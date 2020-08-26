Events calendar

Tuesday, Sept. 1

Arts workshop/TF

“Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17, in CSI Hepworth Room 135, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. Students will explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design, by working fiber mass into fiber clay and designing their sculpture. The class is available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested. The class will be socially distanced with face masks required.

Next week

Fair, rodeo/Filer

Twin Falls County Fair is Sept. 2-7 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlights: Sept. 3-6: Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m .in the Shouse Arena; and Sept. 7, junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events and free stage entertainment including magic shows and hypnotist shows. Tickets are available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.

Arts workshop/TF