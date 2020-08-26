Events calendar

Exhibitions
Art/TF
“Feel the Magic in the Magic Valley” exhibit is on display in the Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft at Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Featuring the work of Full Moon Gallery Artist of the Month, Rosi Martinez Eckert, along with Full Moon Gallery member artists. Hours: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Art/Ketchum
“From the Colour of Its Bloom: Camas Prairie” art exhibition is on display through Sept.10 at the Sun Valley Museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Features the work of contemporary artists Derek No-Sun Brown (Shoshone-Bannock, Klamath and Ojibwe), Judith Freeman, Daniel Gordon, MK Guth and Anthony Hernandez. Sopheap Pich created a large outdoor sculpture at 551 N. First Ave., Ketchum. Face masks and social distancing are required. Free admission. Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Information: 208-726-9491 or svmoa.org.
Wednesday, Aug. 26
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m., and “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 orherrett.csi.edu.
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Game Night online, 6 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday with an introduction to games such as Solo, Sushi Go, Hanami, Saboteur and many more. Create a free account on BoardGameArena.com, and join the group. Also use Google Hangouts to chat while playing: meet.google.com/erb-rngr-dwr. Free and open to the public. Information: 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 27
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Games online/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Dungeons and Dragons online, 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday. The group starts at 4:30 p.m. in chat (meet.google.com/gks-yyxk-ini) for any questions, and the game begins at 5 p.m. Beginners are welcome; email crasmusson@tfpl.org for information. Free and open to the public.
Friday, Aug. 28
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Little Star That Could,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 p.m.; “Astronaut” and “Space Park 360 Ride” with sky tour, 6:30 p.m.; and “Dream To Fly” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
Rhonda Funk, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Food and drinks available for purchase. Information: 208-734-7021.
Lecture/Stanley
Sawtooth Forum and Lecture Series, “Alpine Epics,” will feature writer Steven Hawley with “Dammed to Extinction” at 5 p.m. at the Stanley Museum on Idaho Highway 75. Presented by the Sawtooth Interpretive and Historical Association. Free; bring lawn chairs or a blanket for social distancing. Discoversawtooth.org.
Saturday, Aug. 29
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Perfect Little Planet” and “Space Park 360 Ride,” 1:30 p.m.; “Extreme Weather,” 3 and 8 p.m.; “The Sun: Our Living Star” with a sky tour. 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Photography/Burley
“Understanding Photography: The Art of Painting with Light” class for ages 16 and older, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center, Room A8. Join award-winning photographer Drew Nash in learning how to use a digital camera beyond its automatic settings. Participants will need a digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) or mirrorless camera. Nash will discuss exposure techniques, autofocus systems, lens selections, white balance controls, fill flash and composition, and also provide critiques of photos. Cost is $89; register at communityed.csi.edu or call 208-678-1400. Early registration is recommended.
Sunday, Aug. 30
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m.
Games/TF
Bingo is open every Sunday at the American Legion Hall, 447 Seastrom. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 31
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Aug. 31 through Jan. 16, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center Room 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount is available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center. Early registration is suggested.
Library delivery/TF
Twin Falls Public Library offers delivery of library materials. Individuals may request up to 10 items, and institutions up to 25 items per delivery. Service is available within the city limits of Twin Falls to Twin Falls library cardholders with accounts in good standing. Items will be delivered within five days of becoming available. To apply for delivery service, contact the Outreach Department at 208-733-2964, ext. 511, or email outreach@twinfallspubliclibrary.org.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
Arts workshop/TF
“Fun with Soft Sculptural Arts” course, 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 1 through Nov. 17, in CSI Hepworth Room 135, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. Students will explore a sampling of soft sculpture materials to make an original artwork of their own design, by working fiber mass into fiber clay and designing their sculpture. The class is available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested. The class will be socially distanced with face masks required.
Next week
Fair, rodeo/Filer
Twin Falls County Fair is Sept. 2-7 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave. Highlights: Sept. 3-6: Magic Valley Stampede PRCA Rodeo, 7:30 p.m .in the Shouse Arena; and Sept. 7, junior market animal sale, 9 a.m. in the Lyle Masters Sale Barn. Also 4-H, FFA and livestock events and free stage entertainment including magic shows and hypnotist shows. Tickets are available at tfcfair.com or the fair office. 208-326-4398.
Arts workshop/TF
“Japanese Teabowls and The Japanese Tea Ceremony,” 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Sept. 2 through Nov. 18, in CSI Visual Arts 113, with CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer. Students will learn the history and cultural significance of the traditional Japanese tea ceremony and the methods used for making a tea bowl. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept.3 through Oct. 8, in CSI’s Fine Arts Room 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Arts workshop/TF
“Fundamental Japanese 1,” 6 p.m. Thursdays, Sept. 3 through Nov. 19, in CSI Hepworth Room 135. CSI art instructor and multi-disciplinary artist Mayumi Keifer will use the Genki Textbooks, an acclaimed series of integrated resources for learning elementary Japanese, to guide students through a well-balanced approach to learning the language. All lessons approach the Japanese language holistically by introducing cultural aspects and contexts for each of the lessons. The class is available as an in-person class or by participating through Zoom. Cost is $120 plus supplies. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442. Early registration is suggested.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!