“Mare Nostrum” art exhibit by Maurizio Giuseppucci and Milica Popovic, with works on display through March 23 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Vivid” exhibit is on display through April 5 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft. Features the works of guest artists Judy Therrien, Lori Wright Mackert, Dobák Anna Olsen, Beverly Wiseman and author Liyah Babayan, along with new works by Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free. 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
“Unraveling: Reimagining Colonization in the Americas” exhibit is on display through May 22 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers alternative perspectives and narratives based on fact and fiction. Features work by five contemporary artists Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska), Marcos Ramirez Erre and David Taylor, Umar Rashid, known as Frohawk Two Feathers, and Marie Watt (Seneca). Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. March 21, April 18 and May 16. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Wednesday, March 20
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available; cost is $4 to play. Also, registration is open for the second annual Twin Falls Father’s Day Pickleball Bash to be held June 13-15 at Frontier Field on the CSI campus. The tournament is for pickleball players rated 3.0, 3.5 and 4.0.; to register and for information: pickleballtournaments.com.
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
The Black and Blue Brothers, 6 to 8 p.m. for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Parent Appreciation Night, 5 to 7 p.m. in the Bliss School gymnasium, 601 E. U.S. 30. The event includes tacos, chips and salsa, along with a family photo booth. Free.
Burley High School Orchestra’s spaghetti feed fundraiser, 6 to 8 p.m. in the high school cafeteria, 2100 Parke Ave. The event includes entertainment by the school’s orchestra and Magic Brass, a brass quintet, along with an auction of gift baskets donated by local businesses. Dinner is by freewill donation, with a suggested $5 per person or $20 per family. Proceeds go to support the school orchestra program.
Adult reading program features “Where’d You Go, Bernadette?” by Maria Semple, 7:30 p.m. at the Hansen Community Library, 120 W. Maple. The series is themed “Humor and Satire” and hosted by the Hansen library, 208-423-4122, and Kimberly Public Library, 208-423-4556. The book is available at both libraries.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop and potluck, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Thursday, March 21
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “Mother Earth and Her Children: A Quilted Fairy Tale” by Sibylle Vyn Olfers, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Magic Valley Chorale rehearsal, 7 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Building choir room. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong and concerts are April 13-14. 208-733-4482.
Sun Valley Center for the Arts film series will feature “Dawson City: Frozen Time” at 4:30 and 7 p.m. at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. The 2016 documentary about a Canadian gold-rush town with a hidden cache of forgotten silent films was written, directed and edited by Bill Morrison. The film is part of The Center’s Big Idea “Unraveling: Reimagining the Colonization of the Americas.” Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for non-members. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Classical pianist Jon Kimura Parker and violist Aloysia Friedmann, 6:30 p.m. at Argyros Performing Arts Center’s Tierney Theater, 120 Main St. S. Tickets are available at theargyros.org or 208-726-7872.
Friday, March 22
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Fridays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “Dream to Fly” and “Wall of China,” 7 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Hompland and Musil, local musicians, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Apres Art project features Snowy Skies, 3 to 5 p.m. at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The program is for families with children ages 5–12 to make an art project and enjoy hot chocolate. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Saturday, March 23
Presentation on railroad history with Darrell Buffaloe, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. 30, between Twin Falls and Filer. His program includes more railroad history on the Magic Valley area. Free admission. 208-736-4675 or info@twinfallsmuseum.org.
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Sunny Bunnies of the Moon,” 1:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Dynamic Earth: Exploring Earth’s Climate Engine” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music by Cover Me, 6 to 9 p.m. at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
West End Senior Center’s community breakfast, 8 to 11 a.m. and gun show fundraiser, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Buhl senior center, 1010 Main St. Cost for the breakfast is $6. Refreshments and slice of pie also available for purchase. Cover charge is $2 at the door. All proceeds go to the senior center’s home-delivered meal program. 208-543-4577.
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Hagerman Valley Foundation’s Western Cowboy Roundup, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Prince Memorial Gym, 160 State St. N. Feature entertainment, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., with western music, dancing, fiddling, poetry, vendors and food, along with kids free bolo tie contest. Also Wild Horses Band with a jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. for a mobile-stage fundraiser, cost is $10. Hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or 208-536-3068.
Buttons-n-Bows square dance at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Pre-plus dances at 7:30 p.m. and mainstream squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person; bring finger food. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Minidoka County 4-H Teen Association’s bingo fundraiser, 1 p.m. in the McGregor Center at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds, 85 E. Baseline Road. All ages are welcome. Ten games will be played. Cost for the three-game card is $10 and six-game card is $20. Also a potato bar, raffle, prizes, grab bags and refreshments. Info: Jeni Bywater, 208-436-7184 or jbywater@uidaho.edu.
Sunday, March 24
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Pickleball Time is open from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Paddles and balls are available. Cost is $4 to play.
Gooding Community Chorale rehearsal for its Easter Cantata, 5 p.m. Sundays at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Performances are scheduled for April 12-14. Info: Rick Strickland, director, at 208-539-5210.
Monday, March 25
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 p.m. Mondays in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 30. Information: 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Buttons-n-Bows square dance lessons for beginners who started in February, 7 p.m. at Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Closed to new dancers so lessons can progress. Cost is $5 per person. Info: dawnles@cableone.net.
Tuesday, March 26
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Cost is $4.
Trilobite Tuesday with free activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Make your own clay replica of prehistoric creatures. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m.; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
“Wines Between the Lines” wine and book club, 6:30 p.m. at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Cost is $30; register at the store or call 208-733-5477.
Weaving basics class, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Learn the basics of lap-loom weaving. Supplies provided. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Book discussion with Curt Asay, featuring Christina McKenna’s “The Misremembered Man,” 7 p.m. at the Buhl Public Library, 215 Broadway Ave. N. Set in Ireland, the story chronicles the present day life of Jamie McCloone, his search for love, and his genuine friends in the Irish countryside with gentle humor and day-to-day events. 208-543-6500.
Next week
Music by Bill Partin, 11:30 a.m. March 27 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Wiggle Wednesday with free activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. March 27 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Features interactive games and activities for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 27; and “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Gary and Cindy Braun, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 27 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W.
Joshua Summers, 6 to 8 p.m. March 27 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop every Wednesday, 7 to 9:30 p.m. March 27 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons for new dancers who started in February. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Rock painting activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. March 28 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 28; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 6 p.m. March 28 at Twin Beans Coffee Co., 144 Main Ave. E. This month’s discussion is “Gideon Falls, Vol. 1” by Jeff Lemire. Copies are available for checkout at Twin Falls Public Library. The group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
“Remembering the Great War: Readings and Conversations about World War I,” featuring “Of Little Comfort: War Widows, Fallen Soldiers, and the Remaking of the Nation after the Great War” with Professor Erika Kuhlman, 6 p.m. March 28 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. 93. Dinner at 6 p.m. followed by the program at 6:30 p.m. Reading from “Of Little Comfort.” Presented by CSI History Program, Idaho Humanities Council and Mountain View Barn. Cost is $20 each or $30 per couple; includes food and conversation. To register: Nina, 208-969-0784, or Russ, 208-732-6885.
Magic Valley Arts Council’s Brown Bag Lecture Series of “Who Knew? Innovation in Industry,” noon March 29 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts’ Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. The presentation features Rajneesh Hora, Chobani research and development director. Free admission; bring your lunch. Info: MVAC at 208-734-2787 or magicvalleyartscouncil.com.
Fling-it Friday with free activities for families, 1 to 3 p.m. March 29 at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Participants use an atlatl to throw a spear. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30, 3:30 and 7 p.m. March 29; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “Mars One Thousand One,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Heath Clark, a local musician, 6 to 9 p.m. March 29 at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Beyond The Sun: In Search of a New Earth,” 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. March 30; “Mars One Thousand One,” 2:30 and 8 p.m.; “Asteroid: Mission Extreme” with live sky tour, 4:30 p.m.; and “Dinosaurs@Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. March 30 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. No cover.
Earth Hour telescope viewing session, 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. March 30 in the Centennial Observatory at Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Veer Union, We Were Giants and Late Night Savior, 7:30 p.m. March 30 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Presented by 103.1 The Edge. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $12 day of show. 208-644-1111.
American Legion Post 41 annual birthday dinner, 6 p.m. March 30 at the post hall, 610 W. Main St., in celebration of American Legion’s 100th year anniversary. Menu is a beef taco bar, cake, coffee and punch. Bring a salad or side dish to share. All veterans and their families are invited. Continuous membership pins will be awarded.
Arts on Tour presents Collectif9 at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Montreal’s classical string ensemble is known for energized arrangements of classical repertoire since its 2011 debut. The group heralds a new age in genre-bending classical performance for a unique experience of combining the power of an orchestra with the crispness of a chamber ensemble. Tickets are $22 for adults and $10 for students, high school and younger. Tickets are available at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office, or 208-732-6288. Info: csi.edu/artsontour.
Annual Fools Day Celebration and Member Appreciation Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 1 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The event is hosted by Company of Fools and Sun Valley Center for the Arts and features festivities, refreshments with homemade desserts, and a preview of the upcoming season of projects, concerts, films and lectures. Free and open to the public; tickets and registration are not necessary. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Hip Hop Dance” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, April 2 through May 21, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. The class is for adults and students 12 and older to exercise to music and explore different styles of hip-hop street dance, while learning an ongoing routine. Instructor Keesha Olander, a Twin Falls native, has been a professional dancer in Los Angeles for 16 years. She has taught dance and performed all over the world as well as appeared in movies and television shows. Cost is $80; register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at CSI Community Education Center.
Heath Clark, 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 for Wine Down Wednesday at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 3 at Rock Creek restaurant, 200 Addison Ave. W. No cover.
Idaho Old Time Fiddlers Association members acoustic string instrument jam session, 6 to 8 p.m. April 3 followed by the monthly meeting, at Idaho Pizza Co., 1859 Kimberly Road. Open to prospective members and the public. 208-410-3102.
Creative Jump-in “Wood River Writing Workshop” with Sarah Sentilles, 6 p.m. April 3 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Participants engage in writing exercises and share new work. Writers in all genres are welcome. Sentilles of Hailey is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books. The cost is $25 for Sun Valley Center members, $35 for nonmembers, and $10 for students. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
“Contemporary Jazz Dance” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 4 to May 9, in CSI’s Gym, room 304. CSI dance instructor Ashley Sandau leads the class for dancers age 16 and older. Explore a contemporary approach to jazz dance utilizing modern contemporary dance that fits into pop culture and learn elements of jazz, modern and ballet. Experience is recommended, but not required. Cost is $60; register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Magic Philharmonic Orchestra spring concert, 7:30 p.m. April 4 at the King Fine Arts Center, 1 Bobcat Blvd. Tickets are $10 for adults and $3 for students. Tickets are available at Welch Music and Book Plaza in Burley and The Book Store in Rupert. Magicphilharmonic.org.
Carter Winter and Devil’s County, 7:30 p.m. April 4 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $10 in advance at jerometickets.com and at Diamondz or $15 day of show. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 8 p.m. April 5 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N. No cover.
Magic Valley Repertory Theatre presents the production of “Assassins” at 7 p.m. April 5, 6, 12 and 13 and at 2 p.m. April 7 and 14 at the Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Directed by Ryker Harris. Book by John Weidman with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. Tickets are available at orpheumtwinfalls.com or at the door 90 minutes before each performance.
Makin Tracks, local musicians, 6 to 9 p.m. April 5 at Mountain View Barn, 330 S. 329 E. Dinner served from 5 to 9 p.m. Reservations: 208-969-0784.
Chicago’s comedy company, The Second City, performs “It’s Not You, It’s Me,” at 8 p.m. April 6 and 7 p.m. April 7 at the Sun Valley Opera House, 1 Sun Valley Road. Features the next generation of comics with sketch comedy, songs and improvisation. The show may contain adult or mature content. Premium reserved seats are $60 for Sun Valley Center for the Arts members or $70 for nonmembers. Regular reserved seats are $40 and $50. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame’s 60th annual banquet to honor its newest inductees, 6:30 p.m. April 9 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Social starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by prime rib dinner at 7 p.m. Inductees are cattle ranchers Lou and Teresa Andersen of Fairfield, cattle ranchers Ed and Clarissa Brown of Gooding, cattle producers H.A. and Emma Jean Harrison of Heyburn, dairy producers Harry and Vicki Hoogland of Buhl, and Bob Naerebout, former executive director and current director of government affairs for Idaho Dairymen’s Association. Dinner tickets are $25 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-732-1077. Information: facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.
Jon-n-Jenni and Quinn, 6 to 8 p.m. April 10 at TF Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S. Jon and Jenni Jacobson, a husband-and-wife musical duo, showcase a repertoire of acoustical music ranging from bluegrass and old-time to Celtic and swing. David Quinley adds his award-winning acoustic bass styling.
Bestselling author, historian and journalist Hampton Sides is the featured speaker for the fifth annual Magic Valley Distinguished Humanities lecture and dinner, 7 p.m. April 11 at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave. Sides will present “Putting the ‘Story’ Back in History: Why We Need Narratives to Understand Our Past.” He is author of the bestselling histories “Ghost Soldiers,” “Blood and Thunder,” “Hellhound On His Trail,” “In the Kingdom of Ice” and, most recently, “On Desperate Ground,” Sides is editor-at-large for “Outside” and a frequent contributor to National Geographic and other magazines. Tickets are $45 to $75. For reservations and information: idahohumanities.org or 208-345-5346.
Gooding Community Chorale presents its Easter Cantata April 12-14 at the Gooding United Methodist Church, 805 Main St. Directed by Rick Strickland. 208-539-5210.
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship contests and concert, April 12 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Adult Divisions competitions, 3:30 p.m. with adult novice and certified contest divisions competing in the contest; free admission. Fiddling concert at 7 p.m., with doors open at 6:30 p.m.; concert tickets are available at fiddlersofidaho.org, 208-260-0364, or at the door. Free admission for children 6 and younger.
Fiddlers of Idaho State Championship Youth Divisions competitions, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 13 at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road. Youth novice, intermediate and certified fiddlers compete in the contest. The Champion Division competes in the evening after the second round of certified junior division. Free admission. Fiddlersofidaho.org.
