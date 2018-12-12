Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The Full Moon Gallery of Art and the Magic Valley Arts Council invite the public to visit Sip and Shop — an after-hours event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Enjoy refreshments, painting demonstrations and works by more than 30 local artists. View the Deck the Walls exhibit, on display through Jan. 26.

