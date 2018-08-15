Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Summer Splash” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Features the works of Lejla Becirovic, Shahab Fakhr, John A. Garrison II, Shirley Hartley and new works by Full Moon Gallery artists. Hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Arts and Contemporary Craft. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
Idaho Watercolor Society’s 39th annual juried exhibition is on display through Aug. 25 at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. The exhibit, hosted by Magic Valley Arts Council, features 20 watercolor paintings by artists from Idaho, including Roy Mason of Wendell and Connie Pepper of Twin Falls. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Free admission. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/TF
“My Evolution in the Great Basin” memorial exhibition, with works of the late Lavar Steel, on display through Sept. 8 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Art/Glenns Ferry
“Realism In Watercolor” paintings by artist Cherry Woodbury, with works of art on display through Sept. 4 at Crossings Winery, 1289 W. Madison Ave. Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays. Crossingswinery.com or 208-366-2313.
Art/Ketchum
“Burchfield’s Influence: Hayley Barker, Anna Fidler, Katy Stone” exhibition is on display through Sept. 21 Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The exhibition features drawings and watercolor paintings of 20th-century artist Charles E. Burchfield (1893–1967), alongside Hayley Barker’s paintings inspired by pilgrimage sites and landscape; Fidler’s works on paper, including new work made during a residency at Hailey’s Sun Valley Center; and Stone’s site-specific installation. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 31. Free guided exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and Sept. 13. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in July and August. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Quilt art/Shoshone
“This Is My Home Now: Narrative Textiles from Idaho Newcomers” traveling exhibit is on display until the end of August at the Lincoln County Historical Museum, 112 W. B St., with quilted and stitched artworks depicting a narrative or story in their design. Presentation at noon Aug. 18 with quilt artists, Artisans for Hope and Idaho Commission on the Arts; refreshments. The exhibit artists have arrived in Boise from Bhutan, Congo, Afghanistan and Somalia, among others. Exhibit hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Info: Lincoln County Historical Society, 208-886-7787.
Wednesday, Aug. 15
Books/TF
Twin Falls Public Library Foundation’s pop-up book sale, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Free. 208-736-6205.
Music/TF
Magic Valley Gem Fiddlers with a selection of music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Twin Falls Tonight summer concert series will feature Eric May Band, 6 to 9 p.m. at the Downtown Commons, corner of Main Avenue and Hansen Street. Also a bounce house for kids, food and craft vendors. Concert is free to the public; bring your lawn chairs. Info: Robin, 208-420-0916, Twinfallstonight.com.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Fair, parade/Burley
Cassia County Fair festivities include the parade at 10:30 a.m. along Overland Avenue and Main Street, and team ranching sorting at 7 p.m. in the arena at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, parade/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, followed by the carnival opening with $1 rides, and at 8 p.m., PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding (reserved seats are $9-$17; general admission, $13 for adults, $7 for children). 208-934-4529.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 to 9:30 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Bring finger food. Families, couples and singles are welcome. Suggested $3 donation per person. 208-732-5460.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Shostakovich’s “Tenth Symphony: Despair and Triumph” at 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Thursday, Aug. 16
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Stories/TF
Story Time, featuring the children’s book “I Wanna Iguana” by Karen Kaufman, 11 a.m. at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free and open to everyone.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features the PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena; bleacher seats are $11.50 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 3-12, and ages 2 and younger admitted free. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association pro-rodeo, 8 p.m.; reserved seats are $9-$17; general admission, $13 for adults and $7 for children. After the rodeo, music by Grant Webb Band at Chute 7. 208-934-4529.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. The production, directed by Ben Newman, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Fest/Stanley
Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association’s History Day, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Special program at 7 p.m. at the Redfish Center and Gallery with Wood River and Sawtooth Valley photographer Ed Cannady. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features Amos Yang performing Dvorak’s Cello Concerto at 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Friday, Aug. 17
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features pari-mutuel horse racing at 1 p.m. in the arena; and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo tickets for bleacher seats are $11.50 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 3-12, and ages 2 and younger admitted free. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Complaint Department and Lemonade” comedy at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Continues Fridays, through Aug. 24. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fundraiser/Gooding
Gooding Pro Rodeo Tough Enough to Wear Pink luncheon and auction, with special guest Amberley Snyder, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gooding County Fairgrounds, 201 Lucy Lane. Tickets are $30 and available at Stampede Burger in Gooding or online at goodingprorodeo.com.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features the PRCA rodeo at 8 p.m.; reserved seats are $9-$17; general admission, $13 for adults and $7 for children. After the rodeo, music by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at Chute 7. 208-934-4529.
Fest/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Car Show kick-off event features a Show and Shine, 3 to 5 p.m. at Con Paulos Chevrolet followed by a cruise to Main Street; Poker Walk, 5 to 7 p.m., open to the public; and music by Flashback and Milestones, 5 to 7 p.m. downtown.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Juggling/Ketchum
Mind of Marlin, featuring Michael Marlin with comedy juggling, 7 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. The variety act is courtesy of Ketchum Arts Commission.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Fundraiser/Stanley
Scones and Scenery event, presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association, 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Redfish Center and Gallery. Features original artwork by artists inspired by the Sawtooth Valley. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series will feature Alex Desmet, “Climate Change in Central Idaho: Past, Present and Future,” 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum. Presented by Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/Stanley
Dirty River Boys with opening band Tylor and The Train Robbers, 8 p.m. at Mountain Village Resort’s Velvet Falls Dance Hall, corner of Idaho 21 and 75. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance for adults 18 and older, at mountainvillage.com. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for ages 13-17, at the door.
Saturday, Aug. 18
Photography/TF
Terry’s Digital Photography Bootcamp, “Start With The Foundation,” 9 a.m. to noon at Twin Falls Center for the Arts Sligar Auditorium, 195 River Vista Place. American landscape photographer Terry Halbert introduces his 12 tips, including: knowing your equipment, composing and taking the photograph, and sharing your photography. Cost is $30 for Magic Valley Arts Council members or $45 for nonmembers. Register: magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Family day/TF
Family coloring day, 10:30 a.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. The library provides the coloring pages and pencils. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Writers’ meeting/TF
Idaho Writer’s League Twin Falls chapter meeting, 10 a.m. to noon at KMVT Community Room, 1100 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. The group offers critiques of unpublished manuscripts of up to four typed, double-spaced pages. A business meeting follows with discussion of IWL’s September conference in Moscow. Everyone is welcome to the free meeting or to have a manuscript critiqued. 208-421-632 or Jciranch@msn.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Heath Clark, 6 to 9 p.m. at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Tournament/Buhl
Buhl Youth Sports’ Wiffle Ball Tournament, all day at Hamilton Field at North Park, Clear Lakes Road and Sawtooth Ave. Two divisions, 14U and open. Cost is $100 per team; pre-register at buhlyouthsports.com.
Fundraiser/Buhl
West End Senior Center’s dinner and live auction, 5 to 9 p.m. at 1010 Main St. Meal is tri-tip, twice-baked potato, corn on the cob, salad, French bread, dessert and a beverage. Cost of the dinner is $15 and proceeds go for the home delivered meal program. All ages are welcome. 208-543-4577.
Fair, rodeo/Burley
Cassia County Fair continues at the fairgrounds, 1101 Elba Ave. Features the 4-H/FFA market animal sale, 8 a.m. in the sale barn; pari-mutuel horse racing, 1 p.m. in the arena; and PRCA Rodeo at 8 p.m. in the arena. Rodeo tickets for bleacher seats are $11.50 for adults, $7.50 for children ages 3-12, and ages 2 and younger admitted free. Cassiacountyfair.com. 208-678-9150.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho 81. No cover.
Theater/Glenns Ferry
“Seven Brides for an Ugly Brother” melodrama at the Glenns Ferry Historic Opera Theatre, 148 E. Idaho St. Dinner at 6:30 p.m. and the show at 7:45 p.m. Continues Saturdays, through Aug. 25. Tickets are $30 for dinner and show; $8 for show only, and $7 for seniors and students. Reservations: 208-366-7408. Glennsferrytheatre.org.
Fair, rodeo/Gooding
Gooding County Fair continues at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. Features Idaho Cowboy Reunion lunch, noon in the commercial building; PRCA rodeo, 8 p.m. Rodeo (reserved seats are $10-$19; general admission, $15 for adults and $8 for children). After the rodeo, music by Chancey Williams and the Younger Brothers Band at Chute 7. 208-934-4529.
Car show/Jerome
Joe Mama’s Jerome Car Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Jerome City Park on East Main Street. Car entry is a $10 donation the day of the show. Also an awards ceremony, bounce house and mini train. Joemamascarshow.com.
Chalk art/Jerome
Chalk Walk community sidewalk art competition for all ages, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lincoln Avenue and Main Street intersection. The art event is organized by Jerome Middle School students, along with support by local businesses. The students are part of a community problem-solving class. Chalk Walk fee is $5 for a 3-by-3 square foot of sidewalk to draw any family-friendly design with water-soluble chalk. Prizes will be given for Best in Show for children under 10, youth ages 10-20 and adults, also best use of a sidewalk flaw and other prizes. Free T-shirt for first 50 artists. Proceeds go to Project Facelift. Info: Miriam Brown at miriam.brown@jeromeschools.org.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Garden club/Shoshone
For The Love of Growing Garden Club meeting and workshop, at the SunShine Mini Ranch, 114 Parker Gulch Road. Regular meeting, noon to 1 p.m.; workshop for beginning gardeners of all ages, with demonstrations, 1 to 3 p.m.; and potluck, 3 to 6 p.m. Also a raffle and door prize drawing.
Music/Sun Valley
1964 The Tribute (Beatles tribute), 8 p.m. at the Sun Valley Resort Cottage lawn. The concert for cancer research is presented by the Killebrew-Thompson Memorial organization. Tickets are $25 and $35 general admission and are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or 208-622-2135.
Sunday, Aug. 19
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, every Sunday at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Gathering/Gooding
Gooding County Fair hosts cowboy church, 10 a.m. in the commercial building at the fairgrounds. 201 Lucy Lane. 208-934-4529.
Games/Hagerman
Pool tournaments on Sundays at Wilson’s Club, 200 S. State St. Scotch doubles at 4 p.m. and eight-ball double elimination at 7 p.m.
Tours/Hansen
Rock Creek Stage Station and Stricker Homesite are open 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays, through Oct. 6, at 3715 E. 3200 N. near Hansen. The site includes the oldest building in Magic Valley. The interpretive center shows the area’s history to 1904 and the Stricker store has been renovated to an 1880s store. 208-423-4000.
Dance/Jerome
Jerome Senior Center’s dance and a potluck, 2 to 5 p.m. at 520 N. Lincoln St. Cost is $5. 208-324-5642.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features “Star Wars: A New Hope” concert for its Pops night at 5:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Monday, Aug. 20
Yarn workshop/TF
Beginning yarn crafts class, 5 p.m. at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn the basic stitches and techniques for knitting and crocheting. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a new project or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Karate/TF
“Beginning Karate,” 6:10 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 20 through Dec. 15, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (younger students may be taken with instructor approval). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate is a way to help develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80, plus $25 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Karate/TF
“Advanced Karate,” 7:10 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, from Aug. 20 through Dec. 15, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older. Instructor is Jesse Clark. Students learn additional karate techniques, attend meets and special events, and are taught by guest instructors. Participants must be members of Shotokan Karate of America. Fee is $80 plus SKA membership ($75 for first year). Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony features the Musicians’ Choice Chamber concert at 6:30 p.m. at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Tuesday, Aug. 21
Games/TF
Pickleball is available from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. All ages, levels and beginners are welcome. Fee is $3. Info: Tom, 208-420-9512.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and “Dream to Fly,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Judo/TF
“Judo for Beginners: The Gentle Way,” 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, Aug. 21 through Dec. 15, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. The class, taught by Bryan Matsuoka, is for ages 8 and older. Learn throws, ground techniques, and the traditions of Judo. Opportunities include local tournaments and guest teachers from the USA Elite Rosters. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $70, plus $20 rental fee. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Games/TF
Pickleball After Five instructional play, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesdays at the Frontier Field outdoor pickleball courts on the College of Southern Idaho campus. Paddles and balls available for new players. Info: Judi, 208-734-6288.
Judo/TF
“Advanced Judo,” taught by Bryan Matsuoka, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, from Aug. 21 through Dec. 15, in the CSI Recreation Center 231A. Students continue their cumulative learning of throwing, ground techniques, submission holds and more. Opportunity available to travel to regional and national events with the group. Pre-requisite includes instructor approval, Judo Gi (uniform), and U.S. Judo Federation and Club membership ($70 a year). Begin at any time during the semester with head instructor’s permission. Cost is $80, plus $20 Gi rental. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Music/Hagerman
Hot August Tuesday concert, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays in the Hagerman City Park. Free.
Fest/Jerome
Ice cream social to celebrate Senior Citizens Day, 2 to 4 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Ice cream sundaes, root beer floats and sugar-free floats. $1 donation. Everyone is welcome. 208-324-5642.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Next week
Music/TF
Music by Jeff Fitzpatrick and Sandy Montgomery, 11:30 a.m. Aug. 22 before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Astronomy/TF
Solar observing session, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 22 in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science; weather permitting. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 22; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Southeast Asian Flavors cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Ash is also an author, and food and wine educator. Learn to cook some of his favorite dishes from Southeast Asia, including fresh avocado shake, shrimp salad rolls with spicy dipping sauce and Malaysian coconut chicken curry soup. Cost is $65. Sign up for both Aug. 22-23 classes and receive a $10 discount. 208-733-5477.
Fundraiser/Ketchum
Sawtooth Botanical Garden’s gala benefit, “All That Jazz,” 5 to 10 p.m. Aug. 22 at the garden, 11 Gimlet Road, south of Ketchum. The gala includes silent and live auctions, live jazz by the Sally Tibbs and Kevin Kirk Jazz Ensemble, dinner, drinks and dancing. Tickets are $150. Diamond Packages for tables of 10 are available. Information and reservations: Jen Smith, jen@sbgarden.org or 208-726-9358.
Music/Sun Valley
Baldygrass Music Fest features The Infamous Stringdusters with opening acts Kuinka and AHI, 6 p.m. Aug. 22 at River Run Lodge, 500 Serenade Lane, as part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ summer concert series. The bands feature bluegrass, folk-pop and indie soul. General admission is $30 for Sun Valley Center members and $40 for nonmembers, plus fees; and for students under 18, it’s $15. Tickets for early entry are $60-$70 and VIP, $110-$120. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Theater/Ketchum
Sun Valley Summer Shakespeare and Laughing Stock Theatre Co. present “Shrew!” by Amy Freed, 6 p.m. Aug. 22-23 and at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 at Forest Service Park, 131 River St. E. The production, directed by Ben Newman, is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew.” Tickets are available at laughingstocktheatre.com.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 23; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; and “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Cooking class/TF
Mexican Flavors cooking class with world-renowned chef John Ash, 6 p.m. Aug. 23 at Rudy’s — A Cook’s Paradise, 147 Main Ave. W. Ash is also an author, and food and wine educator. Learn to class some of his favorite dishes, including Sopa de Lima (Mexican chicken soup with lime), Camarones al Mojo de Ajo (shrimp with sweet garlic sauce) and Hongos Asados con Salsa Poblana (mushroom soft tacos with poblano salsa). Cost is $65. Sign up for both Aug. 22-23 classes and receive a $10 discount. 208-733-5477.
Rehearsals/TF
Magic Valley Chorale’s registration to join the choir in singing for the fall semester, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 23 in the CSI Fine Arts Building’s choir room, followed by rehearsal at 7 p.m. All rehearsals will be 7 to 9 p.m. Thursdays. Membership dues are $10 per semester. The chorale is conducted by Carson Wong. Concerts will be 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1 and 4 p.m. Dec. 2 in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium, with a variety of Christmas music from around the world, a Christmas Carol medley, “Magnificat” by Pergolesi and a singalong. 208-733-4482.
Classical/Sun Valley
Sun Valley Summer Symphony concludes the season with Ravel’s “Daphnis et Chloe” at 8 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Free admission; svsummersymphony.org.
Music/TF
Tylor and The Train Robbers, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Aug. 24 at Marilyns, 233 Fifth Ave. S. Cost is $10 at the door.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 24; “Earth, Moon and Sun” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m.; Dinosaurs at Dusk: The Origins of Flight,” 7 p.m.; and “Pink Floyd: Dark Side of the Moon,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Fundraiser/TF
Comedy for a Cure “Fun’der from Down Under” show by Neffiniski Arts, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Orpheum Theatre, 146 Main Ave. W. Pre-show party begins at 6:30 p.m. and the All-Star Improv Comedy Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Also silent auctions, live auction, door prizes and a raffle. All proceeds go to Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Idaho. Tickets are $10 at the door.
Dancing/Burley
Dance with live music, 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Senior Junction, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Music/Jerome
A Killer’s Confession, Tallah, New Fiction and Broken Omen, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at Diamondz Event Center, 220 W. Main St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Event is for ages 15-plus with parent or guardian, or 18 and older. Tickets are $12 in advance or $15 day of show and available at jerometickets.com, or at Diamondz. Reserved seats are $20. 208-644-1111.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25; “We Are Stars” and “Wall of China” with live sky tour, 2:30 p.m.; “National Parks Adventure,” 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; “Dream to Fly,” 4:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Makin’ Tracks, 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 25 at Twin Falls Brickhouse, 516 Hansen St. S.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Fourth annual “Drool in the Pool’ dog swim Aug. 25 at Jerome Recreation District, 2032 S. Lincoln. One-hour sessions at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Dogs must be at least 6 months old, and proof of current rabies vaccination (rabies certificate) is required. Cost is $10 per dog (one dog per owner). Proceeds go for dog stations at Jerome Recreation District parks and the bike path. To reserve a time, call 208-324-3389 or stop by the recreation office.
Festivity/Paul
The 13th annual Paul Palooza celebration, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Paul Community Park, 637 W. Ellis St. Hamburgers and hot dogs, prizes, bicycle drawings, water slide on the hill, and 3-on-3 basketball tournament.
Skating/Sun Valley
Sun Valley on Ice show, featuring Bradie Tennell, 9:30 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Sun Valley Ice Rink, 1 Sun Valley Road. Tickets are $29 to $145 at sunvalley.ticketfly.com. 208-622-2135.
Salmon fest/Stanley
Annual Sawtooth Salmon Festival, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Stanley Museum, one mile north of Stanley on Idaho 75. Co-hosted by Idaho Rivers United and Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Features spawning tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. with lunch and live music until 6 p.m. Discoversawtooth.org.
Music/Sun Valley
Martina McBride, 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Sun Valley Pavilion, 300 Dollar Road. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $45 and are available at sunvalley.ticketfly.com or 208-622-2135.
Theater/Hailey
Company of Fools presents “Heisenberg” for a “pay what you feel” preview, 8 p.m. Aug. 28 at Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The original play is directed by COF founding member Denise Simone and written by visionary playwright Simon Stephens. Tickets are available at the box office one hour before the show. Sunvalleycenter.org, 208-578-9122.
Comics/TF
Comics and Coffee graphic novel gathering, 5 p.m. Aug. 29 at Twin Beans Coffee, 144 Main Ave. S. This month’s reading is “Hellboy: Into the Silent Sea” by Mike Mignola and Gary Gianni, in a tale of haunted ships, phantom crews and sea monsters. Copies are available for borrowing at Twin Falls Public Library. This group is for anyone new to comics or experienced readers, age 16 and older. Free. Info: library, 208-733-2964.
