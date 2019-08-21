TWIN FALLS — The 24-Hour Theatre Project has become an entertainment staple over at the Orpheum Theatre.
Local talent comes together to create original plays in 24 hours. There have been six of these productions since the original inception in 2017, with the seventh coming up in September.
Young actors in the theater community approached the founders of the original 24-Hour Theatre Project, saying they wanted their turn in the spotlight with a “25-Hour Theatre Project.”
Now, the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre is putting on the second annual 25-Hour Theatre Project, a showcase of young local actors creating their own stories. The show opens at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Orpheum Theatre and tickets are available at the door starting at 5:30 p.m.
“It’s a creative endeavor,” administrator Jared Johnson said. “Part of the fun is that you will never know what they will create.”
Over the course of 25 hours, 15 performers will be divided into three teams and they must create an original one-act play between 20 and 45 minutes long. There are random but mandatory restrictions on each team: a specific genre, a prop that must be incorporated into the plot and a Shakespeare quote. Each team is assigned a mentor to help guide them on their project. In the 25 hours before showtime, the teams can grab costuming of their choosing and can use the theater space to block their stage.
Last year’s 25-Hour Theatre Project included a humorous take on a Mr. Rogers-esque T.V. show and a dramatic high school story.
“The whole thing came about because we had young people that said ‘Give us a shot,’” Johnson said. “It was their boundless energy that excited us.”
