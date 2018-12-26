KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a free evening tour of its current visual arts exhibition, “At the Table: Kitchen as Home,” at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E. Enjoy a glass of wine and take a guided tour of the exhibition with the center’s curators.
“Much of the artwork evokes memories that are nearly universal: sinks piled with dishes; the simple yet ingenious utensils we use when we cook; meals planned and shared communally; dishes inherited from family and laden with history; the ubiquitous geometry of the kitchen itself where the rectangular shapes of counter tops, appliances, windows and tables serve both form and function,” Dr. Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts at the center, said in a statement. “Visitors will enjoy viewing images and objects that trigger their own memories of the kitchens they’ve cooked and eaten in throughout their lives.”
This visual arts exhibition will be on view through March 1. The center’s museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays in February. Admission is always free.
For more information about all the events associated with this Big Idea project, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
