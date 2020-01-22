Exhibitions
Art/TF
Book Arts Invitational exhibit is on display through Feb. 1 in the Jean B. King Gallery at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, and 1 to 9 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Exhibit/Jerome
Military exhibits are on display, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the Northside Military Museum, 220 N. Lincoln. For private tours, call 208-595-8012.
Art/Ketchum
“The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit” exhibit is on display through March 11 at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The Big Idea project explores the rewards of a life lived in harmony with nature. The exhibition features the work of six contemporary artists Richard Barnes, Lesley Dill, Spencer Finch, William Lamson, Jane Marsching and Claire Sherman. Exhibition tours: 5:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and March 5. Free Gallery Walk: 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 14. Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Daily
Games/TF
Pickleball Time is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the indoor courts at 302 Third Ave. S. Extra paddles, balls and snacks are available. Fee varies from $3 to $4 for up to 3 hours of play. Information: Tom at 208-420-9512.
Tai Chi/TF
Magic Valley Tai Chi Club, a Tai Chi/Wellness Program, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, next to Hobby Lobby at the Magic Valley Mall, 1485 Pole Line Road E. Learn Yang Tai Chi, Sun Tai Chi and Qi Gong. For information, contact the instructor during opening hours.
Art registration/TF
Art & Soul of the Magic Valley registration is open through Feb. 1. Presented by the Magic Valley Arts Council, Art & Soul is the Northwest’s largest public-voting art contest that takes place from April 10 through April 25 at Twin Falls businesses and public spaces. More than $43,000 in prize money will be awarded and 40 artists-winners will be chosen by public vote. Grand prize will be $12,000. In the youth category sponsored by the Magic Valley Mall, students in kindergarten through 12th grade have a chance to win a total of $1,000 in prize money. Register to enter by Feb. 1 at magicvalleyhasart.com. 208-734- 2787.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Music/TF
Bill Partin with guitar music, 11:30 a.m. before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older, $6 for non-seniors. 208-734-5084.
Presentation/TF
Hagerman Fossil Beds program with Matthew Bruce, 1 p.m. at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Learn about what types of animals inhabited southern Idaho and where the fossils were found. Admission is free and open to the public. 208-751-1165.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Wednesdays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 6 p.m. and game starts at 7 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Karate/TF
Karate class, 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 30, and 9:30 a.m. Saturdays, in CSI Recreation Center 236. The class is for adults and youth 14 and older (instructor approval required for younger students). Instructor Jesse Clark, a third-degree black belt, is the head karate and self-defense instructor for CSI. Karate helps develop coordination, confidence, physical fitness, and mental strength. Students may begin at any time during the semester. Cost is $80. Karate family discount available. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the CSI Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Theater/TF
CSI Community Education’s “August: Osage County” production, directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 22-25 in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tracy Letts’ production is the winner of the 2008 Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award for Best New Play. Features a cast of Magic Valley actors, including Second City alum Katie Neff as Violet, Camille Barigar, Meghan Burnham, Edie Aslett Stulken, Mike Winterholler, Seve Isaacs, Jaci Calderon, Lori Henson, Troy Henson, Patrick Rexroat, Jaci Calderon, Andrea Juarez and Shawn Barigar. The play contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Music/TF
The Deltaz, 8 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Yoga/Burley
Power Yoga course for ages 16 and older, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through May 6, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room A22, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is Shalimar Summers. The class incorporates Ashtanga, including a series of poses done in sequence but with the flexibility to teach poses in any order. Emphasis is on strength and flexibility. Bring a water bottle and yoga mat, or a mat may be provided. Cost is $45. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Presentation/Hailey
Presentation by Ed Cannady, local photographer and retired Sawtooth National Recreation Area wilderness manager, speaks at 5:30 p.m. at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Cannady shares experiences and images of his three-month solo journey in the Canadian Rockies. Haileypubliclibrary.org.
Workshop/Hailey
Winter open studio sessions for figure drawing, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. All skill levels are welcome. Participants can bring their own materials; a limited supply of drawing boards, pencils and charcoal will be available. Bob Dix provides assistance with various drawing techniques. Cost is $25, and walk-ins are welcome. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Workshop/Ketchum
Creative Jump-In class, “On Being Thoreau” with educator and Thoreau scholar Tim Price, 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 22 through Feb. 12, at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E. The class is part of the Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Participants are encouraged to read “Walden and Civil Disobedience” and review materials on Transcendentalism before the class series begins. Price an adjunct professor at the University of Northern Colorado and has taught secondary school literature for 17 years in Colorado and Idaho. Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club’s square dancing lessons, 7:15 p.m. Wednesdays through March at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Cost is $4 per night. Info: Ralph, 208-312-7617.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Music/TF
Organ music by Pat Blessin, 11:30 a.m. Thursdays before lunch at Twin Falls Senior Center, 530 Shoshone St. W. Lunch is $5 for seniors 60 and older; $6 for non-seniors; $3 for children 9 and younger. 208-734-5084.
Presentation/TF
Refugee Stories event, 6 p.m. at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 160 Ninth Ave. E. Representatives of the refugee community share their stories about their experiences of leaving their countries and the journeys to the United States. A reception will follow. Free and open to the public. Info: Don Morishita, 208-308-5180, or magicvalleyuu.org.
Theater/TF
CSI Community Education’s “August: Osage County” production, directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Reading/Hailey
Company of Fools’ staged play reading of “The Night Thoreau Spent in Jail” by playwrights Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee, 7 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. Directed by David Janeski. Cast includes Andrew Alburger, Kagan Albright (Thoreau), Chris Carthwithen, John Mauldin, Melodie Taylor Mauldin and Ward Loving, among others. The event is part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Free admission; a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Workshop/Hailey
Creative Jump-In class, “Diving Deep Into Winter Blues: Healing Through Nature” with Cal Millar, 6 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. Millar, a licensed acupuncturist, shares her knowledge of the winter water element founded upon Chinese medicine’s five elements of nature. Participants create art that is representative of the water element within each of us. The event is part of the Big Idea project, “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $40 for Sun Valley Center members and $50 nonmembers. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Friday, Jan. 24
Film/TF
Indie Lens Pop-Up free screening of “The First Rainbow Coalition” by Ray Santisteban, at noon at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place. Free bowl of soup will be served. Learn the history and legacy of a multi-ethnic coalition that rocked Chicago in the 1960s. A moderated discussion led by Russ Tremayne, College of Southern Idaho associate professor of history, follows the film. Indie Lens Pop-up is from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens” and presented by Independent Television Service, Magic Valley Arts Council and Idaho Humanities Council. Magicvalleyartscouncil.org or 208-734-2787.
Program/TF
Twin Falls Public Library’s Humans of the Magic Valley event, 5 p.m. at the Yellow Brick Cafe, 136 Main Ave. N. Participants can ask difficult questions and get honest answers during one-on-one interviews. The program includes an amputee, a magistrate judge, a wife of a transgender man, an adult child of addicts, an intuitive psychic, a kidney transplant donor and kidney transplant recipient. Free admission. Twinfallspubliclibrary.org or 208-733-2964.
Music/TF
Jordan Thornquest, 6 p.m. at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m.; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
CSI Community Education’s “August: Osage County” production, directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Music/TF
Wes Urbaniak and the Mountain Folk, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Music/Buhl
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Magic Valley Brewing, 208 Broadway Ave. N.
Dancing/Burley
Dance and game night, 7 p.m. at the Golden Heritage Senior Center, 2421 Overland Ave. 208-878-8646.
Acoustic/Jerome
Rick and Mary Kuhn, 6 to 9 p.m. at Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. No cover.
Dancing/Jerome
The Shadows Band featuring country and classic rock music, 7 to 10 p.m. at Snake River Elks Lodge, 412 E. 200 S. Admission is $5 per person for the dance; everyone is welcome. Dinner and drinks available for purchase, dinner served 6 to 8 p.m.
Film festival/Ketchum
International Fly Fishing Film Festival, hosted by the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited, 6:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S. Doors open at 5 p.m. Features screening of 11 worldwide fly-fishing adventures, including “Particles and Droplets” by Gilbert Rowley, “Aurora Fontinalis” by Intents Media, “The Mend” by Broc Isabelle and “Nine Foot Rod” by Dana Lattery, among others. Tickets are $20 and available at Silver Creek Outfitters, Lost River Outfitters and Sun Valley Outfitters in Ketchum, Trout Unlimited office in Hailey or hemingwaytu.org. If available, tickets will be sold at the event.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Meeting/TF
MUFON meeting, 1 p.m. at Perkins Restaurant, 1564 Blue Lakes Blvd. N. Lunch at noon and meeting at 1 p.m. Anyone interested in talking about UFOs is welcome. Info: 208-736-1671 or 208-734-3026.
Presentation/TF
Presentation by Carl Nellis about furs at the Twin Falls County Historical Society Museum’s “Baby, it’s cold outside” textile project at 1 p.m. at the museum, 21337 U.S. Highway 30. Nellis has worked with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and brings his expertise in identifying hides and furs used in garments and trims. Marian Posey of the Jerome County Historical Society has worked with Patti Hurley on this project. Horsehide, lamb, mink and muskrat are a few items that will be available to handle. This project was made possible through the assistance of the Idaho State Historical Society Community Enhancement Grant received last fall. Upcoming museum events: Shawn Willsey on Southern Idaho Geology, Feb. 1; Jim Gentry with an overview of Twin Falls in the 1930s to 1950s, Feb. 8; Karen Olen on the Minidoka Relocation Camp, Feb. 15; Dave Heidemann with Winchester (items other than guns), Feb. 22; and Shauna Robinson’s program featuring the Brose House, Feb. 29. Admission is free and open to the public. Additional parking is available behind the museum. 208-751-1165.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “The Sun: Our Living Star” with live sky tour, 1:30 p.m.; “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 2:30 and 7 p.m.; “Legends of the Night Sky: Orion” with live sky tour, 3:30 p.m.; and “Led Zeppelin,” 8 p.m.; admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. Also “Mesmerica 360,” 5:30 p.m., presented by producers of the program; tickets only available through eventbrite.com. Information: 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
CSI Community Education’s “August: Osage County” production, directed by CSI’s Shane Brown, 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Theater. Juarez and Shawn Barigar. The play contains coarse language and adult themes. Tickets are $15 at tickets.csi.edu, at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office or by calling 208-732-6288.
Boxing/TF
Annual CSI Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker, 8 p.m. at the CSI Expo Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets are $30 for ringside, $18 for reserved floor seats or the mezzanine, $15 for reserved bleacher seats, and $10 for general admission. Tickets sold at the door will cost $2 more per section. Tickets are available in advance at the Expo Center and Vickers Western Store in Twin Falls, The Shoe and Tack Shop in Jerome, EZ Money Auto in Burley and Anita’s Buck-n-Bar in Kimberly.
Music/TF
Kimberly Road, 10 p.m. at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N. Reservations are recommended.
Quilting/TF
National Quilts of Valor Sew Day registration deadline is Jan. 25. Magic Valley Quilts of Valor hosts a sew day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 1 at Twin Falls American Legion Post home, 447 Seastrom St. Come and make quilts for active-duty members and veterans who have been touched by war. Quilt kits are available or bring a pattern and fabric. Lunch will be provided. To register, call Naomi at 208-423-5758.
Games/Burley
Bingo, presented by Mini-Cassia Veterans of Foreign Wars, with games at 6:30 p.m. Saturdays at the VFW Hall, 554 Hiland Ave. Doors open at 5 p.m. Open to the public, ages 18 and older. Net proceeds go to support local veteran organizations. Info: Clark Dickson, VFW commander, at 208-650-9652; or Russ Ludlow, bingo manager, at 208-274-3938.
Music/Declo
The Fugitives with country and classic rock, 8 p.m. to midnight at Shakers, 826 Idaho Highway 81. No cover.
Fundraiser/Castleford
You have free articles remaining.
Castleford Men’s Club’s 45th annual fundraising auction, 10 a.m. in the Castleford School cafeteria, 500 Main St. The auction benefits the nonprofit club to support youth and community activities. The club sponsors the quick response unit and many school, youth and community projects, as well as scholarships to all Castleford graduates. Info: Dave Smith, 208-537-6920; Don Graybeal, 208-731-8647, or Curt Darrow, 208-537-6539.
Workshop/Hailey
“Landscape Photography With a Twist” teen workshop with award-winning fine art photographer Wendel Wirth, 9 a.m. to noon at Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Hailey Center, 314 Second Ave. S. The workshop is designed for students in grades six through 12, and is part of the center’s Big Idea project, “Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Cost is $10 and advance registration is required. Register at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows’ annual Winter Ball at the Jerome High School, 104 N. Tiger Drive. All mainstream and plus dancers are welcome. Pre-plus at 7:30 p.m. and squares at 8 p.m. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Bird walk/Bellevue
“Winter Birds of Silver Creek Preserve” walk with the Environmental Resource Center and local birding expert and artist Poo Wright-Pulliam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., beginning at the Nature Conservancy’s Silver Creek Preserve Visitor Center, 165 Kilpatrick Bridge Road. The program includes an introduction to the preserve, birding and local birds, followed by a snowshoe walk around the preserve. Bring water, snacks or lunch, warm clothes and snowshoes. Suggested donation is $10 for ERC members and $20 for nonmembers. Register: 208-726-4333 or alisa@ercsv.org.
Family fest/Ketchum
Family Day with Nature Play activities, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 191 Fifth St. E., as part of the center’s Big Idea project, “Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” The event is geared for children ages 3–12, but all ages are welcome. Activities include nature prints projects, storytime, games and music by local music students. Free; registration is not required. Info: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Fundraiser/Sun Valley
Annual Galena and the Trails Winter Benefit, 5:30 p.m. in the Limelight Room at the Sun Valley Inn. The celebration includes cocktails, an auction, dinner, and dancing to the music of High Street Party Band. Presented by the Blaine County Recreation District, the Galena and the Trails Advisory Council, and Tastevin Wines. The event raises funds to maintain the Galena Lodge and the surrounding trail systems. Tickets are $100 per person and available at bcrd.org.
Snowshoe walk/Arco
Ranger-guided snowshoe walk, 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Feb. 29, at Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve, 1266 Craters Loop Road, west of Arco. Learn about winter wildlife and look for tracks. Snowshoes are available for use (donations accepted). Conditions may not be suitable for younger children. Sign up on the day of the walk at the visitor center. Also group snowshoe walk for ages 10 and older, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays in January and February; reservations are required: 208-527-1335 or crmo_information@nps.gov.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Games/TF
Bingo, hosted by Twin Falls American Legion Post 7, Sundays at 447 Seastrom St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 1:45 p.m. Open to the public.
Games/TF
Bingo is open to the public Sundays at the Moose Lodge, 835 Falls Ave. Doors open at 1 p.m. and game starts at 2 p.m. The Order of the Moose gives donations to charities from this event.
Music/Ketchum
Taimane, a virtuoso ukulele player and songwriter, with her “Elemental” tour, 7:30 p.m. at the Argyros Performing Arts Center, 120 Main St. S., as part of Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Performing Arts Series. The performance features her band, Jonathan Heraux on percussion and Ramiro Marziani on classical guitar, along with Polynesian dancer Norm Munoz. Tickets are $30 to $70 for adults and $15 to $30 for students 18 and younger. Tickets are available at sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Monday, Jan. 27
Yarn workshop/TF
Knitting and crocheting class for beginners, 5 p.m. Jan. 27 at Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.; learn how to get started with casting and basic stitching. Good Yarn Club follows at 6 p.m. at the library, with a monthly activity, or bring your own yarn project. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 601.
Rehearsals/TF
CSI Symphonic Band rehearsal, 7:30 to 9:30 Mondays, beginning Jan. 27, in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Community members, including high-school musicians, who can play at least moderately difficult music are invited to join the ensemble. The band, directed by George K. Halsell, will perform April 28. No cost to join the symphonic band. Info: Halsell at 208-732-6767 or ghalsell@csi.edu.
Dancing/TF
Social Mondays beginning ballroom dance classes, 7:30 p.m. at XrossWay Ballroom, 1385 Parkview Drive, No. 102. Learn the basic steps of ballroom dancing, followed by social dancing. Free; everyone is welcome. Registration isn’t required. Xrossway.fit/ballroom-dance.
Music/Ketchum
Vienna Meets New York concert featuring Zachary James and Melody Wilson, 7 p.m. Jan. 27 at the Community School Theater. Tickets are $75 at sunvalleyopera.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Workshop/TF
Adult activity of glass etching, 6:30 p.m. at the Twin Falls Public Library, 201 Fourth Ave. E. Bring in a glass item and learn how to acid etch on glass. Free. 208-733-2964, ext. 200.
Astronomy/TF
Telescope Tuesday observing session, 6:15 p.m. in the Centennial Observatory at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Admission is $1.50, or free with planetarium show admission. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Book talk/Filer
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion of “Messages From My Father” by Calvin Trillin at 7 p.m. at Filer Public Library, 219 Main St. The series theme is “Humor and Satire.” Participants can check out the book at the library. 208-326-4143.
Dinner/Paul
Annual German sausage supper, 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Paul Congregational Church, 121 N. Second W. The menu includes all-you-can-eat German sausage, pancakes, eggs, peaches and coffee. Sausage will also be sold by the pound at the dinner. 208-438-5657.
Next week
Trivia/TF
Trivia Night, 6 p.m. Jan. 29 at Koto Brewing Co., 156 Main Ave. N.
Theater/Burley
“The Greatest Shows in Mini-Cassia,” 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 29, Feb. 12 and Feb. 26, at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center Room B11, 1600 Parke Ave. Instructor is John Paskett. Each week’s class topic covers the history of a specific theater and then the participants will attend a show in that playhouse. On the evening of each show, get a behind-the-scenes tour of the theaters that were built in 1907 and 1920, and see the production technology and renovation. Course doesn’t cover transportation to the theaters. Features “Shrek” Jan. 31 at Wilson Theatre, built in 1920, Rupert; “Hunchback of Notre Dame” Feb. 21 at King Fine Art Center, built in 1999, Burley; and “Let’s Murder Marsha” March 6 at Howells Opera House, built in 1907, Oakley. The class fee is $65 (includes tickets to all three shows); registration is required by Jan. 27. Register at communityed.csi.edu or 208-678-1400.
Dancing/Jerome
Magic Valley Singles Square Dance Club’s square dancing workshop, 7 p.m. Jan. 29 at Jerome Senior Center, 520 N. Lincoln Ave. Lessons at 7 p.m. and advanced at 8:15 p.m. Cost is $3 per person. Info: Lyone, 208-736-9445, or Becky, 208-316-9666.
Fundraiser/TF
Twin Falls Rotary Club’s 15th annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser, 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 30 at Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. The event also features live music by Crazy Love, a silent auction and a raffle. Tickets are $20 in advance at Kurt’s Pharmacy or twinfallsrotary.org, or $25 at the door.
Pottery/TF
“Studio Pottery” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 30, in CSI’s Art Lab 113. Learn hand-building pottery fundamentals, wheel-throwing and basic elements of sculpture with artist Christina Dowdy. Beginning and experienced potters will advance their skills. Fee is $120, plus $20 paid to instructor for clay. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Guitar class/TF
“Beginning Guitar” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through March 5, in CSI’s Fine Arts 137. Musician and CSI guitar instructor Michael Frew offers a quick-start course for beginning guitar students. Learn basic guitar skills, including how to play chord diagrams and basic music, vary strum patterns, tune your guitar and replace your guitar strings. Students should bring their own guitar. Cost is $120. Register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Metal art/TF
“Introduction to Welding and Metal Art” class, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Thursdays, Jan. 30 through April 23, in CSI’s Desert Building, Room 105. Explore the technology of metal fabrication and welding. Learn shop safety, welding processes, grinding, metal cutting, and metal-coloring techniques to create a finished project. Welding helmets, safety glasses, earplugs and more are available. Wear clothes appropriate for welding. Fee is $220; register: csi.edu/communityed, at the Community Education Center, or 208-732-6442.
Dancing/TF
“Ballroom Dance: Waltz” class for adults, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Jan. 28 through Feb. 18, in CSI’s Gym 304. Learn beginning dance figures and technique for the waltz. Instructors LeRoy Hayes and Deborah Silver have been dancing together for more than 40 years and have taught social dance in the area for several years. Fee is $90 for couples. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Ag show/TF
Agri-Action with displays of agricultural equipment, products and services, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Jan. 30-31 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at the CSI Expo Center on North College Road.
Lecture/Ketchum
Presentation by Cheryl Strayed, 6:30 p.m. Jan 30 at the Presbyterian Church of the Big Wood, 100 Saddle Road. Strayed is author of the New York Times No. 1 bestselling memoir “Wild” and New York Times bestseller “Tiny Beautiful Things.” The event is presented in partnership with the Community Library and is part of the Sun Valley Center for the Arts’ Big Idea project “The Bottomlessness of a Pond: Transcendentalism, Nature and Spirit.” Tickets are sold out. Sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Books/Kimberly
“Let’s Talk About It” book discussion features “Invisible Man” by Ralph Ellison at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 at the Kimberly Public Library, 120 Madison St. W. The series is themed “American Classics” and hosted by the Kimberly library, 208-423-4556, and Hansen Community Library, 120 Maple St. W., 208-423-4122. Books are available at both libraries. Program discussion is led by a scholar selected by Idaho Commission for Library.
Music/TF
Mosaic Jazz, 6 p.m. Jan. 31 at Twin Falls Sandwich Co., 128 Main Ave. N.
Planetarium/TF
Faulkner Planetarium at Herrett Center for Arts and Science features “Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation,” 7 p.m. Jan. 31; and “Phantom of the Universe: The Hunt for Dark Matter” with live sky tour, 8 p.m. Admission: $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for children. 208-732-6655 or herrett.csi.edu.
Music/TF
CSI Piano Celebration presents West Coast violinist Kimberlee Dodds Dray and Slovakian pianist Peter Fancovic at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 at the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. Dray meets Fancovic in New York City to rehearse. Their recital of Soviet and American repertoire characterizes a program spanning from Prokofiev to Gershwin. Dray studied under Soviet violinist Nina Beilina and has performed across the United States. Fancovic earned his Masters of Music in piano performance from the Manhattan School of Music and is a sought-after soloist and collaborator. Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors or $6 for students and are available at the CSI Fine Arts Box Office.
Fundraiser/Jerome
Capstone Missions’ annual crab feast and benefit auction, 5:30 to 9 p.m. Feb. 1 at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church Hall, 216 Second Ave. E. Wine and cheese social starts at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Dessert, live and silent auctions start at 7 p.m. Tickets are $40 per person and available in advance at capstonemissions.org/crabfeast.
Dancing/Rupert
River Reelers Square Dance Club holds a dance at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Round-A-Square Dance Center, 215 W. 100 S. Mainstream dancing with two rounds between tips. Cost is $5 per person. Finger foods are welcome.
Reading/Hailey
Company of Fools’ staged play reading of “Tiny Beautiful Things” by bestselling author Cheryl Strayed, 7 p.m. Feb. 1 and 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Liberty Theatre, 110 N. Main St. The readings are based on Strayed’s book and adapted for the stage by Academy Award nominee Nia Vardalos. Directed by Andrew Alburger and features K.O. Ogilvie, Chris Carwithen, Melodie Mauldin and Russell Wilson. The play contains strong language and adult content. Admission is free, but a $10 donation is suggested. Reservations are recommended: sunvalleycenter.org or 208-726-9491.
Drawing class/TF
“Basic Drawing Skills” class, offered by the CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through March 3, in CSI’s Hepworth Building, Room 135. Instructor is Karen Fothergill. Beginners or hobbyists can learn techniques behind life-like drawings. Subjects include still-life objects, shading, figure and facial proportion, animals and landscapes. Bring these supplies to class: 11-by-14 sketchbook, a graphite drawing pencil, and a gum or pink pearl eraser. Cost is $80. Register at csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442 or at the CSI Community Education Center.
Workshops/TF
“Improv I” and “Improv II” classes, offered by CSI Community Education Center, 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Feb. 4 through April 1, in the CSI Fine Arts Building, Rooms 119 and 137. In “Improv I,” learn the fundamentals of improv through simple and fun games that help with team building and more; no prior experience required. “Improv II” is for those with prior improvisational comedy experience to fine-tune fundamentals learned in Level 1 while learning to focus on scene work. Instructors Steve Kaminski and Katie Neff are actors, improvisers and teachers who have performed on the Chicago/Los Angeles improv scenes. They have taught improvisation and sketch comedy at Improv Olympic and the Second City for more than 15 years. Cost is $90. Register: csi.edu/communityed, 208-732-6442, or at the Community Education Center.
Films/Ketchum
Screening of Oscar-nominated short films, 4:30 and 7 p.m. Feb. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at Magic Lantern Cinemas, 100 Second St. W. Features Live Action, Feb. 5; Animated, Feb. 6; Documentary Program A, Feb. 12; and Documentary Program B, Feb. 13. Sun Valley Center for the Arts presents the short films nominated for the 2020 Academy Awards. Tickets are $10 for Sun Valley Center members and $12 for nonmembers. Tickets are available in advance at sunvalleycenter.org or at the center’s box office. 208-726-9491.
Stories/TF
Story Time features a surprise children’s book selected by a Story Time friend, 11 a.m. Feb. 6 at Herrett Center for Arts and Science. Free admission for all ages. Herrett.csi.edu.
Theater/TF
Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department presents “The Book Store” by Adam Szymkowicz, at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6-8 and Feb. 13-15 in the school auditorium, 300 North College Road W. Doors open at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 for general admission and $7 for students with ID.
Ag workshop/Burley
Sixth annual Soil Health Workshop, Feb. 6, presented by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts in Cassia and Minidoka counties. The workshop includes classes and information on improving soil health. Speakers include soil ecologist Christine Jones and Marlon Winger, regional soil health specialist. Topics include principles of soil health, quorum sensing in the soil microbiome, pest management, cover-crop seed ideas for southern Idaho, dry farming with cover crops and grazing panel discussion. The workshop and lunch are free. Three pesticide credits are available. Registration is required: ewcswcd@gmail.com, 208-572-3369 or minicassiaswcd.com.
Music/Jerome
Gary and Cindy Braun, 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Mountain View Barn, 392 E. 300 S., U.S. Highway 93.
Ag workshop/Shoshone
Pesticide and Weed Workshop, 8:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Lincoln County Community Center, 201 S. Beverly St. Presented by Wood River Soil and Water Conservation District and the Gooding Soil Conservation District. Topics: Glyphosate update, beneficial insects to reduce pesticide dependency, biological control management on noxious weeds, management of pasture and livestock resources, and strategies for weed control on public lands. Six pesticide recertification credits available. Cost of workshop is $20. Reservations requested by Jan. 28; call 208-944-3782 or email wrswcd@gmail.com. Lunch provided by Idaho Community Foundation (Forever Idaho Southwest Fund).
Dancing/Jerome
Buttons n’ Bows Valentine Dinner Dance is Feb. 8 at the Mountain View Barn, 300 S. 392 E., off U.S. Highway 93. This event is for mainstream and plus dancers, and pre-registration is required by Feb. 3. Cost is $18 per person.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.