Dropping the ball on 2020: Silo New Year's Eve tradition moving to spring

TWIN FALLS — Postponing the new year for 79 days may seem a little crazy. Especially when it means extending a year like 2020.
But that’s exactly what David Woodhead wants to do.
Nearly every year for the past 18 years, Woodhead and his friends have lowered a 40-pound brass ball from the top of the grain elevators at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Shoshone Street.
The ball had no intended purpose when Woodhead bought it for $14 at an auction. Now the silo ball drop draws hundreds, is over in a matter of seconds, and has become a New Year’s tradition in Twin Falls.
And at this point, the plan is to to do it next year during the spring equinox instead of midnight on Dec. 31.
Any other year this might sound strange, but 2020’s pandemic is at the root of the rescheduling.
Woodhead said he didn’t want the event to serve as a superspreader for the COVID-19 virus. Sure, people can watch from their vehicles, but many people mull about outside while the drop is taking place, Woodhead said.
“It seems like a semi-comical way to approach this problem,” Woodhead said. “It’s not going to automatically become 2021 on Jan. 1. It’s still going to be 2020. We thought we would have a little fun and be more responsible.”
Beyond the actual ball dropping, Woodhead said the rest of the March 20 event is still in the planning stages.
“Everybody puts this energy into the idea of ‘Thank goodness that 2020 is over.’ Yeah, calendar-wise, but it’s magical thinking to think it’s some new time. March 20 might even be optimistic.”
Woodhead said responses have been positive since posting the cancellation announcement on the Silo Ball Drop Facebook page.
“Were we to actually drop the ball on Thursday night, we might actually postpone the end of the pandemic in some respect,” Woodhead said. “Postpone the year or postpone the end of the pandemic? We chose to postpone the year.”
And people will have a lot to celebrate on the “new” New Year. March 20 isn’t only the spring equinox. It’s also the International Day of Happiness.
Not to mention National Quilting Day, International Sports Car Racing Day, National Proposal Day, World Sparrow Day, National Corn Dog Day and even Extraterrestrial Abductions Day.
“It turns out to be a pretty busy day,” Woodhead said. “It sounds like a positive day.”