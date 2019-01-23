Try 1 month for 99¢
Needle felting

Learn needle felting in Hailey Tuesday.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — Alissa McGonigal will introduce students to the world of needle felting from 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Sun Valley Center for the Arts, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey. 

Participants will transform natural and dyed wools into a three-dimensional sculpture. Sculptures can be of any color in any shape or size. Each student will leave with their own felted item, as well with the inspiration to create more sculptures.

The cost will be $35 for SVCA members and $45 for non-members.

To register, go to web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10366238?mc_cid=0e6bf1803b&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

