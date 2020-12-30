Dropping the ball on 2020: Silo New Year's Eve tradition moving to spring

TWIN FALLS — Postponing the new year for 79 days may seem a little crazy. Especially when it means extending a year like 2020.

But that’s exactly what David Woodhead wants to do.

Nearly every year for the past 18 years, Woodhead and his friends have lowered a 40-pound brass ball from the top of the grain elevators at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Shoshone Street.

The ball had no intended purpose when Woodhead bought it for $14 at an auction. Now the silo ball drop draws hundreds, is over in a matter of seconds, and has become a New Year’s tradition in Twin Falls.

And at this point, the plan is to to do it next year during the spring equinox instead of midnight on Dec. 31.

Any other year this might sound strange, but 2020’s pandemic is at the root of the rescheduling.

Woodhead said he didn’t want the event to serve as a superspreader for the COVID-19 virus. Sure, people can watch from their vehicles, but many people mull about outside while the drop is taking place, Woodhead said.

