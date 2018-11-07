Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The College of Southern Idaho Piano Celebration Series will present Duo Tesoro: pianists Dr. Mark Hansen and Dr. Svetlana Maddox at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the CSI Fine Arts Center.

Featuring Camille Saint-Saëns’ “Le Carnaval des Animeaux,” Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Fantasy Suite No. 1, Op. 5,” Victor Babin’s two-piano transcription of three Rachmaninoff songs — “Vocalise,” “It’s Lovely Here,” “Floods of Spring” — and Paul Pabst’s paraphrase for two pianos of themes from Tchaikovsky’s renowned opera “Eugene Onegin.” These masterpieces of French and Russian music stand as pillars of the two-piano repertory.

Tickets are: $10 adults, $8 seniors and $6 students — available at the CSI Box Office.

