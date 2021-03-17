Drop the ball on 2020 (Again): Traditional New Year's Eve silo event to be held Saturday

TWIN FALLS — Has the start of 2021 felt a little too much like the depressing year 2020 for you? If so, David Woodhead has a solution for you: Join in celebrating the new year (again) this Saturday!

Yes, 79 days after 2021 began, Woodhead will carry out the traditional Twin Falls New Year’s Eve Silo Ball Drop.

Nearly every year for the past 18 years, Woodhead and his friends have lowered a 40-pound brass ball from the top of the grain elevators at the corner of Fifth Avenue South and Shoshone Street.

Thanks to the pandemic and fear of gathering in large numbers on Dec. 31, Woodhead decided to move the events to the spring equinox.

An added bonus: Since it’s not marking the new year’s arrival at midnight, the drop will happen at 9 p.m.

“Since we changed the date of new year, we felt entitled to change the time, too,” Woodhead said.

Organizers encourage attendees to practice safety measures the CDC has recommended for gatherings: wear a mask, socially distance from others, and do not attend if you have a fever or feel sick. They asked unimmunized attendees to watch the drop from within their vehicles or from a reasonable distance away from the silos.