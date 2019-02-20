Try 1 month for 99¢
Après Art!

Après Art! is Fridays through March 22.

 PHOTOS COURTESY OF THE SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host Après Art! from 3 to 5 p.m. Fridays through March 22 at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.

Designed for families with kids ages 5 to 12, Après Art! participants and their adult caregivers can warm up with a mug of hot chocolate after a day on the slopes and create a winter art project to take home.

Project themes include the following:

  • Feb. 22 — exploring line, color and shape with tempera paint
  • March 1 — oil pastel snowflakes
  • March 8 — mixed media collage
  • March 15 — mitten drawing
  • March 22 — snowy skies

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments