 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Art/Ketchum
“Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” exhibition is on display through Sept. 21 Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition features drawings and watercolor paintings of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967), alongside Hayley Barker’s paintings inspired by pilgrimage sites and landscape; Fidler’s works on paper, including new work made during a residency at Hailey’s Sun Valley Center; and Stone’s site-specific installation. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Free guided exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Quilt art/Shoshone
“This Is My Home Now: Narrative Textiles from Idaho Newcomers” traveling exhibit is on display until the end of August at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., with the quilted and stitched artworks depicting a narrative or story element in their design. The exhibit artists have arrived in Boise from Bhutan, Congo, Afghanistan and Somalia, among others. Presented by Artisans for Hope and Idaho Commission on the Arts. Exhibit hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society, 208-886-7787.
Wednesday, Aug. 22
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Southeast Asian Flavors cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Ash is also an author, and food and wine educator. Learn to cook some of his favorite dishes from Southeast Asia, including fresh avocado shake, shrimp salad rolls with spicy dipping sauce and Malaysian coconut chicken curry soup. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fundraiser/Ketchum
Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s gala benefit, “All That Jazz,” 5 to 10 p.m. at the garden, 11 Gimlet Road, south of Ketchum. The gala includes silent and live auctions, live jazz by the Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble, a performance by Footlight Dance Centre, dinner, cocktails and dancing. Tickets are $150, and Diamond packages for tables of 10 are available. Information and reservations: Jen Smith, jen@sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. The production, directed by Ben Newman, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Music/Sun Valley
Baldygrass Music Fest features The Infamous Stringdusters with opening acts Kuinka and AHI, 6 p.m. at River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. The bands feature bluegrass, folk-pop and indie soul. General admission is $30 for Sun Valley Center members and $40 for nonmembers, plus fees; and for students under 18, it’s $15. Tickets for early entry are $60-$70 and VIP, $110-$120. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Thursday, Aug. 23
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Mexican Flavors cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Learn to cook some of his favorite dishes, including Sopa de Lima (Mexican chicken soup with lime), Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp with sweet garlic sauce), and Capirotada (Mexican bread pudding). Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Rehearsal/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration to join the choir in singing for the fall semester, 6:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room, followed by rehearsal at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The Chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. Concerts will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, with a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas Carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and a singalong. 208-733-4482.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. The production, directed by Ben Newman, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony concludes the season with Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloe” at 8 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Friday, Aug. 24
Music/TF
Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Marilyns, 233 Fifth Ave. S. Cost is $10 at the door.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Comedy for a Cure “Fun’der from Down Under” show by Neffiniski Arts, 6:30 p.m. at Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Pre-show party begins at 6:30 p.m. and the All-Star Improv Comedy Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Also silent auctions, live auction, door prizes and a raffle. All proceeds go to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Dancing/Burley
Dance with live music, 7 p.m. at the Senior Junction, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Complaint Department and Lemonade” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Music/Jerome
A Killer’s Confession, Tallah, New Fiction and Broken Omen, 7:30 p.m. at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Kevin Lewis, “Idaho’s Wild and Scenic Rivers: 50 Years and Counting,” 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 25
Radio-control air show/TF
Magic Valley Aeromodelers’ Radio-controlled Air Show, 10 a.m. at its flying field, 3100 N. 2800 E., south of Twin Falls Joslin Field Airport (go south on Blue Lakes Boulevard seven miles to 3100 North, turn west for two miles to 2800 East). The RC aircraft club’s show includes demonstrations of egg drop contest, combat streamer and spot landing; paintball shootout (small fee); and air show demo flights in 3D helicopter, 3D airplane, scale and sailplane displays. Also a candy drop from an airplane at noon with free prizes for children; and a raffle at 2 p.m. of two model airplanes and other prizes. All ages welcome; free admission and parking. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks available for purchase. Join the club that day with the $75 initiation fee waived; dues $50 per year. Magicvalleyaeromodelers.com.
Youth fest/TF
KMVT Kids Fest with family activities and games, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of CSI’s Herrett Center for the Arts and Science. Also includes free solar viewing, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Herrett Center’s Centennial Observatory and showing of “The Little Star That Could” at noon at the Faulkner Planetarium.
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Seven Brides for an Ugly Brother” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 25. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only, and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Fourth annual “Drool in the Pool’ dog swim at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. One-hour sessions at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, and proof of current rabies vaccination (rabies certificate) is required. Cost is $10 per dog (one dog per owner). Proceeds go for dog stations at Jerome Recreation District parks and the bike path. To reserve a time, call 208-324-3389 or stop by the recreation office.
Workshop/Ketchum
“Watercolor Weekend” with Laura Vogel, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 25-26 at the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, 11 Gimlet Road, south of Ketchum. Vogel is master watercolor instructor at the New York Botanical Garden. The workshop is for beginners and experienced artists. Preregistration is required: 208-726-9358 or sbgarden.org.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 7 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. The production, directed by Ben Newman, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Festivity/Paul
The 13th annual Paul Palooza celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Paul Community Park, 637 W. Ellis St. Hamburgers and hot dogs, prizes, bicycle drawings, water slide on the hill, and 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Festivity/Paul
Paul Palooza 3-on-3 basketball tournament with youth and adult divisions, check-in at 8 a.m. and games at 8:45 a.m. at West Minico Middle School. Cost is $40 and proceeds benefit park upgrades for the city of Paul. Register at tinyurl.com/paulpalooza3on3 or contact Raleigh Shippen, who is organizing the tournament for his Eagle Scout project, 208-431-7888.
Salmon fest/Stanley
Annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Co-hosted by Idaho Rivers United and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Features spawning tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with lunch and live music until 6 p.m. Discoversawtooth.org or stanleycc.org.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Bradie Tennell, 9:30 p.m. at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $29 to $145 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 26
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Monday, Aug. 27
Music/Sun Valley
Martina McBride, 8 p.m. at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or 208-622-2135.
Tuesday, Aug. 28
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Workshop/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s adult activity night with glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring a glass item and learn how to add decorative etching. Free. 208-733-2964.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Book, wine/TF
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Sold out. 208-733-5477.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/Hagerman
Hot August Tuesday concert, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Hagerman City Park. Free.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 8 p.m. at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The original play is directed by COF founding member Denise Simone and written by visionary playwright Simon Stephens. The play features New York City-based actors Hanna Cheek and Christopher Curry in the tale of two strangers who meet by chance at a busy London train station and begin a relationship that changes their lives forever. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 29 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 29 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 29; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s reading is “Hellboy: Into the Silent Sea” by Mike Mignola and Gary Gianni, in a tale of haunted ships, phantom crews and sea monsters. Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. This group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair, all day Aug. 29 at Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Octane Addictions Freestyle Motocross Show, 7 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events; entertainment including Fido 500 races, DangerMagik shows, Fido 500 races, and comedy hypnotist show with Michael Mezmer. General admission is $15 (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for the “Second Night 23” event, 8 p.m. Aug. 29 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $23 for adults. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Youth Fest/TF
Teen scavenger hunt, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Youth in sixth through 12th grades follow clues around the Youth Services department to solve a mystery. Free. 208-733-2964.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede Aug. 30 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $15 reserved seats or $12 general admission (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” at 8 p.m. Aug. 30, Sept. 1-2 and Sept. 4-9 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Date night is Sept. 1 with a pre-show happy half-hour. Backstage tour with a chat-back is Sept. 2 after the show. Tickets are $35 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members and seniors, $40 for nonmembers, $15 for students, at sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122 or at the box office one hour before the show.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 31; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede Aug. 31 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $15 reserved seats or $12 general admission (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for Educators Night, 8 p.m. Aug. 31 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Tickets are $15 for currently employed educators and school administrators; limit two tickets per person. Advance tickets at the theater box office. 208-578-9122 or sunvalleycenter.org.
Music/Jerome
Messer, One Second Till Forever, Slaves of Sin and Chapter Black, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Fest/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration includes reading of cowboy poetry, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Ore Wagon Museum at East Avenue and Fifth Street; a grand marshal reception to honor Jack Williams, 5 to 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square; and a barn dance with music by Old Death Whisper, 7 to 10 p.m. at the Ore Wagon Museum. Wagondays.org.
Art/Ketchum
Sun Valley Gallery Association hosts a Gallery Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 31, featuring exhibitions at Broschofsky Gallery, Fredric Boloix Fine Arts, Friesen Gallery, Gail Severn Gallery, Gilman Contemporary, Kneeland Gallery, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Wood River Fine Arts and Mesh Gallery. Free admission. Svgalleries.org or 208-726-5512.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Heidi Ware, “Songbirds and the Stars,” 5 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Stanley Museum. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/TF
Gary and Cindy Braun, 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at Twin Falls Farmers Market on North College Road.
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair and Magic Valley Stampede Sept. 1 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: PRCA rodeo, 7:30 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Advance rodeo tickets: $18 reserved seats or $15 general admission (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Fest, parade/Ketchum
Wagon Days celebration continues Sept. 1: Papoose Club’s pancake breakfast, 8 a.m. to noon at Ketchum Town Square; children’s activities at Fourth Street and East Avenue, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; performance by Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, 10 a.m. at Festival Meadows; and Eh-Capa bareback riders, 10:30 a.m. at Festival Meadows. Big Hitch Parade starts at 1 p.m. on Sun Valley Road and Main Street, with museum-quality buggies, carriages, carts, stagecoaches and wagons including the Lewis Ore Wagons pulled by a 20-mule team. Wagondays.org.
Music/Ketchum
Wagon Days Street Party, featuring the Texas-based band The Last Bandoleros, after the parade Sept. 1 at East Avenue and Fourth Street. Wagondays.org.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 1 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $49 to $175 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Art fundraiser/Stanley
Scones and Scenery event, presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1 at Redfish Center and Gallery Features original artwork by artists inspired by the Sawtooth Valley.
Fair, concert/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues all day Sept. 2 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Old Dominion concert, 8 p.m. in Shouse Arena. Concert tickets: $30 reserved seats or $27 general admission (includes fair admission). Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tickets available at tfcfair.com or at the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Music/Jerome
Marbin, Red Moon Doggie and Ben DeLaurentis, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $7 in advance or $12 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $15. 208-644-1111.
Fair/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair continues Sept. 3 at the fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlight: Junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Fair admission at the gate: $8 adults, $7 seniors (65 and older); $4 children (ages 6-12). Ages 5 and younger admitted free. Tfcfair.com, 208-326-4398.
Auditions/Oakley
Oakley Valley Arts Council’s auditions for “The Christmas Schooner,” directed by John Paskett, 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 6 and 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 8 at Howells Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave. Auditions are for ages 11 and older for the youth parts and for ages 20 and older for the adult parts. Come prepared to sing a short musical number with your own accompaniment (accompanist, CD), and to read from a provided script. The play tells the story of one immigrant family and celebrates their pioneering spirit, courage, and commitment to family and faith. Performances are Nov. 1, 2, 3 (2 p.m. matinee), 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10.
Music/TF
Piano celebration series presents pianist Roger McVey at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program features Schubert’s final work for piano: the Sonata in B-flat major, D.960, and also pieces by Franz Liszt and Sonata No. 3 by Emma Lou Diemer. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and $6 for students and are available at the CSI box office.
