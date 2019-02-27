Try 1 month for 99¢
JEROME — The Jerome High School Music Department will present “A Night of Chamber Music” at 7 p.m. Friday in the high school cafeteria and choir room, 104 N. Tiger Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Band and choir students will perform ensemble and solo pieces before taking them into competition.

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students and $15 for a family. As a special bonus, the ticket price includes dessert and a beverage from the Jerome Music Boosters, who will provide a variety of treats, Italian sodas, coffee and tea to enjoy during the performances.

For more information, call Hiroshi Fukuoka or Amanda Hall at 208-324-8137.

