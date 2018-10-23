BHS Players present ‘Inspector’
TWIN FALLS — The Bruin High Players of Twin Falls High School will perform “The Government Inspector” by Oded Gross at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the John Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Tickets are: $10 adults and $7 students.
CSI’s ‘Thriller’ set for Oct. 30
TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Dance Department will present its annual performance of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 in the Fine Arts Auditorium. The CSI Choir will also sing a medley of spooky songs.
All kids at the show will get Halloween candy, as well as a chance to take pictures with the “Thriller” performers.
Admission is free. Everyone is welcome.
Bring non-perishable foods when you come to see “Thriller” because CSI Student Services has opened Gilbert’s Pantry to assist CSI students who are food-deficient. A donation box is in front of the CSI Community Education office in the CSI Fine Arts Center.
Gilbert’s pantry is in need of the following: canned fruit, applesauce, canned soups, chili, canned veggies, instant potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, rice, peanut butter, canned tuna, jam/jelly, juice, cooking oil, salt/pepper, sugar and cereal.
Pennies for Possibilities
TWIN FALLS — The Canyon Ridge High School student council has a variety of events to raise funds for the Pennies for Possibilities campaign in order to adopt local families for the holidays.
Last year, these funds provided eight families with support for seasonal food, gifts and other needs.
Upcoming fundraising events are:
- Saturday — Applebee’s Pancake Breakfast from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at 1587 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Twin Falls. CRHS Student Council representatives will be serving pancakes, eggs, sausage and breakfast drinks. Tickets can be purchased at the door. A portion of the proceeds will go to Pennies for Possibilities.
- Saturday — Barnes and Noble Spooky Book Fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1239 Pole Line Road E., Twin Falls. CRHS Student Council representatives will be in costume, passing out candy to all kids who attend and doing a spooky reading between 11 a.m. and noon. A portion of the proceeds will go to Pennies for Possibilities.
- Nov. 3 — Color Run at Canyon Ridge High School. A one-mile run for kids will be at 9:30 a.m., followed by a 5K run for adults at 11 a.m. Colored powder will be thrown at runners from three color stations. The cost is: $10 kids, $20 adults and $60 for a group of six. The price includes a CRHS Color Run t-shirt while supplies last.
Canyon Ridge presents its Halloween Show
TWIN FALLS — Get ready for a night full of humor, horror and fun that is perfect for the Halloween season. The Canyon Ridge High School Theater Department will perform its Halloween Show at 8 p.m. Oct. 25, 26 and 27 at the CRHS Auditorium, 300 North College Road W., Twin Falls. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $7 general admission and $5 students with student ID — available at the door.
The Halloween Show is based on a student-written play from the CRHS Theater Department four years ago. The audience will learn about the corrupt institution that is the Portia Corporation. It will be a unique and interactive theater experience that you don’t want to miss.
Indie Lens Pop-up returns
TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council, Idaho Humanities Council and Independent Television Service will host the season premiere for the Indie Lens Pop-Up, “Dawnland.” The free film screening will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Sligar Auditorium of the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls. A free slice of pizza will be served at 6 p.m.
“Dawnland,” by Adam Mazo and Ben Pender-Cudlip, tells the untold story of the first government-sanctioned truth and reconciliation commission in the United States that investigated the devastating impact of Maine’s child welfare practices on Native American communities.
A moderated discussion, led by practicing social worker Cynthia Caddy, will follow the screening.
Indie Lens Pop-Up is a nationwide documentary series featuring screenings of films from the Emmy award-winning PBS television series “Independent Lens.” The films explore the human experience and timely subject matter, allowing viewers to engage in post-screening moderated dialog.
For more information, call 208-734-2787 or go to magicvalleyartscouncil.org.
Festival presents film collection to library
KETCHUM — For 11 years, the Family of Woman Film Festival has presented DVD copies of films screened at the festival to the Community Library. This year, the festival donated last year’s films and replaced 14 films that were missing.
“Many of these films are not easily accessed otherwise, and so it is a privilege to have them available here. They are gems of the library’s film collection,” Community Library Executive Director Jennifer Emery-Davidson said in a statement.
The Family of Women Film Festival will take place from Feb. 26 to March 3 at the Magic Lantern Cinemas. Further details of the 2019 festival will be announced soon, with the full schedule of films revealed in December.
The festival will present five documentaries and dramatic films from around the world that highlight the status of women in different societies — promoting basic human rights, education and reproductive health care to women and girls in more than 150 countries.
For more information, email sdana@gmail.com or got to familyofwomanfilmfestival.org.
‘The Christmas Schooner’ comes to Oakley
OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council production of “The Christmas Schooner” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2, 5, 6, 8, 9 and 10 and at 2 p.m. Nov. 3 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 N. Blaine Ave., Oakley.
Directed by John Paskett, the cast includes: Alan Nelson, Angela Williams, Nolan Jenks, Bryce Wardle, Denny Davis, Eric Wardle, Dave Jones, Cindy Jones, Jennifer Cook, Cody Gouchnor, Ammon Jenks, Colleen Wood, Theresa Jenks, Natalie Wardle, Rowan Jenks, Olivia Baker and not pictured — Addie and Kylie Ricks.
“The Christmas Schooner” is based on the true story of an immigrant family. It celebrates their pioneering spirit, ebullient joy in living every day to the fullest, courage, commitment to family, faith, and the belief that “Our blessings aren’t ours to keep; they’re meant to be passed along.” The musical score has been praised by critics as “richly melodic,” “haunting,” “charming,” “folk-like” and “exquisite.” You will laugh and you may cry.
Tickets are $10, and reservations are recommended — call 208 677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
