KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Gallery Association will hold a Gallery Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 28 at various locations around town. Find a map at svgalleries.org/map-of-galleries.
This is a free event where locals and visitors alike can take in thought-provoking exhibitions of newly installed art, enjoy wine, mingle with friends and often meet the artists.
To arrange a private gallery tour, go to svgalleries.org/gallery-tours.
For more information, call 208-726-5512 or email info@svgalleries.org.
