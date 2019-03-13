KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a free evening tour of the visual arts exhibition associated with its current Big Idea Project, “Unraveling: Re-imagining Colonization in the Americas.” This Big Idea re-examines the colonial history of the Americas and offers up alternative perspectives and stories based on both fact and fiction.
The evening tour will be at 5:30 p.m. March 21, at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour of the exhibition with the center’s curators and museum guides.
The Center’s visual arts exhibition features five contemporary artists whose work explores themes that are central to the Big Idea:
- Nicholas Galanin (Tlingit/Aleut, based in Sitka, Alaska) creates work that considers the intersection of native and non-native cultures in the U.S. The exhibition features an installation of two video pieces, “Tsu Heidei Shugaxtutaan Part 1” and “Tsu Heidei Shugaxtutaan Part 2,” that invite viewers to re-imagine colonization not as a one-way process but as a dynamic system of exchange through which native cultures reassert themselves and subvert dominant cultures. The installation also includes mono-prints from the series “Let Them Enter Dancing.”
- Several years ago, Marcos Ramírez Erre and David Taylor resurveyed the U.S./Mexico border as it existed in 1821. Running from the Gulf of Mexico to what is now the demarcation between Oregon and California, the border shifted radically following the 1846 war between Mexico and the U.S. It resulted in enormous areas of what had been Mexico being ceded to the U.S. Along their journey, Ramírez Erre and Taylor placed obelisks similar to those that mark the miles of the current border and photographed them in the sites they would have occupied in 1821. The resulting installation — “Delimitations” — features one of the monuments, a video piece documenting the artists’ journey and an installation of 48 photographs of monuments sited along their route. Underlying the project is the idea that the history of this shifting border is one that ignores the rights of the native peoples whose land it delimited.
- Umar Rashid, also known as Frohawk Two Feathers, creates paintings and works on paper in large series that re-imagine the history of colonization in the Americas. His elaborate and often funny narratives, which feature invented nations and recurring characters, offer viewers alternative visions of the struggle for land and power on American soil. For this exhibition, Rashid has created new works that illustrate his own imagined narrative of clashes and cultural collisions between native peoples and European colonizers in this part of the American West.
- The work of Marie Watt (Seneca) draws on ideas from history, indigenous principles, feminism and her desire to use her practice to build community. Many of her projects incorporate the woolen blanket, which for Watt is an object loaded with both history and symbolism that exists at the cultural intersection between indigenous peoples and colonizers. Much of Watt’s artwork uses blankets to build narratives around Native American resistance to and persistence in the face of a colonizing European culture.
This visual arts exhibition will be on view through May 22. Admission to the center’s museum is always free, and the public is invited to visit the exhibition from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
