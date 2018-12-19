Try 1 month for 99¢

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Gallery Association will hold a Gallery Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at various locations around town. Find a map at svgalleries.org/map-of-galleries.

This is a free event where locals and visitors alike can take in thought-provoking exhibitions of newly installed art, enjoy wine, mingle with friends and often meet the artists.

To arrange a private gallery tour, go to svgalleries.org/gallery-tours.

For more information, call 208-726-5512 or email info@svgalleries.org.

