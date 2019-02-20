KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host Après Art! from 3 to 5 p.m. Fridays through March 22 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Designed for families with kids ages 5 to 12, Après Art! participants and their adult caregivers can warm up with a mug of hot chocolate after a day on the slopes and create a winter art project to take home.
Project themes include the following:
- Feb. 22 — exploring line, color and shape with tempera paint
- March 1 — oil pastel snowflakes
- March 8 — mixed media collage
- March 15 — mitten drawing
- March 22 — snowy skies
