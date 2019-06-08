Ivan Hardcastle as the Pirate King waves the Jolly Rogers flag while Tyler Jones as Major General Stanley waves a British one during a Thursday rehearsal for 'The Pirates of Penzance' presented by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre.
TWIN FALLS — Just about every character in “The Pirates of Penzance” is bad at what they do.
It takes extraordinary actors to make bad characters look this good.
The Magic Valley Repertory Theatre is presenting the comedic operetta “The Pirates of Penzance” Saturday. It runs until June 15.
“Pirates” centers on a group of inept pirates, their Pirate King and Frederic, who has to serve the marauders until he turns 21 years old.
Unfortunately for him, he was born on Leap Day, which calls into question his real age. Now, he may be doomed to continue serving pirates well into his golden years.
The famous W.S. Gilbert and Arthur Sullivan opera originally opened in New York City in 1879 and has remained a hit. The comedy has aged wonderfully with a brilliant wit successfully delivered by the Magic Valley Repertory Theatre’s actors.
For director Jared Johnson, “The Pirates of Penzance” is a pure escapist comedy. It’s a family-friendly show that everyone can enjoy, he said.
“This nearly cartoonish romp is a perfect escape,” Johnson said. “It’s just a fun show.”
As a director, Johnson does his best when leaning into traits and quirks that every actor brings to a performance. Johnson’s direction shines through in the performances of the energetic cast.
“Every actor brought a ton of personality to these characters,” Johnson said. “The cast reflects that whimsical feeling of the show.”
No character is more representative of the ridiculous nature of the show as the Pirate King. He’s a character that, despite his near-constant failures, displays unwarranted confidence in himself, Ivan Hardcastle said.
Hardcastle, portraying the Pirate King, has been a fan of the show for years. His family has listened to the songs and his mother-in-law performed a version of it with the Boise Little Opera, he said.
Audience members who have never heard of “The Pirates of Penzance” probably have without knowing it. The opera has been a part of popular culture for so long that it has influenced everything from Mickey Mouse to “The Simpsons.”
“This has been at the top of my bucket list,” Hardcastle said. “I want the audience to just take away joy from this show.”
This is Mathieu Pearson’s first starring role in a Repertory production. There are plenty of challenges playing Frederic. The biggest obstacle is the large operatic performance.
“It can be forgiving in the acting department, it’s more operatic than anything I’ve ever done,” Pearson said. “It’s a simple show. It’s meant to be relaxing.”
